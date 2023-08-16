Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,392 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index experienced a minor decline on Wednesday, shedding 20.12 points, or 0.18 percent, to conclude the day at 11,392.76.
The trading turnover for the benchmark index reached SR5.28 billion ($1.4 billion), with 83 out of 228 stocks making gains, while 127 suffered losses.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also experienced a dip, with the index decreasing by 82.24 points, or 0.35 percent, settling at 23,312.53. Among the listed stocks, 21 advanced while 23 faced a decline.
The MSCI Tadawul Index followed the trend, slipping 5.22 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 1,472.53.
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. emerged as the standout performer, witnessing an 8.11 percent surge in its share price to SR96.
Other notable gainers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., as well as Arabian Contracting Services Co., whose share prices jumped by 6.67 percent and 4.56 percent respectively.
Middle East Specialized Cables Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. also performed well.
On the other hand, Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. experienced a drop of 3.87 percent in its share price, settling at SR16.38, making it the weakest performer of the day.
Other worst performers were Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. as well as Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.73 percent and 3.48 percent to stand at SR30.95 and SR27.70, respectively.
Sadr Logistics Co. and Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu also failed to perform well.
On Nomu, Waja Co. saw the most significant gain, with its share price climbing by 11.39 percent to SR6.75.
Additional top gainers on Nomu included Bena Steel Industries Co. and Saudi Parts Center Co., registering increases of 8.91 percent and 7.36 percent, respectively, reaching SR45.85 and SR70.
Other top gainers include Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Leen Alkhair Trading Co.
Conversely, Marble Design Co. experienced the most substantial loss on Nomu, with its share price declining by 5.91 percent to SR70.10.
Watani Iron Steel Co. and Canadian Medical Center Co. also faced decreases, with their share prices falling by 4.19 percent and 3.71 percent to SR33.15 and SR5.97, respectively.
The day’s trading also saw losses for Rawasi Albina Investment Co. and National Building and Marketing Co.
