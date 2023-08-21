You are here

NCP inks deal with Al-Rajhi Bank to drive public-private partnership
The deal focuses on improving opportunities around privatization and public-private partnerships for local and international investors. (Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

NCP inks deal with Al-Rajhi Bank to drive public-private partnership
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is fostering synergies between the public and private sectors, with the National Center for Privatization signing an agreement with Al-Rajhi Bank on Sunday.    

The deal focuses on improving opportunities around privatization and public-private partnerships for local and international investors.   

The accord was signed by Hani Al-Saigh, vice president for strategic marketing and knowledge management at the NCP and Hossam Al-Basrawi, the general manager of corporate banking at Al-Rajhi Bank. 

This project involves driving market research, financial guidance, local and international marketing consultancy as well as events management, training programs and knowledge development. 

Al-Saigh stressed that this partnership is part of a series of collaborative relationships established by the NCP with local and international banks and financial organizations.   

In May, the NCP signed a collaboration deal with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest bank with $5 trillion in assets, 8 million corporate clients and 650 million retail users. 

NCP CEO Mohannad bin Basodan announced that the deal with ICBC was the sixth agreement reached with local and foreign banks. 

He further said at that time that the ICBC’s support would significantly bolster the NCP’s role in strengthening PPP as such institutions play a pivotal role in the success of privatization in the Kingdom. 

In April, NCP announced the launch of its privatization and PPP pipeline, comprising 200 approved projects across 17 sectors, which aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 to increase the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 40 percent to 65 percent by 2030.  

The current pipeline includes over $50 billion in investments, with an additional 300 projects under evaluation, indicating further growth potential.  

The approved projects also included the development of the airports of Abha, Taif, Hail and Qassim. 

Privatization is pivotal in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, showcasing remarkable progress with the successful privatization of 30 projects over the past five years.  

This approach has also created significant opportunities for domestic and international investors to engage in the Kingdom’s flourishing economic sectors actively. 

Saudi Arabia's open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons

Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons

Saudi Arabia's open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has achieved a firm grip on food security, with its open-field vegetable production touching 983,000 tons in 2021 compared to 904,000 tons in 2020, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

The report released by GASTAT noted that the area of open fields cultivated with vegetables amounted to more than 404,000 dunums in 2021, compared to 384,000 dunums in the previous year. A dunum is equivalent to 1,000 sq. meters.  

Ensuring food security has been one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the oil-dependent Kingdom is exploring economic diversification. 

According to the GASTAT report, Makkah came first among administrative regions in terms of area cultivated with summer vegetables, reaching 186,000 dunums and producing over 467,000 tons. 

Moreover, watermelon cultivation was the largest among summer crops, reaching 237,000 dunums and producing 610,000 tons, of which 599,000 tons were sold at SR1.1 billion ($290 million). 

The GASTAT report, however, revealed that overall grains produced in Saudi Arabia were 840,000 tons in 2021, down 29 percent from 1.19 million tons in 2020. 

The report added that grain cultivation was 1.9 million dunums in 2021. 

Jazan ranked first among administrative regions in terms of area cultivated with grain, accounting for 498,000 dunums. 

Wheat ranked first among cultivated grains, covering 914,000 dunums and producing 538,000 tons. Wheat sales in 2021 touched SR716 million. 

The report added that the total number of date palm trees in the Kingdom reached nearly 36 million in 2021. Out of this, fruitful date palms or the female Phoenix dactylifera variants stood at 28 million in 2021, up 3.70 percent compared to 27 million in 2020. 

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s overall quantity of date production reached 1.6 million tons, a slight uptick compared to 1.58 million tons in the previous year. 

Saudi Arabia has implemented various programs to ensure the Kingdom’s food security over the past few years. 

In July, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture inked two memorandums of understanding with the Agricultural Development Fund to increase the efficiency of rural farms in the Kingdom. 

The deal is also expected to encourage entrepreneurs to exploit investment opportunities in the agricultural sector and provide support and finance for rural farms. 

Saudi minister approves creation of investment firm for Najran region

Saudi minister approves creation of investment firm for Najran region
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister approves creation of investment firm for Najran region

Saudi minister approves creation of investment firm for Najran region
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment activity in the municipal sector in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region is set for a significant boost with the creation of the Najran Municipality Investment Co. 

Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail has given the green light for the establishment of this new company, which is fully owned by the region’s municipality, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.  

The new entity, operating as a closed joint-stock government firm, will serve as an investment arm for the region’s municipality, marking a valuable addition to its business sector. 

Abdullah Al-Fadel, the official spokesperson of the Najran Municipality, emphasized that this move is expected to contribute positively to the economic development of the region. 

China cuts key interest rate to support economy 

China cuts key interest rate to support economy 
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP 

China cuts key interest rate to support economy 

China cuts key interest rate to support economy 
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP 

BEIJING: China’s central bank on Monday cut a key interest rate in an attempt to counter the post-Covid growth slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. 

Activity has been dragged down recently by uncertainty in the labor market and global economic sluggishness, weakening demand for Chinese goods. 

Financial troubles in the real estate sector, with several leading developers on the verge of bankruptcy and struggling to complete projects, also pose a major obstacle to growth. 

The People’s Bank of China said on Monday cut the one-year loan prime rate, which serves as a benchmark for corporate loans, from 3.55 percent to 3.45 percent. 

However, the five-year LPR, which is used to price mortgages, was held at 4.2 percent. 

Closely followed by the markets, the two rates are now at historic lows, after previous reductions in June. 

The decision is intended to encourage commercial banks to grant more loans and at more advantageous rates. 

Monday’s measures — which run counter to rising interest rates around the world as other major economies work to curb inflation — aim to indirectly support economic activity as growth flags. 

The long-awaited post-Covid recovery following the lifting of health restrictions at the end of 2022 has run out of steam in recent months.  

In another sign that the recovery is faltering, loans to households fell last month to their lowest level since 2009. 

To reinvigorate the economy, the central bank reduced the rate for its medium-term lending facility to financial institutions last Tuesday. 

And financial regulators agreed Friday on the need for “financial support,” while avoiding “risks and hidden dangers,” state media reported. 

Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected a bigger cut to the LPR following the Friday meeting. 

In a note following the Monday announcement, Goldman Sachs economist Maggie Wei described the LPR cut as “disappointing,” adding that it “would not help with building confidence” as Chinese authorities pursue an economic recovery. 

The move “can even backfire if market participants interpret these easing measures as policymakers' unwillingness to deliver even moderate policy stimulus,” wrote Wei. 

Traders appeared unimpressed with the move, with Hong Kong stocks down 1.4 percent and Shanghai off 0.6 percent. 

The central bank’s decision comes as a crisis at property giant Country Garden, long deemed financially sound and now ultra-indebted, raises fears of a bankruptcy that could have dire consequences for the domestic financial system. 

Country Garden’s problems are building just two years after a crisis erupted at major rival Evergrande, which is struggling with huge debt. 

In addition to the real estate woes, growth is also hampered by sluggish consumption amid uncertainty in the labor market and a global economic slowdown. 

That is weighing on demand for Chinese goods, slowing the activity of thousands of factories. 

China suspended the monthly publication of its detailed youth unemployment figures last Tuesday, after it hit a record high of 21.3 percent in June, according to official data. 

The unemployment rate is calculated for urban areas and therefore provides only a partial picture of the situation. 

The series of gloomy figures in recent weeks has ramped up pressure on officials to introduce a vast economic recovery plan, but debt-averse policymakers in Beijing are reluctant. 

Authorities have instead announced various steps to boost the private sector, which was hit particularly hard during the pandemic, and consumption, though they have yet to take effect. 

The economic slowdown threatens a growth target set by authorities at around five percent for this year. 

If achieved, that would already be one of China’s lowest annual growth rates in decades, outside of the Covid period. 

Beijing last Wednesday acknowledged economic “difficulties” but castigated the pessimism of Western commentators who doubt its continued ability to support global growth. 

“Eventually, they will for sure be proven wrong,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Middle East sovereign wealth funds poised to infuse $120bn into Egypt: Knight Frank

Middle East sovereign wealth funds poised to infuse $120bn into Egypt: Knight Frank
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Middle East sovereign wealth funds poised to infuse $120bn into Egypt: Knight Frank

Middle East sovereign wealth funds poised to infuse $120bn into Egypt: Knight Frank
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian capital Cairo is emerging as a promising investment destination, according to a recent report by Knight Frank, which suggests that sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East could infuse up to $120 billion into the North African nation over the next few years. 

In its report titled “Africa Horizons 2023/24,” the global real estate consultancy noted that major global powers, including Saudi Arabia, the US, the UK, the UAE, South Korea, and China, have renewed their investment interests in Africa, particularly post-pandemic recovery. 

“With a population exceeding 109.3 million, Egypt stands as an alluring prospect that beckons us. In the heart of this historic land lies an extraordinary opportunity, one that resonates strongly with the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) market and Middle Eastern buyers alike,” said Zeinab Adel, head of the Egypt office at Knight Frank.  

He added: “Egypt’s magnetic blend of rich heritage, strategic geographical location, and burgeoning economy propels it to the forefront of investment destinations.”  

The country’s appeal as an investment hub is evident as Saudi Arabia, the second-largest investor in the nation, has allocated $6.1 billion across 6,017 projects, according to Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir. 
The minister revealed that the Kingdom’s investments in Egypt spans across various sectors, which include industry, construction and tourism as well as agriculture, finance, communications and information technology. 
Last year, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had also launched the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co., aimed at investing in promising sectors and widening the fund’s investment footprints in Africa. 

In March, Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that the country is ready to do whatever it takes to make Saudi Arabia feel at ease with increasing investment in the crisis-hit country.  

According to the latest Knight Frank report, Egypt currently has a portfolio of approximately 2 billion sq. feet of active real estate properties, which offer immense potential for growth.  

The report further added that the real estate market in Cairo, especially the residential portfolio, is currently witnessing a growth trajectory. 

Knight Frank noted that the real estate investments in the capital city hit $20 billion in 2022, with $16 billion completely dedicated to the residential sector.  
Moreover, the average residential property prices increased around 10 percent in 2022, highlighting the strong levels of investor demand, the report added.  

In New Cairo, apartment sale prices have risen by 24 percent year on year in 2022, reaching around $450 per sq. meter, while villa prices have increased by 8.5 percent to $690 per sq. meter.  

Similarly, in Sheikh Zayed City, apartment prices have surged by 27.8 percent year on year, taking values to almost $430 per sq. meter, while villa rates have inched up by 2.1 percent to $625 per sq. meter over the same period. 

“Egypt has always held a special place in the minds of GCC investors and we are starting to see a demand renaissance of sorts, with GCC buyers increasingly looking at the Egyptian second homes market, particularly on the north coast of the country,” said Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East research at Knight Frank.  

He added: “Clearly the weakness of the Egyptian pound, the relatively affordable home values when compared to major cities in the Gulf and the pleasant summer climate on the Mediterranean coast are adding to the country’s attractiveness.”  

Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August

Oil Updates — crude rises on lower OPEC+ exports in August
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high interest rates.

Brent crude climbed 61 cents to $85.41 a barrel by 09:49 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.88 a barrel, up 63 cents. The September WTI contract expires on Tuesday and the more active October contract gained 56 cents to $81.22 a barrel.

Both front-month benchmark prices snapped a seven-week winning streak last week to post a weekly loss of 2 percent after the US dollar strengthened on the possibility interest rates could remain higher for longer, with China’s property crisis adding to concerns about its sluggish economic growth and oil demand.

“We still see a tight oil balance for the remainder of the year, which suggests that prices still have some room to run higher,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities research.

As well, “the dollar seems to be taking somewhat of a breather, which would be providing some support,” he said.

Oil prices typically move inversely in relation to the US dollar, with a weaker dollar making oil purchases less expensive for holders of other currencies and sparking demand.

On the supply side, crude exports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, is set to fall a second month in August, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore, citing preliminary data from ship-tracking firm Kpler.

Meanwhile, China, the world’s top crude importer, is drawing on record inventories amassed earlier this year as refiners scale back purchases after supply cuts by the OPEC+, drove global prices above $80 a barrel.

In July, Saudi Arabia’s shipments to China fell 31 percent from June while Russia, with its discounted crude, remained the Asian giant’s largest supplier, Chinese customs data showed.

Chinese refiners also ramped up refined products exports in July, drawn by strong export margins.

In the US, the number of operating oil rigs, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 520 last week, their lowest since March 2022, according to Baker Hughes’ report on Friday.

“Overall supply is going down, demand is going up,” Grasso said. “Unless there is a recession and demand slows or drops, OPEC+ is in control.”

