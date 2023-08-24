You are here

  Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 

date 2023-08-24 

This financial injection is a part of the fund’s continuous efforts to enhance housing affordability for families. File
This financial injection is a part of the fund’s continuous efforts to enhance housing affordability for families. File
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 

Saudi fund deposits $250.8m into Sakani accounts to drive homeownership 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further support Saudi families in their pursuit of homeownership, the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund has deposited SR941 million ($250.8 million) into Sakani accounts during August, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.  

The initiative, coordinated by the REDF in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural and Housing, underscores the fund’s commitment to supporting Sakani beneficiaries.  

This financial injection is a part of the fund’s continuous efforts to enhance housing affordability for families and drive the realization of the housing program’s objectives, which are integral to the Saudi Vision 2030 framework.  

Since its launching in June 2017, the total deposits in the accounts of the program’s beneficiaries have surpassed SR51.2 billion.

To streamline the process, the fund set up electronic channels to enable people to update the construction phases of their homes, ensuring the required engineering and technical standards are met.

The Kingdom aims to increase the proportion of Saudi households that own a house from 47 percent in 2016 to 70 percent by 2030.

The fund recently announced it had inked finance agreements worth SR13.7 billion ($3.64 billion) in the first quarter of 2023.    

According to the quarterly report of the Kingdom’s National Development Fund, the deals sought to offer housing benefits to 21,000 citizens in the three months to the end of March this year.  

Topics: REDF SaudiVision2030 homeownership

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index inches up to close at 11,405

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index inches up to close at 11,405
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index inches up to close at 11,405

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index inches up to close at 11,405
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index showed its resilience on Thursday by edging up 38.23 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 11,405.30.  

The benchmark index recorded a total trading turnover of SR5.02 billion ($1.34 billion), reflecting robust market activity. 

The session witnessed a mix of stock performances as 105 of listed stocks advanced, while 99 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu recorded a modest uptick of 17.29 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 23,646.35. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also rose slightly by 4 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 1,475.10. 

Sadr Logistics Co. emerged as a standout gainer as its share price surged 6.29 percent, reaching SR3.38. Al Kathiri Holding Co. followed with a 5.46 percent increase, settling at SR2.94. 

Theeb Rent a Car Co. was another top performer as the company’s share price surged 4.14 percent to SR68.   

Among the other top gainers were Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. and Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. 

Among the worst performers was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. which recorded a 6 percent drop in its share price, closing at SR25. 

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Maharah Human Resources Co. also faced declines of 5.88 percent and 2.81 percent, reaching SR0.16 and SR60, respectively.   

Other worst performers included Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, and Middle East Healthcare Co. 

In the Nomu market, Enma AlRawabi Co. emerged as the frontrunner, experiencing a surge of 17.51 percent in its share price, reaching SR21.22. 

Nofoth Food Products Co. and Amwaj International Co. also stood out as best performers. Their share prices witnessed hikes of 10.22 percent and 4.74 percent, resulting in values of SR18.60 and SR80.50, respectively. 

On the flip side, National Building and Marketing Co. faced headwinds, with its share price falling by 7.89 percent to SR254.40. 

Similarly, Marble Design Co. and Ladun Investment Co. encountered declines, with their share prices falling by 6.03 percent and 4.67 percent, settling at SR74.20 and SR3.08, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Lime Industries Co. reported a 28.27 percent contraction in net profit, which narrowed to SR4.67 million in the first half of 2023, down from SR6.51 million during the corresponding period in the prior year. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed this decline to a 20 percent increase in diesel prices since the commencement of the year. 

The company said the transportation expenses related to both raw materials and finished products were impacted as higher diesel costs contributed to elevated logistical costs. 

 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index TASI Nomu

Cruise Saudi, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu partner to boost southern region’s tourism

Cruise Saudi, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu partner to boost southern region’s tourism
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Cruise Saudi, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu partner to boost southern region’s tourism

Cruise Saudi, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu partner to boost southern region’s tourism
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s unexplored southern region is on the cusp of welcoming international travelers as Cruise Saudi and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu inked a memorandum of understanding to unlock the tourism potential.   

This strategic partnership aims to position the southern region as a captivating destination for tourists, fostering growth in tourism and contributing to the region’s economic advancement.  

The agreement, formalized during the MASAREB ceremony held in Jazan, encompasses a spectrum of efforts ranging from knowledge transfer to mutual alignment on ventures that will drive the establishment of the destination and yield positive local impact. 

Topics: Cruise Saudi

NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah island prepares for grand opening

NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah island prepares for grand opening
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah island prepares for grand opening

NEOM partners with JLS Yachts as Sindalah island prepares for grand opening
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious tourism drive gains further momentum as NEOM, the $500-billion giga-project, has appointed JLS Yachts as a “key partner superyacht agency” for Sindalah, the luxurious island development within the megacity. 

The partnership aims to transform the island into a sought-after destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide, according to a press release. 

JLS Yachts will establish an office at the marina on the island, providing a spectrum of services to visitors, including berthing, provisioning and bunkering as well as customs clearance, transportation and travel arrangements. 

This move follows NEOM’s previous announcement in June, where Monaco-based BWA Yachting was selected to establish an office at the Sindalah marina. 

Antoni Vives, chief urban development officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will demonstrate to the world another level of seamless luxury and invite the yachting community to a new seasonal destination in the majestic waters of the Red Sea.”  
He added: “JLS Yachts is a partner to help realize the bold vision of Sindalah as we welcome the world to the first physical showcase of NEOM.” 

Scheduled for a grand opening in 2024, Sindalah will emerge as NEOM’s premier tourism destination. It is set to host a world-class yachting ecosystem, boasting over 5,000 berths. 

“We are very pleased and honored to be selected as a key partner for NEOM’s magnificent Sindalah island on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline. With our new operational offices based in Jeddah and Riyadh, it offers us great exposure and services to our VVIP owners, captains and crew,” said Stephen Corbett, CEO of JLS Yachts.  

He added: “As the largest and most experienced superyacht agency in the Middle East and northern Indian Ocean, we look forward to bringing our unique and rewarding services to the Red Sea and beyond.” 

Earlier this month, NEOM unveiled another milestone by partnering with IMG Golf Course Services to launch a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah Island. 

This upcoming venue will offer pre-opening, marketing, and management services and will stand as an exclusive, year-round club, according to a press statement. 

NEOM is one of the most significant initiatives supporting Saudi Arabia’s national tourism plan as the Kingdom gradually diversifies its economy away from oil. 

Topics: #NEOM Sindalah Island yachts

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade prospects are getting better with the Saudi Export Import Bank signing an export credit insurance policy with Evonik Industries Marketing Co.    

The agreement aims to protect the risk of non-payment associated with international buyers, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.    

Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb and Evonik Industries General Manager Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaidib inked the deal at the bank’s headquarters in Riyadh.    

“The collaboration is an extension of the bank’s continuous commitment to bolster the export endeavors of national institutions,” said Al-Khalb.  

He added: “The agreement will enable Saudi non-oil exports to enter the world’s most competitive markets. We are pleased to cooperate with Evonik Industries to drive the growth of Saudi non-oil exports across the world markets.” 

The policy paves the way for enterprises to raise their exports and enter new international markets while protecting the risk of non-payment, added Al-Muhaidib.   

Additionally, it provides credit facilities for emerging sectors and enables companies to expand their customer base.   

In June, the Saudi EXIM bank entered into an agreement with the National Bank of Bahrain to offer competitive financing to firms involved in importing and exporting goods. 

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between the banks, NBB will offer competitive financing rates to Bahraini companies importing goods from Saudi Arabia.    

NBB’s Saudi clients can also export their products using its guarantees, credit insurance and more.   

At the time of the signing, Al-Khalb noted that the MoU aligns with the bank’s role of empowering Saudi exporters through strategic partnerships and bolstering non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia.    

He added: “We are committed to the contribution to the Saudi Vision 2030 realization by investing in key partnerships to enhance the kingdom’s presence in global markets.”    

Diversifying the Kingdom’s economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades, is one of the crucial goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and catalyzing the growth of non-oil exports is widely considered an essential element to achieve this target. 

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s inflation rate dropped to a 28-month low of 0.41 percent in July, propelled by declining transportation costs and the stable prices of essential goods such as food items, utilities, fuel, and housing rent, according to the National Center of Statistics and Information. 

This figure marks a decline from the previous month’s 0.69 percent, representing the lowest annual inflation rate since March 2021. Reflecting the prevailing downward trend in 2023, the year has witnessed consistent price decreases, influenced by global inflation easing and government measures to control fuel and essential commodity costs. 

Oman also experienced fluctuations in key components of the consumer price index. While food and beverage prices, accounting for a weightage of 24 percent, rose by 1.36 percent in July compared to a 2.18 percent surge in June, several food categories demonstrated price stability. 

Prices for fruits and vegetables decreased by 2.31 percent and 1.72 percent respectively. Meanwhile, meat prices fell by 0.6 percent in July. 

On the flip side, cooking oil and fats prices increased by 5.03 percent, bread and cereal prices grew by 2.24 percent, and fish and seafood products prices rose by 1.57 percent annually in July. 

The most significant rise in the food and beverage sector was witnessed in the milk, cheese, and eggs group, which reported a 10 percent annual increase. 

In contrast, the cost of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels remained consistent in July 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the data. 

In its recently published Financial Stability Report 2023, the central bank highlighted the success of the country in controlling the repercussions of global inflation.   

“Oman has managed to mitigate the severe spillover effects of global inflationary pressure. This can be attributed to the distinct financial cycle, flexible labor market, and proactive fiscal measures implemented by the government,” stated the report.   

The oil exporter’s robust fiscal position has improved due to higher energy prices and hydrocarbon revenues, noted the central bank.   

Consequently, this allowed the government to counterbalance inflation with targeted interventions that would complement the effects of monetary policy actions.   

Topics: Oman Inflation Data

