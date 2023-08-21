Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage

RIYADH: The UAE’s ongoing sustainable efforts are poised for a boost as the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Research and Development Center has submitted a patent application for a chemical liquid with high thermal and electrochemical stability.
This chemical liquid is expected to bolster energy storage systems, ultimately enhancing their efficiency, as reported by news agency WAM.
The patent application comes at a time when the UAE and the broader Middle East region forge ahead in their energy transition journey, with renewable energy sources and electric vehicle adoption gaining momentum.
The WAM report noted that the development of this chemical liquid offers an effective and secure solution for energy storage system operations, particularly in lithium-ion batteries commonly used in EVs.
“We launched several initiatives and projects to diversify the energy mix and improve its storage, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Hatta hydroelectric power plant, the Green Hydrogen project using solar power, and two pilot projects for energy storage using Tesla’s lithium-ion battery solution, and sodium-sulfur batteries, which is the first utility-scale energy storage pilot project in the region,” said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.
He noted that this patent reinforces DEWA’s commitment to advancing energy security and sustainability, aligned with the highest global standards.
Al-Tayer added that such developments underscore their drive to elevate Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and a sustainable economy.
“DEWA’s strategy is based on disrupting the role of utilities by digitalization using the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s disruptive technologies. We harness innovation and the latest technologies to enhance DEWA’s excellence and leading position as one of the best utilities worldwide,” he added.
Continuing its efforts to promote clean energy development, DEWA recently selected state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar to construct and manage the 1,800-megawatt sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
Projected to cost up to 5.51 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), the project will be executed under the independent power producer model.