18,000 sign petition demanding rejection of UK government’s anti-BDS bill 

LONDON: The UK-based Palestine Solidarity Campaign and a delegation of civil society groups on Thursday handed a petition to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to show their opposition to the anti-boycott bill.
The Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill permits the fining of public bodies in the UK that launch boycotts of, or campaign against, a particular territory, unless in line with the government’s own foreign policy.
The new regulations are understood to be targeting the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which has received support from several major councils in Britain.
After passing its second reading in the House of Commons, the bill is due to enter the committee stage in Parliament, although it has received significant, cross-party criticism.
The Scottish government has formally declared its opposition to the bill, and the Welsh government is under increasing pressure to do the same.
The petition has 18,000 signatures in support of the right to boycott, and it urges MPs to reject the bill.
More than 70 civil society organizations, including trade unions, charities, nongovernmental organizations, human rights and solidarity groups, have said that the bill will thwart a wide range of justice campaigns, erode local democracy, and pose a threat to freedom of expression.
Ben Jamal, PSC director, said: “The huge response to this petition reflects widespread alarm across whole swathes of progressive civil society that the anti-boycott bill represents a major attack on freedom of expression.
“Opposition to this bill is growing because it threatens not just the ability of public bodies to take part in boycott and divestment campaigns in support of Palestinian rights, but all those who seek change through peaceful and democratic means.”
MANILA: A Philippine university professor who became a peace negotiator and helped ease decades of Muslim insurgency violence in her country and an Indian doctor, who chose to work in a far-flung rural region to reach poor cancer patients desperately in need of medical help were among those who won this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awards — regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize.
The other winners announced on Thursday were a London-educated lawyer who turned away from a life of privilege in Bangladesh to lead a movement providing education to poor children and an East Timor farmer, who uses his songs to campaign for food security and environmental protection.
The annual awards are named after a Philippine president, who died in a 1957 plane crash, and honor “greatness of spirit” in selfless service to people across Asia. The winners will be presented with their awards at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila on Nov. 11.
“They are Asia’s torchbearers of hope, illuminating the lives of millions,” said Susanna Afan, president of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. The winners “have offered their respective societies successful and replicable solutions to some of our most pressing challenges and have reminded us all of our common humanity.”
Miriam Coronel-Ferrer is a pro-democracy and peace activist, who served as a political science professor at the state-run University of the Philippines. In 2012, she was appointed government negotiator for peace talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, then the largest Muslim separatist group in the south of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.
The talks led to the signing of a 2014 Muslim autonomy deal that eased decades of deadly fighting in southern Mindanao region, homeland of minority Muslims, and provided for the laying down of weapons and the return to normal life of tens of thousands of rebels, who were to be given livelihood assistance.
After the successful peace talks, Coronel-Ferrer pressed on with her peace work beyond the Philippines and became a member in 2018 of a United Nations standby team of mediation advisers. For three years, she got involved in UN peace missions in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Iraq, the Maldives and in Southeast Asia, the award foundation said.
“Conflicts,” Coronel-Ferrer said in a statement, “are best resolved not through the annihilation of one party, but by the mutual transformation of all players towards a common vision and shared responsibilities and accountability."
Indian doctor Ravi Kannan R., a surgical oncologist, left a key post in the Adyar Cancer Institute, a major cancer treatment facility in the southern Indian city of Chennai, to work and live in an impoverished northeastern rural region, where access to medical care was difficult.
In 2007, he led the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, a small hospital with a staff of just 23 that would later considerably expand and employ more than 450 personnel under his leadership. It now provides free or subsidized cancer treatments to about 5,000 new patients a year. Its hospital teams travel long distances to train family members of rural patients in pain management and palliative care and provide free medicines, the awards foundation said.
"No one should be denied access to treatment due to want of money,” Kannan said.
He won the award for “his devotion to his profession’s highest ideals of public service, his combination of skill, commitment and compassion in pushing the boundaries of people-centered, pro-poor health care and cancer care and for having built, without expectation of reward, a beacon of hope for millions,” the foundation said.
Eugenio Lemos, who studied agriculture and promotes organic farming in East Timor, was recognized for his work in helping achieve sufficient food for people and instill the value of safeguarding the environment and social equality. “He is an activist, a songwriter and a singer who uses his songs as a medium to communicate the social issues he cares about,” the foundation said.
In 2001, Lemos launched a group to organize training camps for young people on organic gardening and ensuring water supply through “rainwater harvesting” and building ponds and terraces that store water and regenerate springs.
More than 1,000 water collection ponds have been built and 300 springs revived since then, benefitting over 400,000 residents or almost a third of East Timor’s population, according to the foundation.
Korvi Rakshand of Bangladesh earned a law degree from the University of London and seemed destined for a lucrative career in law or business. Instead, he launched a project with his friends in 2007 to teach English to poor children to give them a better chance of getting jobs.
The decision came after he came upon a group of children scavenging for scraps in a dump, spending some time playing with them and sharing food out of empathy. When he was leaving, a little girl approached and asked him to take her to his home because she had none. “This shocked him and left him feeling so helpless and guilty,” the foundation said.
From just one classroom with 17 students, his educational foundation now has 206 classrooms and is helping 30,000 students. It has also ventured into other causes, including promoting democracy and good governance. It has set up a so-called “Safe Haven Project,” which supports the physical and mental well-being of children of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who are encamped in Bangladesh, the foundation said.
Burkina Faso leader discusses military cooperation with Russian delegation
The junta-led West African country’s relations with Moscow have been in the spotlight since it booted out French troops in February
Moscow has been expanding its influence in Africa amid waning Western interest
OUAGADOUGOU: A Russian delegation held talks with Burkina Faso’s interim president Ibrahim Traore on Thursday at a meeting that included discussions on possible military cooperation, the Burkinabe presidency said in a statement.
It said the visit, led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, was a follow-up to talks between Traore and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July.
The junta-led West African country’s relations with Moscow have been in the spotlight since it booted out French troops in February, fueling speculation it would deepen security ties with Russia like neighboring Mali, where Russian Wagner mercenaries operate.
The meeting addressed “areas of cooperation (which) primarily concern the military domain, including the training of Burkinabe officer cadets and officers at all levels, including pilots in Russia,” the statement said.
It did not say if Russian military trainers would be sent to Burkina Faso.
The visit could be a further sign that Moscow is seeking to shore up its influence in Africa in the wake of the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who through the Wagner Group built up a network of interests across several African countries and beyond.
African Union suspends Gabon’s membership after military coup
Gabon officers announced power grab before dawn on Wednesday, shortly after an election body declared that Bongo had won a third term in Saturday’s vote
General Brice Oligui Nguema, the coup leader and former head of the presidential guard, is due to be sworn in as president on Monday
LIBREVILLE, Gabon: The African Union on Thursday suspended Gabon’s membership one day after military officers ousted President Ali Bongo, the first regional response to the eighth coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.
The takeover ends the Bongo family dynasty’s almost six decades in power and creates a new conundrum for a region hit with a wave of coups that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu called a “contagion of autocracy.”
Like other juntas who have snatched power in the region, Gabon’s military leaders are seeking to consolidate power despite international condemnation.
General Brice Oligui Nguema, the coup leader and former head of the presidential guard, is due to be sworn in as president on Monday.
“My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copy cats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped,” Tinubu, who chairs West Africa’s main regional body ECOWAS, said on Thursday.
The African Union’s Peace and Security Council made a first move on Thursday by barring Gabon’s participation in all its activities, organs and institutions until constitutional order is restored.
Central Africa’s political bloc, of which Gabon is a member, also condemned the coup in a statement and said it planned an “imminent” meeting of heads of state to determine how to respond. It did not give a date.
Senior officers in Gabon announced their coup before dawn on Wednesday, shortly after an election body declared that Bongo had comfortably won a third term in Saturday’s vote. The junta declared the vote null and void, dissolved state institutions and closed borders.
Later on Wednesday, a video emerged of Bongo detained in his residence, asking international allies for help but apparently unaware of what was happening around him.
Gabon’s main opposition platform, Alternance 2023, thanked the junta on Thursday for ending the Bongos’ long grip on power.
But representative Mike Jocktane added that the coup leaders should finish what he said was an incomplete vote count. A full tally would show that the main opposition candidate, Albert Ondo Ossa, had won, he said.
In official results announced on Wednesday, Ondo Ossa came a distant second to Bongo.
Jocktane said the opposition was willing to hold talks with the junta “to avoid a future for our country even darker than the one we have been spared.”
In a statement on Thursday, the junta said it had resumed domestic flights and restored some state institutions, including the Constitutional Court.
But land and air borders remain shut.
On Thursday, trucks, cars and motorbikes were stuck in long queues at Gabon’s border with southern Cameroon, a Reuters reporter said. At a crossing at Kye-Ossi some hung lines of laundry in between vehicles as they waited.
“Life is a bit tough in our trucks, we sleep outside,” said Issa Soumaila, a driver from Chad, standing beside trucks piled high with planks of wood.
The events in Gabon follow recent coups in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger, erasing democratic gains since the 1990s and raising concerns among foreign powers with regional strategic interests. The coups also showed the limited leverage of African powers once the military takes over.
ECOWAS threatened military intervention in Niger after a coup there on July 26 and imposed sanctions, but the junta has not backed down. Military leaders elsewhere have also resisted international pressure to restore civilian rule. They have managed to hold on to power and some have even gained popular support.
Hundreds of people took to the streets of the capital Libreville to celebrate Wednesday’s coup in Gabon. The city was calmer on Thursday as people returned to work, although the main intersections and thoroughfares were guarded by security forces.
Bongo’s popularity had worn thin amid claims of corruption, sham elections and a failure to spend more of Gabon’s oil and mineral wealth on the country’s poor. He took over in 2009 on the death of his father Omar, who had ruled since 1967.
France, the United States, Canada and Britain have all expressed concern about the coup. But they have not made direct calls for reinstating Bongo.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the election had been full of irregularities, adding that the EU rejected the seizure of power by force.
A lack of international observers, the suspension of some foreign broadcasts, and the authorities’ decision to cut Internet service and impose a night curfew after the election raised concerns about the transparency of the vote.
Nigeria president suggests nine-month transition for Niger junta
Niger’s new military leaders want a maximum three-year transition period to restore constitutional order
Algeria has met with West Africa leaders in a bid to avoid any military intervention in Niger and has proposed a six-month transition
NIAMEY, Niger: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday floated the idea of a transition back to democracy in neighboring Niger similar to the nine-month period his country underwent in the late 1990s.
The Economic Community of West African States has imposed sanctions on Niger after troops ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup on July 26 and the bloc threatened military intervention as a last resort if talks fail to restore civilian rule.
In a statement on Thursday, the bloc insisted it wanted Bazoum back in power right away.
“The military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating... President Mohamed Bazoum,” it said.
Niger’s new military leaders have dug in, saying they want a maximum three-year transition period to restore constitutional order and have ordered police to expel France’s envoy as tensions build with a key partner in Niger’s anti-jihadist fight.
Late on Thursday, Niger’s interior ministry announced it was stopping UN agencies, NGOs and international organizations from working in military “operation zones.”
It did not specify which regions were affected, but said the measures were “due to the current security situation.”
“All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended,” it said.
Tinubu said Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 after a nine-month transition period instituted by former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who has also headed delegations to meet the Niger junta.
“The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger’s military authorities are sincere,” the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.
Algeria, Niger’s influential northern neighbor, has met with West Africa leaders in a bid to avoid any military intervention in Niger and has proposed a six-month transition.
But Tinubu’s statement said there would be no relief from sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, of which he serves as chair, until the regime made “positive adjustments.”
“The soldiers’ action is unacceptable. The earlier they make positive adjustments, the quicker we will dial back the sanctions to alleviate the sufferings we are seeing in Niger,” it said.
The overthrow of Niger’s government has triggered concern around West Africa where Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have all been taken over by the military since 2020.
Fears of contagion have deepened with this week’s military rebellion in Gabon to overthrow President Ali Bongo, toppled moments after being declared winner of a highly disputed weekend election.
Niger’s new military rulers have also been engaged in a political battle with Paris, and stripped France’s ambassador of diplomatic immunity and ordered police to expel him, according to a letter seen Thursday by AFP.
The envoy “no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as member of the diplomatic personnel in the French embassy,” according to their letter, dated Tuesday, to the foreign ministry in Paris.
Relations with France spiralled downwards after the July coup when Paris stood by Bazoum and refused to recognize Niger’s new rulers.
Last Friday, the authorities gave French envoy Sylvain Itte 48 hours to leave the country.
France refused the demand, saying the military rulers had no legal right to make such an order.
French military spokesman Col. Pierre Gaudilliere on Thursday warned that “the French military forces are ready to respond to any upturn in tension that could harm French diplomatic and military premises in Niger.”
France has around 1,500 troops in Niger, many of them stationed at an air base near the capital, to help fight a jihadist insurgency in Niger.
On August 3, Niger’s new rulers denounced military agreements with France, a move that the government in Paris has also ignored on the grounds of legitimacy.
An organization set up after the coup named the Patriotic Front for Niger Sovereignty (FPS) has led public demands for the coup leaders to take a hard line.
It is calling for a “massive” march next Saturday on the French base, followed by a sit-in until the troops leave.
A landlocked former French colony in the heart of the Sahel, Niger is battling two jihadist insurgencies — a spill over in southeastern Niger from a long-running conflict in neighboring Nigeria, and an offensive in the southwest by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso.
Bazoum came to office in 2021 after democratic elections — a watershed in a country that had had no peaceful transition of power since independence from France in 1960.
He suffered two attempted coups before finally being toppled by members of his own guard.
ECOWAS responded by warning it could intervene militarily to restore civilian rule if efforts to end the crisis diplomatically fail.
Swift to support their military comrades in Niger, Mali and Burkina have said that any such operation would be deemed a “declaration of war” against them.
Burkina Faso has approved a draft law authorizing the dispatch of troops to Niger, according to a government statement in Ouagadougou on Thursday.
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she wants all of the defendants tried together
Trump enters not guilty plea in court filing, sparing himself the trouble of have to show up in court for arraignment
ATLANTA, Georgia: Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and sought to sever his case from some other defendants who are accused along with him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set arraignment hearings on Sept. 6 for Trump and the 18 others charged in the case. Trump’s court filing entering a not guilty plea also waived arraignment, meaning he won’t have to show up for that.
The decision to skip an in-person appearance averts the dramatic arraignments that have accompanied the three other criminal cases Trump faces, in which the Republican former president has been forced amid tight security into a courtroom and entered “not guilty” pleas before crowds of spectators. Georgia courts have fairly permissive rules on news cameras in the courtroom, and this means Trump won’t have to enter a plea on television.
Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.
An attorney for Trump also asked McAfee on Thursday to separate his case from those of defendants who have asked for an expedited trial. The judge has already set an Oct. 23 trial date for one of those defendants. Giving the former president less than two months to prepare a defense against a 98-page indictment would “violate President Trump’s federal and state constitutional rights to a fair trial and due process of law,” attorney Steve Sadow said in a court filing.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she wants all of the defendants tried together. After one defendant filed a demand for a speedy trial, she asked the judge to set an Oct. 23 trial date for everyone.
Thursday’s developments add to the pre-trial legal jousting that has dominated the two weeks since the indictment was brought, underscoring the complexities inherent in attempting to bring 19 defendants to trial at once — including an ex-president — and foreshadowing the delays ahead as judges sift through competing arguments from the defendants.
Jenna Ellis, an attorney who prosecutors say was involved in efforts to persuade state lawmakers to unlawfully appoint presidential electors, also pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment Thursday.
Three other people charged in the indictment had already waived arraignment in filings with the court, saving them a repeat trip to Atlanta after they all turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail last week. Trump surrendered at the jail on Aug. 24, where he became the first former president to have a mug shot taken.
The case, filed under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, is sprawling, and the logistics of bringing it to trial are likely to be complicated.
At least two defendants have filed demands for a speedy trial and have asked to be tried separately from others in the case. The judge set an Oct. 23 trial date for one of them, Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.
Some of the others charged are trying to move their cases to federal court. A judge on Monday heard arguments on such a request by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, but the judge did not immediately rule.
Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has criticized the cases against him as part of a politically motivated attempt to keep him from winning back the White House.