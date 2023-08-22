Egypt announces new oil discovery in Gulf of Suez

CAIRO: Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry on Tuesday announced a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez.

The new discovery was made by Egypt’s Cheiron through exploration well GNN-11, currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day.

The well is the fourth to be completed and another three wells could be drilled as part of the current phase of exploration, the ministry said. Total output from the field, located in North Geisum, has reached about 23,000 bpd, it added.

Operations in the field are managed by PetroGulf Misr on behalf of Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. and partners Cheiron-Pico and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co.

Cheiron and KUFPEC plan to drill more exploration wells in the concession area and expand development activity in the GNN field.

The Geisum and Tawila West Concession is located at the southern entrance of the Gulf of Suez and covers the North Geisum, South Geisum, Northeast Geisum, and Tawila West fields.

Cheiron said its GNN-11 exploration well hit 165 feet of good quality net pay in a Pre-Miocene Nubia formation.

This is the first time the Nubia play has been found to be oil-bearing in the GNN area of the Geisum-Tawila West concession. The producing reservoir in the main GNN field is in the Nukhul formation.

The probe was drilled into a fault block to the east of the GNN oilfield.