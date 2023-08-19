Suspected Palestinian shooting attack kills 2 Israelis in West Bank, Israeli military says

You are here

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli military raid at the Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus in the occupied West Bank early on August 16, 2023. (AFP)
Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank, Palestine. (Wikimedia Commons/Meronim)
  • Mohammed Abu Asaab was ‘seriously injured in the head’ on Wednesday in Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern West Bank city of Nablus
BALATA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank: Two Israelis were killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack Saturday in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said, the latest outburst of violence to rock the region.

The military said it was searching for suspects and setting up roadblocks near the town of Hawara, a volatile area in the northern West Bank.

Since last spring, the West Bank has seen some of the deadliest fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in nearly two decades.

Also on Saturday, a Palestinian who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank earlier this week died of his wounds on Saturday, Palestinian official media said. The death was the latest in a wave of violence rocking the region.

According to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, Mohammad Abu Asab, 19, was shot in the head on Wednesday during an Israeli army incursion into the Balata refugee camp near the northern West Bank city of Nablus. It cited medical officials.

The Israeli military said in its statement Wednesday that a commando unit raided Balata seeking to destroy an underground weapons factory.

While demolishing the site and its stockpile of improvised explosives, the military said a gunfight broke out in the dense camp’s warren of alleys between soldiers and armed Palestinians.

Wafa reported that during the fighting, Abu Asab was shot in the head and then taken to the Rafidia hospital in Nablus where he later died from his wounds.

Palestinian health officials did not immediately confirm the death.

It was not immediately clear if Abu Asab was affiliated with a militant group and he wasn’t immediately claimed as a member by any group.

A surge of violence has gripped the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem for more than a year.

Israel has been staging near-nightly raids since last spring in response to a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks. It’s become the fiercest fighting in the West Bank in some two decades.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in those areas since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Nearly half of them were affiliated with militant groups, though the Israeli military says that number is much higher. In that time, Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 27 people in Israel and the West Bank.

Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel’s government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek the territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Suspect in bloody attack in Syria dies in Beirut – Lebanese media

Lebanese army members stand in Houla near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, July 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
Lebanese army members stand in Houla near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, July 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

Suspect in bloody attack in Syria dies in Beirut – Lebanese media

Lebanese army members stand in Houla near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, July 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Syrian state media said on July 27 that a bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the capital Damascus, killing several people and wounding others
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: A Syrian youth suspected of carrying out an attack that killed at least six people in Damascus in July died after he threw himself from a building during a raid in Beirut, Lebanese media and a security source said on Saturday.
The 23-year-old from Syria’s Al-Tal region entered Lebanon illegally and settled with his relatives in Al-Salam, a southern suburb of Beirut, the security source said.
“Members of Hezbollah group raided the site, and when he learned that his whereabouts had been discovered, he threw himself from the seventh floor and was taken to St. George Hospital, where he died,” the source said.
The source added that two of his relatives were detained.
Syrian state media said on July 27 that a bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the capital Damascus, killing several people and wounding others.
On the following day, the Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

 

Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert

Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert

Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

DJANET, Algeria: Deep in the Sahara Desert lies the Algerian oasis of Djanet, one of earth’s more stunning locations where visitors may feel they’ve actually been transported to another planet.
Parts of the landscape are more Martian or lunar, with only the blue of the sky giving the game away.
Visitors, local and now foreign as well, come to recharge their batteries and explore Djanet, 2,300 km by road southeast of Algiers.
But there are also flights to the oasis, which is surrounded by sand dunes and sandstone plateaus, site of some of the world’s most impressive prehistoric rock carvings.
A mini tourism boom began in eastern Algeria when the authorities started granting visas on arrival in 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic had hit tourism badly worldwide, and Algiers decided to promote the Sahara as a destination by allowing visas to be granted at the airport.

FASTFACT

Last year, more than 2,900 foreigners of 35 different nationalities, mostly Westerners, stayed in Djanet, compared with 1,200 in 2021.

Direct flights from Paris to Djanet were key in marketing this strategy.
Last year, more than 2,900 foreigners of 35 different nationalities, mostly Westerners, stayed in Djanet, compared with 1,200 in 2021.
“Once you come to Djanet, you have to return ... I’m here with two friends, and all they want is to come back as soon as possible,” 57-year-old French tourist Karim Benacine said,
Visitors are also attracted by the nearby Tassili n’Ajjer National Park, Africa’s largest, that borders Libya, Niger and Mali.
Known for its lunar-like landscape with eroded sandstone orange and black “rock forests,” Tassili has become a photographers’ favorite at sunset.
A vast plateau of 72,000 sq. km, the park also houses what UNESCO calls “one of the most important groupings of prehistoric cave art in the world” with more than 15,000 examples.
These “record the climatic changes, the animal migrations and the evolution of human life on the edge of the Sahara from 6000 BC to the first centuries of the present era,” UNESCO says.
In 1982, Tassili became a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site and a World Natural Heritage Site. Four years later, it was also added to the list of biosphere reserves.
It is not just foreigners who are drawn to the area: Algerians also find solace in their own national treasure, with 17,000 local visitors recorded last year.
For 41-year-old Samira Ramouni, a psychologist from Algiers, staying at the oasis means many things.
“Finding inner peace, experiencing complete relaxation, disconnecting, seeking calm, learning new things, rejuvenating ...”
Ramouni said she came to Djanet to rest and relax “to be able to start the struggle anew.”
Abdelkader Regagda runs a travel agency in Tamanrasset in southern Algeria, around 700 km west of Djanet.
He now organizes excursions in the Djanet area, and said that the authorities had opened “a great tourism route from Europe to the south” of Algeria.
Djanet is the scene at the end of July of the Sebeiba Festival, a yearly celebration of the local Tuareg culture.
The area has certainly struck a chord with tourists from Europe.
Another visitor from Paris, Antonine De Saint Pierre, 49, said her trip deep into the Algerian desert was exactly what she needed.
“Now I know that, I think I’m going to do this regularly,” she added.

 

No plans for foreign naval base, Libyan regime says

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP)
Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP)
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

No plans for foreign naval base, Libyan regime says

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP)
  • Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s UN-recognized unity government has dismissed accusations it had promised part of Al-Khoms to its ally Turkiye as a naval base after days of protests in the port city.
“What is being said about the state ceding or authorizing the use of the maritime port of Al-Khoms as a foreign naval base is incorrect and without foundation,” government spokesman Mohamed Hamuda said in a dockside visit, accompanied by top naval and port officials.
His comments followed days of protests in the city 120 km east of Tripoli, during which access roads to the docks have been blocked with burning tires.
Calling on residents to exercise restraint, Hamuda warned that anyone who harmed the public interest would face prosecution.
Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah “attaches great importance” to the port, one of the busiest in Libya, and has plans to expand it to boost foreign trade, the spokesman said.
Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.
Turkiye has been the key supporter of Dbeibah’s Tripoli-based regime which vies for authority with another in the east backed by military leader Khalifa Haftar.

 

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis
  • Without new funding, World Food Programme expects more than four million people will receive less food assistance
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

DUBAI: More than four million Yemenis will receive less food assistance as a result of funding shortages, compounding one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, the UN’s food agency warned Friday.
The World Food Programme said “a deeper funding crisis for its Yemen operations from the end of September onward... will force WFP to make difficult decisions about further cuts to our food assistance programs across the country in the coming months.”
Without new funding, it expects more than four million people will receive less food assistance, many of them women and children already suffering from some of the highest malnutrition rates in the world.
With major cuts announced across different programs, the actual number of people affected could be higher.
“We are confronted with the incredibly tough reality of making decisions to take food from the hungry to feed the starving,” said Richard Ragan, WFP’s Yemen representative.
The UN agency was “fully cognizant of the suffering these cuts will cause,” he said in a statement.
Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country, is already in the grips of one of the planet’s worst humanitarian crises after eight years of war, according to the United Nations.
The conflict broke out in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognized government.
Although fighting has remained largely on hold since a six-month truce expired in October, the United Nations says current hunger levels are unprecedented.
Seventeen million Yemenis are experiencing food insecurity, and one million women and 2.2 million children under five require treatment for acute malnutrition, the UN says.
For the next six months, WFP said it requires $1.05 billion in funding, only 28 percent of which has been secured.
“Yemen will remain one of WFP’s largest food assistance operations, but these cuts represent a significant reduction to the agency’s programs in the country,” it said.
“The funding shortages are happening at a time of more people becoming severely malnourished.”
The World Food Programme was forced to slash food aid for 13 million Yemenis by more than 50 percent in June last year because of a funding squeeze.

