Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: International Basketball Week officially got underway on Thursday night with Lebanon securing early bragging rights with a well-fought 70-64 victory over regional neighbours Egypt at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Taking place just one week before the 2023 FIBA World Cup tips off in East Asia, the UAE capital’s week-long basketball event features six all-international games involving some of the world’s best men’s national teams.
With the players last night clearly enjoying their new surroundings and spectators revelling in the opportunity to witness some of the game’s best up close, Abu Dhabi once again proved itself a first-class destination for hosting sporting events.
Lebanon’s Wael Arakji, the reigning Asia Cup MVP and the first Arab to be awarded the title in the tournament’s 63-year history, was the player pulling the strings for his country, despite having only recently returned from long-term injury. Wearing the No.20 jersey, Arakji scored a game-high 18 points — one more than US-born teammate Omari Spellman, who was the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
“Amazing organization in Abu Dhabi and the respect we get here is amazing,” said Arakji, who had his name repeatedly chanted by Lebanon’s jubilant fans. “I wish we could stay here forever. The support tonight was amazing and, going into the World Cup, it means a lot to all of us to see everyone supporting us. Abu Dhabi is like Lebanon — there are a lot of Lebanese here, so every time we come to play here, we feel like we are at home.”
Egypt’s towering center Anas Mahmoud called the support “amazing” with Arab fans coming together to cheer for both countries. “In Egypt, we don’t really have a lot of fans coming to the games, so for the players to compete in front of fans, some for the first time, that serves us well to be ready for the World Cup,” he said. “Even the Lebanon fans were cheering for us, so we are all grateful to them for creating such a great environment.”
A double-header scheduled for Friday night will see Lebanon face Mexico, followed by the US’s first game in the UAE against Greece. Saturday will see Germany also take on Greece, while Aug. 20 will provide a final chance to catch the US, this time against Germany. The six featured national teams will then head to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan to begin the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which starts on Aug. 25.
“Mexico beat the USA team in qualification, so it’s great experience for Lebanon to play against them just before the World Cup,” Arakji said. “I still need some time to be back to Wael Arajki MVP Asia Cup-level, but I’m on the right track. It’s a dream playing here, with a tournament that has the USA and the best teams in the world.”