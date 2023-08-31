You are here

Food security key to national, regional stability, Arab League chief says

Food security is directly related to the stability of societies, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday.
Food security is directly related to the stability of societies, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Food security is directly related to the stability of societies, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday.
CAIRO: Food security is directly related to the stability of societies and represents an important pillar of the concept of Arab national security, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of the latest ministerial session of the league’s Economic and Social Council, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the issue had been placed “strongly and urgently on the international and Arab agenda.”

Cooperation and integration on food security had become an urgent need imposed by the circumstances and could not be postponed, he said.

“The initiative that I was honored to launch in order to support efforts to save the agricultural season in Sudan, in cooperation with the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, was presented before the 112th session,” he said.

That initiative aimed to alleviate the burdens resulting from the conflict, which had threatened to spread hunger and displacement on a large scale, he added.

Aboul Gheit said the meeting discussed many important topics, including ways to support the Palestinian economy in light of the difficulties it faced as a result of the Israeli occupation.

The council meeting came ahead of the fifth session of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, which will be held in Mauritania in November. Aboul Gheit said it was vital to prepare for that event to ensure it produced results and decisions that would promote development and modernization in all parts of the Arab world.

He said he sent a high-level delegation to Mauritania at the beginning of August to examine the arrangements being made for the summit.

“The crises that our Arab region and the entire world have gone through (recently) … have produced exceptional circumstances under which we are still living and from which we can draw lessons, the most important of which is the necessity of joint cooperation and solidarity to overcome them with the least damage.”

Topics: Arab League food security

Iranian man, four Iraqis jailed for life for killing US citizen

Iranian man, four Iraqis jailed for life for killing US citizen
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Iranian man, four Iraqis jailed for life for killing US citizen

Iranian man, four Iraqis jailed for life for killing US citizen
  • All five were arrested in Iraq soon after Troell’s murder
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: An Iranian man and four Iraqis were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing US citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad last year, two legal sources said.
Troell was killed during a botched attempt to kidnap him in November, police said at the time.
“The Iranian man was the mastermind of the crime,” one legal source said. All five were arrested in Iraq soon after Troell’s murder, the source added.
Court officials did not name the defendants but said the four Iraqis were members of a Shi’ite Muslim militia.

Topics: Iran United States Iraq

Airstrike on southern Syria hits alleged drug factory

Airstrike on southern Syria hits alleged drug factory
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

Airstrike on southern Syria hits alleged drug factory

Airstrike on southern Syria hits alleged drug factory
  • Jordan shot down several drones carrying drugs after crossing from Syria
  • The strike was over the village of Um Rumman
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

BEIRUT: An airstrike early Thursday hit an alleged drug factory in southern Syria near the Jordanian border, causing damage but there was not word on casualties, Syrian opposition activists said. They said the attack was believed to have been carried out by Jordan’s air force.
Jordan’s state media reported over the past weeks that several drones carrying drugs were shot down after crossing from Syria.
The Captagon industry has been a huge concern for Jordan, as well as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, as hundreds of millions of pills have been smuggled over the years, where the drug is used recreationally and by people with physically demanding jobs to keep them alert.
Ahmad Al-Masalmeh, an opposition activist who covers developments in southern Syria said the target was also used as a narcotics warehouse where smugglers would prepare and package illegal drugs before smuggling them across the southern border into Jordan.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor, also reported the strike, saying the factory was destroyed. Meanwhile, the pro-government Sham FM radio station said the strike hit a farm, causing material damage. Neither immediately reported any injuries or deaths.
The strike was over the village of Um Rumman, a stone’s throw from the Jordanian border, in the Druze-majority southern Sweida province where anti-government protests have stretched for a second week.
In May, an airstrike over a village in the southern Sweida province killed a well-known Syrian drug kingpin and his family, which activists believe was conducted by the Jordanians. Amman has been concerned by militias’ drug smuggling across the Syrian border into the kingdom, most notably highly addictive Captagon amphetamines, which have turned into an estimated multi-billion-dollar industry in war-torn Syria.
Jordan has never confirmed nor denied conducting May’s airstrike, but has said on several occasions that it would use force in its ongoing efforts to combat smuggling across the border. Neither Jordanian officials nor Jordanian state media have yet commented on Thursday’s strike.
The United States, United Kingdom, and western governments have accused Assad and associates in Syria’s cash-strapped government of taking the lead in Captagon production, and have sanctioned relatives of Assad, Lebanese drug lynchpins, businessmen and other associates in Syria for their involvement in the industry.

Topics: Jordan Syria

Iran accuses Israel of plot to sabotage missiles

Iran accuses Israel of plot to sabotage missiles
Updated 31 August 2023
Reuters

Iran accuses Israel of plot to sabotage missiles

Iran accuses Israel of plot to sabotage missiles
  • No immediate response from Israel
  • The two foes have been locked in a shadow war for decades, with mutual allegations of sabotage and assassination plots
Updated 31 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has accused Israel of being behind a failed plot to sabotage its defense industry and the production of missiles, state media reported on Thursday.
The two foes have been locked in a shadow war for decades, with mutual allegations of sabotage and assassination plots.
“The intelligence unit of the Defense Ministry thwarted one of the largest sabotage plots targeting Iran’s missile, aviation and airspace military industry,” Iranian state TV said.
“This sabotage was carried out under the guidance of the Zionist intelligence services and their agents.”
There was no immediate response from Israel.
An unnamed Iranian defense ministry official was quoted by state media as saying a network of agents sought to introduce defective parts into the production of advanced missiles.

Topics: Iran Military

Palestinian trucker kills Israeli soldier in ramming, is shot

Palestinian trucker kills Israeli soldier in ramming, is shot
Updated 31 August 2023
Agencies

Palestinian trucker kills Israeli soldier in ramming, is shot

Palestinian trucker kills Israeli soldier in ramming, is shot
  • Violence comes a day after Israeli police shot and killed 14-year-old Palestinian boy who stabbed man in Jerusalem
Updated 31 August 2023
Agencies

TEL AVIV, Israel: A Palestinian truck driver killed an Israeli soldier and injured two others in a ramming attack on a checkpoint on the boundary with the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Israeli police and medical officials said.
The driver was shot and wounded by troops following a pursuit between Maccabim checkpoint and the Palestinian village of Nilin, a police commander said. The commander described the driver as a 41-year-old who had a permit to work in Israel.
The militant group Hamas, which has stepped up attacks in the West Bank in a challenge to Israel and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, described the incident as an “heroic operation” but did not claim credit.
The violence comes a day after Israeli police shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy who stabbed a man in a Jerusalem light-rail station and after Palestinian militants detonated a bomb near a convoy of Israeli troops escorting Jewish worshippers to a holy site in the occupied West Bank, wounding four Israeli troops.
The unrest is part of more than a yearlong wave of violence that has surged to levels unseen in the West Bank in some two decades.
According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, the driver sped away from the area and was stopped by security guards at a separate checkpoint nearby.
Palestinian assaults against Israelis have spiked alongside Israel’s intensification of arrest raids in the West Bank since last spring. Some 30 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis since the start of 2023.
The near-nightly raids have fueled tensions in the region and have ushered in some of the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank since the last Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.
Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed in the violence. Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions as well as people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Conservative judge seeks presidency of Israel’s high court in new challenge to embattled judiciary

Conservative judge seeks presidency of Israel’s high court in new challenge to embattled judiciary
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

Conservative judge seeks presidency of Israel’s high court in new challenge to embattled judiciary

Conservative judge seeks presidency of Israel’s high court in new challenge to embattled judiciary
  • By shattering the tradition of seniority appointment, Elron’s bid threatens to further politicize the court as justices potentially compete against one another for committee votes, legal experts say
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: A junior conservative justice on Wednesday launched a bid to become president of Israel’s Supreme Court, an unprecedented move that legal scholars said is yet another challenge to the tribunal’s independence as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government advances with its plan to overhaul the judiciary.
In Israel’s 75-year history, the committee that selects the president of the country’s top court has always nominated the most senior judge for the position. With the court’s current president, Esther Hayut, due to retire in October, Judge Yosef Elron’s decision to throw his name in the ring as her replacement represents a departure from tradition.
Isaac Amit, the justice set to replace Hayut under the seniority system, is a liberal who has sat on the court for over a decade. Elron, who joined the court in 2017 and is considered its most conservative justice, is believed to be favored by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the chief architect of the contentious judicial overhaul.
By shattering the tradition of seniority appointment, Elron’s bid threatens to further politicize the court as justices potentially compete against one another for committee votes, legal experts say.
“People see this as another move of the overhaul and serious evidence of a change in the justice system,” said Amir Fuchs, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank. “Once the seniority precedent is gone, then all the justices know that they are being judged by the coalition in power, and their independence is undermined.”
Constitutional law professor Amichai Cohen said while Elron is unlikely to be chosen as president of the court, his bid threatens to exacerbate discord between liberal and conservative justices ahead of two key decisions next month on the limits of the court’s power.
Levin, a key Netanyahu ally, has sought to change the composition of the committee that selects the nation’s judges, including the president of the Supreme Court, through legislation in Israel’s parliament. Since that legislation stalled, Levin has refused to convene the committee.
In September, the Court will hear petitions challenging Levin’s decision to freeze committee meetings. The Court will also hear challenges to the first measure of the judicial overhaul, which Netanyahu’s government passed in July.
The supporters of Netanyahu’s far-right, ultra-Orthodox government say the law will prevent liberal, unelected judges from interfering with the decisions of elected lawmakers. They also say the court should not be able to rule on a law limiting its own authority.
The overhaul has prompted months of massive protests. But if the court strikes down the new legislation, Netanyahu’s government could ignore the ruling, setting the stage for a crisis over who has ultimate authority.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu israeli supreme court

