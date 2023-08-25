You are here

Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead

Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
Collin Morikawa of the US plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Thurssday in Atlanta, Georgia. (AFP)
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead

Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
  The leading trio were at 10-under par, the score top-seeded Scottie Scheffler started with in the stifling heat of East Lake
  At the end of one round, 16 players — slightly more than half the 30-man field — were separated by four shots in the chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup prize
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

ATLANTA: Collin Morikawa faced a tough road at the Tour Championship, starting the tournament nine shots behind but knowing he had 72 holes — and an example from Rory McIlroy last year — to make up ground in the FedEx Cup finale.

He managed to do that in one day, with a little help from the top.

Morikawa finally put together his most complete round of the year at a good time Thursday, closing with three straight birdies for a 9-under 61 that gave him a share of the lead with Ryder Cup hopeful Keegan Bradley (63) and BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland (68).

They were at 10-under par, the score top-seeded Scottie Scheffler started with in the stifling heat of East Lake.

At the end of one round, 16 players — slightly more than half the 30-man field — were separated by four shots in the chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.

That includes McIlroy, who last year was 11 shots behind on the front nine of the opening round, six shots behind going into the last day and still won. Just getting to the first tee was a victory of sorts for McIlroy, who has been dealing with back spasms the last three days and could not hold a club over the golf ball on the eve of the tournament.

He shot 70 and was three behind, which he said left him “over the moon.”

The staggered start is based on FedEx Cup standings. Scheffler began at 10 under as No. 1, all the way down to the final five players who started at even par. Morikawa was No. 24 in the FedEx Cup and began at 1 under.

Now he’s tied for the lead.

“It feels great,” Morikawa said. “Shoot, no better time I guess in our Tour Championship to show up and start playing some good golf.”

Scheffler left frustrated over another wasted round. He ran off three birdies in six holes and led by as many as five shots on the front nine. And then he had a trio of three-putts, two that cost him momentum, one that cost him the lead.

The biggest mistake was a tee shot into the water on the par-3 15th, followed by a three-putt from 15 feet for a triple-bogey 6. Suddenly, he was two behind. A late birdie left him at 71 to put him at 9 under, one shot out of the lead.

This was four days after Scheffler missed three putts from the 6-foot range on the back nine at Olympia Fields that cost him a chance at winning the BMW Championship.

“I’m obviously pretty frustrated with how I played today,” Scheffler said, eventually finding some perspective. “I guess it’s a little bit of a blessing to have a pretty bad day and still be in the tournament. So, yeah, go out there tomorrow and just keep fighting.”

Morikawa knew he had a chance based on what McIlroy did last year. He was so excited by his iron play he was ready to go another 18 holes in a heat index that topped 100 degrees.

How well was the two-time major champion swinging? Consider the 15th hole, a 224-yard par-3 over the lake to a peninsula green.

“Immediately when I hit the tee shot, I didn’t even watch it because I knew where it was going to go, and that’s the kind of control you want,” Morikawa said. “Some days are going to be better than others, but it’s nice to know that that golf swing is just exactly where I want it.”

At one point on the back nine, Morikawa said he told his caddie they hadn’t hit so many shots pin-high in a full tournament, much less one day.

Bradley is new to this format — he last played in the Tour Championship in 2014, when it was based on points and way too much math — so it was a jolt to run off three straight birdies on the front nine and see his name on the video board at 6 under.

“I thought they had my score wrong ... and then I realized it’s my first time playing this format,” Bradley said with a laugh. He’s trying to worry about his score only, each hole, each day, just like any other tournament.

He’s also trying not to think about the Ryder Cup, no small task. Bradley, a two-time winner this season, finished 11th in the standings and has to wait until Tuesday to see if he’s one of the six captain’s picks. Morikawa finished 10th in the standings.

“I try my hardest to not think of the Ryder Cup, but everybody asks me about it,” Bradley said. “I’m walking down the fairways, everyone’s yelling to me about it. A two-year qualifying process, with the tournament a month away, I don’t think everything is based on this tournament. But it might be. So, better to go play well than to not.”

ATLANTA: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed the same level of confidence Tuesday that he did last year at the season-ending Tour Championship. The difference was the topic.

A year ago, Monahan unveiled a bold new model for the PGA Tour aimed at fending off the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Now it’s about getting a deal done with the Saudis.

“As I sit here today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans — I see it and I’m certain of it,” Monahan said at East Lake Golf Club, where 30 players compete for the FedEx Cup and its $18 million bonus.

“And I see it because when you look at the performance of our players, you look at the commitment of our players ... I feel like we’re in the strongest position to be able to succeed and successfully conclude these negotiations in a way that protects the legacy of the PGA Tour on a long-term basis.”

He had far more details a year ago when he announced a schedule in which the top players would compete against each other as many as 17 times for $20 million purses. That’s the bones of the schedule going into next year.

The PGA Tour announced a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund and the European tour on June 6 to create a for-profit company called “PGA Tour Enterprises” in which the Public Investment Fund would be a minority investor.

Its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, would be CEO of the company and have a seat on the PGA Tour board, though Monahan said the PGA Tour had safeguards to call the shots.

They have until Dec. 31 to finalize the agreement, though the sides can agree to extend the deadline. As for what this means for the future of LIV Golf or what penalties LIV players would face if they chose to come back to the tours, that remains part of the negotiations.

Monahan said negotiations are private and he could not reveal details, even to the players.

He said meetings with PIF and European tour CEO Keith Pelley have been frequent. He described an “intensity” and an “urgency” about the talks and a lot of work that remains.

“We’re probably right where I would expect that we would be,” Monahan said.

The uncertainty came from where the PGA Tour would start 2024, when it goes back to a calendar year that will end on Labor Day.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions has been held since 1999 at Kapalua, located about 10 miles (16 km) to the north of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina on Maui. At least 115 deaths have been confirmed in Lahaina, where fabled Front Street was leveled.

Kapalua was removed from the wildfires, though several staff had homes in Lahaina.

“We hope to be a source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina by the time that we get to Maui in January,” Monahan said.

But while he said the tour “absolutely” was committed to be there in January, “I think at this point there’s so many unknowns, and we want to be respectful of the challenges.”

“If we’re allowed to, if we’re invited, if we’re embraced given all that needs to be accomplished, we will be there 100 percent,” he said. “But I think at this point right now that’s outside of our hands.”

He said the tour has not contemplated another course if it makes no sense to go to Maui. The Sony Open is the following week on Oahu.

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois: Viktor Hovland kept hitting every shot just the way he wanted on the back nine at Olympia Fields. Rory McIlroy was keeping his card and kept writing “3” in just about every box.

Hovland delivered the best round of his career at just the right time Sunday, turning a two-man race into a one-man show by breaking the course record with a 9-under 61 to surge past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick and win the BMW Championship.

The previous mark of 62 had been set twice this week on the rain-softened North course, by Sam Burns and Max Homa the previous two days. Hovland was so close to perfection that he birdied all but two holes on the back nine.

“When I made the putt on 15 for birdie, I felt like, ‘OK, we’ve got a chance now if I can finish pretty well,’” Hovland said. “Then you never know what’s going to happen behind you. ... Until then, I had no idea what was going on. I was just going to try to play well and keep making birdies.”

What happened behind him was nothing special. Scheffler holed enough putts to lead by two at one point, but he missed the ones that really mattered — 6 feet for birdie on the par-3 16th to stay with Hovland, and then a three-putt from 20 feet on the 17th for bogey.

Fitzpatrick had an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round that he played in 1 over, and then two birdies late at least kept him in the game. He and Scheffler each closed with 66 to share second place and leave Chicago feeling helpless.

“Can’t do anything about 61. I did just see Viktor — I called him a little (expletive),” Fitzpatrick said with a grin. “But for me, just really pleased again that I played really well, final round in contention with world No. 1, and I didn’t lose it. Someone else came from behind and won it.”

Even on soft turf, Scheffler was mystified by the low scores and could only applaud Hovland, especially on a Sunday. It was the lowest closing round by a PGA Tour winner this year, and a career-best for the 25-year-old Norwegian star.

“I’m just a bit frustrated. I think that would be the way to describe it,” Scheffler said. “Viktor went out and really just beat me today and played a fantastic round. I can hold my head high. I did my best out there today and fought hard. Just ultimately came up a couple shots short.”

Hovland won for the second time this year and never looked better doing it.

He only had one putt longer than 15 feet on the back nine. He closed with birdies on the 17th and 18th, the two hardest holes, finishing with a pitching wedge from 158 yards over the bunker to 6 feet on the 18th for one last birdie.

“That has to be the best round I’ve ever played,” Hovland said. “Given the circumstances — a playoff event, this golf course — the way I played the last holes was pretty special.”

Turns out the drama came from everywhere else.

Jordan Spieth bogeyed his last two holes for a 71 and was on the verge of falling out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup who make it to East Lake next week for the Tour Championship. But then Denny McCarthy made three bogeys over his last seven holes to fall out.

The cruelest of all was Sahith Theegala. He ran off three straight birdies through the 17th hole and was projected to be in the top 30. But he took bogey on the last hole, while Patrick Cantlay in his group made birdie. They tied for 15th, and that bogey-birdie combination was enough to end Theegala’s season.

Sepp Straka wound up getting the 30th spot by nine points over Theegala.

Xander Schauffele did enough right in his round of 68 to tie for eighth, earning enough money to narrowly earn the sixth and final automatic spot on the US Ryder Cup team. Schauffele was certain to get one of the six captain’s picks, but his finish moved PGA champion Brooks Koepka from No. 5 to No. 7 in the Ryder Cup standings.

US captain Zach Johnson makes his six picks in nine days.

Scheffler had six birdies and never fell out of the lead until late in the day, though he was haunted by three putts from 6 feet or closer than he missed over the final eight holes.

Scheffler, in a small consolation, is the No. 1 seed at East Lake for the the second straight year. That means he starts the tournament at 10-under par, two shots ahead of Hovland.

McIlroy, who shot 66 and finished fourth at the BMW Championship, is the No. 3 seed, followed by Jon Rahm and Lucas Glover.

“I felt like I played very average out there next to Viktor. He played amazing,” McIlroy said. “I was marking his card in there and I’m like, ‘Oh, you only made one 4 on the back nine, the rest 3s.’ It adds up to a nice little 28 for him.

“I sort of realized around like 14, 15, something pretty special was happening.”

For all the FedEx Cup possibilities that played out over some six hours Sunday, Fitzpatrick was the only player who worked his way into the top 30 who head to Atlanta for a shot at the $18 million bonus. He started at No. 40 and moved up to No. 10.

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey: Australia’s Cameron Smith, last year’s British Open champion, fired a three-under-par 68 on Sunday for a blowout victory at the LIV Golf League event at Trump National Bedminster.
The 29-year-old from Brisbane finished 54 holes at the New Jersey layout on 12-under 201 with India’s Anirban Lahiri a distant second, seven strokes adrift.
“That was a good day,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to a couple weeks with the clubs down.”
Smith moved atop LIV’s season points list with the victory.
“That was the goal since the start of the year, to at least be up there with a shot at it with one tournament to go. Ticking the box in that department this week.”
Smith, a six-time winner on the US PGA Tour before jumping last year to the Saudi-backed upstart series, captured his third career LIV Golf title, having taken last year’s Chicago trophy and last month’s London crown.
There was little suspense after Phil Mickelson’s challenge faded early.
Smith began the final round with a four-stroke lead over six-time major winner Mickelson but opened with a bogey.
After Smith and Mickelson made bogeys at the third hole, the Aussie saw his lead trimmed to two when Mickelson birdied the par-3 fourth.
Smith boosted his lead with a birdie at the sixth and Mickelson plunked two in the water at the par-3 seventh on his way to a quintuple-bogey 8 that dropped the 53-year-old US left-hander eight adrift — leaving Smith five ahead of the field with 11 to play.
Smith reeled off three birdies in a row starting at the par-5 eighth, stretching his lead to seven strokes, and cruised from there.
Ripper GC, captained by Smith, won the team competition on 20-under, defeating Crushers and Stinger by 11 strokes.
 

BEDMINSTER, NJ: Cameron Smith will take a four-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at LIV Golf Bedminster. Considering the difficulty of the course and Smith’s current form, catching the Ripper GC captain will be a huge challenge for the rest of the field.

But Smith, who won LIV Golf London last month and is seeking his third LIV Golf victory, is taking nothing for granted.

“It’s nice to have it,” he said after shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to finish at 9 under through the first two rounds. “I wouldn’t say it’s close to in the bag yet. There was a couple of tee shots out there where it gets pretty narrow, and if the driver is getting whirly, you’re hitting 3 off the tee. About as comfortable as I can be at a course like this.”

One of his closest pursuers is HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson, who also shot 67 and is tied for second with Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester at 9 under. Those three will be in the leaders group — and for Mickelson, it’s the first time in his 18 regular-season LIV Golf starts that he’ll play in the final group on a Sunday. The T2 position is his best after any LIV Golf round.

“It would mean a lot to me to win one of these events,” said the 53-year-old Mickelson, seeking his first professional win since the 2021 PGA Championship. “I am really trying hard. That’s a strong goal of mine. I'm working really hard to do it.

“This is a great stepping-stone for me to build on and to have that opportunity tomorrow, and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Although Smith has a healthy advantage on the individual leaderboard, the team competition at Bedminster is tight. Ripper GC and Stinger GC are tied at 11 under, with RangeGoats GC at 7 under and HyFlyers at 6 under.

LIV Golf has never had a team playoff in its history, but Sunday’s battle promises to be close. Smith’s Rippers are looking for their first team victory, having come in second in London. Last week at Greenbrier, Ripper failed to finish inside the top 8 that receive points for the season-long competition.

“I think collectively as a team we’ve all been trying to just work a little bit harder the last couple of months,” Smith said. “Not really do anything different, just put our heads down, and you can see it kind of flourishing there a little bit.

“Last week wasn’t our greatest week, but it’s good to see us at the top of the that leaderboard again, and it gives me motivation to go out there and shoot another low one tomorrow.”

The Stingers finished third at Greenbrier and will be looking for their sixth podium finish of the season. The South African team could move into second place in the season-long standings behind 4Aces GC, depending on how Torque GC fares on Sunday.

“Tomorrow if we can get a team win, then everyone is going to shave their head,” Burmester said, “so I’m excited for that.”

Meanwhile, the excitement level for the final group will definitely be high, given that Mickelson has always drawn huge support from fans in the area. Seeing him in contention in the final round will only increase their enthusiasm.

“I love playing in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area,” Mickelson said. “The people have been great to me here, and I feel good hitting some good shots and shooting some good scores.”

Smith expects a vocal crowd to follow the leaders.

“I don’t mind a rowdy crowd,” he said. “I actually quite enjoy it.”

Here are the standings and counting scores for Saturday’s second round of the team competition at LIV Golf Bedminster. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

T1. RIPPER GC (-11): Cameron Smith 67, Marc Leishman 69, Matt Jones 70 (Rd. 2 score: -7)

T1. STINGER GC (-11): Louis Oosthuizen 68, Dean Burmester 68, Branden Grace 69 (Rd. 2 score: -8)

3. RANGEGOATS GC (-7): Bubba Watson 69, Thomas Pieters 69, Talor Gooch 70 (Rd. 2 score: -5)

4. HYFLYERS GC (-6): Phil Mickelson 67, James Piot 70, Brendan Steele 72 (Rd. 2 score: -4)

5. CRUSHERS GC (-5): Anirban Lahiri 64, Paul Casey 72, Bryson DeChambeau 73 (Rd. 2 score: -4)

6. 4ACES GC (-3): Patrick Reed 70, Peter Uihlein 70, Pat Perez, 73 (Rd. 2 score: Even)

7. FIREBALLS GC (-2): Carlos Ortiz 70, Sergio Garcia 70, Eugenio Chacarra 71 (Rd. 2 score: -2)

8. CLEEKS GC (+2): Richard Bland 70, Graeme McDowell 71, Martin Kaymer 73 (Rd. 2 score: +1)

9. TORQUE GC (+3): David Puig 70, Mito Pereira 71, Joaquin Niemann 72 (Rd. 2 score: Even)

10. IRON HEADS GC (+5): Kevin Na 69, Scott Vincent 70, Danny Lee 75 (Rd. 2 score: +1)

11. MAJESTICKS GC (+6): Laurie Canter 69, Ian Poulter 69, Henrik Stenson 74 (Rd. 2 score: +3)

12. SMASH GC (+8): Jason Kokrak 71, Matthew Wolff 73, Brooks Koepka 76 (Rd. 2 score: +7)

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey: Cameron Smith was frustrated after finishing 35th last week in Greenbrier, his worst result of the LIV Golf League season.

He didn’t feel good about his putter, or about the distance control with his wedges, normally two of his strengths. “A weird week,” he called it.

There was nothing weird about his play in Friday’s first round at LIV Golf Bedminster.

Dialed in on a tough, challenging course, the Ripper GC captain opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III at Trump National Bedminster.

“A little bit different to last week, which was the goal – especially today,” said Smith, seeking his second individual win of the season after last month’s victory in London.

The Australian star wasn’t the only one having a bounce-back moment.

Team points leader 4Aces GC suffered its worst-ever team result, a last-place finish in Greenbrier. But with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed shooting twin 3-under 68s on Friday to share third place on the individual leaderboard, the Aces are tied for second with Stinger GC, one shot behind the Rippers.

“Definitely shocked, of course,” Reed said about last week. “Our team is way better than finishing last in a golf tournament. But at the same time, you just kind of go to one of those golf courses that doesn’t really fit your eye. If it happens not to fit a couple other guys on the team’s eye, either, you can just kind of get in one of those funks.”

With just three tournaments left in the regular season, a poor result can be costly in both the individual and team races. With Torque GC winning in Greenbrier, the 4Aces’ lead was reduced to seven points.

But after a hot start by the Aces on Friday, and Torque back in the pack in 10th place, it’s an opportunity for the Aces to rebuild their lead and create some separation from the closest chasers. They won at Bedminster last year during a stretch of four consecutive victories.

“Obviously coming in here, it’s a really good golf course, tough golf course. I think our team plays better on courses like this,” said 4Aces Captain Dustin Johnson. “We want to have a good week, and obviously we need to extend our lead a little bit.”

Smith is in his own race for the season-long individual champion title. He entered this week in second place, 15 points behind three-time tournament winner Talor Gooch, who is tied for 15th after the first round after shooting an even-par 71.

Trying to chase down Gooch, who has won three times this season, was one of the reasons Smith put in extra work on the range and practice greens this week.

“That was part of the reason for the work … to be the best at the end of the season. That’s what you want to be,” Smith said. “Sure, you want to win tournaments, but I think proving it over 13 tournaments is much better than one.”

