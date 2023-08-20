Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries

RIYADH: Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia recorded robust growth in the first seven months of the year to reach $1.87 billion, the highest amongst all Arab countries, Emirates News Agency reported citing data from the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, Brazilian imports from the Kingdom were also the highest among Arab countries, standing at $1.98 billion.

Brazilian exports to the UAE were the second highest in the Arab region, amounting to $1.64 billion between January and July.

Egypt’s exports were $1.16 billion, while Kuwait and Qatar recorded $157.7 million and $155.9 million, respectively.

According to the Sao Paulo-based industry body, the overall Brazilian exports to the Arab region registered an 8 percent increase to $10.61 billion between January and July this year compared with $9.82 billion during the same period last year.

The ABCC stated that Brazilian imports from the UAE were also the second-highest haul, reaching $722 million, followed by Qatar at $408.5 million, Egypt at $275.4 million and Kuwait at $188.1 million.

Furthermore, Brazilian imports from Arab countries reached $6.11 billion in the year’s first seven months.

Poultry, animal meat, sugar, cereals, oil seeds, soya beans, coffee and spices were the top products exported to Arab countries during the period.

“These positive figures indicate the strong and expanding trade relations between both sides. Through our various strategic initiatives and dedicated efforts, the chamber has significantly contributed to increasing Brazilian exports to the Arab region,” said ABCC President Osmar Chohfi.

He added: “The consistent growth in Brazilian exports to the Arab countries further underscores the unwavering commitment of both regions to foster mutually beneficial economic ties. This thriving trade relationship reinforces the Arab world’s position as a pivotal partner in Brazil’s global trade network.”

The top imported products from Arab countries to Brazil were mineral fuels, fertilizers, aluminum, plastics, inorganic chemicals, iron and steel.

“We remain committed to fostering mutual understanding, expanding market access for Brazilian products as well as strengthening collaboration between these two dynamic and diverse regions,” Chohfi explained.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, known as Cecafe, reported that Arab nations imported 56.2 percent more coffee from Brazil in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022.

The South American nation exported 592,887 coffee bags — each weighing 60 kilograms — to Arab countries between January and June this year.