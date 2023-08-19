You are here

Unlocking Africa's economic resurgence: Can The Middle East's Investments hold the key?

Experts say that the GCC’s interest in Africa’s growth is fueled by robust GDP figures within the region and an abundance of available capital. (Supplied)
ROBERT BOCIAGA

  Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are driving the Middle East's role in Africa's development
  The focus on innovative fintech solutions and the service sector can bridge the infrastructure gaps
NAIROBI, Kenya: Amidst the complex economic landscape of African nations and the challenges they face, the Middle East-Africa partnership has emerged as a beacon of hope, potentially offering a much-needed boost to underserved communities. 

With Chinese investments taking a backseat in the continent, the Middle East’s growing involvement in Africa’s development has become a lifeline, addressing critical economic and infrastructure needs.

Sub-Saharan Africa is grappling with a rising debt burden, reaching around 60 percent of gross domestic product — a level last seen two decades ago. 

This is causing a shift towards higher-cost private sources, escalating debt service costs and rollover risks. 

Against this backdrop of economic turmoil, the Middle East-Africa partnership is taking center stage. As China retracts its investment commitment, countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council – including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar – are stepping in to fill the void. GCC investment has surged, reaching $8.3 billion in 2022, a promising sign of the partnership’s potential.

“This trend signifies the growing prominence of these countries as key partners in Africa’s development journey,” Ryan O’Grady, the CEO of investment firm KI Africa who regularly commutes between Dubai and East Africa, told Arab News. “The connection between the Middle East and Africa, nurtured over decades, continues to flourish, signaling the strengthening of trade relationships,” he added.




KI Africa CEO Ryan O’Grady says combining the strengths of the GCC’s financial sector with
the emerging fintech landscape will enable the region to overcome the inherent disconnects when operating in Africa. (Supplied)

Experts say that the GCC’s interest in Africa’s growth is fueled by robust GDP figures within the region and an abundance of available capital. Traditional ties between the GCC and North Africa have been strong due to cultural and linguistic affinities, but the focus is shifting towards sub-Saharan Africa, presenting new avenues for collaboration. UAE-based Mashreq Bank is leading the way, making investments across 14 African countries, while GCC funders are seeking partnerships with local lenders to bolster infrastructure development.

The GCC’s diversification away from natural resources has paved the way for substantial investment in various sectors, including infrastructure, telecoms, and food security. Notably, Qatar’s IAS International plans to invest $1.6 billion in development projects in the Central African Republic, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait are acquiring agricultural land in Africa, driven by food security concerns.

This is why the Middle East-Africa corridor not only makes logistical sense but also aligns with the policy objectives of both regions. As African nations seek substantial inbound investment, the Middle East possesses ample capital and a sophisticated Islamic finance market that can effectively cater to the needs of Africa’s growing population.

According to CNBC, the collective assets under management by the top 10 sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf region stand at nearly $4 trillion. To put this figure into perspective, it surpasses the GDP of the UK.

“As the African market’s scale is notably smaller, the substantial size difference between banks, market scope, and deal flow in these regions poses challenges for cross-regional collaboration,” O’Grady said, emphasizing also the critical issue of financial inclusion in Africa. 

“Only 37 percent of women and 48 percent of men in Africa have access to formal financial services,” he added. This inequality underscores the need for innovative solutions to bridge the gap, especially for traditionally marginalized populations.

Drawing attention to the progress made in Dubai, O’Grady noted the growing emphasis on fintech and forward-thinking solutions. The intention is to dismantle traditional barriers within the financial sector and create more effective, cost-efficient, and outreach-oriented approaches. This strategic shift in focus aligns with the GCC’s strong performance in the service and banking sectors, as well as its success in trade finance.

“By combining the strengths of the GCC’s financial sector with the emerging fintech landscape, the region can overcome the inherent disconnects when operating in Africa,” O’Grady commented, predicting that these advancements, coupled with innovative delivery methodologies, will enable a more affordable and extensive reach to the African consumer base. 

This, in turn, could lead to greater financial inclusion and increased access to formal financial services for a broader segment of the population.

“Risk factors are inherent to investing everywhere,” he stated, pointing out that risks can be mitigated through expertise, strategic structuring, and emerging tools. In his view, noteworthy steps, such as currency pairing for trade settlement and insurance products, reflect the concerted effort to reduce transaction costs, enhance efficiency, and facilitate smoother business operations.

Despite some advancements, there remain several challenges that hinder growth. 

“Beneath Africa’s potential lies an infrastructure deficit that can disrupt business operations,” Subomi Plumptre, a global entrepreneur, originally from Nigeria, told Arab News. 

“Insufficient transportation networks, erratic energy supplies, and communication barriers can inflate costs and test investors’ patience,” she added.




Subomi Plumptre. (Supplied)

The World Bank estimates an annual reduction in economic growth by as much as 2 percent, with productivity enduring a staggering 40 percent decrease as a result of substandard infrastructure.

“The unfavorable state of roads, railroads, and ports further escalates costs within intra-African trade, thereby impeding the crucial process of regional economic integration,” Plumptre said.

African ports are 50 percent more expensive than their global counterparts due to poorly equipped and badly operated facilities. Similarly, rail infrastructure is concentrated in a few countries with higher per capita income, leaving vast regions underserved.

While challenges persist, Plumptre highlighted some positive trends. Notably, the telecom sector has witnessed remarkable growth, making Africa the fastest-growing and second-largest mobile phone market globally. 

The introduction of innovative financing instruments and foreign investments in the region, coupled with initiatives to improve transparency and governance, has also contributed to positive developments.

However, navigating Africa’s political landscape can be like piecing together a puzzle with constantly shifting pieces. 

Political transitions, policy changes, and regulatory uncertainties can catch investors off guard, prompting the need for adaptable strategies. Unrest in various pockets of the region keeps political stability at the forefront of investors’ minds, influencing their risk assessments and investment decisions.

“It's crucial to recognize that investment plans and policies designed towards ‘Africa’ consider the differences, ensuring that initiatives are tailored to meet each nation’s unique requirements,” Metassebia Hailu Zeleke, a business lawyer from Ethiopia, told Arab News.

Against this background, the UAE and Kenya are negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to enhance bilateral trade. Private companies are also seizing the opportunities, with African businesses establishing bases in the UAE to engage with global markets.




Metassebia Hailu Zeleke

China’s investments have come with mixed results and reactions, particularly concerning issues around Africa’s growing indebtedness and Beijing’s control of resources in countries on the continent. 

Increasingly citizens are demanding, and governments are shopping for, alternatives to Chinese funding. GCC countries can make a difference, and avoid reputational risks.

The emphasis on building off of natural relationships is a pivotal concept, because rather than forging entirely new paths, the GCC-Africa partnership leverages historical ties and geographical proximity. This approach recognizes the value of familiarity, mutual interests, and established networks, creating a foundation for sustained collaboration.

Plumptre also highlighted the importance of strengthening governance and transparency within the Middle East-Africa investment corridor. Successful navigation of partnership hinges on a threefold challenge: engaging local populations, navigating intricate land ownership concerns, and adeptly managing local conflicts.

She emphasized the need for private sector-led initiatives and public sector engagements to foster understanding, dialogue, and transparency between investors and entrepreneurs from both regions.

“Diverse socio-economic backgrounds and historical contexts envelop Africa’s communities,” Zeleka, the Ethiopian lawyer, said, and this necessitates open dialogues and collaboration with stakeholders for investments to truly align with local needs.

 

RIYADH: ACWA Power has been selected to operate one of the world’s largest desalination plants in Dubai after submitting the lowest water levelised tariff rate in the world.

The Saudi-based firm has been designated as the preferred bidder to run the Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis facility by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

The win was secured after ACWA Power proposed the lowest water levelised tariff of $0.365 per cubic meter, setting a world record for DEWA’s first Independent Water Producer model project.

The firm is now set to develop and operate the 818,280 m3/day plant, which will increase ACWA Power’s overall water capacity to 7.6 million m3/day.

Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, said: “We are delighted to set the world record once again for the lowest water levelised tariff rate – in fact, this is the first IWP project in history to break the $0.4/m3 barrier for a SWRO (Sea Water Reverse Osmosis) plant of this scale. 

“This has been made possible by the combination of innovation and our spirit to continuously improve the efficiency of our projects.”

He added: “We are honored to have been entrusted this project by our longstanding partner DEWA, and we are committed to contributing towards the Emirate of Dubai’s Integrated Energy Strategy 2030 to supply clean, affordable and responsible water to its communities.” 

The plant is an integral part of DEWA’s strategy to scale up Dubai’s water desalination capacity and to produce 100 percent of the commodity from a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030, according to the company’s CEO Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer.

He added: “We have a clear direction for the energy sector in Dubai with a priority to use clean energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

When complete in 2026, the Hassyan IWP will increase water desalination in Dubai from 2,227,540 million m3/day to 3,409,500 million m3/day.

ACWA Power was recently recognised by Global Water Intelligence as the world’s largest water project developer outside of China, and now has an overall market presence in over 12 countries.

SINGAPORE: Oil prices looked set to snap a seven-week winning streak on Friday as concerns about China’s slowing economic growth and the possibility of more US interest rate hikes outweighed signs of tightening supply, according to Reuters.

Major benchmarks were slightly higher on Friday, with US West Texas Intermediate crude rising 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $80.61 a barrel, while Brent crude was up 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $84.12 a barrel as of 9:11 a.m. Saudi time.

The seven-week winning streak was the longest for both benchmarks this year. Brent futures rose by about 18 percent and WTI by more than 20 percent in the seven weeks ended Aug. 11 to the highest levels in months before paring some gains this week, when both fell by more than 3 percent.

The US Federal Reserve’s focus on containing inflation amid stronger-than-expected economic data was keeping a lid on oil prices, which have risen sharply in the recent weeks due to concerns over supply.

The US Labor Department on Thursday reported the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell in the last week, suggesting the still-tight employment market could prolong the Fed’s tightening campaign to cool the economy.

That report followed similarly upbeat economic data earlier in the week, including US retail sales, which suggested the Fed may have to stick with higher rates for longer.

Investors fret that higher borrowing costs could impede economic growth and in turn reduce overall demand, including for oil.

Adding to the concerns, a recent batch of economic data from China, the world’s second largest oil consumer, has highlighted a rapid loss of economic momentum since the second quarter.

China’s sputtering economy has whipsawed global financial markets in the past few months, with a property crisis spooking investors amid contagion fears.

However, tightening oil supply due to production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting countries and allies, together called OPEC+, and increasing demand, mainly due to higher travel and improved industrial activity in the US, has supported prices, and could lead to a rise in the coming days, analysts said.

US oil production was offsetting some losses in output due to OPEC+ cuts, but the falling US rig count meant such support could likely be short-lived, ANZ Research said in a report on Friday.

Data released this week also showed that US crude oil inventories fell by nearly 6 million barrels last week on strong exports and refining run rates. Weekly products supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to the highest since December..

Despite recent economic weaknesses, China made a rare draw on crude oil inventories in July, the first time in 33 months it has dipped into storage.

“Momentum indicators are showing supply tightness. Investors have started increasing their bullish bets, net-long positions are reaching an annual high,” ANZ said in its report. 

RIYADH: In a significant step toward leveraging data for shared objectives, a memorandum of cooperation was formalized between the Agricultural Development Fund and the General Authority for Statistics in Riyadh on Thursday. 

This agreement centers on the exchange of data, information, and statistical indicators relevant to the economic activities overseen by ADF, according to the Saudi Press Agency

The data sharing adheres to the guidelines and privacy regulations stipulated by the National Data Management Office, which is responsible for establishing data policies and standards. 

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to facilitate mutual consultations, support, and knowledge exchange across various fields of common interest. This encompasses areas like periodic research and ongoing studies. 

It also provides the employees of the two entities with the opportunity to participate in development courses, seminars, scientific conferences, and workshops provided by the two signing sides. 

According to NDMO, government data represents a national asset that can enhance performance and productivity and facilitate public service delivery.

This can be achieved by instituting effective data management practices, establishing the highest data accountability and transparency levels, and leveraging data to extract insights and support strategic decision-making. 

The office added that nations worldwide are harnessing the value of data as a vital economic resource for unlocking innovation, driving economic growth and transformation, and improving national competitiveness. 

In its 2020 National Date Governance Interim Regulations, the office further stated that government entities in Saudi Arabia collect and process vast amounts of data that can contribute to national economic prosperity and leadership among global data-driven economies. 

As part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security, the ADF has recently signed financing contracts worth SR926 million ($246.8 million) in the feed industry, and animal production and dairy sectors.     

These contracts aim to support importing key agricultural products, including maize, soybeans, and barley, that are vital for sustaining the Kingdom’s food supply.    

The agreements encompass a range of projects, including initiatives such as establishing an agricultural product marketing center, cold storage facilities, and a broiler and poultry farming project.     

In June, the fund provided funding of SR1.5 billion to local farmers, primarily supporting greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming.     

The loans also extended support to refrigeration warehouses and date manufacturing and marketing centers.     

These loan approvals underscore the fund’s commitment to its developmental and financing role in the agricultural sector, aligning with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s policies and the Kingdom’s overarching food security strategy.  

RIYADH: Kuwait’s consumer price index increased by 3.74 percent in July 2023 compared to the same period last year, driven by high prices across multiple sectors. 

This rise was despite the monthly stabilization of prices. The general CPI remained stable at 130.1 in July, according to a report from the country’s Central Statistical Bureau. 

On a monthly basis, the food and beverage group fell by 0.14 percent in July, while four other groups, led by clothing and foot clothes, rose by 0.45 percent. 

The annual increase was led by a 7.07 percent price hike in the clothing and footwear sector and a 5.79 percent gain in the food and beverage sector.

These changes have implications for consumers and businesses alike, highlighting the need for careful monitoring and effective inflation management strategies by policymakers.   

“The consumer price index is one of the most important economic indicators to follow up the business condition and the economic situation in Kuwait. This indicator is also an essential element to follow the overall price movements in retail markets,” the report stated.   

In order to control inflation rates, the Central Bank raised the discount rate in July by about 25 basis points to 4.25 percent instead of 4 percent, in line with the decision of the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. 

At the time, the country’s central bank said in a statement that it wants to remain supportive of economic growth, particularly in non-oil sectors.  

Kuwait’s CPI reflects the country’s changes in the cost of living and carries implications for both businesses and consumers.   

In June, CPI also recorded a 3.83 percent annual increase and a 0.54 percent month-on-month rise.   

Food and beverage increased by 6.25 percent in April compared to the same month last year, while cigarettes and tobacco rose by slightly rose by 0.37 percent. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic ties with China have strengthened further, with Shanghai Lujiazui Financial City Authority setting up its office in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

The announcement was made at an event organized on Thursday by eWTP Arabia Capital, a venture capital investment firm based in the capital city with a branch office in Beijing.

The firm is the investment arm of the Electronic World Trade Platform, founded by Alibaba Group’s Jack Ma in 2016.

During the event, eWTP Arabia Capital, SLFCA, and KAFD Development and Management Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation between the financial hubs of Shanghai and Riyadh.

Jerry Li, founder and managing partner of eWTPA, KAFD DMC CEO Gautam Sashittal, and SLFCA Director General Yefeng Yuan signed the MoU.

Speaking at the event, Sashittal said: “Saudi Arabia and China share many commonalities in their current journeys. They are two giant economies with vast regional and international influence, pursuing ambitious socioeconomic transformations, attracting unprecedented interest and wide-ranging investment.”

“This strategic agreement will pave the way for meaningful engagement in the days ahead and ensure smooth working relationships for individuals and businesses alike,” he added.

Additionally, eWTPA signed a strategic agreement with SLFCA to establish an investment platform, as the two parties aim to synergize in finance, commerce, innovation, and technology. It plans to encourage more substantial business, capital, and talent exchanges between China and Saudi Arabia.

“We are talking about the second largest economy in the world, China, collaborating with the largest economy in the region, in the Arab world. Saudi Arabia is growing fast, so if you look at the FDI coming into the country, it trebled between 2020 and 2021,” Sashittal told Arab News.

He added: “This collaboration with China, with the financial district, will ensure to wake commerce to exchange between the two countries, in various sectors, telecom, technology and financial sector collaboration, so this will bring a lot of benefits to us in KAFD.”

From a macroeconomic perspective, establishing the new financial district in Riyadh highlights the significance of the public and private sector’s support to the economy’s growth.

“For an economy to be successful, you need active participation in both the public and the private sectors. A lot of the initiatives here are supported by the public, but this is what brings the private sector in, especially the international businesses. This brings confidence to the country to the economy, which grows the country’s economy with very positive about that,” Sashittal told Arab News.

The SLFCA’s Riyadh office, supported by eWTPA, will act as Shanghai’s main entry point into the Kingdom.

It will serve as a platform, bringing together all market participants from both regions, and will promote international collaboration in business, technology, finance, and other sectors.

Furthermore, eWTPA’s Jerry Li told Arab News: “China is the biggest importer for Saudi Arabia, and we come here for more than five years, we learn and research about the local industry, and we found that there is not a lot of Chinese entrepreneurs and Chinese businessmen.

So we support our local partner to know more about their request and the gap between the two countries.”

“The partnership holds immense importance for Riyadh and Shanghai, offering the potential to generate significant value. Shanghai aims to utilize its expertise to support Saudi Arabia in achieving its Vision 2030,” Li said during the press conference.

The event concluded when the three signees exchanged gifts after signing the agreements.

On Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, Riyadh and Beijing signed several cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion, fostering cooperation in vital fields like housing, financing, and infrastructure.

Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, said in a tweet that the developments at the event, which is taking place in Beijing, signify the strengthening of connections between the two nations and pave the path for more growth and shared progress.

