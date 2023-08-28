You are here

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
Above, a helicopter and ambulance being used in the medical transport of those involved in the aircraft crash, in Darwin, Australia on Aug. 27, 2023. (AuBC via AP)
Updated 28 August 2023
8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
  • The Osprey that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run
CANBERRA: Eight US Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues on an island.
All 20 survivors were flown from Melville Island 80 kilometers south to Darwin within hours of the Marine V-22 Osprey crashing at 9:30 a.m. Sunday during a multinational training exercise, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.
All were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital, and 12 had been discharged by Monday, she said.
The first five Marines to arrive at the city’s main hospital were critically injured and one underwent emergency surgery.
Fyles said she would not detail the conditions of eight who remained in the hospital out of respect for them and their families.
“It’s ... a credit to everyone involved that we were able to get 20 patients from an extremely remote location on an island into our tertiary hospital within a matter of hours,” Fyles told reporters.
The Osprey that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
All 23 Marines aboard the lost aircraft were temporarily based in Darwin as part of the Marine Corps’ annual troop rotation.
Around 150 US Marines are currently based in Darwin and up to 2,500 rotate through the city every year. They are part of a realignment of US forces in the Asia-Pacific that is broadly meant to face an increasingly assertive China.
The bodies of the dead Marines remained at the crash site, where an exclusion zone would be maintained, Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said.
The cause of the crash had yet to be explained and investigators would remain at the site for at least 10 days, Murphy said.
The Osprey, a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight can tilt its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane, crashed into tropical forest and burst into flame.
Emergency responders were surprised the death toll was not higher.
“For a chopper that crashes and catches fire, to have 20 Marines that are surviving, I think that’s an incredible outcome,” Murphy said.
“Our thoughts are with the three Marines that have died during service for their country, and our thoughts go out to their country, to the United States Marine Corps and all their colleagues and friends,” he added.
Defense Minister Richard Marles was also greatful that the toll was not worse.
“It’s remarkable that in many ways, so many have survived,” Marles told Nine News television.
“This remains a very tragic incident and the loss of those lives are keenly felt,” Marles added.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid tribute to dead Marines.
“These Marines served our country with courage and pride, and my thoughts and prayers are with their families today, with the other troops who were injured in the crash, and with the entire USMC family,” Austin tweeted.
The US Embassy in Australia issued a statement offering condolences to the families and friends of the dead Marines and thanking Australian responders for their help.

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow soon – TASS

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow soon – TASS
Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow soon – TASS

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow soon – TASS
  • Turkiye is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal that allows for the export of grain via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports
Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will hold talks in Moscow “in the nearest future,” the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Turkiye is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal that allows for the export of grain via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
The Kremlin has said President Vladimir Putin is likely to hold talks in person soon with Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan on the Black Sea grain accord and other issues, but no date or venue has yet been announced.

Topics: Ukraine Turkiye Russia

Related

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as foreign ship tries out Kyiv’s new Black Sea corridor
World
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as foreign ship tries out Kyiv’s new Black Sea corridor
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, late Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
Middle-East
West must keep ‘promises’ on Ukraine grain deal: Erdogan

Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church

Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church

Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church
  • Pope Francis has been criticized by conservative sectors of the US Church who are opposed to reforms
  • Francis says his critics should understand that ‘there is an appropriate evolution in the understanding of matters of faith and morals’
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has lamented what he called a “reactionary” Catholic Church in the United States, where he said political ideology has replaced faith in some cases.
In the 10 years since his election, Francis has been criticized by conservative sectors of the US Church who are opposed to reforms such as giving women and lay Catholics more roles and making the Church more welcoming and less judgmental toward some, including LGBT people.
Francis made his comments on Aug. 5 in a private meeting in Lisbon with members of the Jesuit order, of which he is a member, during his trip for World Youth Day. They were published on Monday by the Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica.
In a question-and-answer session, a Portuguese Jesuit said that during a sabbatical in the United States, he was saddened that many Catholics, including some bishops, were hostile to the pope’s leadership.
“You have seen that in the United States the situation is not easy: there is a very strong reactionary attitude. It is organized and shapes the way people belong, even emotionally,” the pope responded.
Religious conservatives in the United States often have aligned with politically conservative media outlets to criticize the pope over a host of issues such as climate change, immigration, social justice, his calls for gun control and his opposition to the death penalty.
“You have been to the United States and you say you have felt a climate of closure. Yes, this climate can be experienced in some situations,” Francis said.
“And there, one can lose the true tradition and turn to ideologies for support. In other words, ideology replaces faith, membership in a sector of the Church replaces membership in the Church,” he said.
Francis said his critics should understand that “there is an appropriate evolution in the understanding of matters of faith and morals” and that being backward-looking is “useless.”
As an example, he said some pontiffs centuries ago were tolerant of slavery but the Church evolved.
One of the pope’s fiercest American critics, Rome-based Cardinal Raymond Burke, wrote in an introduction for a recent book that a meeting of bishops called by Francis for this October to help chart the future of the Church risked sowing “confusion and error and division.”

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Migrant deaths are ‘open wound’ for humanity: Pope Francis
World
Migrant deaths are ‘open wound’ for humanity: Pope Francis
1.5 million brave scorching heat for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil in Portugal
World
1.5 million brave scorching heat for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil in Portugal

China won’t require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday

China won’t require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday
Updated 28 August 2023
AP

China won’t require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday

China won’t require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday
  • China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected
Updated 28 August 2023
AP

BEIJING: China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday.
It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.
China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.
As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.
The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

Topics: COVID-19 China Coronavirus Coronavirus

Related

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
World
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
Global COVID-19 cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
World
Global COVID-19 cases up 80% as new subvariant rises

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time
  • Launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15
  • Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole in a historic triumph
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s space agency on Monday postponed for the third time the launch of its “Moon Sniper” lunar mission due to strong winds just half an hour before launch.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) gave no new date for the launch, which comes after India successfully landed a probe on the Moon last week.
The rocket, set for launch from the southern island of Tanegashima, will also carry a research satellite developed by JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency.
Tatsuru Tokunaga, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries official in charge of the launch, told reporters the mission was postponed as “upper winds did not meet the launch conditions” and that it would take “at least three days” to prepare for another attempt.
The firm said the launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15.
Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole in a historic triumph.
Previously, only the United States, Russia and China had managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, and none on the south pole.
India’s success came days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region, and four years after a previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.
Japan has also tried before, attempting last year to land a lunar probe named Omotenashi, carried on NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, but the mission went wrong and communications were lost with the craft.
In April, Japanese start-up ispace failed in an ambitious attempt to become the first private company to land on the Moon, losing communication with its craft after what the firm called a “hard landing.”
The “Moon Sniper” is so called because JAXA is aiming to land its lightweight “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) within 100 meters of a specific target on the Moon.
This is far less than the usual range of several kilometers.
Using a palm-sized mini rover developed with a toy company, SLIM aims to investigate how the Moon was formed by examining exposed pieces of the lunar mantle.
Japan has also had problems with launch rockets, with failures after liftoff of the next-generation H3 model in March and the normally reliable solid-fuel Epsilon the previous October.
Last month, the test of an Epsilon S rocket, an improved version of the Epsilon, ended in an explosion 50 seconds after ignition.

Topics: Japan

Related

Japan’s ispace concedes failure in bid to make first commercial moon landing
World
Japan’s ispace concedes failure in bid to make first commercial moon landing
Japan space agency heralds new dawn in interplanetary expeditions
World
Japan space agency heralds new dawn in interplanetary expeditions

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS
  • The embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit“
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Russia’s FSB security service has charged a former employee of the US consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington, state news agency TASS said on Monday.
The suspect, Robert Shonov, relayed information to US embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia’s conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential election in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.
The FSB said it planned to question US embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov, a Russian national who has been under arrest since May.
The embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit,” and his “only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources.”

Topics: Russia US

Related

Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia’s Prigozhin
World
Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia’s Prigozhin

