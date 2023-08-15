Egypt launches Premier League tourism TV ad campaign

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation, launched an advertising campaign to promote Egyptian tourist destinations during English Premier League matches for the 2023/24 season.
The league started with its first matches of the season on Aug. 12 and will continue until May 19, 2024.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said: “The launch of this campaign comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts to promote the Egyptian tourist destination(s) in the various targeted tourist markets and attract more tourist traffic coming from them.”
Amr El-Qadi, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation, said that the campaign includes two-minute advertisements for each match broadcast on electronic screens located in stadiums.
“Then, specialized English channels transmit these advertisements … to different countries of the world and (they) are watched by millions of English Premier League fans,” El-Qadi said.
He added that the league is the most-watched annual football tournament in the world.
Mohamed Mohsen, the tourist attache at the Egyptian Tourist Office in London, said the campaign will promote promising Egyptian tourist destinations, including the Red Sea city of Marsa Alam and the northern Egyptian city of New Alamein, in addition to promoting the cultural tourism product in Abu Simbel in Aswan in southern Egypt.
The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities participated in sponsoring the German Super Cup final on Saturday between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Bayern Munich stadium, with more than 75,000 fans attending.
El-Qadi said that the Ministry’s sponsorship of the match came within the framework of its keenness to take advantage of popular events and activities that enjoy media coverage and a large public presence, especially football, to promote Egyptian tourism.