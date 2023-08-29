Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea

MOSCOW: Moscow said Monday that it had scrambled two fighter jets to intercept two US reconnaissance drones near Crimea.
The Russian defense ministry said on Telegram that it mobilized the two jets after it “detected a flight in the direction of the Russian state border.”
According to the ministry, the two US drones, a Reaper and a Global Hawk, were “carrying out aerial reconnaissance in the region of the Crimean peninsula,” near the Black Sea.
Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
After the arrival of the Russian planes, the drones “changed their direction of flight and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted,” the ministry added.
Incidents involving Russian aircraft and US drones have increased in recent months.
On Sunday, Russia said it had scrambled a fighter plane to deter a US air force reconnaissance drone from crossing its borders over the Black Sea.
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family to mark Monday’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
The White House invited a broad group of civil rights leaders to the meeting, including Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea Waters King, his sister Bernice King and the Rev. Al Sharpton, along with representatives from organizations representing Jews, Hispanics and Asian Americans, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network.
The Democratic president was taking a page out of history by opening the White House to King’s family. On Aug. 28, 1963, the day of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, President John F. Kennedy welcomed King and other key organizers of the march to the Oval Office for a meeting.
The White House initially said Biden’s meeting would be closed to press coverage, but reversed course midday on Monday and said journalists would be allowed in for the top of the meeting. It comes two days after Saturday’s racist attack at a Jacksonville, Florida store in which three Black people were shot to death by a white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, killed himself.
Biden also was to address a reception Monday evening to mark the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit legal organization that was established at Kennedy’s request to help advocate for racial justice.
In an opinion piece written for the Washington Post, Biden said the administration is working to advance King’s dream of a society in which people don’t judge others by their skin color.
Biden said his policies have led to a drop in Black unemployment, more small businesses being opened by Black entrepreneurs and more Black families covered by health insurance.
He’s given some $7 billion to the network of historically Black colleges and universities and has emphasized appointing Black people to his Cabinet and White House staff, throughout the federal judiciary and to independent agencies like the Federal Reserve.
“For generations, Black Americans haven’t always been fully included in our democracy or our economy, but by pure courage and heart, they have never given up pursuing the American Dream,” Biden wrote.
He also referenced Saturday’s racist attack in Jacksonville, Florida.
“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden wrote.
He called on the country to “reject the cramped view that America is a zero-sum game that holds that for one to succeed, another must fail,” adding: “Let us remember America is big enough for everyone to do well and reach their God-given potential.”
Biden’s meeting with King’s family and his remarks at the reception will give the president, who is running for reelection, an opportunity to appeal to Black voters by talking about what he and the broader administration have done to help make their lives better.
But Biden has also struggled to fulfill key promises to Black voters, perhaps the most loyal group in his political base. He kept a promise to put a Black woman — the first to serve — on the Supreme Court, but has been unable to follow through on pledges to shore up voting rights or enact changes to policing to help stop violence against people of color by law enforcement. Legislation on both issues has stalled in a divided Congress.
Harris, the first Black person elected vice president, said in a statement Monday that the march, though historic, “was neither the beginning nor the end of the movement for civil rights.”
“Today, sixty years after that historic day, let us rededicate ourselves to the fight for equity, opportunity, and justice,” she said. “And let us continue to work to secure our most foundational freedoms: the freedom to vote, the freedom of women to make decisions about their own bodies, and the freedom to live free from hate and violence.”
The 1963 March on Washington is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice demonstrations in US history.
The nonviolent protest attracted as many as 250,000 people to the Lincoln Memorial and provided momentum for Congress to pass landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation in the following years. King was assassinated in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Saturday, the same day as the shooting in Florida, thousands converged on the National Mall for a 60th anniversary commemoration. Speakers and others said a country still riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfill King’s dream of a colorblind society in which his four children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
UNITED NATIONS: Russia pledged at the United Nations on Monday to keep providing “comprehensive assistance” to Mali, where about 1,000 fighters with Russia’s Wagner mercenary group are helping the West African state’s junta fight an Islamist insurgency.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash last week and Russian President Vladimir Putin then ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said that bilateral cooperation between Russia and Mali and the military junta’s “sovereign choice” of international security partners “are keeping our former Western partners up at night.”
“Russia, for its part, will continue to provide Mali and other interested African partners with comprehensive assistance on a bilateral, equal and mutually respectful basis,” he told the UN Security Council.
The 15-member council in June voted to end a decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali after the military junta abruptly asked the 13,000-strong force (MINUSMA) to leave — a move the United States said was engineered by the Wagner group.
Mali has struggled to stem the Islamist insurgency that took root following an uprising in 2012. UN sanctions monitors reported to the Security Council this month that “in less than a year, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has almost doubled its areas of control in Mali.”
Mali’s junta, which seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, teamed up with Wagner in 2021.
“As many of us feared, the transition government’s decision to close MINUSMA has already triggered renewed violence on the ground,” US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council on Monday.
“Additionally, MINUSMA’s withdrawal limits the ability of the international community to protect civilians from the predations of Wagner, whose activities contribute to greater insecurity in the country,” she said.
ATHENS: Five people including an 11-month girl died Monday and 54 people were rescued when two migrant boats sank off Greece, officials said.
The first capsize took place off the island of Samos near the Turkish border. The coast guard rescued 37 people, including a woman who had died, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis and the coast guard said.
Later, another boat sank near the Greek island of Lesbos. Four migrants died, including an 8-year-old boy and three girls, aged 11 months, 8 years and 14 years, Marinakis said.
Public broadcaster ERT said 1,100 people had arrived in Greece in August against 789 in July and 608 in June, citing government figures.
It said 10,790 migrants and arrived in Greece in the first eight months of this year against 5,216 in the previous corresponding period.
In June, an overcrowded fishing trawler carrying up to 750 people who had been picked up in Libya sank off Greece.
Around 100 of them were saved, but it is thought that some 600 drowned, according to Greek figures.
Thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years from the sea and land borders with Turkiye. Following a strict migration policy, Greece has stepped up patrols in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkiye with the help of the European Border Surveillance Agency, Frontex.
Elsewhere, About 170 migrants who were rescued in the Atlantic Ocean have been stuck aboard a Spanish Civil Guard boat for days near the northwest African nation of Mauritania after authorities there refused to let them disembark, according to Spanish media reports.
Spain’s Interior Ministry on Monday declined to provide details of the incident but said in an email that it was “confident that the situation would be resolved in the following hours.” It said 168 people were rescued.
A spokesperson for Mauritania’s Interior Ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.
Leading Spanish newspaper El País said the Civil Guard rescued the migrants Thursday about 80 nautical miles off the coast of Mauritania. It said the migrants are believed to be Senegalese.
The Civil Guard is one of two national police forces in Spain. For years, it has worked with local authorities in Mauritania and Senegal to try to prevent migrants from attempting to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa. In recent months, there has been a surge of migrants departing from Senegal who must navigate north past Mauritania to reach the Canaries.
International maritime law mandates that any person found in distress at sea must be rescued and brought to the nearest place of safety.
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will stand trial in March 2024 for trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, one day before Republican voters in more than a dozen US states will decide whether to give him a chance to recapture the White House.
US Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a trial date of March 4 for the federal case in Washington, one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces.
That is one day before “Super Tuesday,” a potentially decisive date in the Republican presidential nominating contest, when states from Maine to California will hold their nominating contests. Opinion polls show Trump leading his rivals by a wide margin.
Chutkan’s decision means that Trump will likely have to stand trial in at least three separate criminal cases while he is campaigning for the party’s nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election. A trial date in a fourth criminal case has not yet been set.
He is also a defendant in three civil trials scheduled to take place over the coming six months.
Trump’s lawyers had pressed for an April 2026 trial date, but Chutkan said they did not need that long to prepare.
“Mr. Trump will have to make the trial date work, regardless of his schedule,” Chutkan said.
Trump is scheduled to stand trial in New York on March 25 on state charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star. Chutkan said she would consult with the judge in that case to work out any potential scheduling conflicts.
A third trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024 on federal charges in Florida, alleging that Trump illegally retained classified records after leaving the White House and tried to obstruct justice.
A trial date for the fourth criminal case in Georgia has not yet been set. Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis has requested a start of March 4, but Chutkan’s decision means that timeline will likely shift.
Trump did not attend Monday’s hearing. He has previously lashed out at Chutkan, saying, without evidence, that she is biased against him. Chutkan has warned that Trump should stop posting inflammatory statements online about witnesses or others involved in the case.
Trump has portrayed all four criminal prosecutions as politically motivated attempts to stop him from returning to power.
He has pleaded not guilty in three of those cases, and is due in Georgia on Sept. 6 to enter a plea in that case, according to a court filing on Monday. That case also stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat.
One of his 18 co-defendants in Georgia, his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is pressing to move his trial to federal court, where he might face a more sympathetic jury.
In Washington, Trump’s attorneys say they need time to sort through the government’s evidence, which totals about 12.8 million pages.
“This man’s liberty and life is at stake and he deserves an adequate representation,” attorney John Lauro said.
Prosecutors say much of the evidence consists of public materials, such as Trump’s statements and congressional records. They said on Monday that they have handed most of it over.
Chutkan said Trump’s legal team should have already gotten a good start. “Mr. Trump’s counsel has known this was coming for some time,” she said.
How the Sahel’s tribal divisions undermine security in conflict-prone African region
From Niger to Sudan, understanding the role of tribalism is key to unpacking recent conflicts and coups
Security analysts say militant groups exploit geography, criminal networks and tribal divisions for recruitment
Updated 28 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
NAIROBI, Kenya: Africa is home to a rich tapestry of cultures, histories and identities that have woven together to form an intricate social fabric. But there is perhaps no other region that better demonstrates the continent’s resulting political and social complexities than the Sahel.
Located between the Sahara desert of the northwest and the savanna of Sudan in the east, the Sahel stretches more than 5,000 kilometers across 14 countries.
The arid climate of the Sahel has seen the region fall prey to drought and creeping desertification, contributing to regular convulsions of conflict and political violence.
It has witnessed a series of military coups in recent months and years, dealing a heavy blow to the region’s political stability and once-promising democratic transformation, creating a new era of uncertainty and insecurity.
The July 26 coup in Niger was the latest to afflict the region following similar takeovers in Mali and Burkina Faso. Meanwhile, on the eastern flank of the Sahel, Sudan remains in the throes of internal strife as rival military factions vie for power.
Middle East nations like Saudi Arabia and Egypt have historically influenced the Sahel through trade, migration and cultural exchange.
Many Sahelian tribes have strong historical connections with Arab communities, fostered by trans-Saharan trade routes and the spread of Islam. These ties have influenced language, religion and social customs, creating a unique blend of cultures in the region.
At the core of this complexity, however, is tribalism — an age-old phenomenon that has both shaped and strained the dynamics of nations.
The Sahel is home to numerous ethnic groups, from the farming communities of the Songhai and Bambara to the nomadic Fulani and Amazigh.
In this vast and diverse expanse, where borders blur and ethnic groups intermingle, understanding the role of tribal connections becomes paramount in deciphering the region’s past, present and future.
Tribal connections in the Sahel and the Middle East have often been intertwined with the emergence of various armed groups. However, viewing this connection as a direct causal factor would be an oversimplification.
Instead, the historical interplay between ethnic and tribal groups has given rise to organized activities that range from legitimate trade to illicit dealings.
These activities have historically centered on specific groups that have held influence over trade routes, resources or strategic locations.
As borders were drawn in the colonial and post-colonial periods, tribes found themselves separated or confined within new nation states, fueling tensions and rivalries that persist to this day.
Experts say that ethnic interactions within the region are a blend of harmony and discord, camaraderie and suspicion.
“The Fulani of western Africa and other groups stand as a testament to the complexities of ethnic dynamics,” Aneliese Bernard, director at the Washington-based consultancy firm Strategic Stabilization Advisors, told Arab News.
“As certain groups took control of illicit trades and wielded power, some communities got sidelined, a disaffection that made them vulnerable to recruitment and targeting by emerging armed groups.
“Afterwards, other groups started to stigmatize them, making coexistence even harder.”
The role of tribal connections in the emergence of armed groups is complex, however, and its understanding demands a thorough evaluation of histories, allegiances and sensitivities.
“Rather than directly causing the emergence of extremist groups, certain ethnic and tribal groups historically played central roles in various organized activities, including illicit trades and control of specific resources. These dynamics existed before modern colonization and border-drawing in the region,” said Bernard.
“Over time, certain groups gained control over criminal activities, and this control was not limited to a single group. Access to arms and organized operations allowed some groups to dominate specific illicit trades, such as narcotics.”
With some tribes benefiting from the prevailing political and socioeconomic environment, new leaders emerged as beneficiaries of the lack of development that continues to plague the region.
SAHEL FACTS
• The region stretches more than 5,000 km across 14 countries.
• Infant mortality rates are among the highest in the world.
• At least 65% of the population is below 25 years of age.
• The area where Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger meet is considered the Sahel’s epicenter of violent activity.
Beatrice Bianchi, a political analyst and Sahel expert for the Italian think tank Med-Or Foundation, highlights the case of the Burkina Faso-based Islamist group Ansar Ul-Islam.
Bianchi said the group primarily recruits among ethnic Fulani people, “leveraging on local frustration, due to impoverishment, where tribal connection plays a role.”
“This has a contamination effect among communities in the region of the free boundaries,” she said.
The Sahel’s ethnic diversity makes both security efforts and state building even more daunting for African governments. Therefore, navigating the sensitivities of different groups and addressing historical grievances demand a more nuanced approach.
Development efforts, often led by external actors, have grappled with a failure to understand the intricacies of local cultures and identities, leading to policies that inadvertently disregard or undermine these foundations.
The region’s colonial past, during which the western Sahel was colonized by France in the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as cross-regional interactions, have also influenced language and identity.
“While colonial languages serve as common forms of communication, they have also contributed to a sense of unity among diverse populations,” said Bernard.
The downside, she explained, is that the colonial imposition of foreign languages has sometimes eroded native tongues, endangering cultural heritage.
This linguistic erosion is mirrored in the challenges of governance, development and diplomacy, where the lack of fluency in local languages can hamper effective engagement.
“Engaging with diverse tribal and ethnic groups presents formidable challenges in conflict-resolution efforts,” Royce de Melo, a Middle East and Africa analyst and security and defense consultant, told Arab News.
“To navigate the impact of tribalism on security, peace and political alliances, it is crucial to recognize that cultural dynamics often influence the effectiveness of strategies.”
Efem Nkam Ubi, associate professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, says the historical divisions created by colonial borders have inadvertently affected the tribal landscape.
“The activities of extremist insurgents are primarily rooted in criminality rather than tribal affiliations,” he told Arab News.
“The Sahel’s multi-ethnic and multi-tribal composition, coupled with the porous nature of its colonial borders, has sometimes provided an environment where armed groups exploit existing ethnic and tribal divisions for recruitment and support.”
In Sudan, for instance, tribalism’s intersection with politics is more evident than ever before, particularly since the country was plunged into the devastating conflict encompassing its capital Khartoum and its ethnically mixed regions of Darfur and Kordofan.
The Janjaweed, the forerunner of the Rapid Support Forces currently challenging the Sudanese Armed Forces, has roots in tribal affiliations, revealing how these connections can be co-opted for political ends.
Just as the Janjaweed’s ranks were bolstered by the Rizeigat tribe, more than 4,000 Nigerien fighters from the tribe’s Mahamid branch serve in the RSF.
“Tribalism in Africa is a powerful force that can drive unity and division,” said Bernard.
“Tribal and ethnic identities, intertwined with religious beliefs, influence individual and collective choices in conflicts, and even drive participation in extremist groups.”