Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman   

Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, outlined the nation’s ambitious goal amid projections that the global gaming community will grow to 3.7 billion gamers.  AN Photo by Abdulrahman BinShalhoub
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is striving to become a global player in the esports sector within the next decade, propelling the industry into the forefront of the world stage, according to Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation.  

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the two-day Next World Forum in Riyadh, Prince Faisal outlined the nation’s ambitious goal amid projections that the global gaming community will grow to 3.7 billion gamers. 

“We have stated in our national gaming and esports strategy that we expect by 2030 gaming and esports to be SR50 billion in contribution to the GDP (gross domestic product) of Saudi Arabia, which we’re equating to roughly 1 percent,” he said.  

The chairman highlighted the initial focus of the Saudi Esports Federation when it was established in 2018 revolved around regulatory streamlining, establishing server infrastructure, and hosting games in the local language. 

However, he noted that discussions are now about joining the top ranks of esports nations. Currently, Africa and South Asia hold significant sway in the gaming sector.   

Despite this, Prince Faisal expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia will soon join these nations with a robust esports industry. 

“68 percent of our population consider themselves gamers, which is mirrored across the Gulf and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region,” he said.  

The chairman emphasized that Saudi Arabia, through investments from the Public Investment Fund and the National Strategy for Gaming and Esports, is starting to create a picture of a strong community and a growing professional group. 

Furthermore, the Kingdom is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to create job opportunities in the gaming and esports sector through the federation’s local academy.   

“There are so many areas for job creation in gaming and esports that people don’t overlook. And the key to it is a saying, whatever you are good at. Are you a lawyer, a finance guy, a coach, a player? There is a career pathway for you,” added the federation head.  

Prince Faisal underlined that global expansion in gaming must encompass more than just profit generation; it should also have a meaningful and positive impact on both global and individual levels. 

“There has to be not just growth, but there must be growth for good. There have to be other applications, not just profit generation ... an impact on the global stage and the person because, at the end of the day, this industry is about the community,” the chairman told Arab News.  

He added: “We’re not saying how do you move and grow here, but how do you become a global player with a ten-year outlook and how can you use that capability to change the industry and bring this industry into the next world.” 

ACWA Power’s solar project in Egypt closes $123m financing 

ACWA Power’s solar project in Egypt closes $123m financing 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power’s solar project in Egypt closes $123m financing 

ACWA Power’s solar project in Egypt closes $123m financing 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy firm ACWA Power reached financial close for $123 million to develop the 200-megawatt Kom Ombo utility-scale solar project plant in Egypt.   

This move further underscored the confidence that major institutions have in ACWA Power’s track record of developing large-scale projects.   

The entire cost of the investment was $182 million, with 68 percent of that amount being non-recourse to shareholders, the company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.   

According to the statement, the limited recourse financing will be for a duration of two years.  

With the construction of the new plant, renewable energy will make up a greater share of Egypt’s energy mix, further encouraging private sector involvement in the nation’s power industry.   

“ACWA Power’s successful acquisition of financing support for our renewable project is a significant milestone. We’re fully committed to fast-tracking the project’s development while staying true to Egypt’s renewable energy targets,” ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli said at the signing of the financing package in April.   

Topics: ACWA Power Egypt

Saudi Arabia to join UN conference on corruption measurement improvement 

Saudi Arabia to join UN conference on corruption measurement improvement 
Updated 20 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

Saudi Arabia to join UN conference on corruption measurement improvement 

Saudi Arabia to join UN conference on corruption measurement improvement 
Updated 20 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: In a push to combat fraudulency, Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the inaugural Global Conference on Harnessing Data to Improve Corruption Measurement, scheduled in Vienna from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.  

The delegation from the Kingdom will be headed by Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime along with international organizations focused on combating corruption, the conference will feature a hybrid format held at the UN headquarters. 

The event will serve as a platform for policymakers, scientists, practitioners, and experts from various sectors to exchange knowledge, experiences, and best practices in measuring corruption and evaluating the impact of anti-corruption efforts. 

The participants will discuss several topics, the most prominent of which is researching methodologies and establishing scientific foundations for measuring corruption rates in countries.  

Interactive panels will delve into topics such as developing a UN statistical framework for corruption measurement, user-centered approaches, and the utilization of technology in data collection, analysis, and application. 

Accurately measuring corruption is pivotal to understanding its origins, consequences, and trends, as well as devising and evaluating effective responses. 

By establishing reliable and comparable indicators and data, the conference aims to bolster transparency, accountability, and evidence-based policymaking in the fight against corruption. 

During the event, Al-Kahmous will address attendees, shedding light on Saudi Arabia’s local experiences, international efforts, and ongoing commitment in the realm of corruption prevention.  

The conference aligns with Nazaha’s global initiative to measure corruption, aiming to address the challenges of establishing scientific protocols for international corruption measurement and identifying collaborative mechanisms to overcome them. 

In a notable move last month, Nazaha initiated multiple criminal and administrative cases, resulting in the arrest of 65 individuals on corruption charges. These individuals were later released on bail.  

The authorities conducted 2,230 inspections and investigated charges against 213 individuals, ultimately leading to the detainment of 65 individuals. 

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions
Updated 54 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions
Updated 54 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has launched an urban development plan for its central and southern regions, promoting Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to become a global tourism destination. 

According to a tweet by RCU, the new master plan named “Path to Prosperity” will transform AlUla’s southern and central regions into an urban community with an “enhanced quality of life.” 

“Building on our achievements to date, discover how the masterplan will transform AlUla’s urban core as we embark on the next stage of our journey,” said RCU. 

According to RCU, the new master plan will concentrate on creating new schools and providing training facilities for young people in the Kingdom. 

“With diverse and cultural heritage offerings for families, beautiful green spaces for all, and reimagined urban mobility. Join us on a path to prosperity,” added RCU. 

Developing AlUla is one of the critical agendas outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily transforming its economy, which has relied on oil for several decades. 

Located in the Madinah province of northwestern Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a region that holds enormous historical significance.  

Developing the ancient city is a crucial part of Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism strategy, which aims to attract over 100 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030. 

Moreover, AlUla, as a tourist destination, is expected to operate sustainably, as Saudi Arabia is leading the energy transition journey from the front in the region. 

Earlier in June, RCU signed a memorandum of understanding with Schneider Electric to advance the adoption of sustainable energy management solutions, including smart microgrids and intelligent buildings in the city. 

The French energy firm will also offer consultancy on data centers and electric mobility infrastructure to operate hotels, museums and residential buildings in AlUla. 

In March, RCU signed an agreement with the Paris-based Center Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla. The new museum is set to focus on 21st century works by regional artists, extending to the South Asian and North African diasporas. 

NEOM to harness growing financial maturity of gaming sector 

NEOM to harness growing financial maturity of gaming sector 
Updated 58 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM to harness growing financial maturity of gaming sector 

NEOM to harness growing financial maturity of gaming sector 
Updated 58 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM plans to harness the growing financial maturity of the gaming sector to boost its social and economic global standing.  

Wayne Borg, NEOM’s managing director for media, entertainment, culture and fashion industries, underscored the crucial role of the multibillion-dollar industry in propelling the megacity’s infrastructure.   

Speaking at the Next World Forum currently taking place in Riyadh, Borg emphasized the identification of the media industry as a key driver of the NEOM economy. He highlighted gaming’s substantial role within this context, noting its impact in areas beyond entertainment — such as information dissemination and social connection — while also contributing to job creation and the growth of gross domestic product. 

The Kingdom’s aspiring tech hub city-building project is establishing a gaming cluster in order to accelerate the development of the sector, he added.  

In February 2022, NEOM announced its joint venture with media company MBC Group to develop the first AAA games development studio in the region.  

“We’ve got our first joint venture, the region’s first AAA game studio, which is a joint venture with MBC here in the region,” Borg said at the forum.   

Additionally, the NEOM Level Up Program, which is operated by DigiPen, was created to back the best of Saudi gaming startups with comprehensive, tailor-made mentorship and financial support.   

“We’ve got our first incubator again in conjunction with DigiPen Level Up, so we see a lot of opportunities. And by consolidating talent and activity we can really accelerate the development of the sector in the region,” Borg added.  

With the support of the advancements made by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has a robust and resilient infrastructure through which the gaming industry can thrive.   

As the 19th largest gaming market in the world per capita, the Kingdom has a solid foundation in terms of market size, noted Borg.   

The Next World Forum is global industry gathering created to shape the future of the sector through knowledge exchange, discourse and debate.  

This year’s edition builds on last year’s success with high-profile guests leading discussions and deep analysis of a business worth $170 billion. 

The forum is taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center and is scheduled to end on Aug. 31. 

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Renewable energy adoption in the new millennium has led to a substantial $520 billion reduction in the global electricity sector’s fossil fuel bills in 2022, as revealed by the latest report from the International Renewable Energy Agency. 

The report, titled Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2022, highlighted that around 86 percent of the newly commissioned renewable capacity last year, equivalent to 187 gigawatts, proved to be more cost-effective than traditional fossil fuel-based electricity. 

The savings were even more significant in non-Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (nations, where the capacity added in 2022 was projected to annually cut costs by up to $22.9 billion. 

Beyond these immediate cost reductions, the report noted that the economic gains from diminishing carbon oxide emissions and air pollutants are immense, providing a buffer against the fossil fuel price shocks that could have otherwise resulted in significant economic disruption.  

“IRENA sees 2022 as a veritable turning point in the deployment for renewables as its cost-competitiveness has never been greater despite the lingering commodity and equipment cost inflation around the world,” said IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera in the report.    

La Camera further emphasized the urgent need to ramp up the annual renewable power addition to 1,000 gigawatts by 2030 — three times the 2022 levels — to meet climate goals in line with the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit.  

“There is no time for a new energy system to evolve gradually, as was the case for fossil fuels. In preparation for the COP28 in Dubai later this year, today’s report shows again that with renewables, countries have the best climate solution to raise ambition and take actions in a cost-competitive way,” La Camera added.  

The report also highlighted inflation-induced increases in renewable energy costs. However, it underlined that the weighted average cost of electricity for various types of renewable energy actually decreased on a global scale in 2022.  

Utility-scale solar photovoltaic technology saw a 3 percent cost reduction, while onshore wind costs fell by 5 percent. Bioenergy and geothermal saw even more substantial drops, plummeting by 13 and 22 percent, respectively. 

However, the opposite trend was observed in offshore wind and hydropower, with costs increasing due to factors like reduced Chinese offshore wind deployment and cost overruns in hydropower projects. 

The report also underscored that solar and wind energy have not only become cost-competitive but have outperformed fossil fuels over the last decade.  

The global weighted average cost of electricity generated from solar PV sources plunged by 89 percent to just $0.049 per kilowatt-hour, making it almost one-third cheaper than the least expensive fossil fuel source.  

Onshore wind costs similarly dropped by 69 percent to $0.033 per kWh in 2022. 

As fossil fuel prices continue to rise, renewable energy is emerging as an increasingly attractive and economically viable option for new power generation, the study said.  

This shift is not only shielding consumers from the volatility of fossil fuel prices but also enhancing energy security in a rapidly changing global energy landscape, it added. 

