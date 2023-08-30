You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead

Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead

Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead
Fighting erupted in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank Wednesday between Palestinians and their own security forces, Palestinian authorities said, leaving a 25-year-old Palestinian dead. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j36t9

Updated 30 August 2023
AP

Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead

Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead
  • The unrest underscored the challenges facing Palestinian police trying to impose order in the restive territory
  • After police cleared the streets, Dweikat said Palestinian militants opened fire in front of the Tulkarem Muqata
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Fighting erupted in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank Wednesday between Palestinians and their own security forces, Palestinian authorities said, leaving a 25-year-old Palestinian dead.
The unrest underscored the challenges facing Palestinian police trying to impose order in the restive territory.
Elsewhere in the occupied territory, Israeli security forces shot a Palestinian man who they said tried to ram his car into soldiers at a military checkpoint, hitting and lightly wounding a soldier, authorities said. It was the latest incident in one of the West Bank’s most violent phases in years.
Palestinian police entered the refugee camp in Tulkarem after residents appealed to the Palestinian Authority to remove metal street barriers set up by local militants that were blocking access to homes and schools, Palestinian security spokesperson Talal Dweikat said. The angled metal barricades are a staple in the militarized refugee camps of the northern West Bank, meant to deter Israeli military vehicles during the frequent army raids.
After police cleared the streets, Dweikat said Palestinian militants opened fire in front of the Tulkarem Muqata, the authority headquarters. Police responded “to control the security situation,” he added.
A Palestinian security officer in Tulkarem, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said that an uninvolved Palestinian resident who he identified as the 25-year-old was caught in the crossfire and killed.
He claimed the Palestinian security forces had fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants but not live fire. Palestinians, he said, were seeking to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death but the local militant group refused and was keeping his body.
The Hamas militant group condemned the death. Palestinian security forces said they are investigating.
In flashpoint point cities in the northern West Bank under the administration of the Palestinian Authority, attempts by Palestinian security forces to reassert internal control have stirred anger among defiant militants, who deride the unpopular authority and its leader, President Mahmoud Abbas, as collaborators with Israel. The PA administers semi-autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied territory.
Unable to protect Palestinians against surging attacks by Jewish settlers and often deadly Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns and cities, Palestinian security forces have faced deep public criticism over their perceived impotence and reviled security alliance with Israel that dates back to the Oslo peace accords three decades ago.
Even as the fighting in Tulkarem camp petered out, the situation remained tense. The head of police in nearby Jenin, Brig. Gen. Azzam Jebara, said the authority was sending police reinforcements to Tulkarem.
Meanwhile the Israeli military reported that the attempted car-ramming attack occurred near Beit Hagai, a Jewish settlement in the hills south of the large Palestinian city of Hebron. It said Israeli security forces had shot the Palestinian driver as he accelerated toward the military post. The soldier struck by the car was evacuated to a hospital. Images from the scene showed the car’s air bag bloodied and driver’s seat window riddled with bullet holes.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the suspected Palestinian assailant.
Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the start of this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But stone throwing youths protesting the incursions and those not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.
Some 30 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces, inspire more militancy and entrench Israeli control over lands they seek for a hoped-for future state. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Topics: Palestinians Tulkarem West Bank clashes

Related

A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank
Middle-East
A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank
Two Palestinians arrested, one teenager shot dead after Israeli settlers killed: army
Middle-East
Two Palestinians arrested, one teenager shot dead after Israeli settlers killed: army

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters
  • The US envoy began a two-day visit to Lebanon to follow up on the historic maritime boundary agreement reached last October
  • The US energy envoy was accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, who described the meeting with Berri as “excellent and constructive”
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon is committed to maintaining internal security, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told US energy security envoy Amos Hochstein on Wednesday, hours before a UN vote on peacekeeping missions in the south of the country was delayed.
Berri highlighted “the depth of the relationship with UNIFIL since 1978, and Lebanon’s keenness to maintain stability and its sovereignty over all of Lebanese territory.”
The US envoy began a two-day visit to Lebanon to follow up on the historic maritime boundary agreement reached last October, and discuss areas of mutual and regional interest.
Hochstein oversaw the demarcation of maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel through indirect negotiations mediated by the US, and Lebanon is awaiting the results of exploration in Block 9, which was initiated by TotalEnergies. It is expected to take 60 days to discover the viability of commercial gas operations in the block.
The US energy envoy was accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, who described the meeting with Berri as “excellent and constructive.”
On the first day of his visit, Hochstein also met caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Energy Minister Walid Fayad.
Hochstein’s visit comes at the invitation of the tripartite consortium of oil and gas exploration in Lebanese waters, which includes TotalEnergies of France, Eni of Italy and Qatar Energy. It comes days after Total began exploring for oil in Block 9, and as preparations are underway for a mission related to exploration surveys in Block 8.
The US envoy, accompanied by Fayad and Total officials, is set to visit an oil platform during his trip.
Hours after Hochstein’s arrival, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon on an unscheduled visit. His visit to the country comes after his latest trip to Riyadh, which involved talks with the Saudi leadership.
The Iranian minister’s itinerary includes meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as the Hezbollah leadership.
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani said on X (formerly Twitter) that Abdollahian’s agenda involves “talks and meetings with Lebanese officials on topics of common interest.”
He added: “This visit reflects Iran’s policy and its constructive role in supporting Lebanon’s stability and prosperity.”

Topics: Lebanon Amos Hochstein Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati UNIFIL

Related

Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers
Middle-East
Hezbollah seeks restriction on UN’s Lebanon peacekeepers
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon

Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties

Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties
Updated 48 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties

Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties
  • Historical and cultural ties will help support efforts to strengthen the economic relationship, JBA chief says 
Updated 48 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Hamdi Tabbaa, head of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, and Yaqoub Ruqaishi, the charge d’affaires at the Omani Embassy in Jordan, met to discuss ways in which bilateral economic relations might be enhanced, the Jordan News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The historical and cultural ties between the two countries help support efforts to strengthen the economic relationship, Tabbaa said, particularly in fields such as joint investments, information technology, tourism and education.

He highlighted as evidence of this recently signed trade and investment agreements to increase trade flow and investment opportunities, and invited Omani businesspeople to visit Jordan and learn more about those opportunities.

Ruqaishi said Oman’s business community is committed to increasing bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors within a framework of enhanced economic diplomacy.

“Jordan is a key partner for Oman,” he said. “Both countries are working to strengthen economic ties and exchange expertise to achieve sustainable development to serve common interests.”

The embassy stands ready to provide any assistance required to improve the flow of joint investments, Ruqaishi added, and is keen to help expand cooperation in view of Jordan’s “remarkable” achievements in infrastructural fields.

Jordanian exports to Oman reached approximately $51.1 million in 2022, while imports stood at $40.8 million, according to the Jordan News Agency. This represented a positive trade balance of $10.3 million, compared with a negative balance of $4.8 million in 2021.
 

Topics: Jordan Oman

Related

Jordan, Oman deepen ties as ministers agree education, science, tourism programs
Middle-East
Jordan, Oman deepen ties as ministers agree education, science, tourism programs
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
Middle-East
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation

Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app

Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app

Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app
  • App users can make multiple nonstop trips without specifying a destination by using the Hourly Rental feature
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Taxi Corp. has announced the addition of four new services to its digital application, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday. 

App users can make multiple nonstop trips without specifying a destination by using the Hourly Rental feature. It caters to business executives by allowing them to order a single limousine for many meetings and is available 24/7. 

DTC also introduced the Lost and Found Service, which allows passengers who have misplaced any of their items during their journey to retrieve them by connecting with the driver.

The Meet Me Here tool allows users to share their exact location with others, making it simple for them to meet at the desired spot.

Furthermore, the Share My Trip Status tool allows users to accurately share their journey status with family or friends, providing them with information about their trip, route, and projected time of arrival.

The launch is in line with the DTC’s digital transformation strategy and its efforts to provide safe and sustainable digital transportation services.

“DTC is committed to achieving sustainable development and providing an innovative model of digital services,” Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Meer, director of digital transformation and commercial development at DTC, said. 

He added: “It aims to expand the use of artificial intelligence, smart systems, and automation by capitalizing on advanced technologies to deliver transportation services in an innovative and exceptional digital manner. 

“The drive cements DTC’s leading role in the smart transportation industry and promotes sustainability in Dubai’s transportation landscape.”
 

Topics: Dubai Taxi

Related

Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says
Business & Economy
Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says
UAE In-Focus — Dubai Taxi to test Tesla Model 3; policies approved to expedite circular economy transition
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai Taxi to test Tesla Model 3; policies approved to expedite circular economy transition

UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
  • Appeal aims to protect the education of children who must return to school in October
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees is appealing for $15.5 million for its emergency response in Lebanon’s Ein El Hilweh Refugee camp following armed clashes in August. 

Four days of fighting between Palestinian armed groups in the camp killed 13 people and injured more than 60. Thousands were forced to escape their damaged or destroyed homes. 

Armed militants have occupied and significantly damaged all eight UNRWA schools, which educate 5,900 children. 

“None of the eight UNRWA schools will be available for the children at the beginning of the new academic year,” Dorothee Klaus, director of UNRWA affairs in Lebanon, said.

“Damages have been significant and the conflict in the camp is unresolved. With fighters continuing to occupy UNRWA schools, they remain too insecure and off-limits for school children,” Klaud added. 

This appeal aims to protect the education of children who must return to school in October. UNRWA is setting up alternate schooling places outside of the camp, which will necessitate the upgrading and adjustment of facilities, as well as the provision of necessary learning and psycho-social support.

The financial aid will also include providing emergency cash assistance to families who have lost their homes as a result of the violence, as well as repairs and maintenance of important public infrastructure.

Topics: UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

Related

Lebanon warns Palestinian president that troops may intervene if clashes continue in refugee camp
Middle-East
Lebanon warns Palestinian president that troops may intervene if clashes continue in refugee camp
UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Middle-East
UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant
  • “The safety of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power generation plant was verified,” ENRRA said
  • The permission to establish the first unit was granted in June 2022, the second unit in October 2022, and the third unit in March 2023
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) granted the permission to establish the fourth and final unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant with a capacity of 1200 megawatts, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday citing ENRRA.
In June 2022, Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, said it won approval from an Egyptian regulator to start building the country’s first nuclear plant, which consists of four units with a capacity of 1200 MW each.
“The safety of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power generation plant was verified, and no risks were proven to threaten humans, the environment and properties,” ENRRA said in the statement.
The permission to establish the first unit was granted in June 2022, the second unit in October 2022, and the third unit in March 2023, it said.
Egypt and Russia signed an agreement to start work on the Dabaa nuclear power plant during a meeting in Cairo between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President Vladimir Putin in 2017.

Topics: Egypt Dabaa nuclear plant Russia

Related

The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity says that 20 percent of the equipment to be used in the El-Dabaa nuclear plant will be locally made. (Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority/File Photo)
Middle-East
Ministry: 20 percent of equipment to be used in El-Dabaa nuclear plant Egyptian-made
Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project
Middle-East
Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project

Latest updates

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters
US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters
Saudi ambassador to US meets with US envoy to Kingdom
Saudi ambassador to US meets with US envoy to Kingdom
Saudi Arabia’s robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry
Saudi Arabia’s robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry
Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties
Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties
Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app
Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.