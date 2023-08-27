Strong lending growth in GCC banking despite higher interest rates: Kamco  

RIYADH: Despite the high interest rates that followed the US Federal Reserve’s recent quantitative tightening, the banking sector within the Gulf Cooperation Council exhibited continuous lending growth during the second quarter of 2023, as per findings from a Kamco Invest report.

The report attributed this sequential growth during the quarter to a robust projects market pipeline and government efforts to mitigate the impact of higher interest rates.

In response to persistent inflation in the US economy, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate from 0.5 percent in March 2022 to 5.5 percent in July 2023, marking its highest level in over two decades.

The report added that the impetus provided by a range of new big-ticket projects and reform initiatives announced across the GCC, which in turn have boosted corporate lending.

Moreover, GCC-listed banks registered a record-high distribution of $1.9 trillion in gross loans at the end of the second quarter.

Kamco’s report underscored a quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.9 percent or $36.3 billion, backed by growth observed across all GCC markets.

Similarly, the report noted that aggregate net loans experienced a slightly more modest growth of 1.7 percent during the quarter, reaching a total of $1.8 trillion.