Saudi ports' container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  

Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  
Jeddah Port, Saudi Arabia (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  

Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  
Updated 16 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed an annual growth of 18.8 percent growth in cargo operations in July 2023 as they registered 753,469 containers, the body responsible for the facilities has revealed.

According to the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, transshipment containers increased 0.41 percent yearly to 268,901 standard containers in July 2023, up from 267,802 in the same month of 2022. 

Exported containers in also surged 34.56 percent to 250,004 containers compared with 185,791 in the year-ago period, while imported containers rose 30.09 percent to 234,592. 

However, food cargo in July 2023 decreased 16.93 percent to 1.5 million tons compared with 1.9 million tons in the same period last year.   

“The continuous growth in Saudi Arabia’s ports reflects Mawani’s efforts to boost maritime operations in the Kingdom to position itself as a global logistics hub that connects the three continents,” said the port authority in the press release. 

The statement added that Mawani continues to grow the Kingdom’s logistics sector by raising its rank in global performance indexes. 

Total tonnage handling declined 9.84 percent to 25 million tons compared with 27.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022. 

The ports also recorded a decline of 63.84 percent in livestock to 222,327 cattle heads in July 2023, compared with 614,823 in the same period last year. 

Additionally, general cargo volumes during the month were 472,657 tons, with solid bulk cargo constituting 4 million tons and liquid bulk freight 12.6 million tons. 

The ports also saw a 2.94 percent growth in maritime traffic to about 1,017 ships in July compared to 988 in the same month last year. 

They also received 76,532 passengers in July, an increase of 32.57 percent from last year’s 57,730. 

Saudi ports took delivery of 91,137 cars; an increase of 14.34 percent compared to 79,708 in the same period of the previous year. 

Last month, Mawani reported adding 20 new shipping services in the first half of this year to boost its supply chain infrastructure.  

These new shipping services were introduced in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port, linking the Kingdom with other global ports while facilitating trade and export. 

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

SME program Kafalah partners with Saudi EXIM Bank for export financing

SME program Kafalah partners with Saudi EXIM Bank for export financing
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

SME program Kafalah partners with Saudi EXIM Bank for export financing

SME program Kafalah partners with Saudi EXIM Bank for export financing
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi small and medium enterprises financing program Kafalah has taken a significant step toward encouraging local manufacturers by entering into a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Export-Import Bank. 

The collaboration between Kafalah and Saudi EXIM Bank aims to introduce an export sector financing guarantee product, fostering the growth of SMEs’ export endeavors, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The agreement outlines that Saudi EXIM Bank will broaden its financing outreach to a wider spectrum of SME exporters, leveraging a specialized credit track. This will offer enhanced benefits, including reduced fees and increased coverage volume compared to the standard track. 

This initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s drive to attain the objectives outlined in Vision 2030, where SMEs are anticipated to contribute 35 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. 

Executive Director of the Saudi EXIM Bank, Saad Al-Khalab, and CEO of the Kafalah program, Hammam Hashim, signed the deal on Wednesday.  

In addition to the advantages given to SME’s in various sectors, the agreement also gives way to exchanging consultations between both entities to achieve common goals.

Since the SME sector is one of the crucial engines of economic growth, the step contributes to the Kingdom’s development, noted Al-Khaleb.  

Saudi Arabia’s SMEs witnessed robust growth in entrepreneurial activity, with the total number of registered firms reaching 1.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, according to a report published in July from SME General Authority, also known as Monsha’at. 

This includes more than 88,000 new businesses which were established throughout the Kingdom in the first quarter of 2023, up 4.8 percent on the fourth quarter of 2022, and a striking 179 percent growth from 2016, showed the report. 

The increase was driven by a combination of supportive business policies, advantageous macroeconomic circumstances, prospective investments, and an established entrepreneurial culture.

“The Kingdom has undertaken a series of bold initiatives to develop its economy, reduce its dependency on oil, and contribute to achieving Vision 2030’s goal of building a diversified and sustainable ecosystem, developing SMEs, and supporting entrepreneurs through private and public sector cooperation,” Munir Mohammad Nasser bin Saad, chairman of Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Chamber, said in the report in July.

Topics: small and medium enterprises Kafalah Fund Saudi Export-Import Bank

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,392 

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,392 
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,392 

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,392 
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index experienced a minor decline on Wednesday, shedding 20.12 points, or 0.18 percent, to conclude the day at 11,392.76. 
The trading turnover for the benchmark index reached SR5.28 billion ($1.4 billion), with 83 out of 228 stocks making gains, while 127 suffered losses.  
Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also experienced a dip, with the index decreasing by 82.24 points, or 0.35 percent, settling at 23,312.53. Among the listed stocks, 21 advanced while 23 faced a decline. 
The MSCI Tadawul Index followed the trend, slipping 5.22 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 1,472.53. 
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. emerged as the standout performer, witnessing an 8.11 percent surge in its share price to SR96. 
Other notable gainers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., as well as Arabian Contracting Services Co., whose share prices jumped by 6.67 percent and 4.56 percent respectively. 
Middle East Specialized Cables Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. also performed well. 
On the other hand, Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. experienced a drop of 3.87 percent in its share price, settling at SR16.38, making it the weakest performer of the day. 
Other worst performers were Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. as well as Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.73 percent and 3.48 percent to stand at SR30.95 and SR27.70, respectively. 
Sadr Logistics Co. and Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu also failed to perform well. 
On Nomu, Waja Co. saw the most significant gain, with its share price climbing by 11.39 percent to SR6.75. 
Additional top gainers on Nomu included Bena Steel Industries Co. and Saudi Parts Center Co., registering increases of 8.91 percent and 7.36 percent, respectively, reaching SR45.85 and SR70. 
Other top gainers include Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Leen Alkhair Trading Co. 
Conversely, Marble Design Co. experienced the most substantial loss on Nomu, with its share price declining by 5.91 percent to SR70.10. 
Watani Iron Steel Co. and Canadian Medical Center Co. also faced decreases, with their share prices falling by 4.19 percent and 3.71 percent to SR33.15 and SR5.97, respectively. 
The day’s trading also saw losses for Rawasi Albina Investment Co. and National Building and Marketing Co. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Saudi Arabia more than doubles mining licenses allocation in July

Saudi Arabia more than doubles mining licenses allocation in July
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia more than doubles mining licenses allocation in July

Saudi Arabia more than doubles mining licenses allocation in July
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid the ongoing expansion in the mining industry in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, the Kingdom issued 71 new licenses in July, compared to 32 the month before.   

According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the new permits included 45 for exploration, 21 for quarrying building materials and five licenses for surplus mineral ores.   

This allocation follows the ministry’s issuance of 34 permits in May and 55 in April.   

The report stated that the total number of mining licenses valid in the sector until the end of July 2023 reached 2,348, topped by 1,453 for quarrying building material, followed by 651 for explorations.    

Moreover, the ministry released 25 permits for surplus mineral ores.

From a location standpoint, Riyadh acquired the most significant chunk of the total mining licenses with 610 permits, followed by Makkah with 384 authorizations. 

The Eastern province, Madinah and Asir received 380, 265 and 191 licenses, respectively. 

Tabuk bagged 150 permits, while Al-Qasim and Jizan obtained 84 and 75 licenses, respectively. 

The ministry has been actively pursuing options to safeguard the mining industry and increase its value per the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives and the National Industry Development and Logistics Program.   

Saudi Arabia is also on track to utilize around 5,300 mineral resource sites, valued at SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion), as it makes mining the third pillar of its economy.    

The Saudi government has introduced various regulations to attract private investment to its mining sector as part of this drive.   

On Wednesday, the government allocated eight mining complexes for competition in the Riyadh region and the Eastern province, indicating the country’s continuous commitment to attracting investment in the industry.    

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources initiated this effort as part of a larger strategy to improve openness, attract investment and stimulate growth in mining communities.   

In July, Saudi Arabia extended its global footprint in the mining sector after the Kingdom’s Manara Minerals secured a 10 percent share in Brazilian company Vale Base Metals Ltd.

The firm — a joint venture between the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, also known as Ma’aden and the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund — will now have access to supply chains across strategic minerals, including nickel, copper, and cobalt. 

Topics: Mining Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Saudi Arabia's rental index rises by 12.5 during July

Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July

Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by various housing options, Saudi Arabia’s rental index rose by 12.5 during July 2023, compared to the same period a month before, said an official report.  
According to the report issued by the electronic rental service network Ejar, which is connected with the Sakani platform in covering 160 cities and governments countrywide, the rental index revealed that over 275,000 residential and commercial rental transactions were recorded during July, compared to 240,000 deals in June.  
Notably, June 2023 saw a 137 percent growth in residential rental deals compared to the same month last year. 
The report showed the trend continued in July with residential rental deals increasing by 15 percent and commercial transactions going up by 11 percent as compared to June.
Among all the Saudi cities, Riyadh took the lead with more than 58,000 residential and commercial rental transactions during July valued at more than SR900 million ($240 million). Jeddah followed the Saudi capital with over 35,000 deals while Makkah and Madinah recorded more than 13,000 transactions each. Dammam recorded
According to the index, Riyadh topped Saudi cities in rental deals with more than 58,000 residential and commercial rental transactions during July, with a total value of more than SR900 million ($240 million). Jeddah followed the capital city with over 35,000 deals, while Madinah and Makkah came next with more than 13,000 deals each. Dammam, on the other hand, recorded over 12,000 deals. 
The rental indicators allow beneficiaries to identify the price ranges of residential and commercial units. 
Speaking to Arab News last January, Abdulaziz bin Yousef, CEO and chairman of Fay, a Riyadh-based private property management company, said there had been a huge growth in the Kingdom’s residential market. 
“We have witnessed a huge demand for residential properties, and the growth has been exponential over the past 10 years, especially with the introduction of mortgages and the growth of the Saudi population,” he added. 
Saudi Arabia’s commercial property market is one of the sector’s “leading lights” worldwide, according to a new survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. 
RICS said in a recent press release that Saudi Arabia’s commercial property market remains one of the leading lights in both the Middle East and North Africa and the world, adding that confidence in future market conditions remains high. 

Topics: Saudi Ejar Sakani rental

Saudi Arabia's crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 

Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 
Updated 16 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 

Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 
Updated 16 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In line with the output cut decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+, Saudi Arabia’s crude production stood at 9.96 million barrels per day in June, according to an industry report. 

Figures from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative revealed crude exports from Saudi Arabia were also down 1.8 percent in June, standing at 6.8 million from May’s 6.93 million bpd. 

Consequently, its crude inventories rose by 1.45 million barrels to 149.69 million. 

The report further pointed out that domestic refineries in Saudi Arabia processed 28,000 bpd less crude in June compared to May at 2.56 million bpd, while direct crude burn rose by 65,000 bpd to 543,000 bpd. 

In April, OPEC+ decided to reduce oil output by 1.2 million bpd to maintain market stability. In those cuts, Saudi Arabia pledged to reduce production by 500,000 bpd. 

Later in June, Saudi Arabia announced an additional cut of 1 million bpd, which was extended to July and August. 

Earlier this month, the Kingdom announced that it is extending its voluntary production cut of 1 million bpd to September and hinted that it could be extended further. 

In June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman urged everyone to trust OPEC+ and called it the most effective international organization working hard to maintain market stability. 

Earlier this month, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics noted that Saudi Arabia’s oil activities dipped by 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by the output cuts proposed by OPEC+. 

However, the Kingdom’s non-oil activities increased by 5.5 percent annually in the second quarter, indicating Saudi Arabia’s progress in its economic diversification. 

Topics: OPEC+ jodi Joint Organizations Data Initiative

Saudi Arabia expresses deep concern over armed clashes in Libya capital
Members of security personnel affiliated with the Ministry of Interior secure the streets after Tuesday’s clashes in Tripoli.
King Salman royal reserve hosts 350 wildlife species
The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority is home to a diverse range of wildlife. (SPA)
Indonesian protesters demand action as air pollution chokes Jakarta
Members of civil society coalition IBUKOTA take part in a joint protest against air pollution in front of the Jakarta City Hall.
Red Sea Fund announces 33 projects for KSA, Middle East, Africa
Red Sea Fund announces 33 projects for KSA, Middle East, Africa
SME program Kafalah partners with Saudi EXIM Bank for export financing
SME program Kafalah partners with Saudi EXIM Bank for export financing

