Oman on course to beat employment target after 18k job boom in first half of 2023

RIYADH: Oman is on course to surpass its 2023 employment and replacement plan after hitting 53 percent of its target for job creation in the first half of the yearh.

The latest figures from the Labor Ministry show the total number of new jobs in government and private sector entities touched 18,716 by the end of June.

In April, Omani Labor Minister Mahad Said Ba’Owain said his ministry aimed to provide at least 35,000 job opportunities in 2023.

The employment and replacement plan is a government initiative to increase job opportunities for Omani citizens and replace foreign workers with locals.

The ministry said that job rotation stood at 16,486, explaining that the volume of first-time employees and those who occupied jobs before stood at 35,202.

It added that number of on-the-job training opportunities associated with the replacement of outgoing employees and employment of fresh employees stood at 611 in the government sector, compared to 1,537 in the private sector.

In July, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq issued a royal decree amending the country’s labor law. The new regulations are in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, taking into consideration the labor market.

The law prioritizes the country’s national capabilities, preserving their rights and duties. The new regulation aims to enhance private sector performance and shape administrative practices.

Commenting on the decree at that time, Ba’Owain said that the issuance of the labor law aligns with the changes and developments in the market, adding that it confirms the keenness of his country’s leadership to elevate Oman to higher levels of organization.

“The law prioritizes the interest of both the worker and the employer alike for the public interest represented in consolidating legislations that strike a balance within the labor market and cement firm grounds for renewed Oman,” the minister explained.

Faisal Al-Rowas, chairman of the board of directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said at that time that the law would improve the investment climate in the country and enhance the competitiveness of its labor market.