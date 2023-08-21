Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume to $1.3bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index reported a 30 percent increase in trading turnover to SR5.01 billion ($1.3 billion) on Monday compared to $1 billion on Sunday.

TASI also closed at 11,408.45 points, declining 92.97 points or 0.81 percent.

Parallel market Nomu closed at 23,520.10, lower by 93.42 points or 0.4 percent.

MSCI Index fell 10.30 points to 1,484.03, a drop of 0.69 percent.

The primary index witnessed 39 stocks advancing and 179 declining. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trading volume of SR30.4 million.

TASI’s top performer was Red Sea International Co., which surged 7.96 percent to SR24.40.

National Medical Care Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR123 and SR189.20, up 4.95 and 30.5 percent, respectively.

Riyadh Cables Group Co. and National Agricultural Development Co. also fared well.

On the other hand, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, was the worst performer, declining 5.97 percent to SR18.90.

Other underperformers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share prices dropped 5.88 percent and 5.6 percent to SR0.16 and SR23.60, respectively.

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Insurance Group declined during the day to settle at SR19.42 and SR30.55, respectively.

However, Natural Gas Distribution Co. in Nomu recorded the most significant dip, declining 6.56 percent to SR57. National Environment Recycling and Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping to SR9.10 and SR9.20, slipping 4.51 and 4.07 percent, respectively.

Riyadh Cement Co. and Foods Gate Trading Co. also reported losses.

However, AME Co. for Medical Supplies was the top performer in Nomu, with a 6.44 percent increase in stock price to close at SR43.

Academy of Learning Co. also closed in green with a 2.99 percent gain in share price to settle at SR8.96.

In Nomu, Raoom Trading Co. was also amongst the top performers, with a 2.69 percent increase to close at SR104.20.

National Building and Marketing Co. and MOBI Industry Co. were also on the list, with an increase of 2.69 and 2.57 percent, closing at SR267 and SR7.18, respectively.