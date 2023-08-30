You are here

ACWA Power's solar project in Egypt closes $123m financing 

The entire cost of the investment was $182 million, with 68 percent of that amount being non-recourse to shareholders, the company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.  
The entire cost of the investment was $182 million, with 68 percent of that amount being non-recourse to shareholders, the company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday. Shutterstock  
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power’s solar project in Egypt closes $123m financing 

ACWA Power’s solar project in Egypt closes $123m financing 
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy firm ACWA Power reached financial close for $123 million to develop the 200-megawatt Kom Ombo utility-scale solar project plant in Egypt.   

This move further underscored the confidence that major institutions have in ACWA Power’s track record of developing large-scale projects.   

The entire cost of the investment was $182 million, with 68 percent of that amount being non-recourse to shareholders, the company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.   

According to the statement, the limited recourse financing will be for a duration of two years.  

With the construction of the new plant, renewable energy will make up a greater share of Egypt’s energy mix, further encouraging private sector involvement in the nation’s power industry.   

“ACWA Power’s successful acquisition of financing support for our renewable project is a significant milestone. We’re fully committed to fast-tracking the project’s development while staying true to Egypt’s renewable energy targets,” ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli said at the signing of the financing package in April.   

Topics: ACWA Power Egypt

Saudi Arabia to join UN conference on corruption measurement improvement 

Saudi Arabia to join UN conference on corruption measurement improvement 
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

Saudi Arabia to join UN conference on corruption measurement improvement 

Saudi Arabia to join UN conference on corruption measurement improvement 
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: In a push to combat fraudulency, Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the inaugural Global Conference on Harnessing Data to Improve Corruption Measurement, scheduled in Vienna from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.  

The delegation from the Kingdom will be headed by Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime along with international organizations focused on combating corruption, the conference will feature a hybrid format held at the UN headquarters. 

The event will serve as a platform for policymakers, scientists, practitioners, and experts from various sectors to exchange knowledge, experiences, and best practices in measuring corruption and evaluating the impact of anti-corruption efforts. 

The participants will discuss several topics, the most prominent of which is researching methodologies and establishing scientific foundations for measuring corruption rates in countries.  

Interactive panels will delve into topics such as developing a UN statistical framework for corruption measurement, user-centered approaches, and the utilization of technology in data collection, analysis, and application. 

Accurately measuring corruption is pivotal to understanding its origins, consequences, and trends, as well as devising and evaluating effective responses. 

By establishing reliable and comparable indicators and data, the conference aims to bolster transparency, accountability, and evidence-based policymaking in the fight against corruption. 

During the event, Al-Kahmous will address attendees, shedding light on Saudi Arabia’s local experiences, international efforts, and ongoing commitment in the realm of corruption prevention.  

The conference aligns with Nazaha’s global initiative to measure corruption, aiming to address the challenges of establishing scientific protocols for international corruption measurement and identifying collaborative mechanisms to overcome them. 

In a notable move last month, Nazaha initiated multiple criminal and administrative cases, resulting in the arrest of 65 individuals on corruption charges. These individuals were later released on bail.  

The authorities conducted 2,230 inspections and investigated charges against 213 individuals, ultimately leading to the detainment of 65 individuals. 

Topics: Saudi conference corruption

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has launched an urban development plan for its central and southern regions, promoting Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to become a global tourism destination. 

According to a tweet by RCU, the new master plan named “Path to Prosperity” will transform AlUla’s southern and central regions into an urban community with an “enhanced quality of life.” 

“Building on our achievements to date, discover how the masterplan will transform AlUla’s urban core as we embark on the next stage of our journey,” said RCU. 

According to RCU, the new master plan will concentrate on creating new schools and providing training facilities for young people in the Kingdom. 

“With diverse and cultural heritage offerings for families, beautiful green spaces for all, and reimagined urban mobility. Join us on a path to prosperity,” added RCU. 

Developing AlUla is one of the critical agendas outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily transforming its economy, which has relied on oil for several decades. 

Located in the Madinah province of northwestern Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a region that holds enormous historical significance.  

Developing the ancient city is a crucial part of Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism strategy, which aims to attract over 100 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030. 

Moreover, AlUla, as a tourist destination, is expected to operate sustainably, as Saudi Arabia is leading the energy transition journey from the front in the region. 

Earlier in June, RCU signed a memorandum of understanding with Schneider Electric to advance the adoption of sustainable energy management solutions, including smart microgrids and intelligent buildings in the city. 

The French energy firm will also offer consultancy on data centers and electric mobility infrastructure to operate hotels, museums and residential buildings in AlUla. 

In March, RCU signed an agreement with the Paris-based Center Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla. The new museum is set to focus on 21st century works by regional artists, extending to the South Asian and North African diasporas. 

Topics: RCU SaudiVision2030

NEOM to harness growing financial maturity of gaming sector 

NEOM to harness growing financial maturity of gaming sector 
Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM to harness growing financial maturity of gaming sector 

NEOM to harness growing financial maturity of gaming sector 
Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM plans to harness the growing financial maturity of the gaming sector to boost its social and economic global standing.  

Wayne Borg, NEOM’s managing director for media, entertainment, culture and fashion industries, underscored the crucial role of the multibillion-dollar industry in propelling the megacity’s infrastructure.   

Speaking at the Next World Forum currently taking place in Riyadh, Borg emphasized the identification of the media industry as a key driver of the NEOM economy. He highlighted gaming’s substantial role within this context, noting its impact in areas beyond entertainment — such as information dissemination and social connection — while also contributing to job creation and the growth of gross domestic product. 

The Kingdom’s aspiring tech hub city-building project is establishing a gaming cluster in order to accelerate the development of the sector, he added.  

In February 2022, NEOM announced its joint venture with media company MBC Group to develop the first AAA games development studio in the region.  

“We’ve got our first joint venture, the region’s first AAA game studio, which is a joint venture with MBC here in the region,” Borg said at the forum.   

Additionally, the NEOM Level Up Program, which is operated by DigiPen, was created to back the best of Saudi gaming startups with comprehensive, tailor-made mentorship and financial support.   

“We’ve got our first incubator again in conjunction with DigiPen Level Up, so we see a lot of opportunities. And by consolidating talent and activity we can really accelerate the development of the sector in the region,” Borg added.  

With the support of the advancements made by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has a robust and resilient infrastructure through which the gaming industry can thrive.   

As the 19th largest gaming market in the world per capita, the Kingdom has a solid foundation in terms of market size, noted Borg.   

The Next World Forum is global industry gathering created to shape the future of the sector through knowledge exchange, discourse and debate.  

This year’s edition builds on last year’s success with high-profile guests leading discussions and deep analysis of a business worth $170 billion. 

The forum is taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center and is scheduled to end on Aug. 31. 

Topics: nextwrld23

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Renewable energy adoption in the new millennium has led to a substantial $520 billion reduction in the global electricity sector’s fossil fuel bills in 2022, as revealed by the latest report from the International Renewable Energy Agency. 

The report, titled Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2022, highlighted that around 86 percent of the newly commissioned renewable capacity last year, equivalent to 187 gigawatts, proved to be more cost-effective than traditional fossil fuel-based electricity. 

The savings were even more significant in non-Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (nations, where the capacity added in 2022 was projected to annually cut costs by up to $22.9 billion. 

Beyond these immediate cost reductions, the report noted that the economic gains from diminishing carbon oxide emissions and air pollutants are immense, providing a buffer against the fossil fuel price shocks that could have otherwise resulted in significant economic disruption.  

“IRENA sees 2022 as a veritable turning point in the deployment for renewables as its cost-competitiveness has never been greater despite the lingering commodity and equipment cost inflation around the world,” said IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera in the report.    

La Camera further emphasized the urgent need to ramp up the annual renewable power addition to 1,000 gigawatts by 2030 — three times the 2022 levels — to meet climate goals in line with the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit.  

“There is no time for a new energy system to evolve gradually, as was the case for fossil fuels. In preparation for the COP28 in Dubai later this year, today’s report shows again that with renewables, countries have the best climate solution to raise ambition and take actions in a cost-competitive way,” La Camera added.  

The report also highlighted inflation-induced increases in renewable energy costs. However, it underlined that the weighted average cost of electricity for various types of renewable energy actually decreased on a global scale in 2022.  

Utility-scale solar photovoltaic technology saw a 3 percent cost reduction, while onshore wind costs fell by 5 percent. Bioenergy and geothermal saw even more substantial drops, plummeting by 13 and 22 percent, respectively. 

However, the opposite trend was observed in offshore wind and hydropower, with costs increasing due to factors like reduced Chinese offshore wind deployment and cost overruns in hydropower projects. 

The report also underscored that solar and wind energy have not only become cost-competitive but have outperformed fossil fuels over the last decade.  

The global weighted average cost of electricity generated from solar PV sources plunged by 89 percent to just $0.049 per kilowatt-hour, making it almost one-third cheaper than the least expensive fossil fuel source.  

Onshore wind costs similarly dropped by 69 percent to $0.033 per kWh in 2022. 

As fossil fuel prices continue to rise, renewable energy is emerging as an increasingly attractive and economically viable option for new power generation, the study said.  

This shift is not only shielding consumers from the volatility of fossil fuel prices but also enhancing energy security in a rapidly changing global energy landscape, it added. 

Topics: renewables energy IRENA

Gaming sector set for accelerated mergers and acquisitions, say experts 

Gaming sector set for accelerated mergers and acquisitions, say experts 
Updated 55 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Gaming sector set for accelerated mergers and acquisitions, say experts 

Gaming sector set for accelerated mergers and acquisitions, say experts 
Updated 55 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The global video gaming industry, valued at $380 billion, is poised for a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the coming years, fueled by investors and multinational tech companies eyeing growth opportunities, industry experts revealed. 

Addressing a panel discussion at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Aug. 30, the experts highlighted that the video gaming industry is currently experiencing a golden era, with people of all ages engaging in gaming. 

Kyu Lee, president of South Korean game developer Com2us, said: “Lots of different types of acquisitions are going to happen. Microsoft-Activision is a great example, but there will be much more. If you look at it from an international point of view, there could be much more. I think this is just the beginning.”  

During the panel discussion, Jean Hilgers, founder of BITKRAFT Ventures, an esports investment platform, noted that several multinational tech giants who never thought about the gaming industry are now slowly entering the sector.  

“The buyer space is as large as it was ever before. The pool of buyers has expanded significantly, as major public companies like Netflix and Facebook on the tech side have suddenly become acquirers of gaming companies,” said Hilgers.  

According to research analyst Global Data, the gaming industry had witnessed at least 68 mergers and acquisitions in 2022, the most noted being Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion.  

Another noted deal last year was the acquisition of American social video game developer Zynga, known for games like Farmville, by Take-Two Interactive for $12.7 billion.  

However, Hilgers cautioned that “cultural alignment” could be a critical challenge for gaming companies being acquired by larger firms. 

“I think the aspect that might be neglected sometimes is cultural alignment with the acquirer. Cultural alignment is ever more important in the games industry as we manage creativity,” said Hilgers.  

He emphasized the importance of aligning cultures, particularly in a creative industry like gaming. 

According to Hilgers, once it attains a significant spot in the market, a gaming company has multiple ways to grow.  

As gaming companies mature and achieve significant market positions, they face the choice of joining major corporations for further growth or considering an initial public offering, Hilgers explained. 

David Higley, managing director of Lizard, highlighted the rising popularity of esports among children, indicating the sector’s strong future growth. 

“It is like a golden era for content creators. There is more capital, there is more attention and bigger audiences than we have ever seen,” said Higley.  

Discussing the future trajectory of the gaming industry, Hilger noted that video games are the primary choice of entertainment for people worldwide.  

“Video games are the greatest form of entertainment on this planet. And I have little reason to believe that my perception will be changing. We have an industry right now which is as open and democratic,” added Hilger.  

Omar Batterjee, program director of the Next World Forum, highlighted the massive expansion of the global video gaming industry in his opening remarks. He emphasized how gaming has not only grown immensely in recent years but has also permeated various aspects of human life. 

“We are speaking about a phenomenon (gaming) that has transcended its boundaries, a universe that is no longer confined to our screens but has imprinted its influence on multiple facets of our world,” said Batterjee.  

He further conveyed the forum’s purpose, calling it “our collective voice, unified commitment, and the echoing heartbeat of the surging gaming and esports movement.”  

Batterjee encouraged participants to gather not only to play but also to dream, innovate, and collaborate. 

Topics: nextwrld23 gaming video

