Saudi consulate cautions citizens in Florida as Idalia strengthens to a hurricane

RIYADH: The Saudi Consulate in Houston, Texas, has warned Saudi citizens living in or visiting Florida to remain alert as Tropical Storm Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday, intensifying on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast.

The consulate urged citizens to follow the instructions issued by the local authorities.

In a tweet, the embassy urged Saudis to contact it in case of emergency via the following numbers: ‏ ‏281-917-8305, 281-889-0570

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days.

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

(with AP)