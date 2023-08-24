You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
The collaboration is an extension of the bank’s continuous commitment to bolster the export endeavors of national institutions, said Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb. (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wax6

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade prospects are getting better with the Saudi Export Import Bank signing an export credit insurance policy with Evonik Industries Marketing Co.    

The agreement aims to protect the risk of non-payment associated with international buyers, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.    

Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb and Evonik Industries General Manager Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaidib inked the deal at the bank’s headquarters in Riyadh.    

“The collaboration is an extension of the bank’s continuous commitment to bolster the export endeavors of national institutions,” said Al-Khalb.  

He added: “The agreement will enable Saudi non-oil exports to enter the world’s most competitive markets. We are pleased to cooperate with Evonik Industries to drive the growth of Saudi non-oil exports across the world markets.” 

The policy paves the way for enterprises to raise their exports and enter new international markets while protecting the risk of non-payment, added Al-Muhaidib.   

Additionally, it provides credit facilities for emerging sectors and enables companies to expand their customer base.   

In June, the Saudi EXIM bank entered into an agreement with the National Bank of Bahrain to offer competitive financing to firms involved in importing and exporting goods. 

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between the banks, NBB will offer competitive financing rates to Bahraini companies importing goods from Saudi Arabia.    

NBB’s Saudi clients can also export their products using its guarantees, credit insurance and more.   

At the time of the signing, Al-Khalb noted that the MoU aligns with the bank’s role of empowering Saudi exporters through strategic partnerships and bolstering non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia.    

He added: “We are committed to the contribution to the Saudi Vision 2030 realization by investing in key partnerships to enhance the kingdom’s presence in global markets.”    

Diversifying the Kingdom’s economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades, is one of the crucial goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and catalyzing the growth of non-oil exports is widely considered an essential element to achieve this target. 

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s inflation rate dropped to a 28-month low of 0.41 percent in July, propelled by declining transportation costs and the stable prices of essential goods such as food items, utilities, fuel, and housing rent, according to the National Center of Statistics and Information. 

This figure marks a decline from the previous month’s 0.69 percent, representing the lowest annual inflation rate since March 2021. Reflecting the prevailing downward trend in 2023, the year has witnessed consistent price decreases, influenced by global inflation easing and government measures to control fuel and essential commodity costs. 

Oman also experienced fluctuations in key components of the consumer price index. While food and beverage prices, accounting for a weightage of 24 percent, rose by 1.36 percent in July compared to a 2.18 percent surge in June, several food categories demonstrated price stability. 

Prices for fruits and vegetables decreased by 2.31 percent and 1.72 percent respectively. Meanwhile, meat prices fell by 0.6 percent in July. 

On the flip side, cooking oil and fats prices increased by 5.03 percent, bread and cereal prices grew by 2.24 percent, and fish and seafood products prices rose by 1.57 percent annually in July. 

The most significant rise in the food and beverage sector was witnessed in the milk, cheese, and eggs group, which reported a 10 percent annual increase. 

In contrast, the cost of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels remained consistent in July 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the data. 

In its recently published Financial Stability Report 2023, the central bank highlighted the success of the country in controlling the repercussions of global inflation.   

“Oman has managed to mitigate the severe spillover effects of global inflationary pressure. This can be attributed to the distinct financial cycle, flexible labor market, and proactive fiscal measures implemented by the government,” stated the report.   

The oil exporter’s robust fiscal position has improved due to higher energy prices and hydrocarbon revenues, noted the central bank.   

Consequently, this allowed the government to counterbalance inflation with targeted interventions that would complement the effects of monetary policy actions.   

Topics: Oman Inflation Data

Related

Oman’s Islamic banking sector records $18.25bn in assets 
Business & Economy
Oman’s Islamic banking sector records $18.25bn in assets 

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Altanfeethi, The Helicopter Co. join forces for premium air transport services in Saudi Arabia  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can soon expect small, automated aircraft that carry people or cargo at low altitudes in the city, with executive terminals operator Altanfeethi partnering with the Public Investment Fund-backed The Helicopter Co. to explore options for urban air mobility. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the two companies in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030 to achieve a thriving economy and develop air transport services. 

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by the company’s CEO, Capt. Arnaud Martinez, and Altanfeethi CEO Gelban bin Mohammed Al-Gelban. 

The signing of the MoU also reflects the significance of the partnership between THC and Altanfeethi in the present and future. 

Launched in 2019, THC is the first national commercial helicopter operator in Saudi Arabia. The company provides private transportation services within the main cities of Saudi Arabia and tourist trips to various attractions around the country. 

Catering to the increasing demand for luxury tourism trips to major Saudi cities, THC was created with an initial capital of SR565 million ($151 million). 

On the other hand, Altanfeethi announced in June that it had achieved first place in three world awards for the best contact center and customer service and winning the best social media contact center for the guest experience, presented by Contact Center World. 

According to its website, Altanfeethi was founded to manage and operate 27 terminals across all of the Kingdom’s airports. 

Topics: The Helicopter Co. PIF transport SaudiVision2030

Related

Saudi Red Crescent Authority and The Helicopter Co. launch air ambulance service photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority and The Helicopter Co. launch air ambulance service

Saudi Energy Ministry grants first license for LPG cylinder vending machines

Saudi Energy Ministry grants first license for LPG cylinder vending machines
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Energy Ministry grants first license for LPG cylinder vending machines

Saudi Energy Ministry grants first license for LPG cylinder vending machines
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making significant strides toward realizing its objectives in the distribution system for dry gas and liquefied petroleum gas for residential and commercial applications, propelled by the Ministry of Energy.  

The ministry granted the inaugural license within the Kingdom for the vending machine-based sale of LPG cylinders, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.   

This development underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to innovation and convenience in its energy distribution efforts. 

Topics: Gas cylinder LPG

Related

Update Saudi Energy Ministry launches tender for dry gas network in Dammam
Business & Economy
Saudi Energy Ministry launches tender for dry gas network in Dammam

Saudi Energy Ministry grants first license for LPG cylinder vending machines

Saudi Energy Ministry grants first license for LPG cylinder vending machines
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Energy Ministry grants first license for LPG cylinder vending machines

Saudi Energy Ministry grants first license for LPG cylinder vending machines
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making significant strides toward realizing its objectives in the distribution system for dry gas and liquefied petroleum gas for residential and commercial applications, propelled by the Ministry of Energy.  

The ministry granted the inaugural license within the Kingdom for the vending machine-based sale of LPG cylinders, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.   

This development underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to innovation and convenience in its energy distribution efforts. 

Topics: Gas cylinder LPG

Related

Update Saudi Energy Ministry launches tender for dry gas network in Dammam
Business & Economy
Saudi Energy Ministry launches tender for dry gas network in Dammam

UAE In-Focus — DIEZ records a 5% rise in total revenue in H1

UAE In-Focus — DIEZ records a 5% rise in total revenue in H1
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — DIEZ records a 5% rise in total revenue in H1

UAE In-Focus — DIEZ records a 5% rise in total revenue in H1
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority recorded a 5 percent increase in total revenue in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM.   

DIEZ’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization surged 34 percent between January and June compared to the year-ago period.   

As opposed to the first half of 2022, the revenues between January and June from leasing operations grew by 10 percent, government services by 36 percent and licensing by 39 percent.   

“The strong H1 2023 financial results underscore the authority’s ability to maintain sustainable growth as well as the effectiveness of DIEZ’s new integrated model, which consolidates the products and services of its three free zones,” the statement said.   

The model aims to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s business value proposition, global economic stature and entrepreneurial and investment environment.  

Banking sector shows steady performance: Alvares & Marsal  

The UAE banking sector delivered a stable performance in the second quarter, with its profitability spurred by increased non-interest income and reduced impairment charges, according to a report by global professional services firm Alvares & Marsal. 

In the second quarter of 2023, all of the top 10 banks recorded a rise in loans and advances, with Commercial Bank of Dubai achieving the most substantial growth of 5.5 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

For the top 10 banks, cumulative deposits saw a slight expansion of 0.8 percent compared to the previous quarter. As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio increased by 1.4 percentage points over the last quarter, reaching 76.3 percent. 

However, the growth of aggregate deposits was somewhat slowed by a decrease in deposits at First Abu Dhabi Bank, which declined by 4.6 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

“We are continuing to witness sustained resilience in the UAE’s banking sector. Profitability remains robust and is emblematic of the sector’s adaptability, with non-interest income elevation and a reduction in impairment charges steering the positive trajectory,” said Asad Ahmed, managing director and head of Middle East Financial Services of A&M. 

Hong Kong to establish green tech and finance hub  

On an expansion front, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corp. is planning to attract more companies from the UAE and the Middle East to look into commercial prospects in Hong Kong, according to WAM. 

HKSTP CEO Albert Wong emphasized the significance of expanding partnerships with Middle Eastern nations to consider exporting technological innovations created at HKSTP. 

“The role of HKSTP is to build an ecosystem to encourage the development of technologies from every part of the world,” Wong said 

He added: “We are investing a lot of resources in green tech such as new energy, solar panels, sustainability and carbon-zero, etc.”

Hong Kong is in the process of establishing a hub focused on green technology and sustainable finance.  

Topics: #dubai Dubai Integrated Zones Authority

Related

UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group reports 66% growth in revenue in Q2 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group reports 66% growth in revenue in Q2 

Latest updates

Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts
UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.