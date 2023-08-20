Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries

You are here

Brazilian imports from the Kingdom were also the highest among Arab countries between January and July, at $1.98 billion. Poultry, sugar, cereals, oil seeds, and soya beans were the top products exported to Arab countries during the period. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia recorded robust growth in the first seven months of the year to reach $1.87 billion, the highest amongst all Arab countries, Emirates News Agency reported citing data from the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce. 

Additionally, Brazilian imports from the Kingdom were also the highest among Arab countries, standing at $1.98 billion.

Brazilian exports to the UAE were the second highest in the Arab region, amounting to $1.64 billion between January and July.

Egypt’s exports were $1.16 billion, while Kuwait and Qatar recorded $157.7 million and $155.9 million, respectively.    

According to the Sao Paulo-based industry body, the overall Brazilian exports to the Arab region registered an 8 percent increase to $10.61 billion between January and July this year compared with $9.82 billion during the same period last year.

The ABCC stated that Brazilian imports from the UAE were also the second-highest haul, reaching $722 million, followed by Qatar at $408.5 million, Egypt at $275.4 million and Kuwait at $188.1 million. 

Furthermore, Brazilian imports from Arab countries reached $6.11 billion in the year’s first seven months. 

Poultry, animal meat, sugar, cereals, oil seeds, soya beans, coffee and spices were the top products exported to Arab countries during the period. 

“These positive figures indicate the strong and expanding trade relations between both sides. Through our various strategic initiatives and dedicated efforts, the chamber has significantly contributed to increasing Brazilian exports to the Arab region,” said ABCC President Osmar Chohfi.

He added: “The consistent growth in Brazilian exports to the Arab countries further underscores the unwavering commitment of both regions to foster mutually beneficial economic ties. This thriving trade relationship reinforces the Arab world’s position as a pivotal partner in Brazil’s global trade network.”

The top imported products from Arab countries to Brazil were mineral fuels, fertilizers, aluminum, plastics, inorganic chemicals, iron and steel. 

“We remain committed to fostering mutual understanding, expanding market access for Brazilian products as well as strengthening collaboration between these two dynamic and diverse regions,” Chohfi explained. 

Earlier this month, the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, known as Cecafe, reported that Arab nations imported 56.2 percent more coffee from Brazil in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022.

The South American nation exported 592,887 coffee bags — each weighing 60 kilograms — to Arab countries between January and June this year.

Topics: Brazil exports

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday launched a SR750 million ($200 million) fund for early investment in local and international high-tech companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative is part of a strategy announced for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 KAUST

RIYADH: In a major boost to Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts, an ACWA Power-led consortium has secured financial closure for the Al-Shuaibah solar projects, with an investment of $2.37 billion, the company said in a press statement. 

Touted to be the world’s largest solar project with a capacity of 2,061 megawatts, Al-Shuaibah 1 and Al-Shuaibah 2 projects, located in Jeddah are expected to be operational by 2025, it added. 

Once completed, the solar project is expected to provide power to approximately 450,000 households, as stated in the press release.

ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli, said: “Securing financing for this groundbreaking project marks a significant step toward achieving Saudi Arabia’s clean energy goals, in alignment with the National Renewable Energy Program, which aims to generate 50 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.” 

The consortium, in addition to ACWA Power, includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund unit Badeel and the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco. 

“We are truly proud of this milestone and look forward to working closely with our key partners PIF, Aramco, and other contributors to successfully realize a sustainable future,” added Arcelli. 

In the press release, the company stated that the senior debt financing for this plant, amounting to $1.63 billion, comprises a $450 million Saudi riyal-denominated loan from the National Development Fund on behalf of the National Infrastructure Fund. Additionally, the financing includes a $1.18 billion US-dollar-denominated commercial facility provided by a consortium of local, regional, and international banks. 

Saudi Power Procurement Co. is the procurer and off-taker for the projects. The new project will be jointly owned by Badeel, which will have a 34.99 percent stake, while ACWA Power and SAPCO will hold shares of 35.01 percent and 30 percent respectively. 

Husam Al-Ghailani, CEO of Badeel, said the PIF unit will continue its efforts to support the renewable energy sector in the Kingdom, and to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy by 2030. 

Mohammed Al-Qahtani, president of downstream at Saudi Aramco, added: “While oil and gas will play a major role to meet the energy demand of today and tomorrow, renewables will increasingly play a part in the energy transition to address the climate change challenges. The projects mark a significant milestone to support Aramco in achieving its decarbonization targets.”  

Topics: SaudiVision2030 ACWA Power Al-Shuaibah solar energy renewables Saudi Aramco Badeel PIF

RIYADH: The establishment of an insurance authority, which was recently approved by the Saudi Cabinet, will help boost the local industry, said a media spokesperson for the Kingdom’s insurance companies.

Adel Al-Eisa said the move will help the sector align with global best practices and international standards. The establishment of the authority also aligns with the Kingdom’s objective of fostering a world-class insurance ecosystem, he added. 

Al-Eisa said the authority’s focus on regulation and oversight will provide strategic guidance and support to enhance the efficiency of the domestic insurance sector. 

This development is well in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a comprehensive plan aimed at diversifying the economy and fostering growth across various industries. By empowering local insurance companies, Al-Eisa added that the new authority will help boost the sector’s economic output. 

The establishment of the authority represents a significant step toward strengthening Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector, facilitating its integration into the global financial landscape, and bolstering its economic contribution. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 Insurance

RIYADH: Oman’s Islamic banking sector witnessed a 12.6 percent year-on-year surge in total assets reaching 7 billion Omani rials ($18.25 billion), data issued by the country’s central bank showed.

This figure accounts for approximately 17.2 percent of the Gulf Cooperation Council country’s overall banking system assets as of the end of June 2023.

The data revealed that Islamic banking entities extended financing amounting to 5.8 billion rials by June 2023, marking a 12.8 percent growth compared to the previous year. Additionally, total deposits held with Islamic banks and windows rose by 10.5 percent, reaching 5.2 billion rials.

In its banking and monetary developments report for June 2023, the central bank disclosed that the broad money supply, or M2, marginally increased by 2.8 percent, totaling 21.4 billion rials.

Despite a 4.8 percent dip in narrow money, M1, the expansion of M2 supply was attributed to a 5.9 percent uptick in non-cash assets.

The central bank data also indicated that during the same period, components of M1 exhibited varying trends. Currency with the public rose by 2.5 percent, while demand deposits in Omani rial experienced a decline of 6.9 percent.

In economic terms, M2 refers to the total amount of money, including physical currency, bank deposits, savings accounts, and other forms of easily accessible cash in circulation within an economy.

On the other hand, M1 is a more specific subset of money supply that includes only the most liquid and readily accessible forms of money — physical currency and coins, along with demand deposits. These are the funds available in checking accounts that can be withdrawn immediately.

The M2 and M1 numbers are general indicators of the overall money supply in the economy.

The report also revealed that the total outstanding credit balance granted by conventional commercial banks had shown a year-on-year growth of 5.1 percent, adding that credit to the private sector increased 5.4 percent to reach 20.2 billion rials. In comparison, their overall investments in securities declined 5.9 percent to 4.6 billion rials at the end of June 2023.  

The bank added that investment in government development bonds marginally decreased by 5.1 percent to reach 2.1 billion rials. In comparison, foreign securities surged 90.8 percent to hit 1.3 billion rials at the end of June 2023. 

Topics: Oman banking Islamic banking GCC Growth

RIYADH: In a bid to promote collaborative ties in the digital economy, Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology held talks with counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in India.  

These discussions reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering international partnerships in the realm of digital transformation, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Abdullah Al-Swaha also discussed with Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat projects to promote youth, women and entrepreneurship.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkei Egypt G20 ministerial meeting

