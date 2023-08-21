You are here

Return of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra looms over Thai premiership vote
Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is adored by many in rural areas whose lives were changed by his populist policies in the early 2000s. (AFP)
AFP

  • Thaksin Shinawatra is the most influential and controversial politician in recent Thai history
  • He is loathed by the pro-military and royalist elites but adored by many in rural areas
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s divisive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is expected to return to the kingdom from exile on Tuesday, threatening fresh instability on the day parliament votes for a new prime minister after three months of political deadlock.
Thaksin, 74, is the most influential and controversial politician in recent Thai history, loathed by the pro-military and royalist elites but adored by many in rural areas whose lives were changed by his policies in the early 2000s.
His return from 15 years of self-imposed exile – which his daughter announced would be at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday – comes at a politically charged moment in the kingdom.
Thailand has been without a prime minister for three months after the youthful Move Forward Party (MFP) stormed to a shock success in May elections, only to be stymied by the conservative establishment opposed to its promise of change.
The Pheu Thai party, the election runners-up headed by Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, then broke with MFP to create a new coalition with army-backed candidates despite a campaign pledge never to do so.
On Saturday, days after announcing a deal with the ex-party of outgoing Prime Minster Prayut Chan-o-cha – who came to power in a coup in 2014 – Paetongtarn said her father would return home just hours before parliament votes for a premier.
Thaksin, who confirmed his daughter’s announcement, went into self-exile in 2008 over decades-old criminal charges he claims are politically motivated – and still faces the possibility of jail time.
“He will have to gain some security from his people being the government,” political analyst Jade Donavanik said.
While hatred of Thaksin runs deep in establishment circles, the unexpected success of MFP and its charismatic young leader Pita Limjaroenrat may have provoked a rethink.
“If they have to choose between these two evils, they will be choosing the lesser of the two,” Jade said.
Outside elite circles, Pheu Thai’s deal with the army-backed United Thai Nation Party has dismayed many supporters and progressives who voted overwhelmingly against military-backed parties in May.
An ex-policeman, Thaksin made billions after founding the telecoms firm Shin Corp. and then turned to politics.
A populist movement, then unprecedented, catapulted him to power and he served as prime minister between 2001 and 2006.
Thaksin commands loyalty in many rural areas, where Pheu Thai is seen as inextricably linked with him and his family, and remains a household name.
But in May’s elections, his party did not win the popular vote for the first time since 2001.
“It is a fight of the old and the new,” political activist Thida Thavornseth said.
“Thai people change. They love Thaksin but they love democracy more,” she said before the deal was announced.
It is unclear how long Thaksin might serve in jail, should he return. His associates hope he may be moved to house arrest after a brief incarceration, although there are no guarantees.
“Thaksin controls Pheu Thai party but the other power can control Thaksin,” Thida said.
Many in the pro-democracy “Red Shirt” movement have reacted furiously to Pheu Thai’s deal with army-backed groups. Scores of Red Shirt protesters were killed by the military in 2010 demonstrations under Thaksin’s name.
“Most Red Shirts loved Thaksin, because under him everything was better, but now they have changed: they want to change the country,” Thida said.
Young progressives were emboldened by unprecedented calls in 2020 to amend Thailand’s lese-majeste laws, backing MFP as a result, and the royal issue remains central to the Thaksin question.
“As he returns to his country, Thaksin may require the support of both the military and the monarchy,” Korakot Sangyenpan, a Democracy Restoration Group campaigner, said.
Pheu Thai’s decision to work with once-reviled conservative blocs has made Thaksin far more palatable to establishment figures, he said.
“Thaksin for the new generation is quite an old story, but for the conservatives it’s quite a new hope for them,” he said.
But the question of Thaksin’s return was no more than a distraction, said a member of protest group Thaluwang, who gave only her nickname Bung.
“People will not focus on the real problem, which is the Thai monarchy, and they will think that Thaksin will help and everything will get better,” she said.
“It would probably be a step back for Thai democracy protests.”

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills
Reuters

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills
  • HMAS Canberra and HMAS ANZAC earlier arrived to conduct the bilateral exercises with the Philippine Navy
  • Australia holds annual defense exercises in South East Asia, although it is the first amphibious exercise with the Philippines
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s defense minister Richard Marles will travel to the Philippines to observe joint training drills focussed on regional security, his office said on Monday, amid tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.
More than 2,000 Australian and Philippine defense personnel will participate in amphibious landing and air assault drills, with two Australian navy vessels, HMAS Canberra and HMAS ANZAC, having arrived to conduct the bilateral exercises with the Philippines Navy.
Australia holds annual defense exercises in South East Asia, although it is the first amphibious exercise — the movement of ground and air forces from ship to shore — with the Philippines.
Philippines military chief Romeo Brawner told reporters the exercise in Palawan, held on Monday by Australia, the Philippines and a US aircraft, was “not directed against China.”
Palawan is a southwest island province near the South China Sea.
China and the Philippines have been embroiled for years in on-off confrontations at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
At the bilateral drills in the Philippines, Exercise Alon will involve 1,500 Australian defense personnel, 1,200 Philippine personnel and 150 US Marines who are part of the US rotational force in Darwin in Australia’s north.
An Australian defense statement last week said Exercise Alon will involve a “simulated, combined air assault using [US Marines Corp] Osprey tiltrotor aircraft in Palawan, a combined amphibious demonstration at Zambales and artillery and aviation live-fire serials at Crow Valley” in the Philippines.
Zambales is also near the South China Sea.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will make the first visit by an Australian leader to the Philippines in 20 years next month, to discuss defense and security cooperation.
Albanese on Monday played down the Australian navy deployment to the Philippines for training exercises, against the backdrop of the China tensions.
“This is business as usual, Australia conducts activities in our region,” he said.
Marles will also stop in Malaysia to meet his counterpart, his office said.

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia's crash 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 
REUTERS 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 
  • India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft had been in race with Russia to be first to land on lunar south pole 
  • The Indian Space Research Organization says Chandrayaan-3 is on course to land on moon on Aug 23 
REUTERS 

BENGALURU: India’s space agency on Monday released images its spacecraft took of the far side of the moon as it headed for an attempted landing on the lunar south pole, just days after the failure of a Russian lander. 

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft had been in a race with Russia to be the first to land on the lunar south pole, a region whose shadowed craters are thought to contain water ice that could support a future moon settlement. 

As news of the failure of Russia’s Luna-25 mission broke on Sunday, ISRO said that Chandrayaan-3 was on course to land on Aug. 23. 

The mission — Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit — is India’s second attempt to land on the south pole of the moon. In 2019, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed. 

Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, but making a first landing would be historic. The region’s water ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions. 

Images released on Monday showed craters on the moon’s surface captured by the ISRO craft’s Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera, which is designed to help find a safe landing location for the spacecraft. 

India’s moon mission blasted off on 14 July, and the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 separated from the propulsion module last week. 

For India, a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. 

“If Chandrayaan-3 succeeds, it will boost India’s space agency’s reputation worldwide. It will show that India is becoming a key player in space exploration,” said Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist. 

It would also boost India’s reputation for cost-competitive space engineering. The Chandrayaan-3 was launched with a budget of about 6.15 billion rupees ($74 million), less than the cost to produce the 2013 Hollywood space thriller “Gravity.” 

A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States and China. 

“India is going to acquire a new technology with a successful landing, which is a big thing,” K. Sivan, former chief of the country’s space agency, said after the Chandrayaan-3 launched. 

Scientists at ISRO have said they learned from the earlier moon mission’s failure and made changes to Chandrayaan-3 that would make a successful landing more likely, including making it possible to touch down safely anywhere within an expanded landing zone in adverse conditions. It has also been equipped with more fuel, more solar panels and sturdier legs. 

Executives in India’s nascent space industry also expect a boost. The number of space startups in India has more than doubled since 2020, when India opened to private launches. 

“The next 3 days will be nothing less than ‘terrific’! Eagerly looking forward to the landing!,” Pawan Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot, which launched India’s first privately built rocket last year, posted on X, formerly called Twitter. 

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-coronavirus international commercial flight

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-coronavirus international commercial flight
AFP

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-coronavirus international commercial flight

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-coronavirus international commercial flight
  • North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
AFP

BEIJING: North Korea’s national airline was set to make its first commercial flight in over three years on Monday, only for it to be abruptly canceled at the last minute.
North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Journalists gathered on Monday at Beijing’s Capital Airport to await Air Koryo flight JS151 from Pyongyang, due to arrive at 09:50 a.m.
But almost two hours after its scheduled arrival, a signboard in the terminal unexpectedly signaled it had been canceled, prompting groans of disappointment from media waiting to see some of the isolated North’s first international travelers in years.
Beijing airport customer service said that Air Koryo had not given a reason for the cancelation.
AFP was unable to contact Air Koryo’s China offices on Monday, and a journalist who visited the state-owned airline’s Beijing outpost found the glass doors locked and bolted.
But the office seemed well-maintained, with a worker on the same floor saying they had not seen any of the airline’s staff come to the office that morning, though they did show up occasionally.
After three years of COVID-19-induced isolation, there are increasing signs Pyongyang may be becoming more flexible on border controls, experts say.
Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade in the North Korean capital last month — the first foreign dignitaries to visit the country in years.
Last week Pyongyang allowed a delegation of athletes to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan.
The Yonhap and Kyodo news agencies reported that a group of people, believed to be North Korean athletes, had crossed the land border into China last Wednesday before traveling on to Beijing, then flying to Central Asia.
Monday was expected to see Air Koryo – Pyongyang’s beleaguered national air carrier – conduct its first commercial flight in over three years.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which manages relations with the North, said there was “absolutely nothing we are aware of” regarding the cancelation of the flight.
“There have been various signs regarding North Korea’s reopening of its borders,” an official said
“But it is difficult to determine yet whether it is a full-scale opening of the border or a fairly limited and controlled opening,” they added.
Specialist website NK News reported Monday that Air Koryo was set to carry out two flights from Russia’s Vladivostok to Pyongyang this week.

Two injured in Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region, nearly 50 flights disrupted

Two injured in Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region, nearly 50 flights disrupted
Reuters

Two injured in Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region, nearly 50 flights disrupted

Two injured in Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region, nearly 50 flights disrupted
  • Arrivals and departures from Moscow’s four main airports were restricted
Reuters

MOSCOW: At least two people were injured on Monday when parts of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defenses fell on a house in the Moscow region, the regional governor said.
Nearly 50 plane flights in and out of the capital were disrupted after Russia said it jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Ruzsky district west of the capital and destroyed another one in the Istrinsky district nearby.
Arrivals and departures from Moscow’s four main airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — were restricted, disrupting 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.
Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that military drones flying over Moscow — which along with its surrounding region has a population of nearly 22 million people — could cause a major disaster.
Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Drone strikes on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months.
It is unclear what impact the drone attacks will have on perceptions of the war among the Russian population. Polling indicates support for the Russian military operation in Ukraine remains high, around 75 percent, though there are questions over how accurate polling is in Russia.
Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.

Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars

Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
AP

Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars

Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
  • Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years
AP

SAN DIEGO: Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho.
Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes. The storm already dumped more than 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of rain in some mountain communities and threatened more than an average year’s worth of rain in inland desert areas.
Hilary made landfall along the Mexican coast in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada Sunday, then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana, threatening the improvised homes that cling to hillsides just south of the US border. By Sunday evening, the storm had moved over San Diego and was headed north into inland desert areas.
As evening fell in California, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned of significant flooding risk throughout populous mountain areas along the coast northeast of Los Angeles.
“PLEASE ... STAY OFF THE ROADS,” the agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Mud and boulders spilled onto highways, water gushed onto roadways and tree branches fell in neighborhoods from San Diego to Los Angeles. Dozens of cars were trapped in floodwaters in typically hot and dry Palm Desert and surrounding communities across the the Coachella Valley. Crews pumped floodwaters out of the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.
Hilary could wallop other Western states with once-in-a-century rains, with a good chance of it becoming the wettest known tropical cyclone to douse Nevada, Oregon and Idaho. Hilary was expected to remain a tropical storm into central Nevada early Monday before dissipating.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest school system, and said all campuses would be closed on Monday. San Diego schools postponed the first day of classes from Monday to Tuesday.
“There is no way we can compromise the safety of a single child or an employee, and our inability to survey buildings, our inability to determine access to schools makes it nearly impossible for us to open schools,” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a media briefing.
Southern California got another surprise in the afternoon as an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, about 80 miles (130 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey. It was felt widely and was followed by smaller aftershocks. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to a dispatcher with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
Hilary is just the latest major climate disaster to wreak havoc across the US, Canada and Mexico. Hawaii’s island of Maui is still reeling from a blaze that killed over 100 people and ravaged the historic town of Lahaina, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century. Firefighters in Canada are battling that nation’s worst fire season on record.
Beaches were closed across the Mexican cities of Ensenada and Tijuana while shelters were opened at sports complexes and government offices.
One person drowned Saturday in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia when a vehicle was swept away in an overflowing stream. Rescue workers saved four other people, said Edith Aguilar Villavicencio, the mayor of Mulege township.
Mexican army troops fanned out across Mulege, where some of the worst damage occurred Saturday on the eastern side of the Baja Peninsula. Soldiers used bulldozers and dump trucks to help clear tons of boulders and earth clogging streets and roads that were turned into raging torrents a day earlier.
Power lines were toppled in many places, and emergency personnel were working to restore power and reach those cut off by the storm.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has officials inside California’s emergency preparedness office and teams on standby with food, water and other help.
To the north in Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency and activated 100 National Guard troops to assist with problems from predicted flooding in western Clark and Nye counties and southern Esmeralda County. In Arizona, wind gusts neared 60 mph (97 kph) in Yuma County, where officials gave out thousands of sandbags.
“I urge everyone, everyone in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials,” President Joe Biden said. Biden said in a later statement that he was being briefed on the storm and was prepared to provide federal assistance.
The warnings from officials didn’t keep everyone indoors. On Sunday morning in coastal Carlsbad, just north of San Diego, 19-year-old Jack Johnson and his friends kept an eye on the huge waves, determined to surf them at some point Sunday.
“It’s really choppy out there, not really surfable yet, but I think we can find a good break somewhere later,” Johnson said. “I can’t remember a storm like this.”
The weather service said tornadoes were possible in eastern San Diego County.
Death Valley National Park could get more rainfall from the storm than the area sees in an average year, officials said.
Meanwhile, one of several budding storm systems in the Atlantic Ocean became Tropical Storm Emily on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was far from land, moving west in the open ocean. Also, Tropical Storm Franklin formed in the eastern Caribbean. Tropical storm watches were issued for the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
In Sept. 1939, a tropical storm that roared into California ripped apart train tracks, tore houses from their foundations and capsized many boats, killing nearly 100 people on land and at sea.

