Egypt launches Premier League tourism TV ad campaign

The pyramids at Giza could soon be appearing on advertising hoardings at Premier League grounds. (Wikimedia Commons)
Gobran Mohamed

  • Campaign will promote promising Egyptian tourist destinations, including the Red Sea city of Marsa Alam and the northern Egyptian city of New Alamein
  • Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities participated in sponsoring the German Super Cup final on Saturday between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation, launched an advertising campaign to promote Egyptian tourist destinations during English Premier League matches for the 2023/24 season.

The league started with its first matches of the season on Aug. 12 and will continue until May 19, 2024.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said: “The launch of this campaign comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts to promote the Egyptian tourist destination(s) in the various targeted tourist markets and attract more tourist traffic coming from them.”

Amr El-Qadi, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation, said that the campaign includes two-minute advertisements for each match broadcast on electronic screens located in stadiums.

“Then, specialized English channels transmit these advertisements … to different countries of the world and (they) are watched by millions of English Premier League fans,” El-Qadi said.

He added that the league is the most-watched annual football tournament in the world.

Mohamed Mohsen, the tourist attache at the Egyptian Tourist Office in London, said the campaign will promote promising Egyptian tourist destinations, including the Red Sea city of Marsa Alam and the northern Egyptian city of New Alamein, in addition to promoting the cultural tourism product in Abu Simbel in Aswan in southern Egypt.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities participated in sponsoring the German Super Cup final on Saturday between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Bayern Munich stadium, with more than 75,000 fans attending.

El-Qadi said that the Ministry’s sponsorship of the match came within the framework of its keenness to take advantage of popular events and activities that enjoy media coverage and a large public presence, especially football, to promote Egyptian tourism.

Reuters

  • More than four million people displaced
  • Residents face attacks, looting, blackouts
Reuters

Millions of people are running out of food in Sudan and some are dying due to lack of health care after four months of war that have devastated the capital Khartoum and sparked ethnically-driven attacks in Darfur, the United Nations warned on Tuesday.
“Time is running out for farmers to plant the crops that will feed them and their neighbors. Medical supplies are scarce. The situation is spiralling out of control,” UN agencies said in a joint statement.
The conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on April 15 over tensions linked to a planned transition to civilian rule, plunging the country into violence and threatening to destablize the region.
More than four million people have been displaced, including nearly one million who have fled to neighboring countries. Civilians in war-affected states have been killed in attacks.
“The remains of many of those killed have not been collected, identified or buried,” but the UN estimates that more than 4,000 have been killed, Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a briefing in Geneva.
Reports of sexual assaults have increased by 50 percent, said UN population fund official Laila Baker.
The millions who remain in Khartoum and cities in the Darfur and Kordofan regions have faced rampant looting and long power, communications and water cuts.
BLACKOUT
Large swathes of the country have been suffering from an electricity blackout since Sunday that has also taken mobile networks offline, according to a statement from the national electricity authority.
Seasonal rains that increase the risk of water-borne diseases have destroyed or damaged the homes of up to 13,500 people, the UN estimates.
In a speech on Monday, army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan accused the RSF of aiming “to take the country back to an era before the modern state” and “committing every crime that can be imagined.”
The RSF has accused the army of trying to seize full power under the direction of loyalists of Omar Al-Bashir, the autocratic leader who was toppled during a popular uprising in 2019.
Efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the United States to negotiate a cease-fire in the current conflict have stalled, and humanitarian agencies have struggled to provide relief because of insecurity, looting and bureaucratic hurdles.

Reuters

  • Clashes between 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force shatter months of relative calm in Tripoli
  • On Monday the Special Deterrence Force, which controls the capital’s Mitiga airport, seized 444 Brigade commander Mahmoud Hamza as he attempted to travel
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Two of the Libyan capital’s most powerful armed factions battled across the city on Tuesday, stranding civilians in their homes and raising fears that Tripoli’s worst violence this year could escalate.
The death toll from the clashes remains unclear but a medical unit linked to the Defense Ministry said it had recovered three bodies from Furnaj, Ain Zara and Tarik Shok districts.
The Health Ministry appealed to citizens to donate blood to help casualties. Usama Ali, a spokesperson for the ambulance service, said 19 people had been injured and 26 families evacuated from a strife-hit district.
Dark smoke hung over parts of the city and the sound of heavy weapons rattled through the streets, a Reuters journalist in Tripoli said. Residents and local media reported fighting in different suburbs during the day.
The UN envoy to Libya called for an immediate end to the violence.
The clashes between the 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, which both backed the interim Government of National Unity (GNU) during brief battles last year, shatter months of relative calm in Tripoli.
Libya has had little peace or security since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.
An assault by eastern forces on Tripoli, in the west, collapsed in 2020 leading to a cease-fire that has halted most major warfare. Turkiye, which backed the Tripoli government, maintained a military presence in Libya.
However, there has been little progress toward a lasting political solution to the conflict and on the ground armed factions that have gained official status and financing continue to wield power.
Last year factions backing a rival government declared by the eastern-based parliament launched a doomed attempt to oust Dbeibah, leading to a day of heavy clashes in Tripoli. Sporadic fighting has also this year rocked the city of Zawiya, west of the capital.

Crosshead
On Monday the Special Deterrence Force, which controls the capital’s Mitiga airport, seized 444 Brigade commander Mahmoud Hamza as he attempted to travel, a source in the brigade said.
In the following hours, both factions mobilized around the capital and fighting broke out in the evening.
The Special Deterrence Force has been one of Tripoli’s main armed factions for years, holding Mitiga and the surrounding coastal area, including a stretch of the main road to the east.
The 444 Brigade controls large swathes of the capital and areas south of Tripoli. Hamza, a former officer in the Special Deterrence Force, has previously been a key figure in mediating an end to tension between other armed factions.
Another significant Tripoli armed faction, the Stabilization Support Apparatus, had fighters and vehicles out on the street in areas it controls, but was not involved in the clashes, a Reuters witness said.
A resident of the Tarik Shok area of southern Tripoli said he could hear fighting when he went to bed at 1:30 a.m. and more strongly when he woke up at 7:30 a.m.
“We can hear heavy gunfire since early morning. My family lives in the Khalat Furjan area about 7 km (4 miles) away and they also hear clashes,” he said.
Some of the fighting erupted around Mitiga airport, continuing there into Tuesday morning, residents said. Flights were diverted from the airport to Misrata, a city about 180 km (110 miles) east of Tripoli, airlines and airport sources said.
A Turkish defense ministry official said on Tuesday afternoon that “the situation calmed down” in Tripoli and there were no problems regarding the security of Turkish troops. Mitiga hosts a Turkish military presence, diplomats say.
By Tuesday afternoon, fighting was clearly audible in some central Tripoli districts that had been quieter overnight and during the morning, with a loud explosion and exchanges of gunfire, a Reuters witness said.

AFP

  • Cause of the explosion was not immediately clear
AFP

BEIRUT: A blast hit a munitions depot northeast of the Syrian capital Tuesday causing casualties, a war monitor said, two days after a similar explosion hit warehouses belonging to pro-Iran groups.
The morning blast struck a depot containing “missiles and ammunition” in an area northeast of Damascus that is “dominated by Lebanon’s Hezbollah” group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Britain-based monitor, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, reported an unspecified number of casualties in the blast near the town of Al-Ruhaiba.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
Syrian state media did not immediately report the blast, which came just two days after the Observatory reported explosions at missile warehouses held by pro-Iran groups in a mountainous area west of the capital.
“We don’t know if it was from an air strike or ground operation,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman had told AFP on Sunday.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, neighboring Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.
Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out on targets in Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch foe Iran to expand its presence.
With Iranian as well as Russian support, the government of President Bashar Assad has clawed back much of the territory it lost to rebels early in the conflict, which broke out in 2011 and has pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.

AP

  • The experts said the Daesh has adapted its strategy, embedding itself with local populations
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Daesh still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 members across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq and its fighters pose the most serious terrorist threat in Afghanistan today, UN experts said in a report circulated Monday.
The experts monitoring sanctions against the militant group, also known by its Arab acronym Daesh, said that during the first half of 2023 the threat posed by IS remained “mostly high in conflict zones and low in non-conflict areas.”
But the panel said in a report to the UN Security Council that “the overall situation is dynamic,” and despite significant losses in the group’s leadership and reduced activity in Syria and Iraq, the risk of its resurgence remains.
“The group has adapted its strategy, embedding itself with local populations, and has exercised caution in choosing battles that are likely to result in limited losses, while rebuilding and recruiting from camps in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic and from vulnerable communities, including in neighboring countries,” the experts said.
Daesh declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014. It was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 following a three-year battle that left tens of thousands of people dead and cities in ruins, but its sleeper cells remain in both countries.
Despite sustained counter-terrorism operations, Daesh continues to command between 5,000 and 7,000 members across Iraq and Syria, “most of whom are fighters,” though it has reduced its attacks deliberately “to facilitate recruiting and reorganization,” the experts said.
In northeast Syria, approximately 11,000 suspected Daesh fighters are being held in facilities of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which have played a prominent role in the fight against IS, the panel said. The fighters include more than 3,500 Iraqis and approximately 2,000 from almost 70 nationalities, it said.
Northeast Syria is also the site of two closed camps – Al-Hol and Roj – where the experts said some 55,000 people with alleged links or family ties to IS are living in “dire” conditions and “significant humanitarian hardship.”
Approximately two-thirds of the population are children including over 11,800 Iraqis, nearly 16,000 Syrians and over 6,700 youngsters from more than 60 other countries, the experts said.
The panel quoted one unnamed country as saying Daesh has maintained its “Cubs of the Caliphate” program, recruiting children in the overcrowded Al-Hol camp. In addition, more than 850 boys, some as young as 10, were in detention and rehabilitation centers in the northeast, the experts said.
In Afghanistan, the panel said UN members assess the Daesh group poses the most serious terrorist threat to the country and the wider region. IS has reportedly increased its operational capabilities and now has an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 fighters and family members in Afghanistan, it said.
In Africa, on a positive note, the experts said the deployment of regional forces in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province disrupted the IS affiliate, and regional countries estimate it now has 180-220 male fighters with battlefield experience, down from 280 previously.
In the east, the experts said several countries expressed concern that terrorist groups like Daesh could exploit political violence and instability in conflict-wracked Sudan.
And some countries assess that the Daesh affiliate in Africa’s Sahel “has become increasingly autonomous and had played a significant role in the escalation of violence in the region, alongside other terrorist groups,” they said, pointing to increased IS attacks on several fronts in Mali and to a lesser extent in Burkina Faso and Niger.

AFP

  • It was the first deadly raid since May 1 on Jericho
  • West Bank violence has worsened over the past 15 months
AFP

WEST BANK: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the first deadly raid in the Jericho area for months.
The health ministry said 16-year-old Qusay Omar Suleiman Al-Walaji and Mohammed Ribhi Njoom, 25, were shot in the chest by Israeli forces “during an attack on Jericho at dawn today.”
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the raid.
It was the first deadly raid since May 1 on Jericho, an ancient city in the Jordan Valley which lies near the Dead Sea.
There has been a surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in recent months, marked by raids by the Israeli military as well as deadly attacks by Palestinians and Israelis.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to around three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
The Jericho raid brings to 216 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year.
Some 28 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

