You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi consulate cautions citizens in Florida as Idalia strengthens to a hurricane

Saudi consulate cautions citizens in Florida as Idalia strengthens to a hurricane

Saudi consulate cautions citizens in Florida as Idalia strengthens to a hurricane
Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba and the abnormally hot waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with forecasters predicting it could become a major hurricane before roaring ashore in Florida this week. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m66xx

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi consulate cautions citizens in Florida as Idalia strengthens to a hurricane

Saudi consulate cautions citizens in Florida as Idalia strengthens to a hurricane
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Consulate in Houston, Texas, has warned Saudi citizens living in or visiting Florida to remain alert as Tropical Storm Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday, intensifying on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast.

The consulate urged citizens to follow the instructions issued by the local authorities. 

In a tweet, the embassy urged Saudis to contact it in case of emergency via the following numbers:  ‏ ‏281-917-8305, 281-889-0570

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days. 

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

(with AP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to issue electronic customs cards for cars

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to issue electronic customs cards for cars
Updated 27 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to issue electronic customs cards for cars

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to issue electronic customs cards for cars
Updated 27 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said Tuesday it would allow the issuance of customs cards for cars to be printed electronically. 

The authority has made it possible to print customs cards for cars electronically so that importers can complete import procedures and print the cards without the need to visit customs outlets.

The authority said cards could be printed by the importer or clearance agent at the authority’s website: zatca.gov.sa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi General Authority for Zakat and Tax

Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard signs agreement to increase inclusion of people with special needs

Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard signs agreement to increase inclusion of people with special needs
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard signs agreement to increase inclusion of people with special needs

Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard signs agreement to increase inclusion of people with special needs
  • People with special needs will have access to SBF’s sports and wellbeing facilities
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Sports Boulevard Foundation (SBF) reached an agreement with the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities to increase access to sports for people with disabilities in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.

Under the agreement, people with special needs will have access to SBF’s sports and wellbeing facilities. SBF will work closely with the authority to explore opportunities for cooperation and share knowledge to achieve best practices for people with disabilities.

Jayne McGivern, CEO of SBF, said the partnership would help create an inclusive society where everyone has equal access to sports facilities.

“The Sports Boulevard will provide sports facilities for the whole of Riyadh to enjoy. We look forward to collaborating on future initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusion.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia approved a law to boost the rights of people with disabilities. Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, said the law aims to improve the quality of services and provide people with disabilities with equal opportunities across all sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sports Boulevard Foundation

Related

Hisham Al-Haidary, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
New law in Saudi Arabia strengthens rights of individuals with disabilities
Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
Saudi Arabia
Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs

KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan

KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan

KSrelief distributes food aid in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided food parcels to the most vulnerable groups in Yemen, Pakistan and Somalia this week, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

About 6,000 cartons of dates were handed out on Saturday to the most vulnerable families in Marib Governorate, Yemen, benefiting a total of 36,000 individuals.

The provision of food aid, in the form of dates, is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to support the Yemeni people through various humanitarian and relief projects. 

KSrelief distributed on Saturday 6,000 cartons of dates to the most vulnerable families in Marib Governorate, Yemen. (SPA)

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, a total of 988 food parcels were distributed on Saturday, benefitting 6,919 individuals who have been directly affected by the devastating floods.

KSRelief has also distributed 900 food aid parcels in Somalia. This initiative has provided vital assistance to 5,400 vulnerable individuals in the area.

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, a total of 988 food parcels were distributed on Saturday. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Somalia Pakistan King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Jeddah to host new festival celebrating Saudi Arabia’s musical heritage

Jeddah to host new festival celebrating Saudi Arabia’s musical heritage
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Jeddah to host new festival celebrating Saudi Arabia’s musical heritage

Jeddah to host new festival celebrating Saudi Arabia’s musical heritage
  • Festival is one of many initiatives being held under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 banner
  • Event will showcase the contributions of several prominent composers from Kingdom
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah is to host a festival first for Saudi Arabia with a celebration of the Kingdom’s musical heritage.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Kingdom’s Melody event will take place between Sept. 28 and 30 at Jeddah Superdome.

The festival will highlight the history of tunes and their cultural connections to local communities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The work of some of Saudi Arabia’s most influential composers will be marked at the event, including songs by Omar Kedder, Fawzi Mahsoun, Saleh Al-Shehri, Mohammed Shafiq, Tarek Abdul Hakim, Talal Bagher, and Dr. Abdul Rib Idris.

Visitors will be taken on an educational journey through the nation’s musical past. The festival venue’s entrance hall will house murals depicting significant composers and artists, and an exhibition will feature key stories, melodies, and experiences that changed the music industry in the Kingdom.

A Send Peace event will give visitors the opportunity to comment on prominent musical compositions, and on the first night Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu will perform several songs composed by Kedder, and a tune by Idris.

The second night of the festival will see Abdul Majeed Abdullah sing songs by Mahsoun and Al-Shehri, while on the final night Ebadi Al-Jawhar will present compositions by Bagher, songstress Dalia Mubarak will give renditions of Hakim’s music, and Talal Salama will perform tunes composed by Shafiq.

The festival is one of many initiatives being held under the Vision 2030 banner aimed at improving the lifestyles and livability of Saudi individuals, families, and communities.

Saudi climate envoy holds meetings with officials at Slovenia forum

Saudi climate envoy holds meetings with officials at Slovenia forum
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi climate envoy holds meetings with officials at Slovenia forum

Saudi climate envoy holds meetings with officials at Slovenia forum
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubier, Saudi state minister and climate envoy, met with Tanja Fajon, Slovenia’s foreign minster and deputy premier, on the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

The officials discussed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives to preserve the environment.

They also reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations, and the latest regional and international developments, in addition to issues of common concern.

Al-Jubeir met in separate meetings with UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations Lord Tariq Ahmad, and Germany’s Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Niels Annen.

They discussed relations between their countries and the Kingdom and the most prominent topics on the conference agenda.

The Saudi official also met with Slovakia’s foreign minister Miroslav Wlachovsky, during the meeting both parties discussed boosting relations in the areas of environment and climate, and ways to limit the effects of climate change.

The yearly forum, which was launched in 2006, is organized by the Slovenia foreign ministry.

It brings together participants from various fields to “exchange views and seek innovative solutions to contemporary and future political, security, strategic and developmental challenges,” organizers said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bled Strategic Forum

Related

Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport minister received by Polish PM
Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector
Business & Economy
Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector

Latest updates

Red Sea Global partners with WTTC to boost sustainable tourism in KSA
Red Sea Global partners with WTTC to boost sustainable tourism in KSA
Pakistan police widen search as dead schoolgirl’s family use media to stay ‘one step ahead’
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 
King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 
BP to invest $3.5bn in Egyptian oil and gas sector over next 3 years
BP to invest $3.5bn in Egyptian oil and gas sector over next 3 years
Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to issue electronic customs cards for cars
Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to issue electronic customs cards for cars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.