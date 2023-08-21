Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean

You are here

European Union member Cyprus argues that it is a “frontline country” on the Mediterranean migrant route. (File/AFP)
  • Operation was successful, with 61 men, six women and 19 children brought safely to shore
NICOSIA: Cypriot authorities rescued 86 migrants on Sunday after their boat got into difficulty 12 nautical miles off the Mediterranean island’s southeast coast, officials said.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) said the operation was successful, with 61 men, six women and 19 children brought safely to shore.
They are expected to be transferred to a migrant reception center on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia.
A marine police patrol boat and two speedboats were involved in the rescue off Cape Greco, near the resort of Ayia Napa, a JRCC statement said.
No details were immediately available on the nationalities of those rescued or from where their boat had set sail.
On August 15, Cypriot authorities rescued 60 migrants in distress in the same area.
Authorities say there has been a rise in the number of migrants arriving by boat this year, with a 60 percent increase recorded in the first five months compared with the same period last year.
According to the Aliens and Immigration Unit, most irregular migrants arriving by sea board boats in the Syrian port of Tartus, and these vessels are usually detected off Cape Greco.
European Union member Cyprus argues that it is a “frontline country” on the Mediterranean migrant route, with asylum-seekers making up 5 percent of the 915,000 people living in government-controlled areas of the island — the highest proportion in the bloc.
Returns of failed asylum seekers have exceeded 4,370 so far this year, sharply up on the 2,353 recorded for 2022, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said last month.

  • Move comes ahead of a much anticipated second phase of a military offensive against Al-Shabab
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s government announced Sunday a ban on social media platforms TikTok and Telegram and an online betting app, saying they were being used by “terrorists” to spread propaganda.
The move comes ahead of a much anticipated second phase of a military offensive against Al-Shabab, the Islamist militant group that has been waging a bloody insurgency against the central government in Mogadishu for more than 15 years.
In a statement, the ministry of communications and technology ordered Internet service providers to implement the ban by August 24 or face unspecified legal action.
“In a bid to accelerate the war and elimination of the terrorists who have shed the blood of the Somali people, the minister of communication and technology instructs companies that provide Internet services to suspend TikTok, Telegram and 1XBET betting applications, which terrorists and groups responsible for spreading immorality use to spread graphic clips, photos and mislead society.”
The army has been waging an offensive against the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabab in central Somalia since August last year, joining forces with local clan militias in an operation backed by African Union troops and US air strikes.
Al-Shabab fighters were driven from the capital Mogadishu in 2011 but still control swathes of countryside and continue to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political and military targets despite the government offensive.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to rid the troubled Horn of Africa country of the jihadists and is expected to announce shortly a second phase of the offensive against them in southern Somalia.

  • National polls are scheduled for November, but delimitation exercise may delay them
  • Political parties say they are ready for contest but will mobilize people after election schedule announced
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s major political parties are reluctant to hit the campaign trail due to uncertainty over the election schedule, after the country’s election body made an announcement that is likely to delay national polls.

General elections in Pakistan must be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly — which took place on Aug. 9 — as per the constitution. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that new constituencies will be finalized by Dec. 14, surpassing the November deadline for national polls.

Major political parties in the country, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party, have publicly demanded the commission hold the polls within the stipulated period, but the election schedule remains uncertain.

The country’s top body of lawyers, the Supreme Court Bar Association, also sought the apex court’s intervention this week for national polls to be held within the constitutionally mandated period.

“We have been waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision on the general elections date before starting our election campaign,” PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi told Arab News.

“We want the election commission to hold the polls within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.”

Kundi said his party was ready for the elections, “but we don’t want to exhaust our workers without knowing when the elections would be held.

“One of our teams is working on our manifesto which is expected to be rolled out in a couple of weeks,” he said, adding that the PPP would start an “active election campaign” to mobilize the public after the election commission issues a formal schedule for the polls.

“So far, there is no clarity as to when the elections will take place,” he said.

The PTI, the party of the former prime minister, Imran Khan, also said it was “not sure” when to kick off the election campaign and mobilize its supporters.

“We have been facing the wrath of the state for being the most popular party in Pakistan,” Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, the ex-premier’s close aide, told Arab News.

“Thousands of our workers have been arrested and dozens of senior party leaders are in jails for committing no crime. However, we are ready to take part in the polls.”

He said the PTI has already chalked out a strategy to contest the elections from each constituency across the country despite the “illegal and unconstitutional” crackdown against the party.

“This is a perfect example of pre-poll rigging as our leaders are being forced to switch their loyalty,” he continued. “A fresh wave of crackdown has been unleashed now. So, let’s see how many of our candidates they manage to remove from the party.”

Should the election commission fail to hold elections in November, it would be a violation of the constitution, Bukhari said.

“PTI opponents are petrified by its popularity, but we will contest the elections whenever they are held,” he said.

The PTI is currently facing multiple challenges, with its chairman and ex-premier Khan currently serving a three-year jail term on charges of illegally selling state gifts. He has also been disqualified for five years from holding public office and is now facing a major charge of being in breach of the Official Secrets Act.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s secretary of information in Punjab province, Azma Zahid Bokhari, said her party has been waiting for the return of its founding leader, Nawaz Sharif, from London to kick off its election campaign.

“Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan within a month now to lead our election campaign,” she informed.

Sharif has been in London since November 2019 after securing a medical bail following his conviction in a corruption reference. However, he maintains that all charges against him are politically motivated and he never indulged in any wrongdoing.

Bokhari said the PML-N leadership was trying to prepare the election manifesto and launch a social media campaign.

“Our party is ready for the polls whenever they are held,” she said. “Delay or no delay, it doesn’t matter to us.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s senior leader, Shahida Akhtar Ali, said her political faction may launch election activities in different constituencies from next month since the “situation remains unclear as to when the elections will be held.

“The elections should be held within the constitutionally mandated time period,” she told Arab News, adding that her party was finalizing the manifesto and would distribute party tickets after the announcement of election schedule.

Senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Syed Amin ul Haque, said his party had inaugurated a central election office and was in the process of finalizing the manifesto within a couple of days.

“We have constituted committees at the provincial and district levels to allocate tickets to potential candidates to contest the polls, but we will kick off a formal election campaign after the process of delimitation of constituencies is completed,” he said.

  • Military accuses France of being behind the anti-coup stance taken by West African regional bloc
NIAMEY: Several thousand people demonstrated in the capital of Niger on Sunday in support of the coup, whose leader has warned against outside intervention and proposed a three-year transition of power.

The demonstrators chanted slogans hostile to former colonial power France and West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which is considering a potential military operation to reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup leaders fail.

The Sahel state’s new military leaders have officially banned demonstrations but in practice, those in support of the coup are allowed to go ahead.

The demonstrators waved placards saying “Stop the military intervention” and “No to sanctions,” in reference to the financial and trade restrictions imposed by ECOWAS four days after the coup on July 26.

Sunday’s pro-coup rally was accompanied by musicians praising the new military regime, journalists reported.

The latest in a string of pro-coup rallies came a day after the new military ruler in Niamey warned that an attack on Niger would not be a “walk in the park.”

General Abdourahamane Tiani also said in a televised address on Saturday that he did not wish to “confiscate” power and a transition of power back to civilian rule would not go beyond three years.

Niger’s new leaders have accused France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the anti-coup stance taken by ECOWAS, which on Saturday made a fresh push for a diplomatic solution.

After ECOWAS chiefs of staff met in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Friday, the 17-nation bloc said it had agreed on a date for a potential intervention.

It nonetheless sent a diplomatic delegation to Niamey on Saturday, led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Niger television showed delegation members shaking hands with Bazoum, who remains in detention.

It also broadcast footage of Abubakar speaking to Tiani but the content of the exchange has not been made public.

In his televised address on Saturday, Tiani alleged that ECOWAS was “getting ready to attack Niger by setting up an occupying army in collaboration with a foreign army,” without saying which country he meant.

But he added: “If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think.”

Tiani also announced a 30-day period of “national dialogue” to draw up “concrete proposals” to lay the foundations of “a new constitutional life.”

ECOWAS leaders say they have to act now that Niger has become the fourth West African nation since 2020 to suffer a coup, following  Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The bloc has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.

The Sahel region is struggling with growing insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

Those behind the military takeovers have pointed to frustration over the violence to justify seizing power.

  • Ukraine hopes the jets will give it a combat edge, after launching a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s forces
  • Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorized them to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands: The Netherlands and Denmark announced Sunday they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, a long-awaited announcement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called an important motivation for his country’s forces, embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia.
The promise of new fighter jets came the day after an unusually brazen Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian theater that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others in the northern city of Chernihiv. Zelensky vowed stern retaliation for the attack, whose victims included a slain 6-year-old girl dead and 15 wounded children.
After months of entreaties from Zelensky for F-16s to bolster the Ukrainian air force, the US recently gave approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine the American-made jets. Zelensky traveled to both countries Sunday to finalize the delivery deals.
’’F-16s will certainly give new energy, confidence, and motivation to fighters and civilians. I’m sure it will deliver new results for Ukraine and the entire Europe,″ the Ukrainian leader said.
Ukraine hopes the jets will give it a combat edge, after launching a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s forces without air cover from Western aircraft, placing its troops at the mercy of Russian aviation and artillery.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pledged 19 F-16s to Ukraine and said she hoped the first six could be handed over around New Year. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte didn’t provide a number or timeframe, saying it depends on how soon Ukrainian crews and infrastructure are ready. Zelensky said on his Telegram channel that Ukraine would get 42 jets.
“The F-16s will not help immediately now with the war effort. It is anyway a long-term commitment from the Netherlands,” Rutte said. “We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible. … Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward.”
He and Zelensky inspected two gray F-16s parked in a hangar at a Dutch base in the southern city of Eindhoven.
A few hours later, Zelensky and his wife were received by Frederiksen, other Danish Cabinet ministers and Crown Princess Mary at the Skrydstrup air base in southern Denmark where Ukrainian pilots will receive F-16 training in coming months. The two leaders climbed into a Danish F-16 and tried out the seats.
Frederiksen said “hopefully” six fighter jets could be delivered around New Year, eight more next year and the remaining five in 2025.
“Please take this donation as a token of Denmark’s unwavering support for your country’s fight for freedom,” she said.
Zelensky called the Dutch and Danish donations a “huge push for other countries who were in doubt” about providing Ukraine with F-16s. Asked whether there were conditions attached to the donations, such as a commitment not to use them in Russian territory, Zelensky said that had not been discussed but added that defending Ukrainian territory was the “main goal.”
The Dutch and Danish governments are also spearheading a coalition that is working to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the advanced fighter jets.
Zelensky declined to say how many Ukrainian pilots would undergo training in Denmark and later in Romania, citing security reasons. Frederiksen said “more than 70” Ukrainian personnel were already in Denmark and getting ready to start training.
The Danish Armed Forces said the Ukrainians must pass a security review and tests of their health and language skills before the training can begin.
“The training is expected to last a minimum of six months. Exactly how long it will take to teach Ukrainians to operate the F-16 capability cannot be said precisely, as it will depend on their experience and language skills, among other things,” the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement.
Officials have previously said that Ukrainian pilots will need six to eight months of training.
Sunday’s announcements came two days after the Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorized them to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine in what was seen as a major boost for Kyiv.
Washington says the F-16s — like the advanced US Abrams tanks — will be crucial in the long term as Kyiv faces down Russia.
During a visit to Sweden on Saturday, Zelensky also asked for Swedish Gripen fighter jets. Sweden has not decided on that request but has agreed to let Ukrainian pilots test the aircraft.
Ukraine has been relying on older aircraft, such as Russian-made MiG29 and Sukhoi jets. F-16s have newer technology and targeting capabilities. They are also more versatile, experts say.
Zelensky was set to address the Danish Parliament on Monday.
In Ukraine, the governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said Sunday that the number of people wounded in the theater attack Saturday had risen to 148.
“I am sure our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly,” Zelensky said in a video address published in the early hours of Sunday.
In eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday that Russia was shelling the city of Kupiansk “all day long,” with an attack in the city center wounding 11 people. A man was killed in Russian shelling of Vovchansk, also in the Kharkiv region, according to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry.
Meanwhile in Russia, the Defense Ministry said Sunday that its air defense systems had prevented an attack by three drones on the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.
Russian air defenses also jammed a drone flying toward Moscow early Sunday, causing it to crash. Russia’s Defense Ministry called it “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack.”
Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports briefly suspended flights, but no victims or damage were reported.
In the city of Kursk, five people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a train station, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit said. Kursk is the capital of the western region of the same name, which borders Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities, who generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, didn’t say whether Ukraine had any involvement.
Drone strikes on the Russian border regions are a fairly regular occurrence. Attacks deeper inside Russian territory have been on the rise since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Successful strikes have exposed the vulnerabilities of Moscow’s air defense systems.

  • MPs warn current system means many spouses are unable to join their husbands with right to remain in UK
  • Issue compounded by Taliban prohibition on female travel, education
LONDON: A lack of proficiency in English is stopping numerous women trapped in Afghanistan from being reunited with their husbands in the UK, British MPs have claimed.

The issue is particularly concerning given that the Taliban has banned women from leaving Afghanistan without a male companion, as well as prohibiting women’s education, making it very difficult for many to learn a second language.

Afghanistan has also closed all its English-language test centers, making it even harder to receive certification. Those wishing to do so must travel to neighboring Pakistan, which is complicated further by the Taliban’s travel rules.

The Independent reported that one British-Afghan man struggled to secure a visa for his wife and daughter to travel to Pakistan to undergo further tests to facilitate their relocation to the UK. His wife had been studying English in preparation for applying for a UK spousal visa before the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, and she has subsequently been prevented from continuing her studies.

“I can’t see my baby,” the man told the Independent. “I have paid around £7,000-8,000 ($8,900-10,000) in Home Office and solicitor’s fees. A decision needs to be taken because if something happens to my wife, who is going to be responsible?”

Another Afghan man, Hewaad Farhad, said he did not know how to get a spousal visa for his wife in Afghanistan due to her poor English and lack of ability to study it, as she cannot read or write.

“I grew up in the UK, my life — everything — is according to UK society,” he said. “In Afghanistan, I don’t have anything. I can’t work and it is dangerous being a British person living in Afghanistan.

“There are no English classes and no education for women,” he continued. “She hasn’t been to school and when she grew up she was living in a village far away from school and her father did not want her to go.”

Farhad’s wife said, through a translator: “It is very stressful here, it is very depressing living with just the kids. The kids and myself miss him so much.

“We are scared that we are going to get into trouble and I’m not safe here. Learning English is very difficult and challenging for me. Whatever it takes for me to get to the UK I want to do it.”

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said that she had written to Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick over the issue, asking for a review of government policy.

“The Home Office’s cruel and callous inflexibility on English-language requirements is putting vulnerable refugees in danger and tearing families apart,” she said. “I have constituents with spouses and children stranded in Afghanistan who are at risk from the Taliban, have had no formal education so face enormous language barriers, and have no support network.

“These exceptional circumstances cannot be met with an obstinate and uncaring bureaucracy.”

Labour MP for Slough Tan Dhesi said: “Since the Taliban’s takeover, I have been approached by numerous Slough constituents in need, including those who simply want to reunite their families and ensure their safety. The government must address these serious concerns in this delicate and grave situation.”

Wendy Chamberlain MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Afghan women and girls, said: “Afghan women were promised support by the government when the Taliban seized power, but instead we have seen bureaucratic block after bureaucratic block put between them and reaching safety with their families.

“The government must apply common sense and compassion to its policies — whether it is biometrics or language requirements.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent: “The UK has made an ambitious and generous commitment to help at-risk people in Afghanistan and, so far, we have brought around 24,600 vulnerable people to safety.

“The English language requirement was introduced so that those coming to the UK are able to contribute and integrate into society. We expect applicants to take these tests whenever possible but we will consider details of any exceptional circumstances for those unable to do so.”

