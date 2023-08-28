You are here

Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa'ed Ventures

Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures
Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures

Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures
RIYADH: Rewaa, a leading full-stack inventory management platform for the retail industry, has raised $27 million (SR100 million) in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Wa’ed Ventures, the Kingdom-based VC fund wholly owned by Aramco. STC’s Corporate Innovation Fund, launched earlier in February to invest in early-stage tech companies across various digital sectors, participated in the round. Rewaa marks CIF’s first venture investment in Saudi Arabia since its launch.

Other participating investors included Silicon Valley’s Graphene Ventures, Sadu Capital, Vision Ventures, Khwarizmi Ventures, RZM Investment, Derayah VC, and Abdulrahman Sulaiman Al Rajhi & Sons Investment Company.

According to the founders, the company has processed over SR7 billion in transaction value to date, positioning it as one of Saudi’s fastest-growing SaaS companies in the MENA region. The company specializes in omnichannel inventory management software.

“This investment propels us toward our vision of becoming the optimal technological partner for small and medium-sized businesses in the retail sector. By contributing to the industry's digital transformation through the creation of a globally competitive product, we aim to make a significant impact on retail merchants, empowering them to deliver unparalleled service with heightened efficiency,” said Mohammed Alqasir, co-founder and CEO at Rewaa.

Rewaa provides retailers with a cloud-based integrated solution that synchronizes online and physical store inventory seamlessly, in addition to offering point-of-sale and accounting modules for a fully integrated platform.

Since its inception in 2018, Rewaa has served more than 7,000 retailers in the Kingdom and abroad, creating over 250 local jobs. The company’s innovation and success led to its recognition as one of the 35 tech companies in the Saudi Unicorns Program.

“Rewaa’s revolutionary approach to digitizing and optimizing operational processes based on efficiency and scale-up goals for SMEs perfectly addresses the needs of the typically-scattered retail industry,” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures.

“Through our investment, we seek to participate in developing technologies that support the retail market, including Rewaa'a company,” commented Majed Aljarboua, general manager at stc Corporate Funds and Entrepreneurship. 

 

Topics: Wa'ed Rewaa funding expansion

China’s Sinopec interested in Saudi shale gas project, says president

China’s Sinopec interested in Saudi shale gas project, says president
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

China’s Sinopec interested in Saudi shale gas project, says president

China’s Sinopec interested in Saudi shale gas project, says president
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., also known as Sinopec, is interested in Saudi Arabia’s shale gas development project, according to the firm’s president Yu Baocai.

Also referred to as Al-Jufarah, the project is the largest shale gas development project outside the US, as reported by Reuters.

This development comes after the state-run oil and gas giant reported a 20 percent decline in interim earnings, Yu explained at a briefing in Hong Kong.

In March, Sinopec announced it would actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where it already owns a stake in a refinery.

At the time, Yu had made the remarks without elaboration during a press briefing after the company announced a 6.9 percent decline in net profit last year.

In February 2020, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that his ministry would enhance the economic and political security of Saudi Arabia by creating an environment in which businesses could take advantage of opportunities in the Al-Jufurah gas field.

“The project of developing the Al-Jafurah gas field is the largest booster for the energy sector in the Kingdom,” Prince Abdulaziz said at the time.

He added: “We aim to reach 90 percent of electricity production from gas and renewable energy.” 

At the time, he added that the Al-Jafurah field would start production in 2023, noting that the numbers previously revealed about the field’s capacity were underestimated. 

“It will enable the Kingdom to convert the current power stations from petroleum products to gas, which is a rationalization of fuel,” the minister stressed at the time.

Sinopec has always been committed to acting as an ambassador of Sino-Saudi friendship.

Four years ago, the company released its first sustainability report of Sinopec in Saudi Arabia and established the Social Responsibility Demonstration Site.

“We respect the customs and culture of Saudi Arabia, celebrate the national and traditional festivals of Saudi Arabia and China with local employees and the community, and promote cultural exchanges between our two countries,” the company said in a statement at the time.

It added: “We offer systematic, international training sessions on a long-term basis in the Kingdom, providing training for young people in the country.”

Saudi Arabia, Thailand trade to hit ‘$267m within 5 years’

Saudi Arabia, Thailand trade to hit ‘$267m within 5 years’
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nadin Hassan

Saudi Arabia, Thailand trade to hit ‘$267m within 5 years’

Saudi Arabia, Thailand trade to hit ‘$267m within 5 years’
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
Reina Takla Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Amid growing collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, the trade ties between the two countries are projected to increase to SR1 billion ($266.5 million) in the next three to five years, predicted a Thai official.

The volume of trade between Riyadh and Bangkok was recorded at SR470 million in 2022. Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Thai Trade Exhibition Saudi Arabia 2023 that is currently underway in Riyadh, Prayoon Inskul, permanent secretary of the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperation of Thailand, said trade is likely to grow across various sectors, especially in fisheries and livestock.

Prayoon Inskul, permanent secretary of the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperation of Thailand. AN photo by Huda Bashatah

Describing Saudi Arabia as the “center of the GCC region,” Inkul said it is the hub of trade and distribution of products to other countries in the region.

Riyadh and Bangkok have managed to forge a robust economic alliance, which is underpinned by several factors including shared economic interests and a commitment to leveraging each other’s strengths.

Thai Ambassador Darm Boomtham told Arab News that his country also had a strong petrochemical industry with extensive experience in downstream products.

“We have more than 30 years of experience” in this field, he said. “We can also learn more from Saudi Arabia because the Kingdom is a champion” in this sector, the envoy added.

The four-day trade show in Riyadh seeks to boost trade ties between the two countries. Over 100 manufacturers and entrepreneurs from the country are showcasing a wide range of products from different sectors such as food and beverage, fashion, health, beauty, jewelry, medical services, and spas.

The event has drawn the participation of entrepreneurs, professionals, and companies who are enthusiastic about capitalizing on potential business prospects and establishing collaborative partnerships.

Boomtham said by organizing such events we aim to encourage the business community from both countries to explore investment opportunities. He told Arab News that the Thai authorities had organized three pre-business forums since 2022 to motivate the business communities of the two nations.

Thai Ambassador Darm Boomtham. AN photo by Huda Bashatah
 

The first day of the trade exhibition featured a roundtable discussion on halal products, which was organized by Thailand’s Halal Science Center, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, also known as SASO.

“The (Thailand’s) Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has also been strengthening technical cooperation with the relevant Saudi agencies, especially on halal standards and measures, and factors on production such as fertilizers,” Inskul told Arab News.

“The ministry also has plans to introduce alternative protein products, including rice varieties for health benefits to correspond with Saudi Arabia’s NEOM policy which aims to reform the process of production, distribution, and consumption of products, which includes encouraging the consumption of novel foods,” he added.

The Thai ambassador said Thailand’s Halal Science Center is playing a vital role in the development of halal industry in the Southeast Asian country due to its huge potential.

Last November, Thai authorities put forth a bilateral collaboration proposal aimed at bolstering the relationship between their country and the Kingdom. This initiative coincided with a significant investment delegation from Riyadh visiting Bangkok.

In June, a senior Thai official announced that Thai enterprises are prepared to commit a collective investment of $36 million in Saudi Arabia.

This announcement was made by Sanan Angubolkul, the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, during a session of the Saudi-Thai Business Forum held in Riyadh.

Angubolkul said that a total of eight Thai companies are actively considering investments amounting to the mentioned sum within Saudi Arabia.

He also underlined his nation’s willingness to collaborate closely with the Kingdom in sectors such as energy and crude oil storage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand trade show

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region receives $19m funding boost to foster agricultural innovation

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region receives $19m funding boost to foster agricultural innovation
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region receives $19m funding boost to foster agricultural innovation

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region receives $19m funding boost to foster agricultural innovation
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a stride toward agricultural innovation, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region has received a financial boost of SR72 million ($19.2 million) to set up the first-of-its-kind coffee city project, aligning with the self-sufficiency goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

An agreement has been formalized between the Agricultural Development Fund and the Agricultural Cooperative Society in Baljurashi to drive agricultural activities through advanced technologies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This initiative is set to reshape the agricultural landscape with a focus on coffee production. 

Hani Al-Rahyan, director of the specialized projects department in the ADF, and Muhammad Al-Ghamdi, vice-president of the ACS, signed the deal under the patronage of Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water, and agriculture. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Baha region.

Beyond its economic implications, the collaboration aims to encourage agricultural investments, develop vegetation cover, create local job opportunities, and bolster the role of cooperative societies within the Kingdom. 

The coffee city initiative, with an envisaged production capacity of approximately 500,000 trees, encompasses a range of infrastructure including buildings, a factory, machinery, and transportation means. 

Additionally, the project integrates elements such as coffee seedlings, production lines, an irrigation system, and a drip network, underscoring its aim to foster coffee production in the region.

Highlighting the broader regional potential, Al-Fadhli unveiled more than 20 investment opportunities, including projects focused on pomegranates, almonds, and other agricultural staples emblematic of Al-Baha.

These ventures are poised to drive economic growth, foster job creation, and contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s vision.

Topics: Al-Baha

Closing bell: TASI closes flat at 11,464 points; total trade volume at $1.4bn

Closing bell: TASI closes flat at 11,464 points; total trade volume at $1.4bn
Updated 37 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI closes flat at 11,464 points; total trade volume at $1.4bn

Closing bell: TASI closes flat at 11,464 points; total trade volume at $1.4bn
Updated 37 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index wrapped up Monday’s trading session at 11,464.26 points, witnessing a decline of 5.85 points, or 0.05 percent. 

The parallel market Nomu ended the day at 23,666.08 points, shedding 343.91 points or 1.43 percent. The MSCI Tawadul Index dipped, falling by 2.86 points to close at 1,480.60, a 0.19 percent decrease. 

TASI reported a total trading volume of SR5.4 billion ($1.4 billion), with 88 stocks making gains and 116 witnessing declines.

Nomu, on the other hand, saw a trading volume of SR35 million. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 8.94 percent to close at SR104.80.  

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance and First Milling Co. also posted significant gains, closing at SR162 and SR86.50, up 5.06 percent and 4.34 percent, respectively.  

Elm Co. and United International Transportation Co. were among the other companies that ended the day positively. 

In contrast, Ayyan Investment Co. closed as the day’s laggard, falling 5.81 percent to end at SR15.88. 

Other underperformers included Takween Advanced Industries Co. and Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., whose shares dipped to SR17.04 and SR20.50, falling by 4.16 percent and 3.76 percent, respectively. 

Morabaha Marina Financing Co. and Arabian Drilling Co. were also amongst TASI’s worst performers.  

In the Nomu market, Mayar Holding Co. suffered the most significant loss, dropping 25.16 percent to close at SR139.8.  

Future Care Trading Co. and Meyar Co. also recorded losses, with their shares slipping to SR19.60 and SR89.10, reflecting declines of 6.76 percent and 5.21 percent, respectively. 

However, Saudi Parts Center Co. outperformed in Nomu, gaining 11.96 percent to close at SR73. 

Foods Gate Trading Co. also ended in the green, rising 7.36 percent to finish at SR70.

Alhasoob Co., International Human Resources Co. and National Building and Marketing Co. joined the gainers list, closing at SR104, SR4.20, and SR251 after rising 5.05 percent, 5 percent, and 4.50 percent, respectively. 

Topics: Closing Bell TASI MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul Saudi stock exchange nomu-parallel

PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn

PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn
Updated 43 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn

PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn
Updated 43 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: AviLease, an aviation financing and leasing firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has signed an agreement to purchase the aircraft leasing business of Standard Chartered, which also includes Dublin-based Pembroke Group.

According to a press statement, AviLease is acquiring Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing business for $3.6 billion.

The Pubic Investment Fund-owned company will acquire a portfolio of 100 narrow-body aircraft and will also become a servicer for another 22 aircraft, it added.

“The combined platform will own and manage 167 of the latest technology, fuel-efficient aircraft, consisting of 145 owned valued at circa $6 billion and 22 managed aircraft valued at circa $800 million leased to 46 airlines globally,” the press release said.

To complete the deal, AviLease arranged $2.1 billion of competitive bridge financing commitments from four banks including BNP Paribas, Citibank N.A., HSBC Bank Middle East, and MUFG Bank.

“The Standard Chartered leasing business is an industry-leading platform combined with a team of high-caliber professionals with an outstanding reputation,” said AviLease Chairman Fahad Al-Saif.

He added: “This acquisition will propel AviLease and will in turn support Saudi Arabia’s aviation ecosystem, on our path to help realize the Saudi Vision 2030’s objective of diversifying the economy and adding high-value employment opportunities for Saudi citizens.”

AviLease CEO Edward O’Byrne said that the deal is a “fantastic next step in AviLease’s young existence.”

“We are purchasing a very high-quality portfolio of narrow-body aircraft on lease to top-tier airlines globally. The transaction accelerates the scale-up and lessee diversification of our fleet, demonstrating our ability to execute our investment strategy,” said O’Byrne.

He further noted that the acquisition will help AviLease become a top-10 global aircraft lessor in the future.

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of this year.

Citigroup acted as financial adviser to AviLease for this transaction, while Allen & Overy and Arthur Cox LLP served as legal counsel.

Topics: PIF AviLease Standard Chartered acquisition

Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures
Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
China’s Sinopec interested in Saudi shale gas project, says president
China’s Sinopec interested in Saudi shale gas project, says president
British man who plotted to kill for Daesh released from prison
British man who plotted to kill for Daesh released from prison
Saudi Arabia, Thailand trade to hit ‘$267m within 5 years’
Saudi Arabia, Thailand trade to hit ‘$267m within 5 years’

