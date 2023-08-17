You are here

SAMA opens public consultation on consumer product financing  

SAMA opens public consultation on consumer product financing  
The consultation period is open from Aug. 16-31. (File)
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA opens public consultation on consumer product financing  

SAMA opens public consultation on consumer product financing  
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working toward improving disclosure practices for consumers and standardizing the mechanism of calculating annual percentage rates for financing products, according to its apex bank.   

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, called for a public consultation on the draft rules governing the calculation of the APR.   

The APR is a fixed interest rate for an entire year and offers a complete picture of what consumers will pay for a loan.   

The apex bank has invited its stakeholders and the public to send suggestions and observations on the proposal via its public consultation platform.   

The statement added that the suggestion period is open until Aug. 31.  

This move follows SAMA’s decision to raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points on July 26, mirroring the Federal Reserve’s quarter-percentage-point increase in US interest rates. 

The repo rate was adjusted to 6 percent, while the reverse repo rate saw a raise to 5.5 percent, according to the central bank statement. 

SAMA’s commitment to enhancing consumer finance within the Kingdom and promoting financial literacy has been evident through various initiatives supporting businesses and clients. 

In July, the bank approved insurance financial technology rules after gathering feedback via the National Competitiveness Center’s Public Consultation Platform. 

These insurtech regulations aim to oversee business operations, ensure client protection, and encourage fair competition in solution provision and services, thus sustaining sector stability and growth. 

The new rules encompass essential aspects of the insurance industry, including practitioner responsibilities, accurate client information, and conduct guidelines safeguarding client rights, compliance, and control. 

SAMA stated that this move aligns with its dedication to facilitating insurance sector expansion while regulating the interaction between insurtech firms and clients, ensuring the rights of all involved parties are protected. 

Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector witnessed robust growth, increasing by 26.9 percent to SR53 billion ($14.1 billion) in 2022, as indicated by SAMA’s 16th annual insurance market report. This marked a significant rise from the 8.4 percent increase to SR42 billion recorded in 2021. 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Saudi Arabia Railways records 84% surge in H1 passenger traffic 

Saudi Arabia Railways records 84% surge in H1 passenger traffic 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia Railways records 84% surge in H1 passenger traffic 

Saudi Arabia Railways records 84% surge in H1 passenger traffic 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways experienced an annual increase of 84 percent in passenger traffic during the first half of the current year, with 4.4 million passengers using the rail network.  

Train trips also saw an annual uptick of 46 percent in the first half, totaling 16,404 trips collectively on the East Train, North Train, and Haramain High-Speed Railway networks, according to SAR. 

The firm’s CEO Bashar Al-Malik said that the positive performance of the Kingdom’s rail network was mainly driven by the successful Hajj season. 

The Haramain Express route facilitated 3,627 journeys, offering 750,000 seats for pilgrims in 2023. Additionally, the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line transported 2.13 million pilgrims over 2,208 trips. 

During Ramadan, the Haramain Express service carried over 818,000 passengers on more than 2,540 train journeys, a 265 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

Highlighting the rail network’s good performance, SAR noted that its daily trip count exceeded 115 during the holy month, with a commitment rate of over 97 percent. 

In the second quarter alone, Saudi Arabia Railways transported 2.2 million passengers.  

The rail network also played a role in transporting minerals and goods, moving over 6.34 million tons during the same period. 

The volume of transported minerals and goods during the first half reached 12 million tons, up 13 percent compared to the previous year, contributing to a reduction of 970,000 truck trips. 

Al-Malik noted that the freight transportation sector witnessed a number of strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding. 

“These agreements include transportation via railways and upgrading services, in addition to technical linkage with many entities, which improve customer experience, whether those benefiting from freight services or travelers over the railway networks,” he added, highlighting SAR’s achievements in the first half.  

In April, SAR signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Arsenale Group to host the Middle East’s first luxury train. 

The signing of the MoU came amid the Kingdom’s efforts to boost its tourism sector in line with Vision 2030 goals to diversify its economy.  

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, these developments aim to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR)

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas 

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas 
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas 

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas 
  • Adidas is likely to use Bata India's retail network to boost its presence in India
  • Bata, flagship of Netherlands-based Bata BN, has over 2,050 stores in India
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Footwear manufacturer Bata India is in talks with sportswear giant Adidas for a strategic partnership, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday citing sources, sending shares up as much as 7.3%.

Through the collaboration, Adidas is likely to use Bata India's retail network to boost its presence in India, the report added.

Bata India, the flagship of Netherlands-based Bata BN, houses brands like Hush Puppies and Scholl and has more than 2,050 stores across the country, according to its latest annual report.

The talks with Adidas are likely at an advanced stage with final deal contours in the works, CNBC-TV18 said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The report came in after the Gurugram-based manufacturer in its annual report mentioned that it has expanded its range of sneakers to more than 500 of its stores in a bid to cater to increased demand.

Sneakers continued to be a dominant category for the company as demand for athleisure footwear surged on the back of sports and adventure events, Bata India said in its annual report.

Adidas and Bata India did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Topics: Adidas

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 
Updated 47 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 
Updated 47 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

TOKYO: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas has signed a five-year deal to supply liquefied natural gas to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. 

The agreement is valued between $450 million and $550 million, ADNOC Gas said, without providing LNG volumes or timing for when the shipments will start. 

It follows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the UAE and other Gulf states in July, which focused on securing energy supplies for Japan, which remains highly dependent on oil and gas imports. 

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Al-Ebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “Japan is one of the UAE’s largest and most important energy partners, and we are very pleased to strengthen this relationship through this LNG supply agreement with JAPEX. 

“The agreement reinforces ADNOC Gas’ position as a global LNG export partner of choice and highlights the Company’s growing global presence, particularly in the Asian LNG market.” 

Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel with lower carbon emissions than other fossil fuels. It also serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains. 

ADNOC has previously said that Japan imports approximately 25 percent of its crude oil from the UAE, making it the company’s largest international importer of oil and gas products. 

In April, ADNOC signed two agreements with Japanese companies Kawasaki and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security to boost low-carbon hydrogen value to reduce carbon emissions in Japan and the UAE. Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura witnessed the deal. 

On LNG supply agreements, the latest agreement comes less than a month after ADNOC Gas announced a 14-year deal with  Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. 

That contract, worth up to $9 billion, will provide 1.2 million tons of gas to India every year. 

ADNOC Gas has already achieved a significant milestone this year, as in February, it delivered the first shipment of LNG from the Middle East to Germany. 

It delivered about 137,000 cubic meters of the gas to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbuttel, Germany. 

Topics: ADNOC gas ADNOC Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. 

Qatar's consumer price index edges up in July 

Qatar’s consumer price index edges up in July 
Updated 54 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar's consumer price index edges up in July 

Qatar’s consumer price index edges up in July 
Updated 54 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s consumer price index experienced a modest uptick in July, with the index reaching 106.8 points, marking a 0.37 percent rise compared to the previous month, the latest data from the Planning and Statistics Authority showed. 

In contrast, the year-on-year CPI figures for this July displayed a more noticeable escalation, registering a 3.11 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year. 

According to the report, the month-on-month shift between June and July in the current year showcased an upward trend in five categories, a decline in an additional five categories, while two other categories remained unaffected. 

Topics: Qatar consumer price index (CPI)

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 
Updated 17 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 
Updated 17 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Riyadh and Beijing have inked a dozen cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, bolstering collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, financing and housing. 

The developments at the event, being held in Beijing, signifies the deepening ties between the two countries, paving the way for enhanced growth and shared progress, Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said in a tweet. 

These partnerships are set to foster advancements in key areas, signaling a promising trajectory for the mutual growth of the Kingdom and China, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China saudi-chinese business forum

