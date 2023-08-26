You are here

Morikawa breaks Tiger’s 36-hole mark at East Lake and shares Tour Championship lead with Hovland

Collin Morikawa hits from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Friday in Atlanta. (AP)
Collin Morikawa hits from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Friday in Atlanta. (AP)
AP

  • Morikawa and Hovland are 16-under par, two shots clear of top seed Scottie Scheffler
  • Now it could be a wild race on the weekend for a FedEx Cup title involving a world-class list of contenders
ATLANTA: One bad shot during practice led to Collin Morikawa spending two hours looking for a fix. And now he has a scoring record at East Lake that previously belonged to Tiger Woods.

Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale.

“Sometimes just being out there when you don’t realize that you’re out there for that long of a period, but you find one thing that you hope works,” said Morikawa, winless since the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at the end of 2021.

“I’ve done that for the past few years, hoping that we’re going to find that one thing that clicks and right now, I’m going to stick with it.”

Scores can look inflated at the Tour Championship because players start at various points under par depending on the FedEx Cup position. Looks were not the least bit deceiving with Morikawa, who shot 125 without a bogey over two days in extreme heat.

He was No. 24 in the FedEx Cup and started at 1-under par. Hovland, who has been hotter than Atlanta dating to the final round in the BMW Championship last week, was the No. 2 seed and began the tournament at 8 under.

They now are 16-under par, two shots clear of top seed Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 1 player was running hot under the collar after opening with a 71 that included the worst kind of triple bogey — a tee shot in the water and a three-putt from 15 feet.

Friday was another ball-striking clinic — he missed only two greens — and Scheffler made enough birdie chances for a 65.

The difference?

“I was six shots better,” Scheffler said. “I didn’t hit it in the water on 15, and I had three less three-putts, so there you go.”

That’s about the only simple math in the FedEx Cup, that and the $18 million to the winner.

Woods shot 127 for the opening 36 holes in the 2007 Tour Championship, back when everyone started at even. That was the year grass was hard to find on the putting surfaces and the pins were in the middle of most greens.

This year it’s all about the wind, or lack of it. The heat has been stifling, but only an occasional breeze has allowed for extreme scoring. Five players shot 65 or lower.

“There’s going to be a lot more low scores, a lot more birdies made. I’m going to have to continue that heading into the next two days,” Morikawa said.

Keegan Bradley, doing what he can to make those six wild-card picks even tougher for Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, birdied three of his last five holes for a 67 and was at 13-under.

Masters champion Jon Rahm (65) and Xander Schauffele (64) were four shots behind.

Schauffele twice has posted the low score at the Tour Championship and only has one trophy to show for it in 2017. The other time, during the era of the staggered start, he had the low score in 2020 but started seven shots behind Dustin Johnson. Schauffele began this year seven shots behind and rounds of 67-64 have allowed him to at least get in the mix.

“I look up at the board and I’m just barely picking up ground,” he said. “So still a lot to do.”

Rory McIlroy, who has been dealing with back spasms since Tuesday, felt marginally better on Friday though he still struggles to go after shots with a shorter iron, and he isn’t launching drives like he normally does.

He had a 67 and was at 10-under, six shots behind.

“I’m limited in what I can do, but I’m here grinding away, battling away,” McIlroy said. “So happy to be through 36 holes.”

The timing isn’t great. McIlroy started the tournament only three behind Scheffler, and he has won all three of his FedEx Cup titles from behind. The upside?

“I would rather it pop up now than in three or four weeks’ time,” he said, eyeing the Ryder Cup.

Morikawa was No. 10 in the Ryder Cup standings, and even with Johnson having six captain’s picks, two rounds have at least served up a reminder that Morikawa’s iron play, the hallmark of his game, works in Atlanta and Rome.

Now it could be a wild race on the weekend for a FedEx Cup title involving a world-class list of contenders. That includes Hovland, whose 28 on the back nine at Olympia Fields led to his victory in the BMW Championship last week. He shot 30 on the back nine Friday, which featured four straight birdies.

“I just tried to do more of the same and I was able to make some putts on the back nine,” Hovland said. “So, yeah. It was good.”

Topics: golf

Djokovic treating ‘every Slam as last’ ahead of US Open return

Updated 26 August 2023
Djokovic treating ‘every Slam as last’ ahead of US Open return

Djokovic treating ‘every Slam as last’ ahead of US Open return
  • At 36, Djokovic said Friday he is increasingly aware that opportunities to improve his record may become harder to come by even if he is not contemplating retirement
  • With Djokovic absent in 2022, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz emerged to claim the US Open crown
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic says he is treating every Grand Slam tournament like it’s his last as he prepares to make a long-awaited return to the US Open next week.

The Serbian star, winner of a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is bidding to add a 24th to his collection in New York over the next fortnight, which would put him two clear of Rafael Nadal’s 22 Slam titles.

At 36, Djokovic said Friday he is increasingly aware that opportunities to improve his record may become harder to come by even if he is not contemplating retirement.

“I don’t know how many more slams I’ll have,” Djokovic told a press conference.

“I’ll still keep going. I don’t have an end in my mind at the moment.

“I also understand that things are different when you’re 36, so I have to be more appreciative, a bit more, I guess, present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance.

“I see this every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history.”

Djokovic has not played at the US Open since 2021, when his bid to complete a rare calendar year Grand Slam of all four tennis majors was foiled by Daniil Medvedev in an agonizing defeat in the final.

Djokovic was subsequently barred from entry to the US over his refusal to get vaccinated — putting him at odds with US government Covid-19 travel rules meaning he missed last year’s US Open.

Djokovic, who opens his campaign on the Arthur Ashe main arena against France’s Alexandre Muller on Monday, says he is relishing his return to what he described as the most “electric” atmosphere in tennis.

“The first feeling that I have is excitement to come back because it is the biggest arena we have in our sport, the biggest stadium, and definitely the most fun, electric, exciting atmosphere out there in tennis, playing night session in Arthur Ashe, no doubt,” Djokovic said.

“Come back in front of probably the loudest fans in sport, tennis fans in sport.”

With Djokovic absent in 2022, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz emerged to claim the US Open crown.

Since then, Djokovic and Alcaraz have developed a fierce rivalry, with the Spaniard winning a five-set classic in the Wimbledon final last month, before Djokovic bounced back with a pulsating win in the Cincinnati Open final last weekend.

Djokovic said last week’s defeat of Alcaraz in Cincinnati in a near four-hour epic felt like winning a Grand Slam.

“It was one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals I was ever part of in best-of-three, no doubt, throughout my career,” Djokovic said.

“The amount of exchanges and rallies. It was physically so demanding and grueling that I felt very exhausted for the next few days.

“Those are kind of the moments in matches that I still push myself on a daily basis for day in and day out, practice, sacrifice, commitment. At 36, still have the drive. I love competition.”

While most neutrals will be craving a Djokovic-Alcaraz rematch in the US Open final on Sept. 10, Djokovic insists he is looking no further than Monday’s opener.

“I think it’s also in a way disrespectful to your next opponent if you’re already thinking about your finals matchup,” Djokovic said.

“Even though I’ve had tremendous success ... that kind of mindset never really resonated with me.

“But Carlos is No. 1 in the world. He’s definitely one of the best players in the world the last couple years.

“Sure, there’s always an eye that follows him from my team, from any other team. I know that the same goes for me probably. We follow each other.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic US Open Carlos Alcaraz

Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory

Updated 26 August 2023
Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory

Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory
  • Sterling had been one of the few bright spots for Chelsea in the opening games and again looked back to his best in giving the hosts the lead with a superb solo effort in the 17th
  • It was a second straight loss for promoted Luton, whose first home game of the season was postponed last weekend because of ongoing work on its home stadium
LONDON: Raheem Sterling scored twice and set up the third goal to help Chelsea beat Luton 3-0 in the Premier League on Friday and give Mauricio Pochettino his first win as Blues manager.

Nicolas Jackson added his first Chelsea goal in the 75th after being on hand to tap in a low cross from Sterling, helping ease concerns about Chelsea’s scoring prowess following a loss and a draw in the team’s opening two games of the season.

“I’m so happy because it is important to have that winning feeling again,” Pochettino said. “It is always good when the offensive players are involved in the goals.”

Sterling had been one of the few bright spots for Chelsea in those games and again looked back to his best in giving the hosts the lead with a superb solo effort in the 17th.

Picking up the ball wide on the right, he drove in from the wing with purpose, darting into the box and cutting inside three defenders before sliding a left-footed finish past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminsky.

His second came after more Chelsea pressure in the second half. Malo Gusto whipped a low ball into the box to a wide-open Sterling, who swept it home into the bottom corner.

Stamford Bridge suddenly found their mood transformed, and within minutes it was three. Enzo Fernandez sent a clever spinning ball up to Sterling, whose cross took a slight deflection before finding Jackson in front of the net.

Pochettino said he was pleased for Jackson to get off the mark, and predicted there are more goals to come for the forward, who was signed this summer and is the team’s only fit striker at the moment.

“He’s amazing. It’s difficult to find a player like him in the market,” Pochettino said. “For me he’s going to be one of the great strikers. He has the potential to be.”

It was a second straight loss for promoted Luton, whose first home game of the season was postponed last weekend because of ongoing work on its home stadium to get it up to Premier League standards.

Topics: Raheem Sterling Chelsea FC Mauricio Pochettino EPL

Lyles king of sprints, Jackson produces run for the ages in women’s 200m

Updated 26 August 2023
Lyles king of sprints, Jackson produces run for the ages in women’s 200m

Lyles king of sprints, Jackson produces run for the ages in women’s 200m
  • Lyles became the fifth man to do the double — and the first since Usain Bolt in 2015 — as he claimed his fourth individual world title
  • The 29-year-old Jamaican rebounded from the disappointment of being beaten to silver by Richardson in the 100m to time 21.41sec, breaking her own championship record set last year
BUDAPEST: There was double world sprint joy for Noah Lyles in Budapest on Friday while the second fastest women’s 200m run in history saw Shericka Jackson dash Sha’Carri Richardson’s hopes of also achieving the 100/200m sweep.

Lyles became the fifth man to do the double — and the first since Usain Bolt in 2015 — as he claimed his fourth individual world title.

“In my documentary I talked about wanting it to be done, being different from anybody else, and winning double golds was one of the things on my list,” said the 26-year-old American, who could win a third gold in the Hungarian capital in the men’s 4x100m relay on Saturday.

“I wanted to show I am different. Today I came out and showed it,” said Lyles, who is the fourth American to do the double.

In the women’s event, Jackson produced a run for the ages as the 29-year-old Jamaican rebounded from the disappointment of being beaten to silver by Richardson in the 100m to time 21.41sec, breaking her own championship record set last year.

Her time was just seven hundredths of a second slower than the world record of 21.34sec set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

“I feel like I am a living testimony that you can create something if you really want it and never give up,” said Jackson, who only switched to 100/200m from 400m in 2021.

“Even if I was pretty close to the world record it was not the thing on my mind when I ran.

“As for the world record — I’m close, I’m close, I’m getting there.”

Lyles was not the only athlete to win a fourth individual title on the night, although Yulia Rojas left it to her last jump in the women’s triple jump.

Great champions never know when they are beaten but the Venezuelan pushed it to the limits.

The 27-year-old only scraped into the final eight by the skin of her teeth and then produced two no-jumps.

However, she dug deep with her last attempt for a gold medal-winning jump of 15.06m, snatching victory from Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk who had led from the first round with a mark of 15.00m.

It was not the first time Bekh-Romanchuk has had to swallow that bitter pill as she took silver in the long jump in 2019.

This time she had the consolation of winning her war-afflicted country’s first medal of the championships.

“It was very difficult,” Rojas said.

“The fact that I won the competition with my last attempt makes it very special and memorable.”

Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan took a leaf out of Rojas’s book as she grabbed the javelin title with her last throw.

The 25-year-old’s 66.73m denied Colombia’s Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado, who threw 65.47m in the first round.

“I think everything just came together in the last attempt and it was great,” said Kitaguchi.

“At the beginning, I thought that I would be crying, but now, I just feel the happiness.”

The women’s 800m on Sunday promises to bring the championships to a dramatic climax.

Defending champion Athing Mu did not have the easiest of times in reaching the final, the 21-year-old American being elbowed by Mary Moraa before the bell.

The Olympic champion then almost came to grief going out for the second lap as South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso clipped her heels.

Sekgodiso went tumbling to the track but Mu stayed on her feet and took the second automatic qualifying spot behind Moraa, who danced in delight after timing 1min 58.48sec.

European champion Keely Hodgkinson, silver medallist behind Mu in both the Olympics and the worlds last year, had a far less complicated time as she won her semifinal in 1:58.48.

Kevin Mayer’s defense of his decathlon title lasted just two events as the Achilles problem that had been niggling the Frenchman proved too much.

Young German talent Leo Neugebauer leads going into the second day having set personal bests in both the long jump and the shot put.

Topics: Noah Lyles Budapest

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe addresses social media storm after Bruno Guimaraes takes aim at fans

Newcastle favorite Bruno Guimaraes fired back at fans via his own personal Twitter account. (AFP)
Updated 26 August 2023
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe addresses social media storm after Bruno Guimaraes takes aim at fans

Newcastle favorite Bruno Guimaraes fired back at fans via his own personal Twitter account. (AFP)
  • Brazilian long been held up as the face of PIF-owned Newcastle United
  • Former Lyon man fired back at fans via his own personal Twitter account
NEWCASTLE: Social media can be a blessing as well as a curse for the modern-day footballer.

While it gives the player instant access to fans and the ability to share the adulation of victory, certainly brushing the ego on the way, it also opens a direct window for criticism. One Newcastle United player in the firing line, of sorts, has been Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has long been held up as the face of PIF-owned Newcastle United. A dazzling midfielder with Premier League game-dictating ability, Guimaraes is a firm fan favorite on Tyneside. However, this week, following a slightly underwhelming performance in the defeat to Manchester City — he was not alone in that — Guimaraes found himself in the crosshairs.

A popular Magpies’ fan account called NUFC 360, which has more than 135,000 followers, posted a picture of the player, with teammates Dan Burn, Miguel Almiron and good friend Joelinton, with the caption “Is it too early in the season to start focusing blame onto individual players? Was there an overreaction to the loss to Man City?” Guimaraes did not take kindly to it.

The former Lyon man fired back via his own personal Twitter account.

His post, in a now-deleted tweet, read: “Is this serious? We are in Champions League football, we lost against maybe one of the best teams in the world and we have a big win and lost one game.

“Support in the best moment is easy. Short, stupid memories you all have. Look what we have done for the team in one year and a half.”

This prompted a swift apology to Guimaraes, who then deleted his riposte.

The fact the saga played out in front of millions on the social media platform proved no good look for either the fan-led account or Guimaraes, who will line up for the Magpies against Liverpool on Sunday. And while head coach Eddie Howe does not support his player’s “emotional” response, he does not want to criticize the star for showing that side of himself in the face of criticism.

“I’m certainly not going to criticize the supporters here. I think it’s more a lesson for us,” said Howe, whose side have won one and lost one of their opening two Premier League games.

“I choose not to be on social media for that exact reason, because I want a clear thought process. I don’t want to pollute my thoughts with things that I read, and avoid certain situations, so I take myself out of that environment.

“The players can choose to be on it, that’s absolutely fine because that’s their individual choice, but I think it’s important that we don’t overly react emotionally to certain things.

“Now, Bruno is a very emotional person and, I think you’ve seen on the pitch, it’s so positive for us, that emotion. He uses it brilliantly, he has used it brilliantly to not just perform well, but build a feeling with the supporters because I think the supporters see how much it means to him. It’s all positive in terms of that feeling that Bruno has, but this is just maybe a little lesson for him.”

Guimaraes is easily, to the naked eye, the most influential Magpies midfielder in more than a decade. But some fans have wondered whether his form has dipped in recent times. Does Howe agree?

He said: “I’d say football is a very strange game.

“I thought he was excellent against Aston Villa and then backed that up in training the next week. So, you go from there, in terms of his performance, to maybe slightly below that at Manchester City. But as a team that was very much the case for us.

“I think Bruno will be so important for us this year. When he plays well, our game goes to a totally different dimension. It’s early days of the season to give a proper evaluation of that — he’s had one very good performance out of two games, and that’s not too bad.”

Like it has with Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, a rivalry seems to be flourishing when it comes to Newcastle United, Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and Howe. Two action-packed, incident-laden defeats to the Reds last season included touchline battles and bans, disallowed goals, a stoppage-time winner, and a controversial red card for Nick Pope.

Howe said: “I move on quickly from the game in the sense that then you have to prepare the next one, but I think the emotion of the game and the feeling and the memories of the game, they stay with you for some time.

“The memories of last year’s games, they’re with me, I can visualize certain moments, but then you have to detach yourself from that and go, ‘Right, how do we prepare for this one?,’ because whether it’s tactical or whatever the thing is that you think you can do better, it’s about then delivering that to the best of your ability. There’s a lot of defeats in my management career that are still there and they just need probably the emotions stoking and they’ll come back to the forefront of my brain.

“Genuinely, I think the rivalry between Newcastle and Liverpool has always been there historically. I don’t think it’s been ramped up particularly any more than it’s always been. When the game’s been on historically over a number of years it’s a game everyone will go ‘I want to watch that, I want to see what’s going to happen.’ There will be moments and flashpoints because they are two iconic clubs going against each other.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal. The 29-year-old made 59 appearances for the Magpies, scoring three goals in all competitions.

The player joined from Bournemouth in September 2020, but leaves after falling out of favor with Howe. The Scotland international had been training with the club’s under-21 side since January.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Eddie Howe Bruno Guimaraes

Ronaldo hattrick kick starts Al-Nassr’s season

Updated 25 August 2023
Ronaldo hattrick kick starts Al-Nassr’s season

Ronaldo hattrick kick starts Al-Nassr’s season
  • It may only be the first league win of the season but things are now looking up for the Riyadh giants
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo kick-started Al-Nassr’s season on Saturday with a hattrick and an assist in a much-needed 5-0 win at Al-Fateh with Sadio Mane also bagging a brace. After two defeats in the first two games of the Roshn Saudi League season, the pressure was on the Yellows and new coach Luis Castro but the five-time Ballon D’Or winner and his team-mates stepped up in style.

With zero points and one goal so far, this was a very different performance from the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions against a team that had collected four points from the opening two games and it suggested that there is much more to come. At times the football going forward was sublime and the equal of anything on display anywhere this weekend. 

It may only be the first league win of the season but things are now looking up for the Riyadh giants. On Tuesday they came within two minutes of being eliminated from the Asian Champions League by Shabab Al-Ahli before three goals in the closing moments gave them a 4-2 win and a place in the group stage of the continental competition.

Even so, a third successive league defeat would really have put Castro under the microscope, an international one given the global interest in Saudi Arabian football these days. With rivals Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli all winning the first three games of the season, another loss would have seen Al-Nassr nine points off the pace with the season just starting and would have resulted in plenty of questions asked.

Al-Nassr meant business from the first whistle with Ronaldo causing all sorts of problems and going close. The Portuguese star played a crucial role in the opening goal that came after 27 minutes. It was a move that suggested that the attacking talent in the Al-Nassr ranks are starting to get on the same wavelength. 

There was a simple pass from Marcelo Brozovic in a central position in the Al-Fateh half that was met by a delightful flick from Ronaldo outside the area, leaving Mane to simply lift the ball over Jacob Rinne and into the net.

Seven minutes before the break, Ronaldo got his first league goal of the season. Sultan Al-Ghannam floated over an inviting cross from the right and there was the 38 year-old, who was never going to miss from close range, to head home. 

Ten minutes after the restart Al-Nassr were almost home and dry. Abdulrahman Ghareeb broke free down the left after great work from Brozovic. He drew the goalkeeper to the corner of the area and then just squared the ball to Ronaldo who left slotted home with the minimum of fuss.

Now the team were stroking it around and looking very good indeed as was the case with nine minutes remaining as Mane grabbed his second and his team’s fourth. Ronaldo found Ghareeb on the left and his cross was met by the former Liverpool star, who directed a powerful header into the opposite corner.

There was just enough time for Ronaldo to secure his first hat-trick since arriving in Saudi Arabia in January. Nawaf Boushel found some space on the right corner of the six yard box and his pass found Ronaldo at the far post and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star just had to roll the ball home from close range. His smile was as wide as the margin of victory.

That goal means that the scoreline exceeds that of the twin 4-0 wins recorded away from home  by Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad on the day before. This win from Al-Nassr does not mean that all is now well in their corner of Riyadh but on this Friday evening, there was a hint of what this team could become and the kind of football that is possible. If that keeps happening then the season that started badly could end in all kinds of wonderful. 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

