You are here

  • Home
  • France, US compromise to renew UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

France, US compromise to renew UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

A United Nations peacekeeper (UNIFIL) is pictured on a UN armoured vehicle in Naqoura, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, August 31, 2023. (Reuters)
A United Nations peacekeeper (UNIFIL) is pictured on a UN armoured vehicle in Naqoura, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, August 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nthq6

Updated 1 min ago
Reuters

France, US compromise to renew UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

A UN peacekeeper (UNIFIL) is pictured on a UN armoured vehicle in Naqoura, near the border with Israel, Lebanon.
  • The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) — established in 1978 — patrols Lebanon’s southern border with Israel
  • The mandate for the operation is renewed annually, and its current authorization was due to expire on Thursday
Updated 1 min ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council voted on Thursday to extend a long-running peacekeeping mission in Lebanon for another year after a compromise was reached between France and the United States on language about the freedom of movement of UN troops.
The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) — established in 1978 — patrols Lebanon’s southern border with Israel. The mandate for the operation is renewed annually, and its current authorization was due to expire on Thursday.
The French-drafted text was adopted with 13 votes in favor and abstentions by Russia and China. A planned Wednesday vote was delayed as France, the United States and the United Arab Emirates argued over language on UN freedom of movement.
France kept language in the resolution that spells out that peacekeepers should coordinate with the Lebanese government.
But in a compromise with the US and the UAE, France added back in text from last year’s council resolution — which it had deleted — that demands all parties allow “announced and unannounced patrols” by UN troops.
“The ability of the UNIFIL personnel to carry out their responsibilities, independent of any restrictions, is essential,” US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the council.
“And we’ve had long-standing concerns regarding the actions by some actors to obstruct the mission’s freedom of movement,” she said. “The resolution adopted today includes language strongly reaffirming UNIFIL’s full freedom of movement.”
The peacekeeping renewal comes amid an escalating war of words between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon with each vowing to return the other to the “stone age” and preparing for possible conflict even as they deny seeking one.
UNIFIL’s mandate was expanded in 2006, following a month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah, to allow peacekeepers to help the Lebanese army keep parts of the south free of weapons or armed personnel other than those of the Lebanese state.
That has sparked friction with Hezbollah, which effectively controls southern Lebanon despite the presence of the Lebanese army. Hezbollah is a heavily armed party that is Lebanon’s most powerful political force.
In December, an Irish peacekeeper was killed when his UNIFIL vehicle came under fire in southern Lebanon. A Lebanese military tribunal has accused members of Hezbollah of involvement in the killing. Hezbollah has officially denied involvement.

Topics: UN Lebanon France US

Related

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters video
Middle-East
US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters
UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Middle-East
UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Jordan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in higher education

Jordan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in higher education
Updated 21 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in higher education

Jordan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in higher education
  • Al-Debi’e highlighted the value of Jordan’s higher education and the advantages that attract international students to study at local universities
Updated 21 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Mamoun Al-Debi’e, secretary-general of Jordan’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, has met a delegation from Turkish universities to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Al-Debi’e highlighted the value of Jordan’s higher education and the advantages that attract international students to study at local universities, Jordan News Agency reported.

He noted the recently issued bylaw for the recognition of diplomas from non-Jordanian higher education institutions, emphasizing the ministry’s flexibility in assisting it to recognize international universities and streamline the enrollment procedure for students.

The meeting also looked at facilitating visits between faculty members and researchers employed in Jordanian and Turkish universities.
 

Topics: Jordan Turkiye

Related

Jordan, Cyprus explore investment opportunities 
Middle-East
Jordan, Cyprus explore investment opportunities 
Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties
Middle-East
Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties

Jordan, Cyprus explore investment opportunities 

Jordan, Cyprus explore investment opportunities 
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan, Cyprus explore investment opportunities 

Jordan, Cyprus explore investment opportunities 
  • Saqqaf highlighted the many investment opportunities available in Jordan
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Investment held a meeting on Thursday with the Cypriot Investment Promotion Agency, Jordan News Agency reported.

The meeting followed up on the outcomes of an agreement to promote investment cooperation reached last August during Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Jordan.

Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf highlighted the many investment opportunities available in Jordan, particularly in information technology, healthcare, tourism, medical tourism, agriculture, food industries, and public-private partnership projects.

Saqqaf emphasized the strong ties between Jordan and Cyprus, as well as the ministry’s commitment to assisting Cypriot businesses and exchanging experiences with the agency.

He discussed the ministry’s key initiatives for empowering the investment sector, including the establishment of the Invest in Jordan platform, the passage of legislation governing the investment environment, and the adoption of the investment promotion strategy for 2023-2026. 

Furthermore, the ministry has launched a comprehensive investment service platform and automated 95 services linked to licensing and other economic activities.

Marios Tannousis, CEO of the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, said that the agency is seeking to attract foreign direct investment while also assisting existing investors in expanding their operations in Cyprus. He also commended the Cypriot government for its efforts to improve the attractiveness of the investment environment. 
 

Topics: Jordan Cyprus

Related

Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
Middle-East
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
Jordanian, Tunisian institutions ink agreement to boost trade
Middle-East
Jordanian, Tunisian institutions ink agreement to boost trade

Houthi missiles hit Marib as GCC chief arrives in Aden

Houthi missiles hit Marib as GCC chief arrives in Aden
Updated 56 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi missiles hit Marib as GCC chief arrives in Aden

Houthi missiles hit Marib as GCC chief arrives in Aden
  • Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi’s visit to show support for Presidential Leadership Council and peace process
  • Houthis reportedly fired four missiles at camps for displaced people in Marib
  • Hit three camps but caused no damage or injuries to civilians
Updated 56 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Houthi attacks continued in Yemen on Thursday as the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council arrived in the port city of Aden.

The militia reportedly fired four missiles at camps for displaced people in Marib. They hit three camps but caused no damage or injuries to the civilian population, according to the government’s executive unit for camps for internally displaced people.

The unit urged the international community to protect Yemeni civilians from Houthi aggression and said: “The Houthi militia’s attacks on cities and civilian hiding places are heinous acts that threaten the safety and stability of society. We demand immediate action to control and bring to justice these militias.”

GCC chief Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi visited Aden on Thursday to show support for the country’s Presidential Leadership Council and push for peace efforts to end the war. It was the first time in several years that he had visited Yemen, and he met the leader of the council, Rashad Al-Alimi, Yemen’s official media reported.

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC’s support for the leadership council and its efforts to restore peace and stability, and for the intensifying UN-led peace process. He also called for the implementation of all provisions of the 2019 Riyadh Agreement, designed to ease tensions between factions in Yemen, and thanked Saudi Arabia and Oman for their efforts as mediators during the conflict.

“The visit of the Gulf Cooperation Council secretary-general to the interim capital, Aden, confirms the Gulf’s continued support for Yemeni legitimacy, as well as the Gulf’s support for the government’s efforts to establish security, stability, development and the provision of services to citizens,” Abdul Baset Al-Qaedi, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry, told Arab News.

Yemeni officials said the GCC has been playing an important role in defusing tensions in Yemen for more than a decade, and its peace efforts resulted in two significant power transitions.

Under the 2011 GCC Peace Initiative, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh ceded power to his deputy, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. In 2022, the GCC-sponsored Riyadh Consultation on Yemen brought together hundreds of Yemenis from across the political, religious, social and tribal spectrum in a single forum that resulted in the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council.

Al-Budaiwi’s trip to Aden coincided with visits by Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, to a number of regional cities in an attempt to persuade factions in the country to renew a UN-brokered truce and strike a peace agreement.

The UN envoy had visited government-controlled Marib on Wednesday, where he met Sultan Al-Aradah, the city’s governor and a member of the leadership council, to discuss peace efforts and other issues.

Al-Aradah told the envoy that the Houthis are not serious about ending the conflict in Yemen and are collaborating with terrorist organizations to undermine the peace process.

Topics: Houthis Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

IFJ reported that a Houthi-affiliated armed group brutally attacked Majili Al-Samadi outside his home in Sanaa. (Facebook)
Middle-East
Houthis target Yemeni activists advocating for public salaries
A Houthi fighter mans a turret in an armoured technical vehicle. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
23 killed in Houthi attack in southern Yemen

Iraq reports huge illegal drugs seizure, two arrests

Iraq reports huge illegal drugs seizure, two arrests
Updated 31 August 2023
AFP

Iraq reports huge illegal drugs seizure, two arrests

Iraq reports huge illegal drugs seizure, two arrests
  • They said the chemical components confiscated in Baghdad are used to manufacture crystal meth and captagon
  • The drug squad made the seizure in an upscale neighborhood of the capital, the interior ministry said
Updated 31 August 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces said Thursday they had seized 15 tons of illegal drugs, contraband pharmaceuticals and precursor chemicals and made two arrests.
They said the chemical components confiscated in Baghdad are used to manufacture crystal meth and captagon — two drugs whose consumption has surged in Iraq in recent years.
The drug squad made the seizure in an upscale neighborhood of the capital, the interior ministry said in a statement.
“Two suspects were arrested and brought to justice,” said Col. Bilal Sobhi, spokesman for the unit that is attached to the ministry.
The squad confiscated “15 tons of narcotics, chemical components used in the manufacture of drugs, and contraband medicines not registered with the health ministry,” he said.
Sobhi said the chemical components seized are used to make captagon, a synthetic amphetamine-type drug, and crystal meth or methamphetamine.
Iraqi authorities regularly announce the seizure of captagon pills, usually from neighboring Syria, the top supplier for the illicit market in Saudi Arabia and other wealthy Gulf countries.
War-scarred Iraq, originally mainly a drug transit country, has faced an explosion in narcotics use in recent years, mainly of captagon and crystal meth.
In early August, Iraqi justice officials announced the arrest of a trafficker in possession of 35 kilograms of opium and more than half a million captagon tablets.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad drugs Captagon

Related

Iraq seizes three million captagon pills on Syria border
Middle-East
Iraq seizes three million captagon pills on Syria border
Iraqi forces seized “around 6.2 million pills” from a warehouse in the southwest of the capital, the national security agency sa
Middle-East
Iraq seizes more than 6 million captagon pills in drug bust

Food security key to national, regional stability, Arab League chief says

Food security is directly related to the stability of societies, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday.
Food security is directly related to the stability of societies, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday.
Updated 31 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Food security key to national, regional stability, Arab League chief says

Food security is directly related to the stability of societies, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday.
  • Issue is ‘urgently on the international and Arab agenda,’ Ahmed Aboul Gheit says
  • Secretary-general was speaking at latest session of Economic and Social Council
Updated 31 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Food security is directly related to the stability of societies and represents an important pillar of the concept of Arab national security, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of the latest ministerial session of the league’s Economic and Social Council, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the issue had been placed “strongly and urgently on the international and Arab agenda.”

Cooperation and integration on food security had become an urgent need imposed by the circumstances and could not be postponed, he said.

“The initiative that I was honored to launch in order to support efforts to save the agricultural season in Sudan, in cooperation with the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, was presented before the 112th session,” he said.

That initiative aimed to alleviate the burdens resulting from the conflict, which had threatened to spread hunger and displacement on a large scale, he added.

Aboul Gheit said the meeting discussed many important topics, including ways to support the Palestinian economy in light of the difficulties it faced as a result of the Israeli occupation.

The council meeting came ahead of the fifth session of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, which will be held in Mauritania in November. Aboul Gheit said it was vital to prepare for that event to ensure it produced results and decisions that would promote development and modernization in all parts of the Arab world.

He said he sent a high-level delegation to Mauritania at the beginning of August to examine the arrangements being made for the summit.

“The crises that our Arab region and the entire world have gone through (recently) … have produced exceptional circumstances under which we are still living and from which we can draw lessons, the most important of which is the necessity of joint cooperation and solidarity to overcome them with the least damage.”

Topics: Arab League food security

Related

Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
Saudi Arabia
Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
Middle Eastern food is ‘leading sales growth’ in US consumer markets
Business & Economy
Middle Eastern food is ‘leading sales growth’ in US consumer markets

Latest updates

Global Health Exhibition returns to Riyadh in October
Global Health Exhibition returns to Riyadh in October
Shams, Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. ink MoU to boost media cooperation
Shams, Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. ink MoU to boost media cooperation
Conclusion of Hawi digital platform’s initiative to encourage hobbies
Conclusion of Hawi digital platform’s initiative to encourage hobbies
Saudi king receives letter from South Sudan’s president on developing relations
Saudi king receives letter from South Sudan’s president on developing relations
Jordan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in higher education
Jordan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in higher education

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.