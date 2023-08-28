Saudi-Italian Investment Forum to foster economic cooperation

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, is set to host a joint forum following Monday in Milan. File
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, is set to host a joint forum following Monday in Milan. 

The Saudi-Italian Investment Forum marks a significant step in bolstering bilateral ties and will feature stakeholders from various governmental and private sectors from both countries, according to the state-run news agency,

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the forum aims to promote investment opportunities and will focus on critical areas such as clean energy, healthcare, manufacturing and hospitality. 

The discussions will further explore the investment landscape in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its ongoing economic transformation.  

The event comes at a time when bilateral trade between the two nations has reached an estimated $11 billion in 2022, highlighting the growing economic synergy. 

This high-profile gathering coincides with the 90th anniversary of Saudi-Italian diplomatic relations and aims to deepen investment and trade partnerships.  

The forum is expected to serve as a gateway for Italian investors and companies, providing them access to investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, estimated to be worth over $3 trillion.  

The event is pivotal to enhancing the competitive investment environment between the two countries, regionally and globally.

