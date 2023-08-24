Financial sector to focus on digital transformation at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 Conference 

RIYADH: Amid efforts to propel digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s financial sector, the Kingdom has announced that it will host the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 Conference.

The conference — steered by Saudi Central Bank Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari in partnership with Saudi Payments — will take place from Sept. 4-5 in Riyadh, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Themed “The Future of Payments, Fintech and Banking across Saudi Arabia,” the conference cements the apex bank’s efforts to achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of digital transformation within the financial sector.

The event is crucial as it covers the latest payments, fintech and retail innovations.

It also tackles other topics, including e-commerce, home delivery and digital marketing.

The conference will see the attendance of over 450 domestic and global firms and the participation of over 200 startups.

The agenda of the two-day event will include several dialogue sessions with over 450 expert worldwide speakers.

Saudi Payments’ partnership stems from the Kingdom’s leading position in the financial sector on a regional and international level.

The institution will partake in the conference with a pavilion that will help it showcase the latest digital services and solutions it provides to the national payments ecosystem.

Leaders of Saudi Payments will also participate as speakers in the dialogue sessions and workshops.

In March, the Saudi finance minister said Saudi Arabia’s financial and digital sectors are flourishing as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

At the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh at that time, Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia has already achieved remarkable results as it seeks to establish a sustainable future away from its dependency on oil.

Al-Jadaan also stated that the Kingdom is in the transitional phase to the new financial reality, as electronic payments in the retail sector reached 57 percent of total transactions and about 40,000 workers have been trained in the financial industry.

“Our experience and effective implementation of macro potential measures contribute to the resilience of the financial system against shocks. We see this clearly in the Saudi market,” said the minister.