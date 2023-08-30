RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has launched an urban development plan for its central and southern regions, promoting Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to become a global tourism destination.
According to a tweet by RCU, the new master plan named “Path to Prosperity” will transform AlUla’s southern and central regions into an urban community with an “enhanced quality of life.”
“Building on our achievements to date, discover how the masterplan will transform AlUla’s urban core as we embark on the next stage of our journey,” said RCU.
According to RCU, the new master plan will concentrate on creating new schools and providing training facilities for young people in the Kingdom.
“With diverse and cultural heritage offerings for families, beautiful green spaces for all, and reimagined urban mobility. Join us on a path to prosperity,” added RCU.
Developing AlUla is one of the critical agendas outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily transforming its economy, which has relied on oil for several decades.
Located in the Madinah province of northwestern Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a region that holds enormous historical significance.
Developing the ancient city is a crucial part of Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism strategy, which aims to attract over 100 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030.
Moreover, AlUla, as a tourist destination, is expected to operate sustainably, as Saudi Arabia is leading the energy transition journey from the front in the region.
Earlier in June, RCU signed a memorandum of understanding with Schneider Electric to advance the adoption of sustainable energy management solutions, including smart microgrids and intelligent buildings in the city.
The French energy firm will also offer consultancy on data centers and electric mobility infrastructure to operate hotels, museums and residential buildings in AlUla.
In March, RCU signed an agreement with the Paris-based Center Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla. The new museum is set to focus on 21st century works by regional artists, extending to the South Asian and North African diasporas.