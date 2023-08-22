Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father

You are here

Spain women's national football team's players celebrate on stage their 2023 World Cup victory in Madrid on Monday. Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup final after defeating England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Aug. 20, 2023. (AFP)
Spain women's national football team's players lift Olga Carmona as they celebrate on stage their 2023 World Cup victory in Madrid Monday. (AP)
  • Carmona and her teammates  paraded on an open-air bus past some of Madrid’s most iconic sites, dancing and waving to fans who lined up along the streets of the capital
  • The 23-year-old Real Madrid player was named the final’s most valuable player and became the first player since American Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in a World Cup semifinal and final
MADRID: Spain celebrated their Women’s World Cup title at home with Olga Carmona being thrown up into the air by her teammates in front of thousands of fans who welcomed the newly crowned champions on Monday.

Carmona, who scored the winning goal in Sunday’s final against England, participated in the celebrations despite being told after the match that her father had died following an illness. Her family decided to wait until the match was over to inform Carmona.

“Today is a very special day for the entire country, but it’s also a bit complicated for me,” Carmona told the fans who greeted the players a day after La Roja’s 1-0 win over England in Australia.

“Yesterday was a day of mixed emotions for me,” she said. “At one point it was the best day of my life, but then it became the worst. I’m really moved to be able to offer this joy for the entire country. Now you have the star that you all wanted so much, and not only the one that we will carry on our chests, but also all the ones that are in the sky and that accompanied us.”

Carmona had been thrown up in the air by her teammates shortly after she entered the stage prepared for the team’s celebrations in Madrid. Fans chanted her name repeatedly, “Olga, Olga, Olga...”

Carmona’s father was ill and died while her mother and other relatives traveled to Australia to watch her in the final. The 23-year-old Real Madrid player was named the final’s most valuable player and became the first player since American Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in a World Cup semifinal and final.

Carmona and her teammates earlier paraded on an open-air bus past some of Madrid’s most iconic sites, dancing and waving to fans who lined up along the streets of the capital carrying Spain flags and wearing the nation’s red-and-yellow colors.

The players arrived at the celebration spot near midnight local time, some three hours after their plane had landed. A DJ, local musicians and other attractions were in place to entertain fans as they waited for the players at the Madrid Rio park.

The celebrations ended some four hours later with confetti being sprinkled onto the stage and players, staff and fans singing “We Are The Champions.”

During the charter flight to Madrid, players celebrated and chanted together with the World Cup trophy. Captain Ivana Andres gave a speech on the passenger address system. The flight also included federation officials, sponsors, and journalists.

A Spain flag was waved outside a plane window at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas. A couple of flight attendants came out of the front door carrying a flag, then Andres, coach Jorge Vilda and federation president Luis Rubiales came out offering the trophy. The group came off the plane and posed for a photo with the trophy and their winners’ medals.

Rubiales had been harshly criticized throughout the day for kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony after the final, drawing allegations of inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The outspoken federation president later released a video apologizing for his actions. He did not appear to be at the celebration venue.

Vilda, who endured a rebellion by players who didn’t like his methods less than a year ago, received a lukewarm welcome by fans. He had been jeered by some during a viewing party in Madrid during the final.

“Without your energy and support, this wouldn’t have been possible,” he told fans. “We said that we were going to take you to the streets, and today we are celebrating what we achieved.”

Spain hadn’t celebrated a soccer world title since the men’s team won their lone World Cup trophy in 2010 in South Africa.

Only Germany have also won the women’s and men’s World Cups.

Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win

Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
Updated 52 sec ago
AP

Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win

Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
  • Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favor in the 21st minute
Updated 52 sec ago
AP

MILAN: US standout Christian Pulisic began his AC Milan career in impressive style by scoring one goal and setting up another as Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Monday in their opening match of Serie A.

Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favor in the 21st minute.

“It was a fantastic start for sure,” Pulisic said. “I’m really excited to be a part of this team. The two early goals really helped us because it was a difficult game after that. And for me just a great start personally as well, nice to get a goal.”

Pulisic is one of several new Rossoneri faces. Milan were the busiest Serie A club in the offseason, bringing in six new players and he said the presence of former teammates played a part in his decision to join the storied Italian club.

“It was just speaking with those guys. With Olivier we had some good experiences together, I played with Fikayo (Tomori), I played with Ruben and the connection is just there, as you can see tonight again,” Pulisic said.

“And it was great to get the assist from Ollie again. It just felt like the perfect step in my career and I feel really, really welcome.”

Pulisic’s US teammate Yunus Musah was suspended for the season opener. But other new buys Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders were given starting debuts and the latter also had a hand in the opener in the 11th minute.

Pulisic put in a precise crossfield pass to the back post where Reijnders cut it back for Giroud to slot in at the other side.

Pulisic did even better 10 minutes later when he played a one-two with Giroud before firing into the far side.

“We are very happy with this first match and I am even happier for Christian,” Giroud said. “I know him very well, we played together and had a good relationship on the field.”

With a comfortable lead and the heat nearing 30 degrees — even at night — in Bologna, Milan’s intensity dropped.

Rafael Leão could have made it three in the final minute but his effort came off the inside of the far post.

RANIERI’S BACK

Claudio Ranieri ‘s first match back in Serie A ended in a creditable 0-0 for Cagliari at Torino.

Torino had the better of the chances but — just like last season — struggled to make the most of its opportunities.

The 71-year-old Ranieri was back at the club that effectively launched his coaching career more than 30 years ago.

He achieved another seemingly improbable feat last season when he steered Cagliari to promotion via the playoffs.

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
  • Arteta was delighted with the way Arsenal refused to surrender their lead as they moved up to third place
  • Arsenal had the best away record in the top flight last season and registered a division-best 10 clean sheets on their travels
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal shrugged off Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season as Martin Odegaard sealed a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Odegaard’s second-half penalty at Selhurst Park put Arsenal on course for their second successive win.

But Mikel Arteta’s side had to dig deep to preserve the points after Japan defender Tomiyasu was controversially sent off for a second yellow card midway through the second half.

Tomiyasu had been booked for taking too long over a throw-in before his dismissal for making minimal contact on Jordan Ayew.

Arteta was delighted with the way Arsenal refused to surrender their lead as they moved up to third place, behind leaders Brighton and second-placed Manchester City on goal difference.

“Great win. I’m so happy. To play 30 minutes away from home with 10 men is extremely difficult,” Arteta said.

“Some players were suffering physically. The subs were magnificent, they knew what they had to do.

“Today we had a difficult one, we overcame it and it will make us better.”

Frustrated by Tomiyasu’s first booking for time-wasting, Arteta added: “This is the standard. I think it was eight seconds. We might have to play with a stop watch.”

Expected to mount a sustained title challenge following last season’s late collapse that gifted the trophy to City, the north Londoners look up for the fight after building on their opening weekend win against Nottingham Forest.

While they haven’t played their most fluent football yet, this could prove a significant building block in their bid for a first title since 2004.

Arsenal had the best away record in the top flight last season and registered a division-best 10 clean sheets on their travels.

Arteta’s men looked like road warriors again as they repelled Palace’s late flurry of pressure.

With new goalkeeper David Raya among the Arsenal substitutes after his loan move from Brentford, the spotlight was on Aaron Ramsdale as the England international fights to hold onto his place.

Ramsdale rose to the challenge with a confident display from the moment he turned away Eberechi Eze’s long-range strike in the early stages.

Emulating City boss Pep Guardiola’s tactic of instructing a defender to advance forward whenever they have possession, Arteta deployed Thomas Partey at right-back with a license to link up play from his preferred midfield role.

That allowed Arsenal to dominate possession but Eddie Nketiah, deputizing for the injured Gabriel Jesus, failed to make their first-half pressure pay off.

The 24-year-old wasted a good chance when he nimbly turned away Joachim Andersen, only to scuff his shot against the far post with just Sam Johnstone to beat.

Palace were denied a penalty after William Saliba’s sliding tackle on Ayew was ignored by VAR.

Nketiah was profligate again when he chipped over from just six yards after Declan Rice picked out the unmarked forward.

Arsenal kept their composure and Odegaard’s fierce 25-yard strike forced a superb tip over from Johnstone.

Odegaard wouldn’t be denied again as the Norwegian netted from the spot in the 54th minute to reward Arsenal’s dominant display.

Gabriel Martinelli’s quick free-kick caught Palace dozing and Nketiah rounded Johnstone before being upended by the keeper, who was sent the wrong way by Odegaard’s ice-cool penalty.

When Partey’s blast from the edge of the area was slapped over by Johnstone, it looked like Arsenal would cruise to victory.

But Palace were given a glimmer of hope in the 67th minute as Tomiyasu was harshly dismissed for a slight push on Ayew that was not reviewed by VAR under rules governing second yellow cards.

Palace’s frustration mounted when Eze went down under contact from Partey but saw his penalty claim rejected.

In a tense finale, Odsonne Edouard had Palace’s best chance to equalize when he headed wide from Tyrick Mitchell’s cross.

Mitchell also squandered an opportunity, blazing over from six yards as Arsenal held firm.

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab
  • Tambakti joins Al-Hilal on a four-year contract
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi center-back Hassan Al-Tambakti completed a momentous move to Al-Hilal on Monday, leaving Al-Shabab, a club he joined as a youth.

The club released a video of Tambakti on social media holding the Blues jersey bearing the number 87.

Tambakti, who joins his new side on a four-year contract, said in a video posted by the club “In the end, I Am Hilali,” following earlier reports that Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli were interested in signing the Saudi national team player.

Tambakti expressed in an interview his desire to leave Al-Shabab on the condition that they benefit financially from his transfer. He renewed his contract with Al-Shabab earlier this year in a deal that was supposed to keep him at the club until 2027.

Reports said that the total cost of the deal exceeded SR138 million, making him the most expensive signing in the history of Saudi footballers.

The newcomer joins Neymar and Aleksandar Mitrovic in Riyadh as the club becomes the second highest net-spenders in the world during the summer transfer window, according to the CIES Football Observatory. 

Tambakti won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup in 2018 and the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2022 with the Green Falcons.

Achraf Hakimi criticized for derogatory remark about Neymar’s new Saudi employers

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi. Credit: @AchrafHakimi
Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi. Credit: @AchrafHakimi
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Achraf Hakimi criticized for derogatory remark about Neymar’s new Saudi employers

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi. Credit: @AchrafHakimi
  • PSG’s Moroccan international jokingly told his departing Brazilian colleague a simple greeting of ‘Salam Aleykum’ would result in a pay rise
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has come in for criticism in Saudi Arabia after he suggested to new Al-Hilal signing Neymar that all he had to do was greet his new employers and they will throw more money at him.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Hakimi was seen making the derogatory remark in a video bidding farewell to his departing teammate ahead of his move to Riyadh.

“Just say ‘Salam Aleykum’ and they will give you an additional €500 ($544),” Hakimi said jokingly to Al-Hilal’s new star signing.

The circulated video caused controversy among Saudi fans on social media platforms.

Many took the comment to be disrespectful and ungrateful, particularly as Hakimi had been named “Best Arab Sportsman” at the Joy Awards recently held in Riyadh.

Among the comments on the platform X, formerly Twitter, were “I suggest he send back the trophy back on Aramex, he doesn’t deserve it”; and “even if it was joke, he shouldn’t have said it.”

One commenter said: “It’s insulting, as if he isn’t Muslim and speaking like the Europeans.”

Some accepted that it was a joke, and others played down its message.

“If we take it from a positive perspective, even if he’s not joking, it’s a testament to our generosity,” said one user, @DMA87_.

Brazilian superstar Neymar is joining the former Saudi and Asian champions on a two-year deal for a whopping €150 million per season.

Neymar was unveiled to fans at Al-Hilal on Saturday as he became the latest world-famous footballer to sign for a club in the Saudi Pro League.

AFC President Sheikh Salman praises ‘greatest-ever’ FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

AFC President Sheikh Salman praises ‘greatest-ever’ FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

AFC President Sheikh Salman praises ‘greatest-ever’ FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

AFC President Sheikh Salman praises ‘greatest-ever’ FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
  • Sheikh Salman highlights the strides taken by the Asian confederation’s 6 participating nations
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa has praised world governing body FIFA, as well as federations in Australia, New Zealand and across Asia, for helping to ensure the “greatest” World Cup for women.

Australia’s historic fourth-place finish was the AFC’s best showing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup since Japan ended as runners-up in the 2015 edition in Canada. The Nadeshiko performed commendably in 2023 before bowing out to Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Sheikh Salman said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 was truly a celebration of the women’s game that will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

“The attention to detail and unparalleled organizational capabilities of Football Australia, New Zealand Football, the local FIFA subsidiary and FIFA have contributed to the staging of the greatest-ever edition in the tournament’s proud history.

“The foundations of the global women’s game have been strengthened through their incredible efforts and they have set the benchmark for future editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to emulate and surpass,” he added.

“At the same time, the performance of our record six Asian teams also deserves our wholehearted praise. From our worthy debutantes to our traditional powerhouses, our teams as well as our match officials continued to embody the AFC’s aspirations to stand proud with the world’s best.”

Sheikh Salman said the AFC Women’s Champions League set to kick off next year would be a further boost for the region.

“The performance of our teams, who are already consistently ranked amongst the best in the world, reiterate the undeniable potential that exists for women’s football in Asia.

“We have every faith that the strategic reforms, which include the introduction of the AFC Women’s Champions League from the 2024/25 season, will serve as the catalyst for Asia to produce more world-class players and teams in the coming decades.”

