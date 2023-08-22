PIF-owned SITE, Diriyah Co. team up to boost digital solutions   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to enhance its cybersecurity services and technological infrastructure is set to gain momentum as the Saudi Information Technology Co., also known as SITE, and Diriyah Co. signed a memorandum of understanding.

The deal aims to promote cybersecurity and technological advancements in the Kingdom, as stated in an official announcement.

SITE CEO Saad Al-Aboodi underscored the significance of fostering secure and dependable digital prospects for partners while reinforcing collaboration among Public Investment Fund companies.

This step is an extension of SITE’s contributions to the safe digital transformation journey in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Vision 2030, Al-Aboodi emphasized.

On the other hand, Diriyah Co. Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo highlighted the significance of the partnership between the firm and SITE in promoting cybersecurity and technological advancements.

This collaboration aims to foster a safe and secure digital landscape by sharing knowledge, resources and expertise, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030, Inzerillo said.

In 2022, Diriyah Co., one of the major projects of the PIF, was launched to develop and execute the Diriyah project.

It was working to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects authentic Saudi heritage while allowing visitors to unravel the Kingdom’s history.

In July, the Ministry of Commerce’s summary bulletin revealed that the number of cybersecurity firms registered in the Kingdom grew 52 percent to 2,229 in the second quarter from 1,462 in the year-ago period.

At the time, the bulletin also showed that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,424 registrations, followed by Makkah at 373, the Eastern Province at 278, Madinah at 56 and Qassim at 23.

The spurt in numbers echoed the global cybersecurity community’s outlook on the growing awareness in Saudi Arabia about internet threats as the Kingdom upgrades its legislation, regulations and infrastructure to meet the challenge.

Moreover, internet users in Saudi Arabia are becoming more conscious of cyber risks as 97 percent of respondents in a recent survey conducted by global technology firm Cisco in July said they take extensive measures to protect the security of their home connections.

Cisco’s Broadband Survey, conducted with over 21,000 people across 12 countries, included 2,000 respondents from the Kingdom.

“Our survey has confirmed that consumers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity when using their broadband service, and this is aligned with the results of our previous study that revealed that 73 percent of consumers in the Kingdom worry about cybercriminals hacking their devices,” said Cisco Saudi Arabia Managing Director Salman Faqeeh at the time.