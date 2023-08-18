You are here

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
Residents wait outside a local school to get registered for an evacuation flight as wildfires threaten the Northwest Territories town of Yellowknife, Canada on Aug. 17, 2023. (Reuters)
AP

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
  • Thousands have fled, driving hundreds of kilometers to safety or waiting in long lines for emergency flights
  • Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year with more than 5,700 fires burning
AP

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories: Residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories rushed to beat a noon Friday deadline to evacuate their homes as one of hundreds of wildfires raging in the territories moved closer to the city of 20,000.
Thousands have fled, driving hundreds of kilometers to safety or waiting in long lines for emergency flights, as the worst fire season on record in Canada showed no signs of easing.
The fire was within 16 kilometers of Yellowknife’s northern edge Thursday, and officials worried that strong northern winds could push the flames toward the only highway leading away from the fire, which was choked with long caravans of cars.
Still, there remained plenty of time to leave by road or air, Shane Thompson, a government minister for the Territories, told a news conference. He said that without rain the fire might reach the city’s outskirts by the weekend.
“We’re all tired of the word unprecedented, yet there is no other way to describe this situation in the Northwest Territories,” Premier Caroline Cochrane posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year — contributing to choking smoke in parts of the US — with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 137,000 square kilometers from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.
As of Thursday evening, more than 1,000 wildfires were burning across the country, over half of them out of control. Hundreds of kilometers (miles) to the south of Yellowknife, hundreds of properties were ordered to evacuate because of the threat from a wildfire near West Kelowna, British Columbia.
The evacuation of Yellowknife was by far the largest this year, said Ken McMullen, president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs and fire chief in Red Deer, Alberta.
“It’s one of those events where you need to get people out sooner rather than later” because fire could block the only escape route before ever reaching the community.
Ten planes left Yellowknife with 1,500 passengers on Thursday, said Jennifer Young, director of corporate affairs for the Northwest Territories’ Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, adding that the agency hopes 22 flights will leave Friday with 1,800 more passengers.
Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said that the fire wasn’t the only concern.
“With the heavy smoke that will be approaching we encourage all residents to evacuate as soon as possible,” she said.
Alty said some good news is the fire didn’t advance as far as originally expected Thursday with crews working hard getting firebreaks in. But “it is still coming,” she said.
As people fled, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his incident response group. He asked ministers to work to ensure communication services remained available and said there would be no tolerance for price gouging on flights or essential goods.
At the Big River Service Station about 300 kilometers of Yellowknife, the line of vehicles waiting for fuel was “phenomenal,” employee Linda Croft said. “You can’t see the end of it.”
Resident Angela Canning packed up her camper with important documents, family keepsakes and basic necessities as she prepared to leave with her two dogs, while her husband stayed behind as an essential worker.
“I’m really anxious and I’m scared. I’m emotional. ... I’m in shock,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m coming home to or if I’m coming home. There’s just so much unknowns here.”
About 6,800 people in eight other communities in the territory have already been forced to evacuate their homes, including the small community of Enterprise, which was largely destroyed. Officials said everyone made it out alive.
Authorities said the intensive care unit at a Yellowknife hospital would close Friday and in-patient units from Stanton Territorial Hospital could be moved in the coming days. Most long-term care patients were transferred to institutions to the south, the Health and Social Services Authority said on its website.
The evacuation order issued Wednesday night applies to Yellowknife and the neighboring First Nations communities of Ndilo and Dettah.
Indigenous communities have been hit hard by the wildfires, which threaten important cultural activities such as hunting, fishing and gathering native plants.

West African militaries meet to finalize possible Niger intervention

West African militaries meet to finalize possible Niger intervention
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

West African militaries meet to finalize possible Niger intervention

West African militaries meet to finalize possible Niger intervention
  • Military officers deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and have defied calls to reinstate him
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

ACCRA/NIAMEY: West African army chiefs were due to hold a second and final day of talks on Friday in Ghana’s capital Accra, where they have been hashing out the details of a possible military intervention in Niger if diplomacy fails to reverse a military coup.
Military officers deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and have defied calls from the United Nations, the West African bloc ECOWAS and others to reinstate him, prompting regional powers to order a standby force to be assembled.
During their two-day meeting, which ends with a closing ceremony from around 1600 GMT, defense chiefs have been discussing logistics and other aspects of a possible deployment, according to the official schedule.
The use of force remains a last resort, but “if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa ... are ready to answer to the call of duty,” ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said at the start of the event on Thursday.
He said most of the bloc’s 15 member states were prepared to participate in the standby force excepting those also under military rule — Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea — and tiny Cape Verde.
Any escalation would further destabilize West Africa’s impoverished Sahel region, which is already battling a decade-old Islamist insurgency.
Niger also has strategic importance beyond West Africa because of its uranium and oil reserves and role as a hub for foreign troops involved in the fight against the insurgents linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US

Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US

Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US
  • China claims Taiwan as its territory and has denounced the transit stops in the US
  • Taiwanese officials said China likely to conduct military exercises this week near the island
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

TAOYUAN, Taiwan: Taiwan Vice President William Lai returned on Friday from a sensitive visit to the United States, a trip China has condemned and which has brought warnings from Taiwanese officials it could prompt more Chinese military drills near the island.
“Because of everyone’s hard work, Taiwan’s power is stronger and stronger, and it showed the international community that Taiwan is a force for good, that the international community really pays great attention to Taiwan,” he said after returning to Taiwan’s main international airport at Taoyuan.
China claims Taiwan as its territory and has denounced the transit stops in the US, calling Lai a separatist and a “troublemaker.”
Taiwanese officials have said China is likely to conduct military exercises this week near the island, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of next year’s presidential election and make them “fear war.”
Democratically governed Taiwan has so far not reported any unusual Chinese military movements near the island.
Amid heightened tensions between the China and the US, Asia has seen a flurry of military posturing and joint drills on both sides in recent weeks.
On Thursday, Japan’s government reported 11 Chinese and Russian naval ships, including destroyers, had crossed waters between the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako, a waterway crucial to access to the Pacific and East China Seas.
The islands lie directly to the east of Taiwan and Okinawa is home to a major US military base.
A person familiar with security planning in the region told Reuters the China-Russian fleet had conducted simulation attacks on US forces stationed in Okinawa as well as drills to seize strategic locations.
The US Ronald Reagan carrier strike group was also in the waters about 800 nautical miles (1,500 km) off Taiwan’s eastern coast as of Thursday evening, the person added.
A spokesperson at Japan’s Joint Staff Office said it was not aware of any such simulations by the Chinese and Russian fleets.
“They have not intruded into Japan’s territorial waters and we have not confirmed any dangerous behavior,” the spokesperson said.
“We have offered through diplomatic channels that the repeated joint actions of Chinese and Russian forces in the sea and airspace around Japan are a serious concern from a security perspective.”
Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday the Russian and Chinese ships “conducted anti-submarine drills, repelled an air raid by a mock enemy, trained for rescue operations at sea, and mastered skills for take offs and landings on decks of war ships.”
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did China’s Taiwan Affairs Office nor the Chinese defense ministry.
STOPOVER DIPLOMACY
On Friday, the Taiwan defense ministry’s official news agency put out a slickly produced publicity video showing fighters jets taking off and missiles being readied.
“Nobody can encroach on our sovereignty,” reads an accompanying caption for the video entitled “The military of the Republic of China is duty-bound to maintain regional peace and stability,” referring to Taiwan’s formal name.
Lai officially only made transits in the United States, first in New York and then in San Francisco, on his way to and from Paraguay to attend the new president’s inauguration in one of only 13 countries that maintains formal ties with Taipei.
While in the United States, he gave speeches to the Taiwanese community and met officials from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a US government-run non-profit that handles unofficial relations.
Lai is frontrunner to be Taiwan’s next president at elections set for January. President Tsai Ing-wen cannot run again after two terms.
China especially dislikes Lai because of comments he has previously made about being a “practical worker for Taiwan independence,” though he has pledged on the campaign trail to maintain the status quo and offered talks with Beijing.
Speaking after stepping off his flight, Lai made only passing mention of his US stopovers, concentrating instead on Paraguay and pledges of support he received there.
“Thank you for your contributions to the country and to society,” he said, “allowing Taiwan to very progressively, self confidently and respectfully go into the international community, and winning the support of the international community.”

Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea

Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea

Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea
  • No casualties reported
  • Four Russian airports briefly suspend flights
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian forces have destroyed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and its Black Sea Fleet, officials said, the latest in a surge of attacks on the capital and the flashpoint waterway.
Russia’s defense ministry said its air force downed a Ukrainian drone over the capital at about 04:00 (0100 GMT) on Friday.
“The UAV, after being exposed to air defense weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow,” the ministry said on Telegram.
Moscow’s mayor said emergency services were on the scene, but that early reports indicated there were no casualties.
“The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of the Expo Center, and did not cause significant damage to the building,” Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.
State-run news agency TASS reported that one of the walls of the venue’s pavilion had partially collapsed, citing emergency services.
“The area of the collapse is about 30 square meters (323 square feet),” emergency services told TASS.
TASS also reported that the airspace near the international airport of Vnukovo was briefly closed, with departures and arrivals delayed, citing the aviation service.
The expo center, on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment of the Moskva River, hosts regular exhibitions and trade shows, according to its website.
The venue is 100 meters (328 feet) from Moscow-City, an office block in the capital’s main business district that was struck twice within days by debris from downed drone strikes this month.
Until a series of attacks in recent months, the capital had not been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine, which began more than a year ago.
Last week, Russia destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Moscow’s west, with debris landing in a park on the Karamyshevskaya embankment.
In May drones were shot down near the Kremlin, less than five kilometers from the Expo Center.
On July 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that “war” was coming to Russia, with the country’s “symbolic centers and military bases” becoming targets.
Hours before the strike on Moscow, Russia thwarted a Ukrainian marine drone attack on its warships in the Black Sea, the latest in a string of assaults on its fleet.
Russia’s defense ministry said the drone was destroyed late on Thursday night by navy patrol ships, 237 km (147 miles) southwest of Sevastopol — the base of its Black Sea Fleet on the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
Attacks from both sides have escalated in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed safe export of Ukrainian grain through the shipping hub.
On August 4, Russia said it had repelled Ukraine’s attempted drone attack on its Novorossiysknaval base in the sea, while a Ukrainian security source said the strike on a warship at the base was successful.
The attack came hours after a civilian cargo ship sailing through the Black Sea from Ukraine reached Istanbul in defiance of a Russian blockade.
Moscow announced last month that it would consider any ships nearing Ukraine in the Black Sea as potential military cargo carriers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the ship was using a “new humanitarian corridor” Kyiv established after the grain deal collapsed.
Days ago, a Russian navy ship fired warning shots and boarded a Turkish-owned but Palau-flagged cargo vessel that was sailing to a Ukrainian river port.
Russia has also ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure in the Black Sea and the Danube River, a vital export route since the grain deal’s scrapping, in recent weeks.
Russia’s attempts to control shipping on the Black Sea come against the backdrop of a military counteroffensive launched in June by Ukrainian forces, which is supported by new Western equipment but making slow progress.

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
  • Trump’s lawyers say the years-long delay is necessary both because of the unprecedented nature of the case and the “massive” amount of information — 11.5 million pages — that they have to review
  • US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Washington to push back until years after the election a trial in Washington on charges that the former president conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The suggested April 2026 date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week that the trial should begin Jan. 2, 2024. The question is ultimately up to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing.
In a filing, Trump’s lawyers say the years-long delay is necessary both because of the unprecedented nature of the case and the “massive” amount of information — 11.5 million pages — that they have to review. They said they would have to review about 100,000 pages per day in order to meet the Justice Department’s proposed trial date.
“If we were to print and stack 11.5 million pages of documents, with no gap between pages, at 200 pages per inch, the result would be a tower of paper stretching nearly 5,000 feet into the sky. That is taller than the Washington Monument, stacked on top of itself eight times, with nearly a million pages to spare,” the defense lawyers wrote.
Trump’s 2024 calendar was already expected to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances.
He is confronting both a presidential primary season and four criminal cases in four different cities. Next March 25, he is set for trial in a New York state case related to an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, where Trump was charged earlier this week with trying to undo the results of that state’s presidential election, have proposed a March 4 trial date — though that is likely to slip given the complexity of a sprawling racketeering case that involves 19 defendants.
And a federal judge in Florida has set a May 20 trial date on charges that Trump illegally hoarded classified documents and concealed them from investigators.

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group
  • A court is expected to decide on Friday whether Melkonyants will remain in custody
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

Russia detained Grigory Melkonyants, the co-chair of prominent independent vote-monitoring group Golos (Voice), the organization said on its website on Thursday night.
Law enforcement officers arrived in Melkonyants’ apartment early in the morning and after searching his home, took to him the main department of the Russian Investigative Committee for charges, Russian agencies reported.
A court is expected to decide on Friday whether Melkonyants will remain in custody, Golos said referring to his lawyer Mikhail Biryukov.
Melkonyants may face up to six years in prison for working with an international organization, declared “undesirable” by Russian authorities, his lawyer told Russian agencies.
A video published by RIA news agency showed three men in plain clothes standing next to Melkonyants inside his home while one of them ordered Melkonyants to put the time on a paper he was signing — 6.45 a.m. (0345 GMT)
Moscow-based Golos is monitoring election campaigns in dozens of Russian regions ahead of voting scheduled for September.
The group first angered the government by publicizing evidence of alleged fraud in a 2011 parliamentary vote that sparked opposition protests, and in the presidential election that returned Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin for a third term in 2012.
The Russian government labelled the group a foreign agent but it continued to work in the country even when Russia intensified a crackdown on dissent after invading Ukraine last year.
The prosecution is likely to be related to the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), a Montenegro-based non-governmental organization, Golos said on its website.
Golos stopped its cooperation with ENEMO after Russian authorities banned activities of the network in 2021, the group said.
Russian law enforcement searched homes of a total of 14 members of Golos in eight Russian regions, RIA reported.

