You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m
Tourism revenues increased by nearly 60 percent compared with the same period last year, according to Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jskma

Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s tourism sector has registered a 50 percent increase in tourist inflows to 3 million people between January and July compared to the same period last year, according to recent government data.    

“The Kingdom welcomed more than 3 million tourists in the first seven months of 2023, showing an increase of more than 50 percent, while tourism revenues increased by nearly 60 percent compared with the same period last year,” said Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul.   

Shboul, who is also the government’s official spokesperson, revealed these numbers during the second annual conference titled “The Role of the Media in Achieving Sustainable Development in the Tourism Sector.” 

Tourism contributes 14.6 percent to Jordan’s gross domestic product and directly employs approximately 57,000 people, the minister explained. 

The two-day event, organized by the Redan Association in collaboration with Petra Development, Tourism Regional Authority, and the Toronto Academy, aimed to address sustainable development challenges and their connection to the tourism sector, while also highlighting the crucial role of the media in this dynamic field. 

In July, the country recorded $3.45 billion in revenues in the first half of 2023, marking a 59.4 percent growth over the same period last year, indicating that tourism has continued to be an integral part of Jordan’s economy, according to the Jordan News Agency.   

Data released at the time indicated that tourism revenue for June alone reached $630 million, reflecting a notable 28.8 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. 

Moreover, Jordanian citizens’ spending on travel and tourism activities outside the country rose by 46.6 percent, reaching $905.5 million during the first half of the year, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.  

June witnessed a peak expenditure of $209.2 million, reflecting a 41 percent growth compared to the same period last year. 

In the first quarter of 2023, Jordan’s tourism income saw a surge of 88.4 percent compared to the same period in the prior year, reaching $1.671 billion, propelled by a substantial increase in tourism arrivals.  

This period witnessed a significant surge with over 1.47 million visitors exploring the country, marking a 90.7 percent increase compared to the 774,111 tourists during the same period in the previous year. 

Topics: Jordan #tourism

Related

Special The tourism sector in Jordan has gradually started to signs of a positive trend after a near collapse. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb) video
Middle-East
Jordan tourism expected to boom by 2023, tourism officials say

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Updated 15 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Updated 15 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Six Emirati banks have supported the green energy initiatives in the UAE by funding projects worth 190 billion dirhams ($51.8 billion) in 2022, according to the UAE Banks Federation. 

The UBF said First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ENBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank collectively led the renewable energy projects last year. 

The significant increase in green financing by UBF members aligns with the Central Bank of the UAE’s Sustainable Finance Working Group guidelines and overarching sustainability goals.   

These efforts further the initiatives of the Year of Sustainability and bolster the UAE’s role as the host of the upcoming UN climate change meeting, also referred to as COP28. 

In January, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced the Year of Sustainability initiative, a nationwide commitment to fuel climate change practices. 

“We at UBF are committed to supporting its goals in delivering necessary changes in our UAE finance sector. And, in line with the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2050 and UN’s SDGs, our financial sector is playing a pivotal role in helping the UAE achieve net-zero emissions,” said UBF Director General Jamal Saleh in a statement. 

Furthermore, the country has dedicated a national transformation plan called the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2050, which aims to boost the share of clean energy in the total mix to 30 percent by 2031 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

“Achieving net-zero emissions requires the full participation of the financial sector to channel capital into environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient investments. Together with our member banks, we are working under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE to further advance sustainable finance in the region,” said Saleh.  

He added: “Collaboratively defining a framework for accountability and best practices will encourage the transition to a climate-neutral, resource-efficient and resilient economy.”  

Moreover, the UAE is one of the first countries in the world to include sustainability reports among the mandatory disclosures of public companies listed on the stock exchange. 

Topics: Central Bank of the UAE #banks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Related

Business & Economy
UAE Banks Federation members agree on code of conduct

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 40 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 40 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further advance Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, the Kingdom’s budget airline flynas has inaugurated direct flights connecting Jeddah and Osh, the second largest city in Kyrgyzstan.

The newly established route, operating from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Osh International Airport, encompasses three weekly flights each on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as outlined in an official statement.

This strategic route was launched in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program and flynas’ expansion plans, noted the statement.

The Air Connectivity Program, introduced in 2021, aims to bolster the Kingdom’s tourism sector growth by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and potential air routes.

Concurrently, flynas intends to expand its reach by serving a total of 165 domestic and international destinations, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030, a blueprint aiming to establish Saudi Arabia as a global tourism destination.

Presently, flynas operates more than 70 domestic and international routes, encompassing 1,500 weekly flights.

The press statement further disclosed that flynas intends to broaden its operations from Jeddah to Kyrgyzstan, with plans to introduce flights to the capital city, Bishkek, by October.

The collaborative effort between flynas and the Air Connectivity Program is expected to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, targeting 100 million visitors by 2030 and increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to over 10 percent.

Earlier in August, flynas introduced direct weekly flights linking Jeddah and Casablanca, Morocco.

In June, flynas inked a $3.73 billion deal with Airbus to purchase 30 aircraft during the Paris Air Show, with plans to expand its long-haul destinations across its route network. This agreement included 10 A321XLRs, aimed at expanding flynas’ long-haul destinations, in addition to its existing fleet of 21 A320neos, 13 A320ceos, and four A330-300s.

Furthermore, flynas inked a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. this month to promote integrated waste management practices. This partnership is poised to facilitate sustainability-driven collaboration for an advanced circular economy.

Founded in 2007, flynas has transported over 60 million passengers to date, according to the airline’s data.

Topics: Flynas flight Kyrgyzstan

Related

Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca
Business & Economy
Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has emerged as the country with the highest number of dollar millionaires in the Middle East and North Africa region and ranked 23rd globally in 2022, according to a report by Credit Suisse.   

The Global Wealth Report indicated that the number of dollar millionaires in the Kingdom grew by 8 percent, reaching 354,000 in 2022, up from 325,000 millionaires the previous year.   

This development shows Saudi Arabia’s growing economic strength and its emergence as a significant player in the global wealth landscape.   

The list was dominated by the US and mainland China, with the two nations boasting a count of 22.7 million and 6.2 million dollar millionaires respectively, the report highlighted.   

While the US saw a 5.5 percent increase in millionaires from the previous year’s 21.4 million, China reported an 8 percent growth, up from 5.7 million in 2021.

Despite a decrease of 3.5 million global dollar millionaires during 2022, totaling 59.4 million, an upward trend is predicted in the coming years, according to the report’s projections.

“According to our estimates, the number of global millionaires will exceed 85 million in 2027, which is a rise of 26 million from today and 71 million from the beginning of the century,” stated the report.    

In terms of average personal wealth, the UAE ranked third worldwide in the increase in average personal wealth owned by adult individuals last year, trailing only Norway and Singapore.

According to Credit Suisse, the average personal wealth of adults in the UAE rose by just under $20,000 in 2022.   

The analysis also forecasts an average annual wealth growth of 11.8 percent in low-income nations and 10.7 percent in middle-income countries over the next five years.

Saudi Arabia’s total household wealth reached $2.3 trillion in 2022, compared to $1.2 trillion in the UAE.

However, the wealth per adult in the UAE stood at $152,556, a 68 percent increase over Saudi Arabia’s $90,975 last year, attributed to the Kingdom’s larger population size.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Wealth Report economy Growth ranking

Related

Update Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  
Business & Economy
Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  

Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage

Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage

Dubai utility company files patent for a chemical liquid to enhance energy storage
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s ongoing sustainable efforts are poised for a boost as the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Research and Development Center has submitted a patent application for a chemical liquid with high thermal and electrochemical stability.

This chemical liquid is expected to bolster energy storage systems, ultimately enhancing their efficiency, as reported by news agency WAM.

The patent application comes at a time when the UAE and the broader Middle East region forge ahead in their energy transition journey, with renewable energy sources and electric vehicle adoption gaining momentum.

The WAM report noted that the development of this chemical liquid offers an effective and secure solution for energy storage system operations, particularly in lithium-ion batteries commonly used in EVs.

“We launched several initiatives and projects to diversify the energy mix and improve its storage, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Hatta hydroelectric power plant, the Green Hydrogen project using solar power, and two pilot projects for energy storage using Tesla’s lithium-ion battery solution, and sodium-sulfur batteries, which is the first utility-scale energy storage pilot project in the region,” said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

He noted that this patent reinforces DEWA’s commitment to advancing energy security and sustainability, aligned with the highest global standards.

Al-Tayer added that such developments underscore their drive to elevate Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and a sustainable economy.

“DEWA’s strategy is based on disrupting the role of utilities by digitalization using the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s disruptive technologies. We harness innovation and the latest technologies to enhance DEWA’s excellence and leading position as one of the best utilities worldwide,” he added.

Continuing its efforts to promote clean energy development, DEWA recently selected state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar to construct and manage the 1,800-megawatt sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Projected to cost up to 5.51 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), the project will be executed under the independent power producer model.

Topics: DEWA sustainability energy storage EVs

Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons

Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons

Saudi Arabia’s open-field vegetable production hits 983k tons
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has achieved a firm grip on food security, with its open-field vegetable production touching 983,000 tons in 2021 compared to 904,000 tons in 2020, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

The report released by GASTAT noted that the area of open fields cultivated with vegetables amounted to more than 404,000 dunums in 2021, compared to 384,000 dunums in the previous year. A dunum is equivalent to 1,000 sq. meters.  

Ensuring food security has been one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the oil-dependent Kingdom is exploring economic diversification. 

According to the GASTAT report, Makkah came first among administrative regions in terms of area cultivated with summer vegetables, reaching 186,000 dunums and producing over 467,000 tons. 

Moreover, watermelon cultivation was the largest among summer crops, reaching 237,000 dunums and producing 610,000 tons, of which 599,000 tons were sold at SR1.1 billion ($290 million). 

The GASTAT report, however, revealed that overall grains produced in Saudi Arabia were 840,000 tons in 2021, down 29 percent from 1.19 million tons in 2020. 

The report added that grain cultivation was 1.9 million dunums in 2021. 

Jazan ranked first among administrative regions in terms of area cultivated with grain, accounting for 498,000 dunums. 

Wheat ranked first among cultivated grains, covering 914,000 dunums and producing 538,000 tons. Wheat sales in 2021 touched SR716 million. 

The report added that the total number of date palm trees in the Kingdom reached nearly 36 million in 2021. Out of this, fruitful date palms or the female Phoenix dactylifera variants stood at 28 million in 2021, up 3.70 percent compared to 27 million in 2020. 

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s overall quantity of date production reached 1.6 million tons, a slight uptick compared to 1.58 million tons in the previous year. 

Saudi Arabia has implemented various programs to ensure the Kingdom’s food security over the past few years. 

In July, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture inked two memorandums of understanding with the Agricultural Development Fund to increase the efficiency of rural farms in the Kingdom. 

The deal is also expected to encourage entrepreneurs to exploit investment opportunities in the agricultural sector and provide support and finance for rural farms. 

Topics: vegetables date palms food security General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) grains

Related

Saudi Arabia’s annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts

Latest updates

King Faisal hospital performs robotic epilepsy surgery
King Faisal hospital used advanced robotic technology to implant electrodes into brain of refractory epilepsy patient. (SPA)
UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 
Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 
flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.