NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah island prepares for grand opening

The partnership aims to transform the island into a sought-after destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious tourism drive gains further momentum as NEOM, the $500-billion giga-project, has appointed JLS Yachts as a “key partner superyacht agency” for Sindalah, the luxurious island development within the megacity. 

The partnership aims to transform the island into a sought-after destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide, according to a press release. 

JLS Yachts will establish an office at the marina on the island, providing a spectrum of services to visitors, including berthing, provisioning and bunkering as well as customs clearance, transportation and travel arrangements. 

This move follows NEOM’s previous announcement in June, where Monaco-based BWA Yachting was selected to establish an office at the Sindalah marina. 

Antoni Vives, chief urban development officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will demonstrate to the world another level of seamless luxury and invite the yachting community to a new seasonal destination in the majestic waters of the Red Sea.”  
He added: “JLS Yachts is a partner to help realize the bold vision of Sindalah as we welcome the world to the first physical showcase of NEOM.” 

Scheduled for a grand opening in 2024, Sindalah will emerge as NEOM’s premier tourism destination. It is set to host a world-class yachting ecosystem, boasting over 5,000 berths. 

“We are very pleased and honored to be selected as a key partner for NEOM’s magnificent Sindalah island on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline. With our new operational offices based in Jeddah and Riyadh, it offers us great exposure and services to our VVIP owners, captains and crew,” said Stephen Corbett, CEO of JLS Yachts.  

He added: “As the largest and most experienced superyacht agency in the Middle East and northern Indian Ocean, we look forward to bringing our unique and rewarding services to the Red Sea and beyond.” 

Earlier this month, NEOM unveiled another milestone by partnering with IMG Golf Course Services to launch a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah Island. 

This upcoming venue will offer pre-opening, marketing, and management services and will stand as an exclusive, year-round club, according to a press statement. 

NEOM is one of the most significant initiatives supporting Saudi Arabia’s national tourism plan as the Kingdom gradually diversifies its economy away from oil. 

RIYADH: In a bid to further support Saudi families in their pursuit of homeownership, the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund has deposited SR941 million ($250.8 million) into Sakani accounts during August, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The initiative, coordinated by the REDF in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural and Housing, underscores the fund’s commitment to supporting Sakani beneficiaries. 

This financial injection is a part of the fund’s continuous efforts to enhance housing affordability for families and drive the realization of the housing program's objectives, which are integral to the Saudi Vision 2030 framework. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade prospects are getting better with the Saudi Export Import Bank signing an export credit insurance policy with Evonik Industries Marketing Co.    

The agreement aims to protect the risk of non-payment associated with international buyers, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.    

Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb and Evonik Industries General Manager Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaidib inked the deal at the bank’s headquarters in Riyadh.    

“The collaboration is an extension of the bank’s continuous commitment to bolster the export endeavors of national institutions,” said Al-Khalb.  

He added: “The agreement will enable Saudi non-oil exports to enter the world’s most competitive markets. We are pleased to cooperate with Evonik Industries to drive the growth of Saudi non-oil exports across the world markets.” 

The policy paves the way for enterprises to raise their exports and enter new international markets while protecting the risk of non-payment, added Al-Muhaidib.   

Additionally, it provides credit facilities for emerging sectors and enables companies to expand their customer base.   

In June, the Saudi EXIM bank entered into an agreement with the National Bank of Bahrain to offer competitive financing to firms involved in importing and exporting goods. 

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between the banks, NBB will offer competitive financing rates to Bahraini companies importing goods from Saudi Arabia.    

NBB’s Saudi clients can also export their products using its guarantees, credit insurance and more.   

At the time of the signing, Al-Khalb noted that the MoU aligns with the bank’s role of empowering Saudi exporters through strategic partnerships and bolstering non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia.    

He added: “We are committed to the contribution to the Saudi Vision 2030 realization by investing in key partnerships to enhance the kingdom’s presence in global markets.”    

Diversifying the Kingdom’s economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades, is one of the crucial goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and catalyzing the growth of non-oil exports is widely considered an essential element to achieve this target. 

RIYADH: Oman’s inflation rate dropped to a 28-month low of 0.41 percent in July, propelled by declining transportation costs and the stable prices of essential goods such as food items, utilities, fuel, and housing rent, according to the National Center of Statistics and Information. 

This figure marks a decline from the previous month’s 0.69 percent, representing the lowest annual inflation rate since March 2021. Reflecting the prevailing downward trend in 2023, the year has witnessed consistent price decreases, influenced by global inflation easing and government measures to control fuel and essential commodity costs. 

Oman also experienced fluctuations in key components of the consumer price index. While food and beverage prices, accounting for a weightage of 24 percent, rose by 1.36 percent in July compared to a 2.18 percent surge in June, several food categories demonstrated price stability. 

Prices for fruits and vegetables decreased by 2.31 percent and 1.72 percent respectively. Meanwhile, meat prices fell by 0.6 percent in July. 

On the flip side, cooking oil and fats prices increased by 5.03 percent, bread and cereal prices grew by 2.24 percent, and fish and seafood products prices rose by 1.57 percent annually in July. 

The most significant rise in the food and beverage sector was witnessed in the milk, cheese, and eggs group, which reported a 10 percent annual increase. 

In contrast, the cost of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels remained consistent in July 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the data. 

In its recently published Financial Stability Report 2023, the central bank highlighted the success of the country in controlling the repercussions of global inflation.   

“Oman has managed to mitigate the severe spillover effects of global inflationary pressure. This can be attributed to the distinct financial cycle, flexible labor market, and proactive fiscal measures implemented by the government,” stated the report.   

The oil exporter’s robust fiscal position has improved due to higher energy prices and hydrocarbon revenues, noted the central bank.   

Consequently, this allowed the government to counterbalance inflation with targeted interventions that would complement the effects of monetary policy actions.   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can soon expect small, automated aircraft that carry people or cargo at low altitudes in the city, with executive terminals operator Altanfeethi partnering with the Public Investment Fund-backed The Helicopter Co. to explore options for urban air mobility. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the two companies in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030 to achieve a thriving economy and develop air transport services. 

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by the company’s CEO, Capt. Arnaud Martinez, and Altanfeethi CEO Gelban bin Mohammed Al-Gelban. 

The signing of the MoU also reflects the significance of the partnership between THC and Altanfeethi in the present and future. 

Launched in 2019, THC is the first national commercial helicopter operator in Saudi Arabia. The company provides private transportation services within the main cities of Saudi Arabia and tourist trips to various attractions around the country. 

Catering to the increasing demand for luxury tourism trips to major Saudi cities, THC was created with an initial capital of SR565 million ($151 million). 

On the other hand, Altanfeethi announced in June that it had achieved first place in three world awards for the best contact center and customer service and winning the best social media contact center for the guest experience, presented by Contact Center World. 

According to its website, Altanfeethi was founded to manage and operate 27 terminals across all of the Kingdom’s airports. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making significant strides toward realizing its objectives in the distribution system for dry gas and liquefied petroleum gas for residential and commercial applications, propelled by the Ministry of Energy.  

The ministry granted the inaugural license within the Kingdom for the vending machine-based sale of LPG cylinders, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.   

This development underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to innovation and convenience in its energy distribution efforts. 

