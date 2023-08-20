You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program

Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program

The new initiative — which will last for more than three months — also aims to boost the efficiency of small and medium industrial projects in the Kingdom.
The new initiative — which will last for more than three months — also aims to boost the efficiency of small and medium industrial projects in the Kingdom.
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqf9j

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program

Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its efforts to expand the Kingdom’s industrial base, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched a business accelerator and incubator program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The program involves “15 qualitative industrial projects” for Saudi Arabia’s industrial pioneers and aims to identify challenges and ways to resolve issues for sustainable growth.

The new initiative — which will last for more than three months — also aims to boost the efficiency of small and medium industrial projects in the Kingdom.

According to an official spokesperson of the ministry Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah, the ministry asked entrepreneurs last May to register with the Nomu accelerator and industrial business incubator, which aimed to meet the specific needs of industrial project owners and SMEs.

He said the initiatives fall in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy to expand the industrial base of Saudi Arabia and promote SMEs and enable them to compete globally.

Al-Jarrah said the program aims to provide a platform to support the ideas of industrial entrepreneurs while helping them establish their projects and boost their success rate.

The spokesman said the ministry seeks to provide an enabling environment for industrial entrepreneurs by studying and evaluating the current situation of emerging, small and medium industries in the Kingdom and comparing local standards with international norms.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Industrialization SMEs incubator

Related

Saudi industrial base continues to expand with 73 new licenses issued in June
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial base continues to expand with 73 new licenses issued in June

Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 

Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 

Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund has signed a SR1 billion ($270 million) Shariah-compliant facility agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi to settle existing credit dues, the Riyadh-based investment management firm Jadwa Investment Co. announced in a bourse statement on Sunday. 

A total of SR453.12 million will be allocated to credit dues, while the remaining funds will support the investment objectives of the fund, it added.  

The deal has led to a reduction in the fund’s profit margin from more than 2 percent Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate to over 1.5 percent SAIBOR. Additionally, the repayment structure has been adjusted, aiming to refund the entire drawdown amount in a single payment after five years, Jadwa said in the statement. 

According to the interim financial statement issued for the period ending on June 30, Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund has net assets amounting to SR1.74 billion, with the fund making a net profit of SR41.48 million during the period. 

On April 25, the fund entered into a sale and purchase agreement for a leased commercial land located in Jeddah, with a size of 161,276 sq. meters for a purchase price of SR400 million. 

Jadwa Investment was recognized as the best asset manager for 2022 at the Saudi Capital Market Awards, held at the Saudi Capital Market Forum earlier this year.  

The accolade was presented by Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group, to Tariq Al-Sudairy, managing director and CEO of Jadwa Investment. 

In 2022, Jadwa achieved notable business milestones, delivering net outperformance across its local and regional public equity strategies.  

The company also introduced multi-asset class funds and international alternative funds, broadening client access to various markets and asset classes. 

Additionally, Jadwa concluded the year with the divestment of its stake in Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. through a SR5 billion initial public offering on the Saudi exchange. 

Topics: Jadwa Banque Saudi Fransi

Related

Jadwa Investment awarded ‘best asset manager’ at Middle East Banking Awards
Corporate News
Jadwa Investment awarded ‘best asset manager’ at Middle East Banking Awards

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index saw a modest rise of 50.11 points, equivalent to 0.44 percent, closing at 11,501.42 on Sunday. 

The parallel market, Nomu, experienced a significant uptick of 411.75 points, or 1.77 percent, finishing at 23,613.52. In tandem, the MSCI Index climbed by 12.68 points, or 0.86 percent, reaching 1,494.33. 

Trade on the benchmark index tallied SR3.7 billion ($0.99 billion) with 105 stocks showing gains, and 111 experiencing declines. 

Nomu registered a traded value of SR32.6 million by the end of the day. 

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. emerged as the standout performer, with its share price surging by 7.08 percent to reach SR34.8. Notable gainers also included the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, and Takween Advanced Industries Co., witnessing a rise of 5.58 percent and 4.98 percent, ending at SR23.8 and SR16.88, respectively. 

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co. also displayed positive performance. 

On the flip side, Development Works Food Co. faced a drop of 9.89 percent in its share price, closing at SR113, emerging as the weakest performer for the day. 

Other laggards included Thimar Development Holding Co. and Al Mawarid Manpower Co., with their share prices falling by 6.89 percent and 6.25 percent to SR25 and SR126, respectively. 

Arab Sea Information System Co. and Tanmiah Food Co. also performed poorly. 

On Nomu, Sumou Real Estate Co. achieved the most substantial gain, with its share price rising by 10.73 percent to SR55.2. 

Other gainers on Nomu included Naseej for Technology Co. and National Building and Marketing Co., experiencing increases of 9.38 percent and 6.73 percent, respectively, reaching SR70 and SR260. 

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. and Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. were also among the top gainers. 

Bena Steel Industries Co. faced the most substantial loss on Nomu, with its share price declining by 7.95 percent to SR41.7. 

Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology, known as AICTEC, and Molan Steel Co. also recorded declines, witnessing their share prices falling by 4.59 percent and 4.26 percent to SR64.4 and SR4.27, respectively. 

The day’s trading also witnessed losses for Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Raoom Trading Co. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks Saudi Arabia

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,392 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,392 

Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries

Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries

Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia recorded robust growth in the first seven months of the year to reach $1.87 billion, the highest amongst all Arab countries, Emirates News Agency reported citing data from the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce. 

Additionally, Brazilian imports from the Kingdom were also the highest among Arab countries, standing at $1.98 billion.

Brazilian exports to the UAE were the second highest in the Arab region, amounting to $1.64 billion between January and July.

Egypt’s exports were $1.16 billion, while Kuwait and Qatar recorded $157.7 million and $155.9 million, respectively.    

According to the Sao Paulo-based industry body, the overall Brazilian exports to the Arab region registered an 8 percent increase to $10.61 billion between January and July this year compared with $9.82 billion during the same period last year.

The ABCC stated that Brazilian imports from the UAE were also the second-highest haul, reaching $722 million, followed by Qatar at $408.5 million, Egypt at $275.4 million and Kuwait at $188.1 million. 

Furthermore, Brazilian imports from Arab countries reached $6.11 billion in the year’s first seven months. 

Poultry, animal meat, sugar, cereals, oil seeds, soya beans, coffee and spices were the top products exported to Arab countries during the period. 

“These positive figures indicate the strong and expanding trade relations between both sides. Through our various strategic initiatives and dedicated efforts, the chamber has significantly contributed to increasing Brazilian exports to the Arab region,” said ABCC President Osmar Chohfi.

He added: “The consistent growth in Brazilian exports to the Arab countries further underscores the unwavering commitment of both regions to foster mutually beneficial economic ties. This thriving trade relationship reinforces the Arab world’s position as a pivotal partner in Brazil’s global trade network.”

The top imported products from Arab countries to Brazil were mineral fuels, fertilizers, aluminum, plastics, inorganic chemicals, iron and steel. 

“We remain committed to fostering mutual understanding, expanding market access for Brazilian products as well as strengthening collaboration between these two dynamic and diverse regions,” Chohfi explained. 

Earlier this month, the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, known as Cecafe, reported that Arab nations imported 56.2 percent more coffee from Brazil in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022.

The South American nation exported 592,887 coffee bags — each weighing 60 kilograms — to Arab countries between January and June this year.

Topics: Brazil exports

Related

Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
Business & Economy
Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%

Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies

Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies

Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies
  • New strategy announced for King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday launched a SR750 million ($200 million) fund for early investment in local and international high-tech companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative is part of a strategy announced for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. It aims to transform research into economically productive innovations by focusing on the national priorities for research, development, and innovation.

The key areas include health and wellness, sustainable environment and essential needs, energy and industrial leadership, and economies of the future.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “Since the foundation of KAUST, it has distinguished itself with its research, innovations, and faculty, to become one of the leading research universities in the world.

“The new strategy builds on KAUST’s scientific and academic achievements and represents a new era for the university to become a beacon of knowledge and a source of inspiration and innovation in line with Vision 2030 aspirations for the betterment of the Kingdom and the world.”

HIGHLIGHTS

The new strategy focuses on increasing the likelihood of turning research into economically beneficial innovations.

National Transformation Institute for Applied Research has also been launched to accelerate technology development.

The strategy aims to restructure research centers to align with national priorities for research, development, and innovation.

The report said the strategy seeks to strengthen KAUST’s partnerships with the public and private sectors, which will contribute to achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.

The new strategy focuses on increasing the likelihood of turning research into economically beneficial innovations. This ambition will be achieved through three major initiatives: the launch of the National Transformation Institute for Applied Research to accelerate technology development and commercialization to support the Kingdom’s economic diversification aspirations; the restructuring of research centers to align with national priorities for research, development, and innovation; and the creation of a $200m fund (SR750 million) to deliver unmet investment in local and international firms specializing in high-tech, which will enhance economic diversification and contribute to the creation of high quality technical jobs.

It also aims to provide opportunities for researchers, faculty members, and students to use their research to create a sustainable global impact by strengthening international and local partnerships. Among the most important initiatives resulting from these partnerships is the KAUST Reefscape Restoration Initiative, in partnership with NEOM, which will focus on cultivating and restoring hundreds of thousands of coral reefs on an area of 100 hectares, on Shushah Island in the Red Sea.

The university will continue collaboration with some of the largest companies in the Kingdom and the world, such as Aramco, SABIC, ACWA Power, IBM, Dow, and Boeing.

One of the most prominent initiatives of the strategy is to strengthen international partnerships and develop cooperation frameworks with leading academic institutions and technology pioneers in the world. This includes forging strategic cooperation agreements with leading academic and commercial institutes in the Chinese city of Shenzhen to collaborate on applied research across cutting-edge fields like aerospace, robotics, and microelectronics.

Through these initiatives and partnerships, KAUST will contribute to developing the higher education ecosystem, nurturing the future scientific research pioneers in the Kingdom, promoting research and global innovation, and stimulating the growth of advanced technology startups. This will enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s economy and its global position as a leader in innovation.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 KAUST

Related

KAUST signs MoU to accelerate adoption of sustainable energy solutions
Business & Economy
KAUST signs MoU to accelerate adoption of sustainable energy solutions

ACWA Power-led consortium attains financial closure for Al-Shuaibah solar projects 

ACWA Power-led consortium attains financial closure for Al-Shuaibah solar projects 
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power-led consortium attains financial closure for Al-Shuaibah solar projects 

ACWA Power-led consortium attains financial closure for Al-Shuaibah solar projects 
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a major boost to Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts, an ACWA Power-led consortium has secured financial closure for the Al-Shuaibah solar projects, with an investment of $2.37 billion, the company said in a press statement. 

Touted to be the world’s largest solar project with a capacity of 2,061 megawatts, Al-Shuaibah 1 and Al-Shuaibah 2 projects, located in Jeddah are expected to be operational by 2025, it added. 

Once completed, the solar project is expected to provide power to approximately 450,000 households, as stated in the press release.

ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli, said: “Securing financing for this groundbreaking project marks a significant step toward achieving Saudi Arabia’s clean energy goals, in alignment with the National Renewable Energy Program, which aims to generate 50 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.” 

The consortium, in addition to ACWA Power, includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund unit Badeel and the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco. 

“We are truly proud of this milestone and look forward to working closely with our key partners PIF, Aramco, and other contributors to successfully realize a sustainable future,” added Arcelli. 

In the press release, the company stated that the senior debt financing for this plant, amounting to $1.63 billion, comprises a $450 million Saudi riyal-denominated loan from the National Development Fund on behalf of the National Infrastructure Fund. Additionally, the financing includes a $1.18 billion US-dollar-denominated commercial facility provided by a consortium of local, regional, and international banks. 

Saudi Power Procurement Co. is the procurer and off-taker for the projects. The new project will be jointly owned by Badeel, which will have a 34.99 percent stake, while ACWA Power and SAPCO will hold shares of 35.01 percent and 30 percent respectively. 

Husam Al-Ghailani, CEO of Badeel, said the PIF unit will continue its efforts to support the renewable energy sector in the Kingdom, and to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy by 2030. 

Mohammed Al-Qahtani, president of downstream at Saudi Aramco, added: “While oil and gas will play a major role to meet the energy demand of today and tomorrow, renewables will increasingly play a part in the energy transition to address the climate change challenges. The projects mark a significant milestone to support Aramco in achieving its decarbonization targets.”  

Topics: SaudiVision2030 ACWA Power Al-Shuaibah solar energy renewables Saudi Aramco Badeel PIF

Related

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects
Business & Economy
ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program
Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program
Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 
Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 
UK hospital fees left more than 900 migrants without treatment
UK hospital fees left more than 900 migrants without treatment
Make a date, see the produce at Riyadh fair
Make a date, see the produce at Riyadh fair
Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.