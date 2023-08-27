Elsewedy Electric wins cable-supply contract in NEOM   

Closing bell: TASI edges up 65 points with over $1bn trading turnover

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index marked a modest rise, gaining 64.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to close at 11,470.11 on Sunday.

While parallel market Nomu witnessed a significant surge of 363.74 points, or 1.54 percent, concluding at 24,009.99. Simultaneously, the MSCI Tadawul Index made an 8.36-point climb, equivalent to 0.57 percent, reaching 1,483.46.

With a total trading turnover amounting to SR3.9 billion ($1.11 billion), 143 stocks advanced while 72 registered declines. On the Nomu market, a traded value of SR33.9 million was recorded by the day’s close.

Takween Advanced Industries Co. emerged as a standout performer, as its share price surged by 9.89 percent, reaching SR17.78.

Other noteworthy gainers included Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. and The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., observing rises of 8.36 percent and 6.44 percent, ending at SR37.6 and SR14.22, respectively.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Seera Group Holding showed positive performance. On the flip side, Zamil Industrial Investment Co. faced a drop of 3.6 percent in its share price, closing at SR24.1, emerging as the weakest performer for the day.

Other laggards included Thimar Development Holding Co. and The National Company for Glass Industries, with their share prices falling by 3.51 percent and 1.9 percent to SR27.5 and SR36.2, respectively.

Almunajem Foods Co. and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. also performed poorly.

On Nomu, Future Care Trading Co. achieved the most substantial gain, with its share price rising by 18.09 percent to SR21.02.

Other gainers on Nomu included Mayar Holding Co. and Meyar Co., which experienced increases of 15.31 percent and 5.62 percent, reaching SR186.8 and SR94, respectively.

Canadian Medical Center Co. and Nofoth Food Products Co. were also among the top gainers.

Enma AlRawabi Co. faced the most substantial loss on Nomu, with its share price declining by 9.88 percent to SR20.44.

Molan Steel Co. and Academy of Learning Co. also recorded declines as their share prices fell by 4.63 percent and 3.89 percent to SR4.33 and SR8.65, respectively.

The day’s trading also witnessed losses for Balady Poultry Trading Co. and Knowledge Tower Trading Co.