Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security

Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security
King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet session at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday. SPA
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 August 2023

Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday, approved the Agriculture Development Fund bylaw to help boost farming to ensure food security in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water, and agriculture, who is also chairman of the ADF, expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the amended system of the ADF system, affirming that the Cabinet’s approval embodies the leadership’s keenness to achieve the goals of agricultural development and food security.

He said that the support of the wise leadership to the agricultural sector contributes to its sustainability, maximizing its resources and services by providing many financing products.

The minister said the amendment will help increase the total funding for various agricultural activities.

Al-Fadhli pointed out that the modified system would reflect positively on the performance of the agricultural sector, which is already witnessing impressive growth. He said the development in the sector could be gauged through the fact that financing loans in the sector increased from SR455 million ($121 million) in 2016 to nearly SR7 billion during the current fiscal.

He stressed the amendments will help the Kingdom achieve its food security goals as outlined in Vision 2030.

Al-Fadhli said the ADF will continue to work to achieve its goals and support agricultural activity to contribute to the Kingdom’s economic development.

Saudi farmers will have a chance to elevate their standards of living with the ADF having recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Reef National Foundation, to increase the efficiency and productivity of farmers, rural families, and craftsmen while enhancing their technical as well as productive capabilities through training programs.

Under the terms of the deal, the two parties will also work to implement and operate targeted initiatives and projects to ensure the development and sustainability of the sector.

Topics: King Salman Saudi cabinet

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,442

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,442
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 August 2023

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,442
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Tuesday, losing 21.70 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 11,442.5. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.38 billion ($1.43 billion) as 71 of the listed stocks advanced, while 144 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also shed 69.98 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 23,596.10. This comes as 23 of the listed stocks advanced, while 27 retreated.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 1,480.30.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Airlines Catering Co. as its share price surged 4.28 percent to SR112.20.  

Other top performers included Aldawaa Medical Services Co. as well as National Co. for Learning and Education, whose share prices soared by 4.19 percent and 4.14 percent, to close at SR96.90 and SR110.80, respectively.  

In addition to this, Dur Hospitality Co. and Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. also performed well.

The worst performer was Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., whose share price dropped by 4.21 percent to SR145.60.   

Following closely, Tanmiah Food Co. and Elm Co. also saw their share prices decline by 3.74 percent and 3.47 percent, reaching SR103.00 and SR802.20, respectively. 

Furthermore, the National Co. for Glass Industries and First Milling Co. were among the other companies with poor performance.  

In Nomu, Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars Co. was the top gainer with its share price rising by 30 percent to SR52.   

Other best performers in Nomu were MOBI Industry Co. as well as Saudi Parts Center Co., whose share prices soared by 12.97 percent and 9.32 percent to stand at SR8.10 and SR79.80, respectively.  

Other top gainers included International Human Resources Co. and Mayar Holding Co. 

Foods Gate Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped by 5 percent to SR66.50.   

The share prices of Future Care Trading Co. as well as Alhasoob Co. also fell by 4.49 percent and 3.85 percent to close at SR18.72 and SR100.00, respectively.  

Other major losers included Shatirah House Restaurant Co. and Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.  

On the announcements front, the National Agricultural Development Co. said it has launched National Seeds Production Co. for the production and breeding of potato seeds in Saudi Arabia with a specified capital of SR5 million. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index TASI Nomu

Riyadh Air partners with Colleges of Excellence to empower Saudi aviation talent

Riyadh Air partners with Colleges of Excellence to empower Saudi aviation talent
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 August 2023

Riyadh Air partners with Colleges of Excellence to empower Saudi aviation talent
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s newly established national carrier, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Colleges of Excellence to facilitate the training and skill enhancement of local Saudi professionals in the aviation industry, according to a press statement. 

The MoU was signed by Riyadh Air’s CEO, Tony Douglas and Ayman Mustafa Al-Abdullah, CEO of CoE.  

Under the deal, both parties will work together to carry out a vocational training program for Saudi talents, including specialized courses for females pursuing careers in engineering and maintenance. 

“We are thrilled to partner with the Colleges of Excellence to support the launch of the specialized aviation programs. By providing students with hands-on experience and specialized training, we aim to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements,” said Douglas. 

CoE, an institution established by the Vocational Training Corp. in Saudi Arabia, is entrusted with providing training services to nurture local talent. 

According to the MoU, specialized sessions will be given to students within the aviation sector, which also include the first training program for Saudi women in aircraft maintenance and engineering.  
Douglas added: “We are particularly excited about the opportunities this program will create for women in technical engineering and maintenance, paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive aviation workforce.”  

The establishment of Riyadh Air is viewed as a significant step by the Saudi Arabian government in its pursuit to transform into a tourism hub, in line with the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Scheduled to begin operations in 2025, Riyadh Air is planning to serve over 100 destinations by 2030.  
Earlier in June, during the Paris Air Show, Douglas told Arab News that Riyadh would be a full-service carrier, focusing on enhancing the guest experience with the current level of digitalization. 

“We’ll be the world’s first-ever true digital native. We will make sure that the way people usually interact with many things they do in life through their mobile phone or handheld device, that’s how they will be able to operate with Riyadh Air,” he explained. 

Topics: Riyadh Air Tony Douglas Colleges of Excellence

Future of gaming industry in the spotlight as key forum set to begin in Riyadh

Future of gaming industry in the spotlight as key forum set to begin in Riyadh
Updated 29 August 2023
Nour El Shaeri

Updated 29 August 2023
Nour El Shaeri

Future of gaming industry in the spotlight as key forum set to begin in Riyadh
Updated 29 August 2023
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: Key players of the fast-growing esports and gaming industry will converge on Riyadh for the second Next World Forum scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The Saudi Esports Federation has organized the two-day event to coincide with the end of the summer season of Gamers8 currently underway at Boulevard Riyadh City. The event is scheduled to symbolize both a culmination of a significant industry milestone and the ushering of an innovative future.

The pivotal congress of industry leaders is set to reshape the dynamics of the rapidly evolving business. The forum’s primary objective is to foster dialogue and collaboration among global stakeholders.

On the agenda are critical discussions on the expansion of esports and the gaming industry, its economic implications, and the emerging opportunities therein.  

In an interview with Arab News, Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, said the Kingdom’s gaming sector is deeply intertwined with the country’s larger goals. 

“As seen through Vision 2030 and economic diversification plans, the gaming and esports sector holds immense potential for youth empowerment and economic growth, and the Kingdom is strategically positioned to capitalize on the global growth of esports,” he said. 

“The National Gaming and Esports strategy aims to harness the enthusiasm of approximately 23.5 million gaming enthusiasts by creating viable career pathways. Through ambitious goals such as establishing gaming companies, developing game titles, nurturing esports talent, and hosting major events, the Kingdom envisions not only fostering a thriving industry but also enhancing its global stature,” he added. 

FASTFACTS

The Saudi Esports Federation has organized the two-day event to coincide with the end of the summer season of Gamers8 currently underway at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The forum’s primary objective is to foster dialogue and collaboration among global stakeholders.

Saudi Arabia aims to establish 250 gaming companies to foster a thriving esports ecosystem. 

The Kingdom seeks to develop over 30 game titles that rank among the top 300 globally by 2031.

Building on Al-Fawzan’s point, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the SEF and the Arab Esports Federation, told Arab News that the sector’s growth highlights the Kingdom’s efforts to develop its youth. 

“By fostering a growing esports industry, Saudi Arabia is not only creating job opportunities for the youth but also cultivating an innovative ecosystem,” Prince Faisal said. 

The SEF official said: “The National Gaming and Esports Strategy, with its comprehensive goals to establish gaming companies, create globally recognized game titles, develop esports athletes, and host major events, (and) resonates with Vision 2030’s essence.” 

He said the success of the Kingdom’s esports strategy is measured with four overarching metrics. The first is to establish 250 gaming companies in the Kingdom to foster a thriving esports ecosystem. 

“Secondly, the strategy seeks to develop over 30 game titles in the Kingdom that rank among the top 300 globally by 2031, showcasing the country’s creative prowess,” he stated. 

“Thirdly, Saudi Arabia aims to be among the top three countries worldwide in esports athletes per capita, emphasizing talent development,” Prince Faisal said. 

“Lastly, the strategy aims to host the largest and most viewed esports events in the world, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s status on the global stage.” 

He said these goals are set to not only promote the growth of the gaming and esports sector but also align with the Kingdom’s broader objectives, including economic diversification, job creation, and providing world-class entertainment to citizens, residents, and visitors. 

“By investing in this thriving industry, Saudi Arabia is taking steps toward a more vibrant and diverse economy, enriching the lives of its people and establishing itself as a significant player in the global esports and gaming landscape,” he stated. 

This year’s event will build on 2022’s success with high-profile guests leading discussions and deep analysis of a sector worth $170 billion, more than Hollywood and the music industry combined. 

The participants’ list for the event reads like a who’s who of the e-sports and gaming world. It boasts a diverse range of attendees, from ministers of sports of different countries to game developers, tech providers, investors, and startups.  

Notable speakers aside from SEF officials Prince Faisal bin Bandar and Turki Al-Fawzan include David Stelzer, senior director at Epic Games, Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer, Francois Deniele, VP at Ubisoft, Tim Scott, director at Roblox, and Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch. 

In addition to that public sector representatives, brands, advertisers, broadcasters, publishers, and representatives from international federations and leagues will also be present and enrich the discourse with their varied perspectives. 

Integral to the forum’s structure is a series of activations aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and facilitating potential partnerships.  

Participants will have a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogues, explore collaborative ventures, and gain insights into investment avenues. 

Panel discussions scheduled for the first day include “The big fat acquisition: The legalities of companies acquiring game studios,” “Gaming is the future economy,” “The esports slump: Is the game over?” “The sky is the limit: the future of cloud gaming in the Middle East.”

The first day will conclude with a Middle East and North Africa report that will highlight the current trends in the sector as well as a discussion around how global companies are leveraging in-game currencies as payment gateways in the panel “Rewarding payments with points.” 

Day two will witness a networking session for venture capitalists and startups to meet and leverage investment opportunities in the sector. 

The second day will also include the plenary discussion “Building the blockchain: How web3 gaming pays the players?” “Bytes & bylines: Navigating gaming and esports journalism in the new digital era,” “The challenges for women in gaming leadership,” and “The next level: a new chapter for the Saudi Esports Federation.” 

Other sessions revolve around mental health in the sector with the panel “Press the pause button: analyzing esports players’ mental and physical health,” as well as the conjunction point of the virtual and real world in the session “Virtual realities, real-world consequences: the impact of politics in gaming.” 

The event will conclude with a powerful discussion around the role of game studios in localization in the panel “Gaming localization: speaking to gamers in their language.” 

The forum aims to become a beacon for the future of esports and gaming.

Topics: Next World Forum Saudi Esports Federation SaudiVision2030

Red Sea Global partners with WTTC to boost sustainable tourism in KSA

Red Sea Global partners with WTTC to boost sustainable tourism in KSA
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 August 2023

Red Sea Global partners with WTTC to boost sustainable tourism in KSA
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid underscore the potential of responsible travel within Saudi Arabia, Red Sea Global, the developer behind two of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, has partnered with the World Travel and Tourism Council. 

This collaboration aims to facilitate the exchange of insights and best practices among industry professionals who share the common goal of fostering a more sustainable future for the tourism sector.

Through this partnership, RSG will gain access to WTTC’s annual Economic Impact Research, which covers over 185 countries and 26 regions worldwide, providing valuable insights.

Furthermore, RSG is set to spearhead the WTTC’s strategic initiatives in the areas of travel and mobility, sustainability, and digital transformation.

“This partnership also allows us to show the industry what we have achieved, to demonstrate that there is a better way to develop and operate, and to encourage others to pursue regenerative tourism for the benefit of people and planet,” said Tracy Lanza, group head of global brand and marketing at RSG.  

This aligns with Saudi Arabia's transformation into a global leader in sustainable tourism, as the nation prioritizes sustainability as a central aspect of its travel and tourism-focused advancements within the framework of Vision 2030. 

The Red Sea, slated to house 50 resorts with over 8,000 hotel rooms by 2030, demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals to become a global tourist destination.  

Furthermore, more than 1,000 residential buildings will be spread across 22 islands and six inland areas, providing ample housing options for residents by that time. 

Meanwhile, AMAALA, set to open its doors in 2025, is expected to host eight resorts offering more than 1,200 hotel keys. 

Once completed, the project will encompass a total of over 3,900 hotel rooms spread across 29 properties. Additionally, it will feature around 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, offering a diverse range of accommodations for visitors.  

With projections indicating up to 1.5 million annual visitors to The Red Sea and AMAALA, this surge in tourism is poised to have a positive impact on local economies, fostering opportunities for continuous growth.   

In a bid to fuel the job market, these combined projects are expected to create around 120,000 jobs every year. 

The emphasis on regenerative tourism will ensure the preservation of natural treasures for generations to come. These developments underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainability and its shift away from oil dependency. 

Topics: Red Sea Global World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) sustainable tourism

King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 

King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 August 2023 

King Abdullah Port receives largest container ship for the 2nd time 
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port has received the world’s largest container ship, MSC Irina, with a capacity of 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units for the second time. 

It received the MSC Irina for the first time in May 2023. 

The port also received two of the largest cargo ships worldwide, namely MSC Tessa and MSC Gemma, respectively, said a press release issued on Tuesday. 

Each ship is 399.9 meters long and 61.5 meters wide, with a capacity of 24,116 TEUs. 

“Benefiting from its strategic location, operational excellence, and immense capabilities, including state-of-the-art infrastructure and an 18-meter-deep water draft, King Abdullah Port is well-equipped to effectively handle not only the current mega-sized ships but also those anticipated in the future,” the press release added.

Commenting on the arrival of the container, Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “The port’s success is reaching unprecedented heights, we are prioritizing infrastructure development, consistently investing in physical expansion to accommodate larger vessels, increase handling capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia logistics port

