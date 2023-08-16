Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,392 

You are here

The trading turnover for the benchmark index reached SR5.28 billion ($1.4 billion), with 83 out of 228 stocks making gains, while 127 suffered losses.
The trading turnover for the benchmark index reached SR5.28 billion ($1.4 billion), with 83 out of 228 stocks making gains, while 127 suffered losses. File
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index experienced a minor decline on Wednesday, shedding 20.12 points, or 0.18 percent, to conclude the day at 11,392.76. 
The trading turnover for the benchmark index reached SR5.28 billion ($1.4 billion), with 83 out of 228 stocks making gains, while 127 suffered losses.  
Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also experienced a dip, with the index decreasing by 82.24 points, or 0.35 percent, settling at 23,312.53. Among the listed stocks, 21 advanced while 23 faced a decline. 
The MSCI Tadawul Index followed the trend, slipping 5.22 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 1,472.53. 
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. emerged as the standout performer, witnessing an 8.11 percent surge in its share price to SR96. 
Other notable gainers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., as well as Arabian Contracting Services Co., whose share prices jumped by 6.67 percent and 4.56 percent respectively. 
Middle East Specialized Cables Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. also performed well. 
On the other hand, Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. experienced a drop of 3.87 percent in its share price, settling at SR16.38, making it the weakest performer of the day. 
Other worst performers were Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. as well as Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.73 percent and 3.48 percent to stand at SR30.95 and SR27.70, respectively. 
Sadr Logistics Co. and Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu also failed to perform well. 
On Nomu, Waja Co. saw the most significant gain, with its share price climbing by 11.39 percent to SR6.75. 
Additional top gainers on Nomu included Bena Steel Industries Co. and Saudi Parts Center Co., registering increases of 8.91 percent and 7.36 percent, respectively, reaching SR45.85 and SR70. 
Other top gainers include Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Leen Alkhair Trading Co. 
Conversely, Marble Design Co. experienced the most substantial loss on Nomu, with its share price declining by 5.91 percent to SR70.10. 
Watani Iron Steel Co. and Canadian Medical Center Co. also faced decreases, with their share prices falling by 4.19 percent and 3.71 percent to SR33.15 and SR5.97, respectively. 
The day’s trading also saw losses for Rawasi Albina Investment Co. and National Building and Marketing Co. 

Saudi Arabia issues 71 new mining licenses in July, more than double the previous month

Saudi Arabia issues 71 new mining licenses in July, more than double the previous month
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 71 new mining licenses in July, more than double the previous month

Saudi Arabia issues 71 new mining licenses in July, more than double the previous month
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid the ongoing expansion in the mining industry in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, the Kingdom issued new 71 licenses in July, compared to 32 the month before.  

According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the new permits included 45 for exploration, 21 for quarrying building materials and 5 licenses for surplus mineral ores.  

This allocation follows the ministry’s issuance of 34 permits in May, and 55 in April.  

The report stated that the total number of mining licenses valid in the sector until the end of July 2023 reached 2,348, topped by 1,453 for quarrying building material, followed by 651 for explorations.   

Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July

Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July
Updated 15 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July

Saudi Arabia’s rental index rises by 12.5 during July
Updated 15 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by various housing options, Saudi Arabia’s rental index rose by 12.5 during July 2023, compared to the same period a month before, said an official report.  

According to the report issued by the electronic rental service network Ejar, which is connected with the Sakani platform in covering 160 cities and governments countrywide, the rental index revealed that over 275,000 residential and commercial rental transactions were recorded during July, compared to 240,000 deals in June.   

Notably, June 2023 saw a 137 percent growth in residential rental deals compared to the same month last year. 

Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 

Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 
Updated 53 min 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 

Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 
Updated 53 min 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In line with the output cut decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+, Saudi Arabia’s crude production stood at 9.96 million barrels per day in June, according to an industry report. 

Figures from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative revealed crude exports from Saudi Arabia were also down 1.8 percent in June, standing at 6.8 million from May’s 6.93 million bpd. 

Consequently, its crude inventories rose by 1.45 million barrels to 149.69 million. 

The report further pointed out that domestic refineries in Saudi Arabia processed 28,000 bpd less crude in June compared to May at 2.56 million bpd, while direct crude burn rose by 65,000 bpd to 543,000 bpd. 

In April, OPEC+ decided to reduce oil output by 1.2 million bpd to maintain market stability. In those cuts, Saudi Arabia pledged to reduce production by 500,000 bpd. 

Later in June, Saudi Arabia announced an additional cut of 1 million bpd, which was extended to July and August. 

Earlier this month, the Kingdom announced that it is extending its voluntary production cut of 1 million bpd to September and hinted that it could be extended further. 

In June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman urged everyone to trust OPEC+ and called it the most effective international organization working hard to maintain market stability. 

Earlier this month, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics noted that Saudi Arabia’s oil activities dipped by 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by the output cuts proposed by OPEC+. 

However, the Kingdom’s non-oil activities increased by 5.5 percent annually in the second quarter, indicating Saudi Arabia’s progress in its economic diversification. 

Yield gap between China and US widens to highest since 2007  

Yield gap between China and US widens to highest since 2007  
Updated 16 August 2023
REUTERS 

Yield gap between China and US widens to highest since 2007  

Yield gap between China and US widens to highest since 2007  
Updated 16 August 2023
REUTERS 

SHANGHAI: Yield differentials between China and the US widened to their highest in 16 years on Wednesday, as investors speculated that China’s central bank would ease monetary policy further after a surprise rate cut, even if it puts the yuan under pressure. 

The People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery. And markets widely expect the PBOC to loosen monetary policy further. 

Earlier in the session, the PBOC also ramped up liquidity injection by offering the most short-term cash through seven-day reverse repos in open market operations since February. 

China remains an outlier among global central banks as it has loosened monetary policy to shore up a stalling recovery whereas others, particularly the US, have been in tightening cycles as they battle high inflation. 

But the divergent monetary policy paths between the world’s two largest economies widened the yield gap to 164 basis points between China’s benchmark 10-year government bonds and US Treasuries, the highest since February 2007. 

“The significant yield gap, the largest since 2007, could be a key reason why capital remains planted in US dollars and US Treasuries for the time being,” said David Chao, global market strategist at Asia Pacific at Invesco. 

“More broadly, recent economic data releases in China have been disappointing, while those in the US have surprised to the upside.”  

The widening yield gap reduced foreign appetite in China’s onshore yuan bonds, with latest official data showing overseas investors’ holding declined in July.  

Tumbling credit growth and rising deflation risks in July warranted more monetary easing measures to arrest the slowdown, market watchers said, while default risks at some major property developers and missed payments by a private wealth manager also hurt confidence in China’s financial markets. 

In the derivatives market, one-year interest rate swaps, a gauge that measures investor expectations of future funding costs, fell to 1.84 percent this week, the lowest since September 2022, suggesting some market participants are pricing in further rate reductions. 

But the expectations for further monetary easing and capital outflow risks have pressure on the Chinese yuan to depreciate further. The yuan has lost about 5.5 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, making it one of the worst performing Asian currencies. 

“The PBOC will need to do more to manage the pace of yuan depreciation,” Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB, said in a note. 

Oman on course to beat employment target after 18k job boom in first half of 2023

Oman on course to beat employment target after 18k job boom in first half of 2023
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Oman on course to beat employment target after 18k job boom in first half of 2023

Oman on course to beat employment target after 18k job boom in first half of 2023
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman is on course to surpass its 2023 employment and replacement plan after hitting 53 percent of its target for job creation in the first half of the yearh.

The latest figures from the Labor Ministry show the total number of new jobs in government and private sector entities touched 18,716 by the end of June.   

In April, Omani Labor Minister Mahad Said Ba’Owain said his ministry aimed to provide at least 35,000 job opportunities in 2023.   

The employment and replacement plan is a government initiative to increase job opportunities for Omani citizens and replace foreign workers with locals.  

The ministry said that job rotation stood at 16,486, explaining that the volume of first-time employees and those who occupied jobs before stood at 35,202.  

It added that number of on-the-job training opportunities associated with the replacement of outgoing employees and employment of fresh employees stood at 611 in the government sector, compared to 1,537 in the private sector.  

In July, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq issued a royal decree amending the country’s labor law. The new regulations are in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, taking into consideration the labor market.  

The law prioritizes the country’s national capabilities, preserving their rights and duties. The new regulation aims to enhance private sector performance and shape administrative practices.  

Commenting on the decree at that time, Ba’Owain said that the issuance of the labor law aligns with the changes and developments in the market, adding that it confirms the keenness of his country’s leadership to elevate Oman to higher levels of organization.  

“The law prioritizes the interest of both the worker and the employer alike for the public interest represented in consolidating legislations that strike a balance within the labor market and cement firm grounds for renewed Oman,” the minister explained.  

Faisal Al-Rowas, chairman of the board of directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said at that time that the law would improve the investment climate in the country and enhance the competitiveness of its labor market.   

