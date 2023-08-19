You are here

Promoting tourism with mangoes: Festival northeast of Cairo is major draw

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

  • Social-media influencers, foreign diplomats join activities
  • Egyptian mangos are superior, unparalleled worldwide. Hence, tourists of various nationalities come to buy from us
CAIRO: The second Ismailia Mango Festival began on Friday in the north-eastern Egyptian governorate.

The opening of the free festival attracted a significant number of visitors, including international tourists. It is taking place alongside the Export Forum — a paid event attended by sponsors, diplomatic and political delegations, merchants, companies, export councils, and exporters.

The festival was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Ismailia Gov. Major General Sherif Fahmy Bishara attended the opening ceremony along with representatives from several foreign embassies in Cairo.




The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)

Ahmed Youssef, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for institutional communication and the official spokesperson for the ministry, was also present.

Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, told Arab News that the ministry’s involvement in the festival aligned with its media strategy, which aims to highlight the diversity of Egypt’s tourism products and showcase Egypt as a lively tourist destination.

He added that the festival was an opportunity to showcase the “unique tourism and agricultural offerings of Ismailia.”

Iman Abdel Rahman, director general of the General Department of Tourism Awareness at the authority, said that a tour had been organized for Egyptian social-media influencers in order to “maximize the event’s promotional impact.”

The influencers visited tourism and archaeological sites and mango farms around Ismailia and attended the festival.

She added that the opening ceremony featured performances from folklore artists and a tour of an exhibition showcasing mango products.

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes.

One of the vendors, Mahmoud Mustafa, told Arab News: “There are stalls where mangoes are sold directly to the end consumers in open gardens at wholesale prices.

“Egyptian mangos are superior, unparalleled worldwide,” he continued. “Hence, tourists of various nationalities come to buy from us.”

Mostafa said Al-Owais mangoes, priced between 45 to 55 Egyptian pounds (less than two dollars), were the top sellers.

 

Topics: Ismailia Mango Festival Egypt

Jordan's foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 

Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 
Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 

Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 
  • Monetary policy offers bulwark against inflation, 8th Jordanian Investors and Businessmen Abroad Conference told
AMMAN: Jordan’s foreign exchange reserves total $17.5 billion, enough to cover the country’s imports for over seven months, Adel Sharkas, governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, said on Saturday. 

Speaking during the 8th Jordanian Investors and Businessmen Abroad Conference, Sharkas said that the country’s inflation rate of 2.7 percent recorded in the first seven months of 2023 is expected to remain the same for the rest of the year.

The central bank raised interest rates to safeguard monetary stability, maintain a positive margin for the Jordanian dinar against foreign currencies, and keep inflation rates at sustainable levels, he said.

Inflation is “an enemy” of every economy’s investment and purchasing power, so central banks must take strong measures to counteract it, Sharkas said. 

He said the central bank’s key goal is crucial for overall investment, as well as the stability of the dinar, with a decline in global interest rates expected in the second quarter of 2024 pending sustained improvement in US economic indicators.

Jordan had the lowest inflation rate in the region last year, thanks to measures to stabilize prices in the local market and ensure a 12-month stock of wheat, which offered protection against rising global prices, which reached $650 per ton.

Sharkas said that monetary stability is the foundation for investment, adding that the central bank is looking to economic growth by creating financing opportunities that encompass critical economic sectors that employ Jordanians.

Bank Al-Etihad CEO Nadia Al-Saeed said banks operating in Jordan will assist in providing the necessary financing to economic sectors and investment projects incorporated in the national economic modernization vision, particularly those related to high-value-added industries that drive economic growth.

Jordan Kuwait Bank CEO Haitham Al-Batikhi said that Jordanian banks have the experience, expertise and advisers to offer facilities to investors and help overcome hurdles to establish enterprises, citing his bank’s financing of significant projects, primarily in renewable energy.

Mohammed Al-Ja’fari, director-general of Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation, outlined his company’s role in providing soft loan services to mainly small and medium-sized businesses.

Jordanian investors living abroad are attending the two-day conference, which is focusing on investment opportunities, and discussing the role of Jordan’s financial and banking sector in the national economy.
 

Topics: Jordan

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man's cheek

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
  • None of the 16 officers involved in the arrest had their body cameras on
  • Judge reportedly expressed his “horror” over the police’s conduct
LONDON: A Palestinian man who was detained by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem was allegedly violently beaten and had the Star of David branded on his cheek, Israeli media reported on Friday. 

The man was arrested on Wednesday during a police raid of his home in the Shuafat refugee camp.

His lawyer filed charges of police brutality to a Jerusalem district court on Thursday.

None of the 16 officers involved in the arrest of the Palestinian man had their body cameras on, Ynet news website reported.

During the remand hearing, the man’s attorney Wadim Shub alleged officers blindfolded his client and beat him with their fists “in all parts of his body,” the Times of Israel reported. 

Shub also alleged they branded the Palestinian man’s cheek with the Jewish Star of David symbol, it added. The arrest left him covered with bruises and cut marks on his face.

In a statement, the man’s lawyer called the incident “a grave case of intentional violence and humiliation of a detainee by police” and demanded an immediate police investigation.

“As a law-abiding country, we must not put up with the phenomenon of police brutality. In this case, the nature of the injuries raises a strong suspicion that they were racially motivated,” Shub said.

The Palestinian man was detained on suspicion of “drug trafficking offenses,” the Times of Israel reported.

Police on Saturday denied officers branded a Star of David on the man’s cheek. They alleged that the officers used “reasonable force” to arrest him and that the “bruise that is similar to a triangle” was caused by a boot pressed against his face.

The presiding judge, Amir Shaked, reportedly expressed his “horror” over the police’s conduct, according to the Times of Israel.

Shaked directed the case to the police’s internal investigations department and ordered that the Palestinian man remain in detention until Sunday.
 

Topics: Israel Palestine

Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA

Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA
Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA

Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA
  • Funding to help rebuild health services, assist Palestinian refugee schoolchildren
LONDON: Japan and China have allocated a total of $2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. 

Japan contributed $1 million on Friday to help rebuild health services in the wake of an Israeli Security Forces operation in Jenin refugee camp in July. 

The UNRWA health center, the primary healthcare facility in the camp, was badly damaged in the operation and is no longer operational.

The aid will enable the agency to develop and operate a temporary health center in and around the camp for refugees, as well as providing mental health and psychological support.

“This emergency response is a gesture of Japan’s support for Palestinian refugees in Jenin camp in critical humanitarian need for sanitation, health and response to unexploded ordnance,” Japan’s Ambassador to Palestine, Nakashima Yoichi, said.

“I would like to express our deep sympathy and solidarity with the people who suffered from the recent Israeli Security Forces operation, and our wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured and affected, directly or indirectly, by the situation.”

Meanwhile, China donated $1 million to UNRWA on Wednesday, which will benefit 5,300 Palestine refugee children in five schools across the Gaza Strip.

China’s Ambassador to Palestine, Zeng Jixin, said: “For over 70 years, UNRWA has played an irreplaceable and vital role in alleviating the humanitarian plight of Palestinian refugees by providing them with critical relief and protection. 

“China fully recognizes and highly commends the work of UNRWA and has been providing assistance within our capacity to support UNRWA in fulfilling its mandate. 

“This year, China contributed $ 1 million to UNRWA, which is a concrete measure to implement President Xi Jinping’s three-point proposal for the settlement of the Palestinian question. 

“China is ready to work with the international community and make positive contributions to the early achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question and the realization of lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity in the Middle East.”
 

Topics: Japan China UNRWA

Suspected Palestinian shooting attack kills 2 Israelis in West Bank, Israeli military says

Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank, Palestine. (Wikimedia Commons/Meronim)
Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank, Palestine. (Wikimedia Commons/Meronim)
Suspected Palestinian shooting attack kills 2 Israelis in West Bank, Israeli military says

Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank, Palestine. (Wikimedia Commons/Meronim)
  • Mohammed Abu Asaab was ‘seriously injured in the head’ on Wednesday in Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern West Bank city of Nablus
BALATA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank: Two Israelis were killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack Saturday in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said, the latest outburst of violence to rock the region.

The military said it was searching for suspects and setting up roadblocks near the town of Hawara, a volatile area in the northern West Bank.

Since last spring, the West Bank has seen some of the deadliest fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in nearly two decades.

Also on Saturday, a Palestinian who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank earlier this week died of his wounds on Saturday, Palestinian official media said. The death was the latest in a wave of violence rocking the region.

According to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, Mohammad Abu Asab, 19, was shot in the head on Wednesday during an Israeli army incursion into the Balata refugee camp near the northern West Bank city of Nablus. It cited medical officials.

The Israeli military said in its statement Wednesday that a commando unit raided Balata seeking to destroy an underground weapons factory.

While demolishing the site and its stockpile of improvised explosives, the military said a gunfight broke out in the dense camp’s warren of alleys between soldiers and armed Palestinians.

Wafa reported that during the fighting, Abu Asab was shot in the head and then taken to the Rafidia hospital in Nablus where he later died from his wounds.

Palestinian health officials did not immediately confirm the death.

It was not immediately clear if Abu Asab was affiliated with a militant group and he wasn’t immediately claimed as a member by any group.

A surge of violence has gripped the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem for more than a year.

Israel has been staging near-nightly raids since last spring in response to a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks. It’s become the fiercest fighting in the West Bank in some two decades.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in those areas since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Nearly half of them were affiliated with militant groups, though the Israeli military says that number is much higher. In that time, Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 27 people in Israel and the West Bank.

Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel’s government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek the territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Egypt's El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma
Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma
  • Tarek Elawady, a member of the presidential pardons committee, said Ahmed Douma had obtained ‘a presidential pardon’
CAIRO: Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, a leading figure of the country’s 2011 uprising who has spent the last decade behind bars, has been granted a presidential pardon, lawyers said Saturday.
Tarek Elawady, a member of the presidential pardons committee, said Douma had obtained “a presidential pardon,” while rights lawyer Khaled Ali said on social media he was waiting outside the prison for the activist’s release.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

