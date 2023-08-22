Saudi Economics Association elects new governing board  

Oil Updates — crude dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook

SINGAPORE: Oil edged lower on Tuesday as the market waited to see if Iraqi exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal would resume, which could ease the supply tightness caused by the output cuts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, while a faltering Chinese economy weighed on the outlook for demand.

Brent crude was down 11 cents at $84.35 a barrel by 09:51 a.m. Saudi time, while the more active US West Texas Intermediate October contract slipped 10 cents to $80.02 a barrel.

The front-month WTI contract that expires in September was up 17 cents at 80.89 a barrel.

“Crude oil struggled to keep its head above water on signs of supply tightness easing,” Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes, analysts from ANZ Bank, said in a note to clients.

Iraq’s oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss several issues including the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal, a source in the minister’s office told Reuters on Monday.

Turkiye halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day of exports through the northern Iraq-Turkiye pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce.

More Iraqi crude oil coming on to the market could help alleviate the supply crunch for sour crude as the OPEC+ prolonged and deepened production cuts.

Meanwhile, gloom over the economic outlook in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, continued to pressure oil prices and heighten worries about fuel demand.

China’s central bank on Monday cut its one-year lending rate only moderately to the disappointment of the market which had expected more aggressive stimulus steps amid a rapid loss in economic momentum.

“China’s economic weakness is weighing on oil prices and will create a ceiling for them this year, especially as Beijing appears committed to avoiding large-scale fiscal stimulus,” Eurasia Group said in a note.

J.P. Morgan analysts estimated that global demand growth for mobility fuels decelerated to 0.6 million bpd year-on-year for the reference week ended Aug. 12.

Year-to-date, with China’s base effect now out of the numbers, growth in demand for mobility fuels slipped to 1.6 million bpd compared to the same period last year, they said.

Putting a floor under oil prices, US crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. The American Petroleum Institute industry group is due to release data on Tuesday.

The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due to release its own data on Wednesday.

The market is also focusing on preliminary US August PMI data and the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, both due later this week.

US economic data over recent weeks has bolstered expectations for the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, putting a dampener on the demand outlook for oil and a broad range of consumer goods.