Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi

Action from Lebanon's win over Egypt at the Etihad Arena, (DCT)
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

  First of six international matches marks start of this week's basketball showcase at the Etihad Arena
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: International Basketball Week officially got underway on Thursday night with Lebanon securing early bragging rights with a well-fought 70-64 victory over regional neighbours Egypt at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place just one week before the 2023 FIBA World Cup tips off in East Asia, the UAE capital’s week-long basketball event features six all-international games involving some of the world’s best men’s national teams. 

With the players last night clearly enjoying their new surroundings and spectators revelling in the opportunity to witness some of the game’s best up close, Abu Dhabi once again proved itself a first-class destination for hosting sporting events.

Lebanon’s Wael Arakji, the reigning Asia Cup MVP and the first Arab to be awarded the title in the tournament’s 63-year history, was the player pulling the strings for his country, despite having only recently returned from long-term injury. Wearing the No.20 jersey, Arakji scored a game-high 18 points — one more than US-born teammate Omari Spellman, who was the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“Amazing organization in Abu Dhabi and the respect we get here is amazing,” said Arakji, who had his name repeatedly chanted by Lebanon’s jubilant fans. “I wish we could stay here forever. The support tonight was amazing and, going into the World Cup, it means a lot to all of us to see everyone supporting us. Abu Dhabi is like Lebanon — there are a lot of Lebanese here, so every time we come to play here, we feel like we are at home.”

Egypt’s towering center Anas Mahmoud called the support “amazing” with Arab fans coming together to cheer for both countries. “In Egypt, we don’t really have a lot of fans coming to the games, so for the players to compete in front of fans, some for the first time, that serves us well to be ready for the World Cup,” he said. “Even the Lebanon fans were cheering for us, so we are all grateful to them for creating such a great environment.”

A double-header scheduled for Friday night will see Lebanon face Mexico, followed by the US’s first game in the UAE against Greece. Saturday will see Germany also take on Greece, while Aug. 20 will provide a final chance to catch the US, this time against Germany. The six featured national teams will then head to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan to begin the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which starts on Aug. 25. 

“Mexico beat the USA team in qualification, so it’s great experience for Lebanon to play against them just before the World Cup,” Arakji said. “I still need some time to be back to Wael Arajki MVP Asia Cup-level, but I’m on the right track. It’s a dream playing here, with a tournament that has the USA and the best teams in the world.”

Topics: basketball Lebanon Egypt Abu Dhabi

Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

  • 86 fighters will compete against more than 1,000 others from 43 nations
  • Team ‘primed to make a lasting mark’ on world stage, head coach says
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A team of 86 athletes from the UAE are set to take part in the JJIF World Championship Youth 2023, which opens on Tuesday in Astana, Kazakhstan, the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation has announced.

About 1,100 fighters from 44 countries will compete across various weight divisions in three age categories: under-16, under-18 and under-21.

The UAE team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Co., have been preparing for the event at an intensive training camp and are hoping to build on the wins achieved by the senior squad at the World Championship in Mongolia in July and the Asian Championship in Thailand in February.

At last year’s youth event, in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s under-16 team won 19 medals, with the under-18s and under-21s both picking up 17. The results led to the UAE winning the championship title for the third year in a row.

At the previous championship, also held in the UAE capital, the under-21s won 17 medals and the under-18s picked up 15.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, deputy chairman of the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation, said he expected the nation’s fighters to continue the winning trend in Astana.

“I have full faith in our talented UAE team to deliver a stellar performance on the international stage once again. Their commitment to excellence and their relentless training regimen have prepared them to represent our nation with honor and distinction and raise the nation’s flag high,” he said.

“The JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 marks the UAE team’s fifth international participation. Also, the team had the championship title in the past three editions. Our athletes’ dedication to perfecting their skills and their eagerness to compete at the highest level is truly commendable. We are steadfast in our belief that they will not only make us proud but also inspire aspiring athletes across the UAE.”

Ramon Lemos, the national team’s head coach, said the fighters had been working hard ahead of the competition.

“Our athletes have undergone rigorous training and tactical refinement. Their determination to excel is matched only by their technical prowess.” he said.

“As their coach, I am confident that they are primed to make a lasting mark on the international ju-jitsu landscape. We are currently in the final stages of preparation, focusing on enhancing their physical and mental strength. I have absolute confidence that they will give their utmost effort, filling us all with pride.”

Omar Alsuwaidi, who will compete in the 56 kg division in the under-21 category, said he and the rest of the team were committed to replicating the country’s previous medal achievements.

“I am filled with excitement and honor as I take on the role of representing the UAE on this remarkable stage once again,” he said.

“My teammates and I share an unwavering commitment to not only showcase our skills but also embody the true spirit of sportsmanship and unwavering dedication.

“We are fully aware of the significant responsibilities entrusted to us and we are committed to fulfilling these responsibilities.”

Topics: Martial Arts Jiu-Jitsu UAE

Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

  A 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in Dammam means the Jeddah club now have 6 points from 2 matches
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle has praised his team’s fighting spirit after they secured an important 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in difficult weather conditions on Thursday night at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

The victory took the newly-promoted Jeddah club to the top of the Roshn Saudi League table.

Roger Ibanez gave Al-Ahli a ninth-minute lead before Algerian star Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

The home team reduced the deficit in the 58th minute through Mansour Ibrahim Hamzi, but Al-Ahli held out and put the game to bed in the 101st minute through Sumayhan Al-Nabit’s goal.

“It was a crazy match that lasted more than 90 minutes,” Jaissle said in his press conference after the match. “And the players fought hard to claim the win and points, and continue our run of victories.”

The German coach also explained why he ran onto the pitch after the third goal: “It was an emotional moment, so I went out to celebrate with the players. The match was difficult and I am an emotional person.”

“The absence of Firmino was difficult, but we have a suitable alternative, which is (Fahd) Al-Rashidi, and he has great potential.”

Topics: football Al-Ahli Roshn Saudi League

Baseball United's first ever Dubai Showcase take place on Nov. 10-12. (Baseball United)
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

  Mumbai will play Karachi on opening night and Abu Dhabi takes on Dubai in the Showcase finale
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the sport’s first-ever professional league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced the official dates and times of its Dubai Showcase games.

The Showcase will take place from Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12, in Dubai. All games will be played at Dubai International Stadium — a cricket pitch that Baseball United will transform into a diamond.

The first professional baseball game in the region will feature the world-renowned, international rivalry — India versus Pakistan. The Mumbai Cobras will serve as the home team, hosting the Karachi Monarchs on Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. This historic matchup brings together the most populous metropolitan areas of the region’s two largest nations.

“Mumbai versus Karachi might be the most epic way to open any sports league,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United president, CEO, and majority owner. “When teams from those two nations compete in cricket, nearly 500 million people watch. If we can inspire even a small fraction of that viewership, it will be an incredible stage for baseball in the region. And from an attendance standpoint, we are looking forward to welcoming baseball fans from all walks of life — and from dozens of different countries — to enjoy this classic showdown.”

Indians and Pakistanis make up roughly half the population of the UAE. In addition, according to the league’s research, there are 800,000 avid baseball fans of more than a dozen nationalities living in the UAE. Fifty percent of those fans live in Dubai.

The remainder of the Showcase schedule will include a doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning with the Karachi Monarchs hosting the Abu Dhabi Falcons at 2 p.m. The second game will feature the Mumbai Cobras versus the home team, the Dubai Wolves. The evening game will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday’s games will represent a historic milestone for the UAE, with both its professional baseball franchises debuting on the same day.

The Showcase finale will feature a new inter-Emirates sports rivalry, with the Dubai Wolves taking on the Abu Dhabi Falcons at 6 p.m.

Baseball United will also host a concert each night of the Showcase following the evening games. The concerts will begin roughly 45 minutes after the end of the game. Fans who have tickets to the game will be allowed to attend that evening’s concert at no extra charge. Performers will be announced next month.

The Showcase will include a Fan Fest outside the stadium that is free to the public. Brands, partners and vendors will be on hand providing baseball-related experiences and activities, as well as various other sports and music activations. Food and drinks will also be available.

Opening and closing ceremonies are also planned, with details to be shared soon.

“We are working hard to bring baseball, music and entertainment together in a fun, family-friendly environment,” said Shaikh. “There will be a price point for everyone, with great seats available across the transformed ‘ballpark.’ And everyone who attends will become a part of history, as we bring professional baseball here to the Middle East and South Asia for the first time. Tickets will go on sale soon, and I really encourage all baseball and sports fans to join us for a great experience.”

Topics: basketball Dubai

Updated 18 August 2023
Joy Chakravarty

  The 37-year-old, the Kingdom's first professional, is taking part in this week's Asian Tour's International Series England
Updated 18 August 2023
Joy Chakravarty

NEWCASTLE: In his own small way, Saudi Arabia’s Othman Almulla is like Edmund Hillary and Neil Armstrong, who were the first to conquer Mount Everest and walk on the moon, respectively.

The 37-year-old from Dhahran has gone where no Saudi has been before. He is the first professional golfer from his country, and perhaps feels the same excitement and trepidations that Hillary and Armstrong must have felt decades ago as they stepped into unchartered territory.

Unlike the two legends, whose adrenaline would have peaked at the completion of their conquest, Almulla says he has been on a never-ending journey ever since that balmy afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 30, 2019, when he stepped onto the first tee of the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in the company of South African legend Ernie Els and England’s Andy Sullivan.

At exactly 12:45, he somehow controlled the millions of butterflies fluttering in his stomach, tipped his cap to the hundreds of fans and family in the crowd and sent the golf ball soaring toward the atmosphere.

Life has never been the same again. His responsibilities have only been accentuated by the ambitions of Saudi Arabia in the world of golf, and the fact that there are youngsters who are now following in his footsteps. Almulla has been an exceptional brand ambassador for Saudi Golf, and a mentor to Saud Al-Sharief and Faisal Salhab, who joined the professional ranks earlier this year.

All three are part of this week’s Asian Tour’s International Series England, just one of the many incredible opportunities given to the threesome by Saudi Golf.

Almulla, Salhab and Al-Sharief are like a band of brothers on the Tour, and the senior player in the trio takes great pride in the role he is playing in the journeys of the other two.

“The idea of becoming a professional in the Kingdom was so far-fetched at the time that most people actually thought it was like landing on the moon. And I’m taking the same joy and delight in seeing Faisal and Saud this year realizing the same dreams that I had,” said Almulla.

“They are going through similar planning phase and learning, the same tough lessons I had to learn. Just to be able to share my experiences and making their transition to professional life a little softer landing — just to go back to the moon metaphor — has been such a delight, such a privilege.

“I’ve been very lucky to have some very supportive people in my journey. And just as I’ve had people to guide and advise me, it’s my responsibility to give back. I’ve always felt like we’re one big family. It’s been familial friendship and it’s just like welcoming my brothers to do something I’m doing. To have three of us doing this, when we do not have that many golfers in our country, it’s something special.

“Don’t get me wrong. I also get a lot out of this relationship too. We have great camaraderie when on the road, and we can lean on each other when times are bad. We support each other when times are good. Yes, it’s a responsibility, but it’s something I do happily, and I will continue to do.”

Like Hillary, Othman has always had lofty ambitions. He wants to stand on the summit of professional golf and unfurl the Saudi flag.

“I have no doubt that with the support we are getting from Saudi Golf and from the Ministry of Sport, we will have a winner on the Asian Tour in the next few years. We are incredibly lucky that our journeys have been cut down by 40 to 50 years. Countries (with) 100-year legacies of golf, struggle to have players on tour like this and International Series events like this,” said Almulla.

“Here, and in St. Andrews next week, I think the aim for all of us is to make the cut, and then making a deep run in the weekend. We’d like to be in the top-60 of the Order of Merit on the Asian Tour soon. But those are the big, long-term goals. We are more focused at the moment on smaller goals, smaller targets from a statistics perspective, on how we want to play each week. How can we keep on improving with every outing? We are getting used to different challenges, like the weather this week. We hardly play in such cold climate and rainy conditions.”

The Almullas welcomed their first child, Ibrahim, into the world seven weeks ago, and fatherhood has been a new motivation.

“It’s been amazing. A golfer’s life is very difficult. We’re on the road for many weeks and the families have to bear the brunt a lot. I have an amazing wife and family supporting me, and to be a dad is surreal,” said Almulla.

“My life’s changed. Now, as much as I want to make my parents proud, I also want to make my son proud. I’m going to be a good role model for him and kind of show how to carry himself and how to treat people with respect and be a good person. That’s all fathers should expect from their son.”

The $2-million International Series England runs from Aug. 17 to 20 at Close House in Newcastle.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia International Series

Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

  • Alcaraz is into his fifth Masters 1000 quarterfinal this season and his 11th overall
  • In the WTA draw, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek changed her dress after losing the opening set and came back a new woman, defeating China’s Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

CINCINNATI: Carlos Alcaraz withstood a string of frustrating rain delays to beat Tommy Paul 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (7/0) 6-3 on Thursday, avenging a loss to the American last week and reaching the quarterfinals of the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open.

Paul was unable to repeat his sensational upset of the world No. 1 from last Friday in Toronto, where he stunned the Spaniard in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz had squandered three match points before the first of a string of rain delays that forced players off and on the court in a logistics ballet that finally ended after more than three hours.

But he held on to book a quarterfinal meeting with Australian Max Purcell, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

After the final rain pause, Alcaraz, up a break in the third, came out and finished off the final few points, advancing with 40 winners and 61 unforced errors.

“I really wanted to win after what happened against him last week.

Alcaraz is into his fifth Masters 1000 quarterfinal this season and his 11th overall. He improved to 21-3 in the elite series this season, standing 51-5 overall.

Alcaraz applied the pressure and brought out the best of his big game to tame Paul in a contest first interrupted at 4-3 in the deciding set by the weather.

The top seed came back from a break down four times in the first two sets, but he couldn’t put it away when he had three opportunities in the 12th game of the second set.

The 15-minute game saw Paul launch his fightback. He then dominated the tiebreaker, winning the last nine points of the set to square the contest after two and a half hours.

A brief rain pause after the fifth game became a full-fledged suspension with Alcaraz up a break and serving at 4-3.

A frustrating stop-start scenario saw the court dried and players warmed up only for rain to start again.

“All of the starting and stopping was not easy,” Alcaraz said. “I handled the waiting well.

“I’m happy with my level and pleased to be in the quarter-finals. I feel my game is getting better and better.”

Alexander Zverev won a battle of former champions over third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

The 16th-seeded German, who missed the second half of last season with a serious ankle injury, won his eighth consecutive Cincinnati match dating to his 2021 title run.

“It was such a difficult time for me last year,” said Zverev, the recent Hamburg clay champion. “I couldn’t walk and couldn’t play.

“It’s moments like this that make it all so special.”

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also lost, 6-3, 6-4 to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

In the WTA draw, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek changed her dress after losing the opening set and came back a new woman, defeating China’s Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

“My coach told me a few weeks ago it might be a good idea to change clothes and reset,” the Pole said.

“I tried it and it worked, I got a different vibe in the second set — thank you, coach.”

Swiatek, who has spent 72 weeks on the top WTA ranking, called out what she termed “haters” on the Internet who criticize her every time she loses a set.

“I feel it would be such a better place if we didn’t judge each other so quickly,” she said. “The amount of hate and criticism that me and my team get after even losing a set is just ridiculous.”

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova beat Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of an event in which she was 0-3 in prior appearances.

“It has been really special this week. I came here not knowing how I would play,” she said. “It’s such a pleasure to be back as Wimbledon champion.”

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula, last week’s Montreal winner, was defeated in a match which concluded in light drizzle, losing 6-4, 6-0 to Marie Bouzkova. Fourth seed Elena Rybakina joined number eight Maria Sakkari in exiting.

Rybakina, last year’s Wimbledon champion retired at 6-4, 2-5 against Italian qualifier Jasmine Paulini while Sakkari went down 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to Czech Karolina Muchova.

Croatia’s Donna Vekic was forced to retire with viral illness, handing a 5-2 decision to fifth seed and three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters

