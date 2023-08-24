NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah island prepares for grand opening

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious tourism drive gains further momentum as NEOM, the $500-billion giga-project, has appointed JLS Yachts as a “key partner superyacht agency” for Sindalah, the luxurious island development within the megacity.

The partnership aims to transform the island into a sought-after destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide, according to a press release.

JLS Yachts will establish an office at the marina on the island, providing a spectrum of services to visitors, including berthing, provisioning and bunkering as well as customs clearance, transportation and travel arrangements.

This move follows NEOM’s previous announcement in June, where Monaco-based BWA Yachting was selected to establish an office at the Sindalah marina.

Antoni Vives, chief urban development officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will demonstrate to the world another level of seamless luxury and invite the yachting community to a new seasonal destination in the majestic waters of the Red Sea.”

He added: “JLS Yachts is a partner to help realize the bold vision of Sindalah as we welcome the world to the first physical showcase of NEOM.”

Scheduled for a grand opening in 2024, Sindalah will emerge as NEOM’s premier tourism destination. It is set to host a world-class yachting ecosystem, boasting over 5,000 berths.

“We are very pleased and honored to be selected as a key partner for NEOM’s magnificent Sindalah island on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline. With our new operational offices based in Jeddah and Riyadh, it offers us great exposure and services to our VVIP owners, captains and crew,” said Stephen Corbett, CEO of JLS Yachts.

He added: “As the largest and most experienced superyacht agency in the Middle East and northern Indian Ocean, we look forward to bringing our unique and rewarding services to the Red Sea and beyond.”

Earlier this month, NEOM unveiled another milestone by partnering with IMG Golf Course Services to launch a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah Island.

This upcoming venue will offer pre-opening, marketing, and management services and will stand as an exclusive, year-round club, according to a press statement.

NEOM is one of the most significant initiatives supporting Saudi Arabia’s national tourism plan as the Kingdom gradually diversifies its economy away from oil.