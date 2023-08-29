You are here

Saudi Tourism Ministry, HR fund ink deal to boost localization

Saudi Tourism Ministry, HR fund ink deal to boost localization
The agreement aims to strengthen the collaboration between the two entities in the areas of vocational training, qualification, and workforce empowerment within the tourism sector. Photo/Supplied
Saudi Tourism Ministry, HR fund ink deal to boost localization

Saudi Tourism Ministry, HR fund ink deal to boost localization
RIYADH: In a move to strengthen the human capital in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism and the Human Resources Development Fund have signed a memorandum of understanding.   

The agreement aims to strengthen the collaboration between the two entities in the areas of vocational training, qualification, and workforce empowerment within the tourism sector.   

The MoU outlines several fields for cooperation, including the launch of initiatives designed to nurture local talent and promote sustainable professional development for young men and women across diverse sub-sectors of tourism.  

Another objective of the MoU is to encourage the workforce to adapt to contemporary work practices in tourism professions. This will facilitate workshops in collaboration with relevant authorities to introduce programs that support the Saudization of the tourism industry and enhance the skill sets of its workforce. 

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Bou Shanaq, the undersecretary for tourism human capacity development at the Ministry of Tourism, and Firas Al-Khail, deputy director general of business at HRDF.   
The agreement will also facilitate the organization of regular job meetings aimed at expediting localization efforts, ensuring job stability, and clarifying the roles within the tourism sector.  

These steps are anticipated to boost employment rates and elevate the quality and competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry. 

The agreement underscores the commitment of Saudi authorities to enrich the tourism sector with trained and qualified personnel, in accordance with international best practices. 

This comes as part of the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030, which aims to support localization, promote job sustainability, and build an inclusive economic system involving Saudi nationals across various labor market activities.   

The MoU is poised to play a pivotal role in achieving these goals, laying the foundation for a rejuvenated, localized, and sustainable tourism sector in the Kingdom. 

In 2022, the HRDF supported the employment of about 400,000 beneficiaries in private sector enterprises, with 217,000 Saudi women employees across the Kingdom’s regions, as noted by Turki Al-Jawini, director general of HRDF in March.  

The cost of support programs directed at extension, training, and empowerment was around SR5.65 billion ($1.5 billion), he informed at the time. 

King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 

King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 

King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port has received the world’s largest container ship, MSC Irina, with a capacity of 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units for the second time. 

It received the MSC Irina for the first time in May 2023. 

The port also received two of the largest cargo ships worldwide, namely MSC Tessa and MSC Gemma, respectively, said a press release issued on Tuesday. 

Each ship is 399.9 meters long and 61.5 meters wide, with a capacity of 24,116 TEUs. 

“Benefiting from its strategic location, operational excellence, and immense capabilities, including state-of-the-art infrastructure and an 18-meter-deep water draft, King Abdullah Port is well-equipped to effectively handle not only the current mega-sized ships but also those anticipated in the future,” the press release added.

Commenting on the arrival of the container, Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “The port’s success is reaching unprecedented heights, we are prioritizing infrastructure development, consistently investing in physical expansion to accommodate larger vessels, increase handling capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency.”

BP to invest $3.5bn in Egyptian oil and gas sector over next 3 years

BP to invest $3.5bn in Egyptian oil and gas sector over next 3 years
Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

BP to invest $3.5bn in Egyptian oil and gas sector over next 3 years

BP to invest $3.5bn in Egyptian oil and gas sector over next 3 years
Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt will receive a $3.5 billion investment from British multinational oil and gas company BP over the next three years, according to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. 

The announcement came after a meeting between El-Sisi and BP CEO Bernard Looney in the presence of the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla. 

The investment will bolster this industry and reinforce initiatives to position Egypt as a central player in regional oil production and energy exchange. 

Saudi Arabia drives tourism recovery in Middle East   

Saudi Arabia drives tourism recovery in Middle East   
Updated 38 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia drives tourism recovery in Middle East   

Saudi Arabia drives tourism recovery in Middle East   
Updated 38 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector has witnessed a strong recovery, with tourist arrivals reaching nearly pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent report by HSBC Global Research. 

The study revealed that the Middle East’s tourism industry has experienced a robust recovery from the pandemic’s impact. Notably, the region witnessed a total recovery in tourist arrivals during the first half of the year, marking a 15 percent increase compared to 2019 figures. 

Europe followed closely, reaching 90 percent of its pre-pandemic visitor numbers. 

The report underscored the Middle East’s prominence in tourism, contributing the highest share of gross domestic product at 5 percent, indicating potential rewards for the region in the forthcoming year amid the ongoing recovery. 

Alongside Saudi Arabia, Turkiye also registered substantial tourist arrivals in the same quarter. The study also indicated Asia Pacific’s noteworthy performance, with tourism contributing over 4 percent to the region’s gross domestic product. 

 

 

Jeddah to host Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference  

Jeddah to host Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference  
Updated 44 min ago
Arab News

Jeddah to host Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference  

Jeddah to host Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference  
Updated 44 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As the concepts of green future and sustainability become the main topics of global discussion, the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah is set to host the Sustainable Maritime Conference 2023 from Sept. 4 to 6, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

To be held under the theme “Innovation for a Green Future,” the Transport General Authority is organizing the event at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, with the participation of more than 50 experts from the maritime sector.   

The conference, to be led by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, is expected to be attended by over 2,000 participants. 

Many local and international figures will participate in the conference including a group of ambassadors and permanent representatives of the International Maritime Organization. 

