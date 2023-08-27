Iraq says arrested Daesh member for gathering intel
Iraqi government forces deploy on the western outskirts of the Iraqi city of Tikrit, 160 kms north of Baghdad, during a military operation to retake control of the city from Daesh group. (AFP file photo)
Daesh terrorists seized swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s interior ministry said Sunday an Daesh group member had been arrested in a Baghdad hotel, accusing him of carrying out intelligence-gathering missions for the terrorist organization.
The man, whose name was not given, was detained by “intelligence units charged with the security of tourist infrastructure,” a ministry press release said.
It said he was accused of supplying the terrorists with “personal information about members of the security forces in Nineveh province” in northern Iraq.
The man had confessed to being an Daesh member, it added.
Daesh terrorists seized swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.
However, terrorists cells still stage sporadic attacks on the army and police, especially in rural and remote areas.
A United Nations report published in July said Daesh has “between 5,000 and 7,000 members across Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, most of whom are fighters.”
Sudanese paramilitary force backs cease-fire and talks on country’s future
Updated 34 sec ago
CAIRO: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said it was open to a long-term cease-fire with the army and presented its vision for a “Sudan Reborn,” an initiative that could revive efforts to hold direct talks between the warring parties. The statement came as fighting between the RSF and the army enters its 20th week with no side claiming victory while millions have been driven from their homes in the capital and other cities. The United Nations has warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions,” with rising hunger, collapsing health care, and wrecked infrastructure. The RSF and allied militias have also been accused of ethnic cleansing in West Darfur. The two sides blame each other for starting the war on April 15, after weeks of tension over the integration of their troops into a single force as part of a transition to democracy. The two sides led the country together since toppling Omar Al-Bashir in 2019 and pushing civilian politicians out of the government in a coup in 2021. In the statement released late on Sunday, RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo appeared willing to negotiate with the army over the shape of the future Sudanese state, going beyond the technicalities of a permanent cease-fire which have hindered Saudi and US-sponsored mediation efforts. “Efforts to end the protracted crisis must be directed toward achieving a lasting cease-fire, coupled with comprehensive political solutions that address the root causes of Sudan’s wars,” the statement said. Under his “Sudan Reborn” plan, Dagalo committed the RSF to previously floated principles such as federal, multicultural rule, democratic elections, and a single army. The statement came after army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan arrived on Sunday in Port Sudan on his first trip outside the capital since fighting broke out. Government sources say he will travel to Saudi Arabia and Egypt for talks. Pro-democracy politicians warned Burhan against announcing a new government, saying it would prompt the RSF to form a parallel authority. Regional mediators have appeared to accept a future role for soldiers in a transitional government. But on Friday, the ambassador of the United States, one of the main sponsors of the post-Bashir transition, wrote on X that “the belligerents, who have demonstrated they are not fit to govern, must end the conflict and transfer power to a civilian transitional government.”
UNRWA-run schools in Gaza begin new term amid uncertainty
UN’s Palestinian refugee agency is short of nearly $200 million needed to pay for schools’ staff salaries
Updated 8 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
GAZA: Gaza’s students began their new school term on Sunday, but it is unclear if they will be able to complete the year uninterrupted due to a funding crisis at the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency.
The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East or UNRWA runs 288 schools in the Palestinian territory, among 700 across parts of the Middle East region that it funds alongside 140 medical clinics.
But it is short of nearly $200 million needed to pay for staff salaries and keep the services running until the end of 2023.
“We haven’t secured all the funding we need to ensure that our schools can remain operational until the end of this year, so we are working on securing the funds needed to keep schools in Gaza open,” said Thomas White, Gaza director of UNRWA’s affairs.
White said some donor countries would hold discussion about funding for UNRWA in September.
“In the event we don’t get the funding, it is 298,000 students who might not be going to school.
In Gaza, it is 1.2 million people who may not have access to healthcare,” White said during a visit to one UN-run school in Gaza City.
In addition to the $200 million to support its operational budget in the wider region, UNRWA also needs $75 million for food aid in Gaza.
Around two thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million population are refugees, mainly the descendants of those who fled or had been forced to flee their hometowns and villages around the 1948 war which saw the birth of the state of Israel.
US Congress members visit rebel area in northern Syria
Updated 16 min 10 sec ago
AFP
AZAZ, Syria: Three members of the US Congress made a rare visit on Sunday to opposition-held territory in northern Syria controlled by pro-Turkish factions, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
The bipartisan delegation comprising Joe Wilson, Victoria Spartz and Dean Phillips entered Syria from Turkiye through the Bab Al-Salama border crossing, where they were welcomed by a banner reading “Welcome to Free Syria” and revolutionary flags.
The delegation visited a hospital in the city of Azaz in Aleppo province and met orphans of the Syrian civil war, which has killed more than 500,000 people since it erupted in 2011.
The visit’s “purpose is to see the reality of the liberated areas,” said Yasser El-Hajji, spokesperson for the Turkiye-backed interim government.
However, the delegation’s visit had to be curtailed for security reasons, a member of their escort said.
The Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham or HTS group controls much of Syria’s last pocket of armed opposition, which includes a significant part of Idlib province as well as bordering terri- tories of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia provinces.
Other opposition factions, supported by Turkiye to varying degrees, also control parts of northern Syria.
“To avoid sparking controversy in the United States, they ultimately did not proceed toward Jindayris in the territories controlled by HTS,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
HTS, which is led by the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, is classified as a terrorist group by Washington.
“The members of Congress wanted to assess the work of the interim government to study the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid via Bab Al-Salama instead of Bab El-Hawa,” which is controlled by HTS, added the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria for its reports.
Under a 2014 agreement, most international aid including food, water and medicine entered from Turkiye via the Bab Al-Hawa crossing without the authorization of Damascus.
The UN last month failed to reach consensus on extending the mechanism through the Security Council, but subsequently announced that aid deliveries would resume through Bab Al-Hawa.
Israel says its foreign minister met with his Libyan counterpart in sign of burgeoning ties
Cohen said he discussed the importance of preserving the heritage of Libya’s former Jewish community, including renovating synagogues
Updated 27 August 2023
AP
TRIPOLI: The Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers met secretly in Italy last week, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced Sunday, in what it said was the first-ever meeting between the country’s top diplomats.
The meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Najla Mangoush, foreign minister of the Tripoli-based government, marked a small breakthrough for Israel’s government, whose hard-line policies toward the Palestinians have led to a cooling of its burgeoning ties with the Arab world.
“I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for relations between the two countries,” Cohen said in a statement. He said the meeting was hosted by Italy’s foreign minister in Rome.
Cohen said he discussed the importance of preserving the heritage of Libya’s former Jewish community, including renovating synagogues and cemeteries. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said talks also touched on possible Israeli assistance for humanitarian issues, agriculture and water management.
There was no immediate comment from Libya.
The late Libyan leader, Muammar Qaddafi, was hostile to Israel and a staunch supporter of the Palestinians, including radical militant groups opposed to peace with Israel.
Libya was plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled Qaddafi, who was later killed, and left the country divided between rival governments in Benghazi in the east and Tripoli in the west. The United Nations has been struggling to shepherd the country toward new elections.
The Tripoli government is headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is close to Italy and the West.
Then-President Donald Trump brokered a series of diplomatic agreements between Israel and four Arab countries known as the Abraham Accords.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been eager to expand ties with the Arab world, but his government has come under heavy criticism due to its support for West Bank settlement construction and ongoing military raids on suspected militant strongholds in the occupied territory.
A pop concert in Beirut told a tale of two cities by mirroring Lebanon’s wealth gap
Since 2019, Lebanese currency has lost over 90 percent of its value; 80 percent of the population now lives in poverty
Economic disparity was made all too evident by a concert by singer Amr Diab this month at the Beirut Waterfront
Updated 27 August 2023
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: The wildly popular Egyptian singer Amr Diab performed for an audience of thousands at the Beirut Waterfront in Lebanon on Aug. 19. Tickets went for $60 a piece, with concertgoers asked to wear white to be let in.
During his first performance in Lebanon in 12 years, the singer sported a $500,000 Rolex watch and was reportedly paid $750,000 for the concert and a private wedding show.
While Diab’s Lebanese fans might have been dazzled, if their Instagram posts from the venue were any guide, many found the concert and its star tasteless and insensitive at a time when Lebanon is in the grip of a protracted economic crisis that has pushed 80 percent of the population below the poverty line.
At the same time, some wondered how Diab was able to rally close to 20,000 people to the Beirut Waterfront, while the families affected by the Beirut port blast continue to call in vain for help from their fellow citizens.
The Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut explosion, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, devastated the capital. The impact destroyed the city’s port, damaged over half of the city and killed 218, injuring around 7,000 and leaving an estimated 300,000 homeless.
Diab’s starstruck fans were put on blast by Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s minister of environment, who strongly criticized the state the venue was left in after the show was over as clips on social media showed the surrounding streets littered with garbage.
In a post on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, Yassin called on the company that organized the event to clean the site and adjacent streets at its own expense in accordance with the country’s 2018 Waste Management Law 80.
He also asked the governor of Beirut to issue general cleanliness guidelines and ended his post with the Arabic hashtag that translates to “clean your country.”
Arab netizens also took to X to comment on videos of the concert, posting such sarcastic messages as “the dollar returned to the exchange rate of 1,500 LL and the electricity is back as well.”
Other comments took on a more serious tone, with one social media user saying: “Even if Michael Jackson comes back from the dead to perform, the city remains paralyzed until the victims of the blast get justice.”
Lebanese journalist Omar Kaskas defended the partygoers against criticism in an article posted on Houna Loubnan, writing: “They pointed fingers at Amr Diab’s passionate fans, assigning them the responsibility for the port explosion, the political and financial collapse, and according to some intellectuals, the presidential and governmental void in the country!”
While no one blamed Diab’s fans for Lebanon’s economic misfortune, the concert and the white-clad attendees did illustrate a stark wealth gap that has led to the formation of two parallel societies in a city once known as the Paris of the Middle East.
Beirut has become a city of contrasts, with expensive luxury cars parked outside fancy restaurants and bars while across the street, people rummage through garbage bins searching for something to eat or sell. The economic situation has become so dire that some Lebanese have resorted to robbing their own frozen funds from banks.
The presidential and administrative void in the country is compounded by the governing elite’s failure to form a new government and elect a president. Public sentiment remains indifferent to political developments, with many Lebanese, preoccupied with day-to-day survival, turning a deaf ear to party rhetoric.
Tatiana, a mother of two living in the capital who preferred not to give her family name, told Arab News: “I am ashamed of my current situation, although I am not the one who caused it. I send my girls to school, but I often have to do so with no sandwiches, snacks and treats they can eat during their breaks, or with a meager labneh sandwich that they’ve grown sick of.”
While Tatiana struggles to support her girls, they at least continue to attend school. Many other Lebanese families have been forced to take their children out of school and send them off to work to keep the family from slipping deeper into poverty.
The mother explains that she is forced to “fake a smile and be happy because I don’t want my girls to realize the severity of our situation. How some people can afford to attend concerts, pay in dollars, and have a good time is something I used to understand, but now I can no longer.”
INNUMBERS
* 3m People in Lebanon living in poverty today
* 46% Share of population that is hungry
* 1.5m Syrian refugees currently in Lebanon
Meanwhile, a looming potential confrontation with its southern neighbor, Israel, threatens to turn Lebanon’s situation from bad to worse. Tensions have steadily escalated between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which wields considerable political influence in Lebanon.
Each has accused the other in recent months of violating UN resolutions governing the boundary established 18 years ago after the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.
On Thursday, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced that four Israeli citizens were arrested in July for suspected ties to Hezbollah, claiming that they were involved in smuggling Iranian-made explosive devices into the country. The next day, Lebanese authorities claimed to have busted “a spy cell working for the Israeli enemy” by arresting two individuals at Beirut airport.
During a war of words earlier this month, the likes of which have not been seen since 2006, Israel’s defense minister and Hezbollah’s secretary-general threatened to send one another’s country “back to the stone age.”
Elio Azar, a Lebanese citizen, told Arab News: “We have been dealing with an imminent war scenario every summer. They can go ahead. We have a joke: It’s not summer unless there’s a threat of war. Anyway, can it really get worse than this?”
The rhetorical question reflects the stark reality of an impoverished country in no position to fight a war, much less recover from the inevitable devastation — something that might further stoke popular anger against the country’s entrenched elites.
A World Bank report published earlier this year described the situation as “among the most severe crises globally since the mid 19th century … with an unprecedented institutional vacuum that will further delay any agreement on crisis resolution and critical reform ratification, deepening the woes of the Lebanese people.”
Since the start of the financial collapse in 2019 until today, the Lebanese currency has lost over 90 percent of its value, while about 80 percent of the population lives under the poverty line.
The International Monetary Fund said last month that the financial crisis is further compounded by the lack of policy action and interests that prompt resistance to reform. The report further explained that without reforms, the public debt could reach 547 percent of the country’s gross domestic product by 2027.
“The continuation of the status quo presents the largest risk to Lebanon’s economic and social stability, taking the country down an unpredictable road,” the report said.
Lebanon signed an agreement with the IMF in April 2022, promising reforms and measures that it has yet to fulfill to secure a full program.
IMF Mission Chief Ernesto Rigo described the situation as “very dire.”
Meanwhile, some experts warn that in case of eruption of another war between Hezbollah and Israel, Lebanon will not be able to rebuild.
“I don’t think Hezbollah can afford a war today,” Michael Young, a senior editor at the Beirut-based Carnegie Middle East Center, told Arab News.
“It will probably be years before Lebanon can rebuild itself because of a dire economic situation. The impact of the war will be felt for a long time, unlike the 2006 war when money quickly entered the country to help rebuild.”
Young added that if the current exchange of threats gave way to an exchange of fire, “the destruction in Lebanon will be so immense that, in a way, what it would do is create a great amount of discontent among the other communities in the country.”
With the country’s currency having lost over 90 percent of its value, the majority of its citizens living under suffocating poverty, and scores of people still recovering from the Beirut blast three years ago, the question on the minds of most Lebanese is: “Can it really get worse than this?”
However, until Lebanon reaches its breaking point, one thing is certain going by the Diab concert. Those with the means to do so will continue to eat, drink and party on, living in their very own Beirut far from the rest of the nation’s grim reality.