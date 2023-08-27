Strong lending growth in GCC banking despite higher interest rates: Kamco  

You are here

Moreover, GCC-listed banks registered a record-high distribution of $1.9 trillion in gross loans at the end of the second quarter. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Despite the high interest rates that followed the US Federal Reserve’s recent quantitative tightening, the banking sector within the Gulf Cooperation Council exhibited continuous lending growth during the second quarter of 2023, as per findings from a Kamco Invest report. 

The report attributed this sequential growth during the quarter to a robust projects market pipeline and government efforts to mitigate the impact of higher interest rates. 

In response to persistent inflation in the US economy, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate from 0.5 percent in March 2022 to 5.5 percent in July 2023, marking its highest level in over two decades. 

The report added that the impetus provided by a range of new big-ticket projects and reform initiatives announced across the GCC, which in turn have boosted corporate lending. 

Moreover, GCC-listed banks registered a record-high distribution of $1.9 trillion in gross loans at the end of the second quarter. 

Kamco’s report underscored a quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.9 percent or $36.3 billion, backed by growth observed across all GCC markets. 

Similarly, the report noted that aggregate net loans experienced a slightly more modest growth of 1.7 percent during the quarter, reaching a total of $1.8 trillion. 

RIYADH: In a major move aimed at reshaping the real estate sector, Saudi Arabia has unveiled the Real Estate Market initiative. This platform is poised to elevate the management of property transactions, spanning ownership transfers, purchases, sales, and mortgages. 

The Real Estate Market’s primary objective is to establish a robust system for monitoring and regulating transactions, while also preventing any potential price manipulation. 

The newly launched market includes many services that will contribute to accelerating the implementation of real estate operations as well as providing data with high quality and efficiency.  

Moreover, it is expected to foster transparency and ensure fair and competitive opportunities for all stakeholders, thereby dismantling monopolistic practices.

RIYADH: In a major push to bolster startup growth, Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority has unveiled a series of pivotal amendments to the regulatory framework governing SME and craftsman financing. 

Among the most significant changes, the loan ceiling has been raised from 5,000 Omani rials ($12,994) to 20,000 rials, and additional administrative fees have been waived.  

Moreover, the maximum loan value and upper age limit for applicants have been removed, allowing more entrepreneurs to access funding.  

Article 14, which previously imposed a cap on financing at 50 percent of the original funding, has now been removed. The move is intended to boost flexibility for the growth and sustainability of the SME sector in the country.

These revisions are poised to stimulate both local and international expansion of SMEs, augmenting their contributions to Oman’s gross domestic product and overall economic advancement. 

The restructured regulations introduce greater flexibility in loan disbursement, catering to the specific needs and nature of each project. They also open doors for financing projects that have previously secured funding with varying loan values. 

Furthermore, the revised framework sets a maximum 60-day period for decision-making on financing requests. It also outlines mechanisms for disbursement, grace periods for repayment, and beneficiaries’ obligations.

As of Aug. 10, the SME Development Authority has approved 170 financing requests, aggregating to 15.7 million Omani rials in 2023.  

The Industrial Projects and Services Financing Program dominated the year, encompassing 110 requests totaling 11.4 million Omani rials. Other programs such as Contract Financing and Working Capital and Fixed Assets Financing also garnered significant attention.  

Geographically, the province of Muscat took the lead in approved financing, with 63 requests totaling 4.9 million Omani rials. North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah regions followed suit with 29 and 19 approved requests, respectively. 

In addition to financial support, the regulatory amendments mandate periodic follow-ups by the authority and the Omani Development Bank. These reviews aim to identify challenges faced by projects and devise suitable solutions. 

The authority has concurrently introduced seven financing programs catering to diverse sectors. These initiatives include programs for industrial projects, craft businesses and even mobile commercial activities. The scope extends to SMEs that have contracts with Omani Investment Authority-affiliated companies. 

RIYADH: In a bid to explore advancements and future trends in the software sector amid Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey, both local and global experts are set to convene in Riyadh. 

Scheduled for Oct. 18, the Digital Technology Forum will be hosted by the Kingdom’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

This third edition of the forum, themed “Pioneering Software for a Prosperous Digital Economy,” coincides with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy in line with the Vision 2030 agenda. 

The event will take place under the patronage of Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CSTC. 

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co.’s subsidiary, Telecommunications Towers Co., or TAWAL, has raised $1.42 billion in Islamic financing to facilitate the acquisition of tower assets from the Netherlands-based United Group, extending its reach into the European market.  

TAWAL agreed in April to buy tower infrastructure worth 1.22 billion euros ($1.34 billion) from United Group which has sites in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia. 

In a regulatory filing, the telecommunications major disclosed that the transaction was funded through a Shariah-compliant bank loan. The deal, having obtained the required approvals, was completed on August 24. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, played a key role by contributing $1.02 billion to the funding, with $300 million as a bridge loan. Dubai Islamic Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank followed suit, contributing $250 million and $150 million, respectively. 

The strategic acquisition bolsters TAWAL’s tower portfolio, raising it to over 21,000 sites across five countries.  

“This acquisition represents a unique addition to stc complete digital ecosystem,” said the telecommunication firm. 

Earlier this month, stc revealed another significant move as its joint venture with the Public Investment Fund, iot squared, agreed to acquire 100 percent of Machinestalk, an internet of things solutions provider. 

According to a press statement, the acquisition is expected to accelerate iot squared’s growth and solidify its position as a leading regional IoT solutions provider.  

It added that these investments will drive digital transformation in the Kingdom and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 becoming a technology hub in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

In July, stc entered into a strategic partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation, contributing to the Kingdom's ambitions of becoming a global hub for esports and gaming.  

This collaboration involves providing technical support and high-speed internet services for several events in the federation’s calendar. 

On the financial front, stc reported a 4 percent increase in net profit for the first half of the year, reaching SR6.11 billion compared to SR5.87 billion in the same period the previous year.  

The company’s second-quarter revenue also demonstrated growth, standing at SR3 billion, a 6 percent increase compared to SR2.83 billion in the corresponding period last year. 

RIYADH: In a bid to bolster the growth of fast-moving businesses in Saudi Arabia, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority has initiated the Growth Week. Scheduled from August 27 to 31, the event is part of a series of business weeks being organized to propel the growth of the SME sector in the Kingdom. 

Also known as Monsha’at, the authority has collaborated with various governmental bodies and sectors dedicated to fostering the progress of enterprises within the Kingdom for this initiative. Notably, this includes the Silicon Valley Innovation Center in the US, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The organization of Growth Week falls in line with Vision 2030 which sets a target for the sector to contribute 35 percent to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by the year 2030.  

