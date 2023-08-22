You are here

Egypt announces new oil discovery in Gulf of Suez

The new discovery was made by Egypt’s Cheiron through exploration well GNN-11, currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day. File
The new discovery was made by Egypt’s Cheiron through exploration well GNN-11, currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day. File
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Egypt announces new oil discovery in Gulf of Suez

Egypt announces new oil discovery in Gulf of Suez
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry on Tuesday announced a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez.

The new discovery was made by Egypt’s Cheiron through exploration well GNN-11, currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day.

The well is the fourth to be completed and another three wells could be drilled as part of the current phase of exploration, the ministry said. Total output from the field, located in North Geisum, has reached about 23,000 bpd, it added.

Operations in the field are managed by PetroGulf Misr on behalf of Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. and partners Cheiron-Pico and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co.

Cheiron and KUFPEC plan to drill more exploration wells in the concession area and expand development activity in the GNN field.

The Geisum and Tawila West Concession is located at the southern entrance of the Gulf of Suez and covers the North Geisum, South Geisum, Northeast Geisum, and Tawila West fields.

Cheiron said its GNN-11 exploration well hit 165 feet of good quality net pay in a Pre-Miocene Nubia formation.

This is the first time the Nubia play has been found to be oil-bearing in the GNN area of the Geisum-Tawila West concession. The producing reservoir in the main GNN field is in the Nukhul formation.

The probe was drilled into a fault block to the east of the GNN oilfield.

Topics: Egypt Oil gulf of suez

Saudi Arabia's off-plan property sales grows by 52% during H1 

Saudi Arabia’s off-plan property sales grows by 52% during H1 
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's off-plan property sales grows by 52% during H1 

Saudi Arabia’s off-plan property sales grows by 52% during H1 
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Off-plan property sales in Saudi Arabia have been gaining popularity in recent years, with the category growing 52 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.
Off-plan sales refer to purchasing a property before it is built or completed. Buyers typically invest in the property based on architectural plans and specifications provided by the developer. 

According to Wafi, the country’s off-plan sales and leasing committee in the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, 47 off-plan sales projects were licensed in the first six months of 2023. 

This increase comes as part of Wafi’s efforts to enhance the real estate sector and supply housing units that meet the aspirations of Saudi families and raise the proportion of residential ownership to 70 percent by 2030, under the objectives of the housing program, one of the key initiatives of the Saudi Vision 2030. 

The secretary-general of Wafi, Naif bin Nawaf Al-Sharif, said licenses for small and medium-sized projects witnessed a growth of 139 percent during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year, as the committee licensed 79 projects to provide 1,832 new real estate units in all regions countrywide.  

He said the growth rate of completed projects during the period reached 130 percent.  

Al-Sharif noted that the number of off-plan developers has grown by 9 percent compared to the first half of 2022, adding that 174 real estate developers were qualified for different projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Housing SaudiVision2030

Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  

Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  

Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to drive depth and agility in macroeconomic and microeconomic learning, King Saud University on Tuesday revealed the results of the elections for the 14th term of the Saudi Economics Association board of directors. 

The association’s efforts encompass elevating its members’ scientific and occupational competence and fostering professional interaction. 

Furthermore, the association delivers expert and targeted economic guidance to relevant public and private entities.  

It also makes it easier for relevant entities and institutions inside and outside the Kingdom to exchange ideas and scientific research in the areas of interest. 

The new board of directors will be chaired by Ahmed bin Abdul Kareem Al-Muhimeed, Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Rajhi assigned as the vice president, Talal bin Hamad Al-Sabhan as treasurer, and Reem bint Abdul Rahman Al-Shuqairi as secretary. 

 Mamdouh bin Abdul Aziz bin Saleh Al-Furayyan, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Abdulmohsen bin Saleh Al-Sheikh, Ashwaq bint Nasser Al-Juhani, and Saad bin Muneef Al-Thaq have been elected as members of the association. 

Topics: King Saud University

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 30.90 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 11,377.55 on Tuesday.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.65 billion ($1.24 billion) as 89 of the stocks advanced, while 127 retreated.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also slipped 41.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 23,478.88. This decline came as 25 stocks advanced and 26 retreated.

Similarly, MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 6.39 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 1 1,477.64.

The best-performing stock of the day was Thimar Development Holding Co. The company’s share price surged 9.96 percent to SR25.95.

Other top performers include Development Works Food Co. and Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., whose share prices soared 8.51 percent and 4.86 percent to close at SR119.80 and SR349.20, respectively.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. also performed well.

The worst performer was Almarai Co., whose share price dropped 4.15 percent to SR64.70.

Red Sea International Co. and Saudi Fisheries Co. also performed poorly, as their share prices dropped 3.44 percent and 2.9 percent to SR23.56 and SR26.80, respectively.

Astra Industrial Group and Banque Saudi Fransi also saw their respective share prices decline.

On Nomu, Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 29.82 percent to SR123.20.

Other best performers on Nomu were Marble Design Co. and Natural Gas Distribution Co., whose share prices soared 9.75 percent and 6.84 percent to SR78.80 and SR60.90, respectively.

National Environmental Recycling Co. and Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also performed well.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was a major loser on Nomu, as its share price dropped 5.78 percent to SR34.25.

The share prices of Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. and Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. also fell 5.51 percent and 5.43 percent to stand at SR46.30 and SR66.20, respectively.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Oil Updates — crude dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook

Oil Updates — crude dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook
Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook

Oil Updates — crude dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook
Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil edged lower on Tuesday as the market waited to see if Iraqi exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal would resume, which could ease the supply tightness caused by the output cuts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, while a faltering Chinese economy weighed on the outlook for demand.

Brent crude was down 11 cents at $84.35 a barrel by 09:51 a.m. Saudi time, while the more active US West Texas Intermediate October contract slipped 10 cents to $80.02 a barrel.

The front-month WTI contract that expires in September was up 17 cents at 80.89 a barrel.

“Crude oil struggled to keep its head above water on signs of supply tightness easing,” Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes, analysts from ANZ Bank, said in a note to clients.

Iraq’s oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss several issues including the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal, a source in the minister’s office told Reuters on Monday.

Turkiye halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day of exports through the northern Iraq-Turkiye pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce.

More Iraqi crude oil coming on to the market could help alleviate the supply crunch for sour crude as the OPEC+ prolonged and deepened production cuts.

Meanwhile, gloom over the economic outlook in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, continued to pressure oil prices and heighten worries about fuel demand.

China’s central bank on Monday cut its one-year lending rate only moderately to the disappointment of the market which had expected more aggressive stimulus steps amid a rapid loss in economic momentum.

“China’s economic weakness is weighing on oil prices and will create a ceiling for them this year, especially as Beijing appears committed to avoiding large-scale fiscal stimulus,” Eurasia Group said in a note.

J.P. Morgan analysts estimated that global demand growth for mobility fuels decelerated to 0.6 million bpd year-on-year for the reference week ended Aug. 12.

Year-to-date, with China’s base effect now out of the numbers, growth in demand for mobility fuels slipped to 1.6 million bpd compared to the same period last year, they said.

Putting a floor under oil prices, US crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. The American Petroleum Institute industry group is due to release data on Tuesday.

The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due to release its own data on Wednesday.

The market is also focusing on preliminary US August PMI data and the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, both due later this week.

US economic data over recent weeks has bolstered expectations for the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, putting a dampener on the demand outlook for oil and a broad range of consumer goods.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Egypt's unemployment rate drops slightly to 7% in Q2 

Egypt’s unemployment rate drops slightly to 7% in Q2 
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Egypt's unemployment rate drops slightly to 7% in Q2 

Egypt’s unemployment rate drops slightly to 7% in Q2 
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s unemployment rate edged down to 7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, the latest government data released on Tuesday showed. 

The data, compiled by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, revealed that Egypt’s labor force encompassed 30.97 million workers during the second quarter, marking a 1.3 percent increase from the 30.57 million employees in the preceding quarter. 

Breaking down the labor force composition, the agency reported that urban areas accounted for 13.37 million workers, while rural regions contributed 17.59 million workers. 

In terms of gender distribution, the data indicated that the male labor force numbered more than 25.5 million, while the female workforce comprised over 5.4 million. 

The increase in the labor force was attributed to the addition of 400,000 workers during the current quarter, coupled with a decrease of 2,000 in the number of unemployed individuals. This overall shift contributed to a net growth of approximately 399,000 in the labor force. 

The data underscores Egypt's ongoing efforts to manage its employment landscape and support workforce stability. 

CAPMAS data highlighted that unemployed individuals in the second quarter totaled 2.17 million, constituting 7 percent of the total labor force, with 1.23 million men and 941,000 women. 

The report also indicated that the age group from 15 to 29 made up 61.8 percent of the unemployed, compared to 60.3 percent in the previous quarter.  

Moreover, unemployed individuals with intermediate, upper-intermediate, university, and above certificates accounted for 84.1 percent in the current quarter, compared to 81.7 percent in the previous quarter. 

The Egyptian government’s initiatives to combat unemployment and spur economic growth have encompassed infrastructure investment, economic reforms, youth employment programs, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and agricultural initiatives. These measures underscore the nation’s commitment to addressing unemployment and fostering economic prosperity. 

Topics: Egypt Employment workforce

