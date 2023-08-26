You are here

Saudi Maritime Congress endorsed by global shipping community

Saudi Maritime Congress endorsed by global shipping community
The fourth edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress takes place at Dhahran Expo in Dammam on Sept. 20-21. (Supplied)
The fourth edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress takes place at Dhahran Expo in Dammam on Sept. 20-21, shining the spotlight on the opportunities within the burgeoning sector.

Crafted to include an exhibition and a conference agenda, the congress’s first day will witness keynotes from Bahri, the founding strategic partner; John McDonald, ABS president and COO; Nancy W. Karigithu, special envoy and adviser on the blue economy at the Executive Office of the President, Kenya; and Erik Jensby, head of Business Development and Membership at BIMCO. A prominent highlight will be the KSA Outlook keynote session, featuring President & CEO of IMI Dr. Abdulla Alahmari.

Through a comprehensive conference program that is both free to attend and interactive, the congress is structured into multiple succinct and impactful sessions. The format empowers attendees to select the topics most relevant to them and actively engage with the agenda.

“We take immense pride in both the agenda we have put together and the commitment showcased by the industry luminaries who have pledged their involvement in the Saudi Maritime Congress. The caliber of speakers stands as the ultimate testament to the program’s excellence,” said Emma Howell, content director at event organizers Seatrade Maritime.

With more than 70 speakers taking part, the event will cover an array of subjects, including ship management, maritime education, ESG considerations, mega strategies for the Kingdom’s maritime industry future, container shipping and tanker freight market updates, as well as offshore and maritime logistics.

Entry to both the exhibition and conference program is free upon registration.

Updated 25 August 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Flourishing global and regional initiatives define the week

Flourishing global and regional initiatives define the week
  • Saudi Arabia sets SR750 million fund for early stage investments in both local and international high-tech companies
Updated 25 August 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: The entrepreneurial landscape has witnessed a surge in strategic initiatives over the past week, transcending regional boundaries and expanding opportunities on a global scale. Here’s an overview of the latest developments shaping the dynamic world of startups: 

Google boosts Palestine’s tech with Udacity and Spark 

In a strategic move to fostering innovation, tech giant Google has unveiled the Palestine Launchpad program in partnership with online education platform Udacity and global development organization Spark.  

With a duration spanning from 2023 to 2026, the program has set its sights on graduating 3,500 Palestinians from regions including the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. 

The program’s goal is to bridge the existing gaps in tech talent and employment opportunities. It will deliver essential training and mentorship to Palestinian graduates and tech entrepreneurs, thus cultivating a tech ecosystem.  

The program rests on three foundational pillars: capacity building, mentorship, and employment matching. This approach is geared toward equipping participants with the required skills to excel in the fast-evolving tech industry. 

This effort is an extension of Google’s $10 million commitment announced in March 2022, designed to boost growth in the Palestinian tech sector. 

By providing comprehensive resources and professional guidance, the combined forces of Google, Udacity, and Spark aim to accelerate the potential of Palestinian tech talent, thereby contributing to the broader economic development in the region. 

Saudi Arabia ignites startup potential with $200m fund 

In a move to propel entrepreneurship, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the launch of a SR750 million ($200 million) fund for early-stage investments in both local and international high-tech companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

As part of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology strategy, this initiative aims to transform research into economically productive innovations by focusing on the national priorities for research, development, and innovation.  

Th fund focuses on strategic sectors that encompass health and wellness, sustainable environments, essential needs, energy, industrial leadership, and the economies of the future.  

Egypt’s Endeavor launches XceleRise program  

Cairo-based Endeavor Egypt has unveiled XceleRise, a 15-month scale-up program developed to facilitate market expansion and capital access for startups focusing on sustainability.  

Created in collaboration with GIZ Egypt, the program aims to provide entrepreneurs with the essential industry knowledge, market insights, and network connections to scale their ventures internationally and secure funding.  

Founded in 2008, Endeavor Egypt operates as the local chapter of the global entrepreneurship network “Endeavor” which is committed to propelling sustainable economic growth by backing local entrepreneurs.   

The launch of XceleRise marks a significant milestone in Endeavor Egypt’s mission to build an ecosystem that encourages sustainable startups, offering them the tools they need to expand beyond local markets. 

Saudi startup FlyAkeed secures $15.2m in series A funding 

Saudi travel tech startup FlyAkeed has secured $15.2 million in a series A funding round led by Sanabil Investments, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund.  

The financing also saw contributions from Elm Co., Artal Capital, and Al Rajhi Partners, according to venture news platform Jawlah.   

Founded in 2017, FlyAkeed’s platform integrates corporate travel policies, offering automated approval systems and enabling centralized management of employee bookings.    

FlyAkeed CEO Bassam Al-Mohammadi stated that the series A funding round is a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory.     

“This significant financial milestone enables us to continue refining our current offerings while innovating new solutions that contribute to effective and satisfying travel experiences for both individual travelers and corporate travel managers,” said Al-Mohammadi.    

The funding injection comes as part of FlyAkeed’s strategic expansion thrust aimed at strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.   

The capital infusion will also be directed toward the development of fintech solutions aimed at elevating user experiences for travelers while aiding corporations with cost-management tools for business trips.    

US-based Axiom Space has raised $350 million in a funding round led by Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira Capital and Korean healthcare firm Boryung. (Supplied)

Axiom Space raises $350m led by Saudi and Korean investors 

US-based Axiom Space has raised $350 million in a funding round led by Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira Capital and Korean healthcare firm Boryung as the startup works with NASA to develop a private space station.  

Axiom revealed that the funding round has bolstered its total raised amount to $505 million, positioning it as the second-highest funded space startup of 2023, only behind Elon Musk’s SpaceX. 

This comes as hopes rise for improved funding prospects in the space startup sector. This positive sentiment follows a period of stagnation, where investments in the space industry remained stagnant during the second quarter after more than halving in the first three months of the year. 

Axiom, which also has a $1.26 billion contract with the US space agency NASA to develop spacesuits for use on the moon and other space programs, expects the first module of its private space station to launch by 2026.  

The company has also trained astronauts taken by SpaceX rockets to the International Space Station as the once government-dominated space industry in the US becomes increasingly privatized.  

It said it had achieved more than $2.2 billion in customer contracts.   

UAE robotics firm Maxbyte secures $5m in a series A round  

UAE-based robotics firm Maxbyte has secured a $5 million series A investment from e& capital.  

Founded in 2016 by Ramshankar CS, Maxbyte specializes in Industry 4.0 solutions, firmly establishing itself across diverse sectors such as automotive, defense, utilities, and food and beverage. 

The fresh capital infusion will be channeled into expanding the sales team, fine-tuning the go-to-market strategy, establishing new partnerships, and scaling its projects across different industries and geographies.   

In a recent development cementing their collaboration, e& enterprise and Maxbyte have inked a memorandum of understanding. This agreement designates e& enterprise as the exclusive distributor and system integrator for Maxbyte products within the UAE. 

Pakistani rupee hits historic low of Rs301 as market demand for US dollar surges

Pakistani rupee hits historic low of Rs301 as market demand for US dollar surges
Updated 25 August 2023

Pakistani rupee hits historic low of Rs301 as market demand for US dollar surges

Pakistani rupee hits historic low of Rs301 as market demand for US dollar surges
  • The rupee has lost its value by 4.3 percent since the caretaker government assumed political power in Pakistan
  • Unstable national currency has also been impacting equity market trade according to independent experts
Updated 25 August 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national currency closed the weekend trading session on a historical note, hitting an all-time low of Rs301 against the US dollar in the interbank market, with the rising demand for greenback among the business community for import payments building pressure on the local currency.
The Pakistani rupee lost its value against the US dollar by Rs3.87 or 1.3 percent during this week, according to the central bank data.
“The pressure on rupee continues to build as demand for dollar to pay letters of credit (LCs) remains on the higher side after the government removed restrictions on imports,” Zafar Sultan Paracha, General Secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), told Arab News.
He maintained the current situation was encouraging grey- and black-market trading while urging people to avoid unnecessary buying of dollars “in the larger interest of the country.”
Paracha said the currency was also under pressure due to fears of further energy rate hikes by the current caretaker administration of the country which is thought to have very little political stake in the system.
The Pakistani rupee has lost its valued by Rs12.51 or 4.3 percent in the interbank market since the departure of the previous coalition government of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this month.
The country’s stock market closed marginally lower on Friday due to concerns around weaker national currency.
The benchmark KSE100 index shed 79 points to close at 47,671 level at the end of the week on Friday.
“The Pakistani stocks closed lower amid investor concern for weak rupee and dismal economic outlook,” Ahsan Mehanti, CEO of Arif Habib Corporation, said.
“Falling exports and inflation worries amid surging power tariff and falling rupee played a catalyst role in the bearish close,” he added.

CHICAGO: Eating Middle Eastern food has become far more acceptable and popular today than it was more than 20 years ago, say experts in the industry.

Although it appears that the popularity of Middle Eastern food is growing at a pace faster than many other ethnic food products in America, no one is collecting data in a comprehensive manner to demonstrate how impactful that increase has been.

Appearing on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, Middle East food experts Marissa Ziyad, marketing director for Ziyad Brothers Importing based in Chicagoland, and Matthew Jaber Stiffler, research and content manager at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, said that despite the lack of official data, they believe the growth is strong and reflects a robust integration of Arabs and their culture into American society.

“In the late 1880s and early 1900s, wherever there was a concentration of Arabic-speaking folks, there was at least one cafe, coffee house, restaurant. You knew where the community was concentrated,” said Stiffler, who is also director of the Center for Arab Narratives, a national research institution through ACCESS, the largest Arab-American community non-profit in the country.

“Why would you put a place that serves Arab food in an area where there are no Arabs who are going to come eat. This is back, you know, the early 1900s … before the general American palate was interested in ethnic food and exploring different food options. So, if you had an Arab restaurant it was to serve the community. Some of the first businesses that Arab immigrants opened, besides their dry good stores and things like that, were cafes and restaurants to serve the community.”

Stiffler said there is an absence of comprehensive, nationwide research on Middle Eastern food sales and restaurants, unlike the abundance of data and statistics for products from the Italian, Polish, Jewish, African and other ethnic communities.

The history of the Arab community in America, however, has shown the process by which the popularity of its food and restaurants has spread to the American public.

As the Arab community grew and the economic value of their businesses became recognized, they began serving their food to non-Arabs.

“Part of it is the economic stream. The idea … in the early 1900s (was that) Arab restaurants served the Arab community. But then they realized we could make more money if we served everybody. So, they started marketing the kinds of food they had in different ways. They didn’t call it Arab food, they called it Mediterranean. They called it Middle Eastern. They called it Lebanese. And it made it more palatable to the American public,” Stiffler told Arab News.

“And then what happened in the 50s and 60s it became more fashionable in America to sample ethnic cuisine. You think of the mall food court where there is like a small restaurant from every kind of nationality. Arabs were really in the mix in there in making sure they had restaurants that related to that.

“It is still happening. You see it in every community. But because Arab communities are not as concentrated around churches and mosques and things as they used to be, they are much more spread out except in certain places in the country, you now find Arab restaurants just randomly. There might not be in an Arab community at all. It might just be one Arab family in a town but they opened a restaurant because they knew that nobody else could serve that food in the way they could so they are bringing their culture to the general public while also making some good money, hopefully.”

There is no data on Arab restaurant growth, numbers or locations in America. The National Restaurant Association, the largest foodservice trade association in the world which manages data on eateries, acknowledged they did not have enough data to discuss the topic on the radio show.

“There is no data on this. No one is tracking it,” Stiffler said. “Nobody is tracking how many of those restaurants exist in each city. Food entrepreneurship in the Arab community is huge and has grown in the last 20 years.”

Stiffler said that a common question from visitors to the Arab American National Museum is where they can eat Middle Eastern food. Dearborn, he said, has over 100 options, including Iraqi, Syrian, Lebanese, Yemeni and Palestinian food.

The growth of the Arab restaurant symbolizes the presence of “a thriving community” and demonstrates that a community has “economic strength.”

One of the leading distributors of Middle Eastern food to ethnic retailers, major grocery store chains and restaurants is Ziyad Brothers Importing which is based in a western suburb of Chicago.

“We have seen an increase, I think we have seen 7 to 8 percent annually outpacing dry grocery stores, where the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean category fits. And I really do think that COVID had something to do with it. I think that a lot of consumers were being a lot more adventurous with different cuisines and of course during that time we were pushed to have to cook at home and try new things,” Marissa Ziyad said.

“But even people discovering the Mediterranean diet over the last couple years has really grown our food category as well because the Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest and most popular diets in ways of eating that a lot of people really follow. All the ingredients, all the products that you need for that kind of cooking, that kind of eating, that is us. And grocery stores are recognizing that. They are recognizing the need for different ethnic products, and just a larger variety.”

Ziyad Brothers Importing was founded in 1966 as the Syrian Bakery & Grocery, one of the first pita bread bakeries in the country. Today, the company is an ingredient-based distributor of 90 percent of Middle Eastern/Mediterranean food options in the US retail market. That includes Ziyad-branded products, along with more than 20 other Mediterranean brands that they distribute exclusively .

“There is one thing that holds in our brand. It really is the authenticity of the products, of the flavors and the tastes that have remained consistent and true to what all of you are used to eating back home. We are proud to represent that. We really did start out as a small bakery, grew into a distribution company and then grew larger into the largest distribution company of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean foods,” Ziyad said.

She said that the company has seen a 7 percent increase over other brands in the mainstream US market. The company began with about 20 products, she said, “but today have over 900, close to 1,000 ingredients and products.”

“Now as we grow, we will be encompassing more companies like ours to make sure we are covering different parts of that world. So we are going into Turkish food, we’re going into North African, Eastern European, but mainly of course, Middle Eastern Mediterranean food.”

Ziyad said that Middle Eastern food became popular over the past 30 years due to several factors, including the presence of American soldiers who served in the region — especially along with the Saudi-led coalition that expelled Iraq’s Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in the 1990s. American soldiers tasted the food there and wanted more when they returned home.

Another factor was the spread of COVID-19 in early 2020. Ziyad said that during that nearly three-year pandemic, Americans sought to explore more exciting recipe options and turned to Middle Eastern foods. Ziyad maintains an exhaustive recipe list on Arab and Middle Eastern food on the company’s website at Ziyad.com.

The third major factor is the rising popularity of healthy dieting. Ziyad said the Mediterranean diet “is one of the most popular” and is based on staple Middle Eastern ingredients and foods including legumes, olive oil, hummus and lentils.

Ziyad said the company’s top sellers in the US market are tahini, ghee, red/green lentils, falafel mix, chickpeas, orange blossom and rose water, and labneh and yogurts including jameed, a key ingredient in mansaf.

Hummus is the number-three seller in the country behind Mexican chips, salsa and guacamole, she said.

More needs to be done to produce data on the fast-growing Middle Eastern food market, which both Ziyad and Stiffler agree reflects the growth and advancement of the Arab community in America.

Ziyad and Stiffler made their comments during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023, on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 radio and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Brazil, Argentina celebrate new Arab members of BRICS

Brazil, Argentina celebrate new Arab members of BRICS
Updated 25 August 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Brazil, Argentina celebrate new Arab members of BRICS

Brazil, Argentina celebrate new Arab members of BRICS
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt among 6 countries invited to join at group’s summit this week
  • Bloc’s expansion expected to boost Arab-South American trade
Updated 25 August 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: News of the expansion of the BRICS group to include six new members — among them three Arab nations and Argentina — has been received with delight by Argentinians and Brazilians, especially members of institutions that incentivize trade with the Arab world.

Both South American nations have strong commercial ties with Arab countries, and have been involved in several joint projects with some of them over the past few years. Now, they hope that common participation in BRICS will further deepen their relations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that BRICS, which held its 15th summit this week in Johannesburg, decided to invite six countries to join: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Full membership is scheduled to become effective in 2024.

This is the first expansion in 13 years of the group, which was founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined one year later.

Over the past decade, the bloc established a number of initiatives to consolidate its geopolitical significance, including the New Development Bank and the BRICS Contingent Reserve Agreement.

Such actions have given it the reputation of being not only a group of some of the most important emerging economies, but also an alliance of the foremost players in the so-called Global South.

The inclusion of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in BRICS demonstrates that both countries want to “enhance their relations with the whole world,” historian Tufy Kairuz, an expert in relations between Brazil and the Arab world, told Arab News.

“It will be an important step to make Mercosur closer to the Gulf nations,” he said, referring to the South American trading bloc established in 1991.

Trade between Brazil and Saudi Arabia has historically been significant. In 2022, Brazilian imports from Saudi Arabia — mostly oil-related products — reached $5.3 billion, and its exports to the Kingdom — mostly halal poultry and beef, as well as other commodities — amounted to $2.9 billion.

The volume of Brazilian exports to the UAE has also been growing lately, with a record level in 2022, reaching $3.2 billion.

Despite the current economic difficulties facing Egypt, “it has a symbolic relevance given its role in the Non-Aligned Movement in the 1960s and 1970s, and it’s an important market,” Kairuz said. In 2022, Brazilian exports to Egypt amounted to $2.8 billion.

Ali Saifi, CEO of Cdial Halal, a halal certification company in Brazil, told Arab News: “The invitation to those Arab nations was a very important move from BRICS, and contributes to improving the Brazilian relations with the Arab world.”

He added: “Brazil is the world’s largest halal exporter and has excellent relations with the Arab League. Things can only get better now that we’ll be together in the same bloc.”

Saifi emphasized that both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have “leaders with a vision of development” who have been engaging in more and more projects in South America, especially green energy and infrastructure. “Brazil has to keep being a close partner to them,” he said.

For Argentina, which has been struggling with financial problems over the past few years, BRICS membership is not only geopolitically important but economically as well, said Mariela Cuadro, an expert in the Middle East and the Global South, and a researcher at the National Scientific and Technical Research Council at the National University of San Martín, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

“It’s a bloc that allows Argentina to connect with new countries and strengthen its identity as part of the Global South,” she told Arab News.

BRICS can also function as a forum where authorities and officials “will be able to meet face to face and open new possibilities of trade,” Cuadro added.

Last year, trade between the UAE and Argentina reached $1.8 billion. Argentinian exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to $1.1 billion, with almost the same volume of imports.

“BRICS corresponds to a new paradigm for economic growth and trade,” Alfredo Abboud, secretary-general of the Argentinian Chamber of Commerce and Services for the UAE, told Arab News.

He believes that new commercial opportunities will be created within the group, “which gathers countries with large territories, populations and gross domestic products that are also key food producers.”

He said: “I’m very excited about the inclusion of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt. That’s a new world scenario, and Argentina must be part of it.”

Cruise Saudi teams up with Columbia blue to elevate AROYA Cruises offering 

Cruise Saudi teams up with Columbia blue to elevate AROYA Cruises offering 
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

Cruise Saudi teams up with Columbia blue to elevate AROYA Cruises offering 

Cruise Saudi teams up with Columbia blue to elevate AROYA Cruises offering 
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cruise Saudi, a wholly-owned venture of the Public Investment Fund, has unveiled a strategic partnership with the leisure services platform, Columbia blue, for the development of its much-anticipated premium cruise line, AROYA Cruises. 

In a significant move, Cruise Saudi has selected Columbia blue, one of the leading players in the ship management industry, as its designated ship manager for AROYA Cruises. 

The platform specializes in cruise and expedition passenger vessel management and boasts a large portfolio featuring some of the globe’s most distinguished brands. 

Under this partnership, Columbia blue will be responsible for AROYA Cruises’ hotel management operations, covering critical areas such as guest relations, housekeeping, crew management and food and beverage. Additionally, the platform will take charge of deck and engine management, ensuring the vessel’s smooth operation and passenger safety. 

Talking about the collaboration, Cruise Saudi’s CEO, Lars Clasen, emphasized the significance of this partnership in delivering a unique voyage for AROYA Cruises passengers.  

“Columbia blue is a leader in the ship management industry and an instrumental organization for AROYA Cruises to work with. This strategic partnership is crucial in ensuring that AROYA Cruises passengers have the best possible experience on-board,” he said. 

The partnership aligns with Cruise Saudi’s vision to offer a unique Arabian cruise experience. 

Columbia blue’s CEO, Norman Schmiedl, expressed pride in contributing to crafting an authentically Arabian experience for AROYA Cruises guests.  

He added: “We are extremely proud to be helping AROYA Cruises deliver a remarkably Arabian experience to their guests. We are deploying all of our 40 years of experience in cruise ship management to deliver safe, efficient and sustainable standards to AROYA Cruises.” 

Announced in June 2023, AROYA Cruises is set to be the Kingdom’s upscale maritime venture, designed to cater to the preferences of Saudi nationals, expatriates, and regional visitors. 

The partnership with Columbia blue underscores Cruise Saudi’s broader mission to generate 50,000 employment opportunities within Saudi Arabia and welcome an estimated 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by the year 2035.  

Earlier this week, Cruise Saudi and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu inked a memorandum of understanding to unlock the tourism potential of the Kingdom's unexplored southern region. 

This strategic partnership aims to position the southern region as a captivating destination for tourists, fostering growth in tourism and contributing to the region’s economic advancement.   

