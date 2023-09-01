You are here

How scandal in California opened door to region’s first Arab-Muslim mayor

RAY HANANIA

  • Entrepreneur Ali Saleh had helped lead campaign to end high salaries in City of Bell which saw his election as mayor
  • Several elected officials ousted for paying themselves exorbitant wages after campaign led by Arab-American businessman
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: When the news broke in 2010 about excessive salaries being paid to the manager and council members in the City of Bell, southeast of Los Angeles, the controversy provoked voters to look for new leaders. 

One person who surfaced to lead a reform political movement in the City of Bell was Ali Saleh, a Muslim-American businessman whose parents immigrated to California from southern Lebanon in the 1970s. 

Saleh — who appeared on The Ray Hanania Radio Show this week — founded BASTA, the Bell Association to Stop the Abuse, which ousted the city’s five members after it was disclosed they were each being paid $100,000 annually, with the manager earning more than $1 million. 

“I was born and raised in the City of Bell. In 2010, we had a scandal unfortunately that happened here where the city manager was making over one million and council members were making close to $100,000,” Saleh told Arab News during the taping of the show Wednesday. 

“In comparison, I currently take a salary which is $670 a month which comes out to be a bit over $8,000 a year. And those council members (took) close to $100,000 each. The scandal was broken by the LA Times. At that time, I was a regular community member, working and trying to raise a family here in the City of Bell. Obviously, property taxes were high and we got involved. We created a community group called BASTA (or) Bell Association to Stop the Abuse.  

“And I was one of the founders of that organization and we were successful in recalling all of the council members and bringing in five new council members. In the City of Bell, like a lot of the small cities here in LA County, we appoint a mayor and vice mayor every year within the council and I had served as the first mayor right after all that had happened here in the City of Bell. I did not expect myself to be able to succeed but I was the top vote getter in a community that is 96 percent Latino.” 

Saleh said the financial scandal fueled support for change among the public and voters that led to his election. 

Although the City of Bell is 96 percent Hispanic, with a small pocket of Lebanese Americans, council members named him the city’s new mayor, the first Muslim-Arab to hold the position in the state. The mayor is appointed by the elected council and changes annually. 

“I ran with being transparent and being able to show the community what we do,” Saleh said. 

“We were able, because of the City of Bell, (ensure) everyone in the State of California has to show their salaries, and what they are making. So, you could basically go on the transparency website in the state and be able to see each government employee and what they are making.” 

After the election Saleh said the decision by the new council members to cut their salaries saved taxpayers nearly $500,000 a year. 

Saleh, a Democrat, said he was never interested in pursuing a career in politics and spent his time working in his family apparel business, which has several branches.  

“I had never had any interest of going into politics. And because of the unfortunate circumstances that happened here in the City of Bell that is how I got into politics,” Saleh said. 

“A lot of Lebanese here in LA County just want to put food on the table for the family and be able to raise a family here. And politics is secondary. But I am seeing a lot of new generations going into politics. When I first got elected in 2011, you didn’t see that much. I probably was the first Lebanese-Muslim mayor here in the state of California. I am hoping the young generations get more involved and take a career into politics and hopefully be able to serve their communities. There is a lot that we can give as Arab Americans to this great country.” 

Saleh said Arab Americans need to build trust among other constituencies and help them understand that they are really like everyone else. 

“I am fortunate to represent a community that is 96 percent Latino and they have entrusted themselves to have an Arab American to be on the city council here. This is my third term. I have been the top vote getter every single time and I am hoping to serve this community in any way possible whether it is on the council — or if I retire, I definitely will stay involved in our community,” said Saleh who is fluent in Spanish and Arabic. 

Saleh said the mostly Lebanese-Arab community constitutes about 2 percent of the city’s population and that there is a mosque and a Muslim Youth Center, which was used as a meeting location for the BASTA political movement. 

Saleh said that the goal of entering politics is to advocate for issues that bring services to the community and engender tolerance and acceptance of all peoples regardless of their heritage or national origins. 

The BASTA movement and the City of Bell show that Arab Americans and Hispanics can work together toward the same goals, he said. 

Saleh made his comments on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023, on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 radio and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Hanania Show

Smugglers steering migrants into remote Arizona desert pose new challenges 

Smugglers steering migrants into remote Arizona desert pose new challenges 
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

Smugglers steering migrants into remote Arizona desert pose new challenges 

Smugglers steering migrants into remote Arizona desert pose new challenges 
  • The Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which oversees borderlands, in July became busiest sector along US-Mexico border for the first time since 2008 
  • It’s seen migrants from countries like Pakistan, China and Mauritania, where social media is drawing people to new route that begins in Nicaragua 
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

ORGAN PIPE CACTUS NATIONAL MONUMENT: Border Patrol agents ordered the young Senegalese men to wait in the scant shade of desert scrub brush while they loaded a more vulnerable group of migrants — a family with three young children from India — into a white van for the short trip in triple-degree heat to a canopied field intake center. 

The migrants were among hundreds who have been trudging this summer in the scorching sun and through open storm gates in the border wall to US soil, following a remote corridor in the sprawling Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument that’s among the most desolate and dangerous areas in the Arizona borderlands. Temperatures hit 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.7 degrees Celsius) just as smugglers abruptly began steering migrants from Africa and Asia here to request asylum. 

Suddenly, the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which oversees the area, in July became the busiest sector along the U.S-Mexico border for the first time since 2008. It’s seen migrants from faraway countries like Pakistan, China and Mauritania, where social media is drawing young people to the new route to the border that begins in Nicaragua. There are large numbers from Ecuador, Bangladesh and Egypt, as well as more traditional border crossers from Mexico and Central America. 

“Right now we are encountering people from all over the world,” said Border Patrol Deputy Chief Justin De La Torre, of the Tucson Sector. “It has been a real emergency here, a real trying situation.” 

The patrol is calling on other agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration, for help in getting migrants “out of the elements and into our processing centers as quickly as possible,” De La Torre said. 

During a recent visit, Associated Press journalists saw close to 100 migrants arrive in just four hours at the border wall near Lukeville, Arizona, inside Organ Pipe, as temperatures hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius). The next morning, several hundred more migrants lined up along the wall to turn themselves in. 

“Welcome to America, that’s good person,” a young Senegalese man said in his limited English, beaming as he crunched across the desert floor after Tom Wingo, a humanitarian aid volunteer, gave him some water and snacks. “I am very, very happy for you.” 

The storm gates in the towering steel wall have been open since mid-June because of rains during the monsoon season. Rushing water from heavy downpours can damage closed gates, the wall, a rocky border road, and flora and fauna. But migrants get in even when the gates are closed, sometimes by breaking locks or slipping through gaps in the wall. 

Agents from the Border Patrol’s small Ajo Station a half hour’s drive north of the border encountered several large groups the first weekend of August, including one of 533 people from 17 countries in the area that includes the national monument, an expanse of rugged desert scattered with cactus, creosote and whip-like ocotillo. The Tucson Sector registered 39,215 arrests in July, up 60 percent from June. Officials attribute the sudden influx to false advertising by smugglers who tell migrants it’s easier to cross here and get released into the United States. 

Migrants are taken first to the intake center, where agents collect people’s names, countries of origin and other information before they are moved to the Ajo Station some 30 miles (48 kilometers) up a two-lane state highway. 

Arrests for illegally crossing anywhere along the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border soared 33 percent from June to July, according to US government figures, reversing a plunge after new asylum restrictions were introduced in May. President Joe Biden’s administration notes illegal crossings were still down 27 percent that month from July 2022 and credits the carrot-and-stick approach that expands legal pathways while punishing migrants who enter illegally. 

De La Torre said most migrants in the area request asylum, something far from guaranteed with the recent restrictions. 

The Ajo Station’s area of responsibility is currently the busiest inside the Tucson Sector, De La Torre said. It includes the border areas of Organ Pipe and the Cabeza Prieta Wildlife Refuge, isolated areas with rough roads and scarce water and shade. They include the Devil’s Highway region, where 14 border crossers in a group of 26 died in 2001 after smugglers abandoned them. 

CBP rescues by air and land along the border are soaring this year, with 28,537 counted during the 10-month period ending July 31. That compares with 22,075 for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2022, the agency said. There were 2,776 migrant rescues in July. 

The rescues continued in August, including one especially busy day when a Black Hawk helicopter hoisted a 15-year-old Guatemalan boy from a remote southern Arizona mountain to safety. A short time later, the chopper rescued a Guatemalan man who called 911 from the vast Tohono O’odham Nation just east of Organ Pipe. 

Some activists recently protested outside the Ajo Station, saying migrants kept in an outdoor enclosure there didn’t have enough shade. Patrol officials say that only adult men waiting to be transported to bigger facilities for processing are kept outside for a few hours, and under a large canopy with fans. Women, children and vulnerable people stay inside. The average wait time the facility is 15 hours. 

The influx has also presented challenges for humanitarian groups. 

Wingo, a retired schoolteacher working with Samaritanos Sin Fronteras, or Samaritans Without Borders, travels to the border several times a week to fill bright blue plastic barrels at six water stations. He and other volunteers distribute hats, bandanas, snacks and ice-cold bottled water to migrants they encounter. 

“A lot of these people go out into the desert not knowing the trouble they are getting themselves into,” said Wingo. 

During a recent border visit, Wingo handed bottled water to people from India waiting for help by the wall after a woman they were traveling twisted her ankle. He gave water and granola bars to a Guatemalan couple with three young children who were traveling with a Peruvian man. 

Wingo said he pays especially close attention to those who may be more susceptible to the torrid heat, such as pregnant and nursing women and the elderly. He recently encountered an 89-year-old diabetic woman from India about to go into shock. When he called Border Patrol agents on that especially busy day, he said, they asked him to bring the woman himself to their intake center for medical care. The woman is recovering in a Phoenix hospital. 

Many others don’t survive. 

The remains of 43 suspected border crossers were found in southern Arizona in July, about half of them recently dead, according to the non-profit organization Human Borders, which works with the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office to track and map the numbers. 

They included two found in Organ Pipe: Hilda Veliz Maas de Mijangos, 36, from Guatemala City, dead about a day; and Ignacio Munoz Loza, 22, of the Mexican state of Jalisco, dead for about a week. Both succumbed to heat exposure. 
 

Topics: Smugglers migrants Arizona desert

Help us play again: Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body 

Help us play again: Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body 
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

Help us play again: Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body 

Help us play again: Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body 
  • The men’s team of Afghanistan travels the world and plays cricket at the elite level 
  • Woman players say no one from Afghanistan Cricket Board or ICC has contacted them 
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

BRISBANE: Just over two years ago, Firooza Amiri was an 18-year-old batter for the Afghanistan women’s cricket team, ready to take on the world if given the chance. 

But just like that, her world and that of millions of others in her country changed forever. 

Forced to flee with her family when the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021, Amiri and her family first traveled to Pakistan and then were evacuated to Australia. She still lives in Australia, along with most of her 25 teammates. 

Now, looking for their place in international competition, they are pleading with the International Cricket Council and the Afghanistan cricket authorities to give them a place to play, despite the Taliban’s ban on women in sport and education. 

“Yeah, unfortunately two weeks ago was the two-year anniversary of the Taliban and our BLACK DAY,” Amiri said in a message to The Associated Press, accentuating two words in capital letters. 

Amiri and her family were from the oasis city of Herat, then the third-largest city in Afghanistan with an estimated population of about 500,000. 

“It was a black day for me and all the girls of Afghanistan, the day our dreams were destroyed and all the efforts of many years of each of us were destroyed,” Amiri told the AP. “When Herat fell, we decided to go to Kabul and reach one of the foreign embassies. When we arrived in Kabul, we saw that Afghanistan had fallen completely to the Taliban and all the people were going to the airport to be able to leave the country, we did the same.” 

From that point, the situation deteriorated. 

“It was very painful for me when I saw that all the girls, journalists, and politicians of Afghanistan were going to the airport and were leaving their country,” Amiri said. “For me, the most terrifying moment of my life was when I saw that there was shooting everywhere, people were screaming and crying, and even a young man had been shot five times . . . that was the moment when we stopped going to the airport and I and my teammates went to a safe house.” 

Another of Amiri’s teammates in Australia, Friba Hotack, was afraid her family would be targeted. 

“Because my life was in danger, I separated from my family. I was in Pakistan for a month. I was afraid. I was very scared,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio earlier this year. 

“Our dreams were shattered from the day the Taliban came. Everything — bat, cricket equipment, we burned everything because of the fear. The day we came to Australia, those dreams became alive again. We started to want to play again. We wanted to have a team here, to play cricket here.” 

Amiri and some of her former teammates are doing just that, playing in a suburban league in Melbourne. But that’s a long way from the level they’re determined to be competing on. The Afghan men’s team travels the world and plays at the elite level. The women’s team wants a chance to do the same. 

So Amiri and her teammates sent an email to the sport’s world governing body in December. 

“Could you please advise what the official stance is on our national playing contracts and future playing opportunities, noting that we are no longer living in Afghanistan?” they wrote. 

“The funding provided by the ICC to the ACB for the women’s program — where has this money gone? And can it be redirected to an organization in Australia to invest in our development ... so we can still represent our country on the international stage?” 

Amiri added “we mentioned that we had been safely moved to Australia and that we know the situation in Afghanistan but with your help and support . . . our hopes of representing our country remains alive. We are waiting for your leadership and your right decision.” 

Amiri says no one from the Afghanistan Cricket Board or ICC has contacted them. 

“We did not receive any help or even any hope from them, even though since 2017 they used the budget of men and women only for men and never supported the women’s team,” Amiri said. 

The ICC, in an emailed statement to the AP, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board operates autonomously and it cannot interfere. 

“The ICC board remains committed to supporting the Afghanistan Cricket Board and are not penalizing the ACB, or their players for abiding by the laws set by the government of their country,” the ICC said. 

“The relationship with players in any of the ICC’s member countries is managed by the board in that country, the ICC does not get involved. Similarly, the authority to field men’s and women’s national teams lies solely with the member board in any country, not with the ICC.” 

Amiri said the Afghan women’s team took heart from Australia’s decision in January to cancel a limited-overs series against Afghanistan scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates, where the men’s team is based. Cricket Australia cited recent heavier restrictions on women’s rights by the Taliban government for not playing the three games in March. 

The cancelation was evidence, Amiri said, that some countries were serious about the rights of women to represent Afghanistan in the international sports arena. 

But she and some of her teammates don’t want the Afghan men’s team, which will play in the Cricket World Cup in India next month, to be banned from international cricket. 

“In my opinion, banning the men’s team is not a good way to create a team for us,” Amiri said. “Because the people of Afghanistan are fans of cricket, and by banning the men’s team, in addition to the fact that the people of Afghanistan will be saddened by the women’s team, our effort is to be able to get the support of the Afghan people.” 

Unfortunately, she said, players on the national men’s team have “refused to stand with us.” 

“Their only answer to us was that we are endangering our families by doing this,” Amiri said. “The Afghanistan Cricket Board has not done anything for the development of women’s cricket for years.” 

With a second anniversary of the Taliban takeover just passed, Amiri can’t forget the turmoil. 

“For me, every year this day is a reminder of all the moments that I experienced when I was 18, the age when we all (should) study and pursue our dreams,” she said. The entire world can see, she added, “That the girls in Afghanistan don’t have the basic right of society, which is education. 

“It’s painful for me to imagine that if I was in Afghanistan, would I be alive or not?” 

Afghanistan’s female athletes are receiving support from one of the country’s first female Olympians — Friba Rezayee, a judo competitor at the 2004 Athens Games. Rezayee has started a petition asking the International Olympic Committee to “recognize the Afghan female athletes independently, not the Taliban NOC (National Olympic Committee).” 

The Afghan women’s team hasn’t had a chance to play international cricket, yet. Amiri remains optimistic. 

“I would like to say thanks to Australia and all the people who have helped us to live safely,” she says. “We believe that magic will happen one day and we will represent our country on an international ground in the world.” 

To further illustrate her point, the slogan on one of Amiri’s messaging apps says: “Gonna take more than a human to stop me from where I am meant to be,” and includes a muscle-flexing arm, a cricket bat and ball, and a flag of Afghanistan. 
 

Topics: Afghan women cricket Afghanistan’s female cricketers afghan women's rights

US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns

US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns

US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Soldiers from the US, Indonesia and five other nations began annual training exercises Thursday on Indonesia’s main island of Java while China’s increasing aggression is raising concern.
American and Indonesian soldiers have held the live-fire Super Garuda Shield drills since 2009, and Australia, Japan and Singapore joined last year. The United Kingdom and French forces are participating in this year’s exercises, with a total of about 5,000 personnel.
China sees the expanded drills as a threat, accusing the US of building an Indo-Pacific alliance similar to NATO to limit China’s growing military and diplomatic influence in the region.
Brunei, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, and East Timor also sent observers to the two-week exercises in Baluran, a coastal town in East Java province.
The commanding general of US Army Pacific, Gen. Charles Flynn, said the 19 nations involved in the training are a powerful demonstration of multilateral solidarity to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
“Super Garuda Shield 2023 builds on last year’s tremendous success,” Flynn said in a statement released by the US Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday, “This joint, multinational training exercise displays our collective commitment and like-minded unity, allowing for a stable, secure, and more peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific.”

US Marines attend the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2023 in Baluran, East Java, Indonesia, on Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo)

The statement said at least 2,100 US and 1,900 Indonesian forces will enhance their interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchanges that include a command and control simulation, an amphibious exercise, airborne operations, an airfield seizure exercise, and a combined joint field training that culminates with a live-fire event.
Garuda Shield is being held in several places, including in waters around Natuna at the southern portion of the South China Sea, a fault line in the rivalry between the US and China.
Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive ties, but Jakarta has expressed concern about what it sees as Chinese encroachment in its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
The edge of the exclusive economic zone overlaps with Beijing’s unilaterally declared “nine-dash line” demarking its claims in the South China Sea.
Increased activities by Chinese coast guard vessels and fishing boats in the area have unnerved Jakarta, prompting Indonesia’s navy to conduct a large drill in July 2020 in waters around Natuna.

Indonesian soldiers prepare an Astros multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) as Indonesian, Australian, Singaporean and US military personnel attend the opening ceremony of the Super Garuda Shield 2023 joint military exercise in Situbondo, East Java, on August 31, 2023. (AFP)

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi commented Thursday on China’s newly published “Standard Map,” which shows its territorial claims in the South China Sea crossing over the maritime exclusive economic zones of Malaysia near Sabah and Sarawak, and several other countries such as Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
She urged China to respect international law, saying the “drawing of any (territorial) lines or any claims must be in accordance” with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday called on other countries to refrain from “over-interpreting” the map.
Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected China’s “unilateral claims” and said the map is “not binding” for Malaysia.
India lodged a formal objection on Tuesday over the map, which shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, over which the two sides have feuded, as being within China’s borders.
The Philippines on Thursday said the map was China’s latest attempt to claim sovereignty over Philippine features and maritime zones and said it has no basis under international law.
Vietnam also protested that the map and the “nine-dash line” claims violate Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly islands and jurisdiction over its waters and must be void because they violate international law, particularly UNCLOS.

Topics: China aggression Indonesia Super Garuda Shield Super Garuda Shield 2023 Java

Philippine president sets ceiling on rice prices to counter manipulation by opportunistic traders

Philippine president sets ceiling on rice prices to counter manipulation by opportunistic traders
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters

Philippine president sets ceiling on rice prices to counter manipulation by opportunistic traders

Philippine president sets ceiling on rice prices to counter manipulation by opportunistic traders
  • Price ceiling for regular milled rice was set at 41 Philippine pesos ($0.72) per kilogram, while the price for well-milled rice was set at 45 pesos ($0.79) per kg
  • Despite a steady supply of rice, authorities have reported widespread practice of alleged illegal price manipulation, such as hoarding by opportunistic traders
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has set price ceilings for rice, his office said on Friday, to keep the cost of the national staple in check and deal with an “alarming increase” in retail prices.

The price ceiling for regular milled rice was set at 41 Philippine pesos ($0.72) per kilogram, while the price for well-milled rice was set at 45 pesos ($0.79) per kg, with the mandated ceilings to remain in effect until lifted by the president.
Local and imported well-milled rice are currently sold at between 47 to 56 pesos in the capital region, while local and imported regular-milled are priced at 42 to 55 pesos as of Aug. 30, the agriculture ministry said.
Despite a steady supply of rice, authorities have reported “widespread practice of alleged illegal price manipulation, such as hoarding by opportunistic traders and collusion among industry cartels in light of the lean season,” the presidential office said in a statement.
The Southeast Asian country is also feeling price pressures from global events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India’s ban on rice exports, and unpredictability of oil prices, it added.
Marcos, who is also the agriculture minister, earlier this week ordered authorities to double efforts to hunt down rice hoarders and take steps to curb rice inflation, which hit 4.2 percent in July, the highest since 2019.
The Philippines is one of the world’s biggest importers of the grain and its retail rice prices climbed further last month, with some varieties surging as much as 25 percent in some markets in and around the capital.
The Philippines’ rice supply for the second half will reach 10.15 million metric tons, of which 7.2 tons is the expected yield from local output. Along with imports and existing inventory, it will allow the country to end the year with stocks good for 64 days of domestic demand.
 

Topics: Philippines rice supply Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Filipino peace advocate, Indian pro-poor doctor, East Timor agriculturist and Bangladeshi educator win Magsaysay awards

Filipino peace advocate, Indian pro-poor doctor, East Timor agriculturist and Bangladeshi educator win Magsaysay awards
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

Filipino peace advocate, Indian pro-poor doctor, East Timor agriculturist and Bangladeshi educator win Magsaysay awards

Filipino peace advocate, Indian pro-poor doctor, East Timor agriculturist and Bangladeshi educator win Magsaysay awards
  • Founded in 1958, the Ramon Magsaysay Awards is regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize
  • Named after a Philippine president who died in a 1957 plane crash, the annual awards honor “greatness of spirit” in selfless service 
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

MANILA: A Philippine university professor who became a peace negotiator and helped ease decades of Muslim insurgency violence in her country and an Indian doctor, who chose to work in a far-flung rural region to reach poor cancer patients desperately in need of medical help were among those who won this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awards — regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize.
The other winners announced on Thursday were a London-educated lawyer who turned away from a life of privilege in Bangladesh to lead a movement providing education to poor children and an East Timor farmer, who uses his songs to campaign for food security and environmental protection.
The annual awards are named after a Philippine president, who died in a 1957 plane crash, and honor “greatness of spirit” in selfless service to people across Asia. The winners will be presented with their awards at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila on Nov. 11.
“They are Asia’s torchbearers of hope, illuminating the lives of millions,” said Susanna Afan, president of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. The winners “have offered their respective societies successful and replicable solutions to some of our most pressing challenges and have reminded us all of our common humanity.”
Miriam Coronel-Ferrer is a pro-democracy and peace activist, who served as a political science professor at the state-run University of the Philippines. In 2012, she was appointed government negotiator for peace talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, then the largest Muslim separatist group in the south of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.

Filipino peace advocate Miriam Coronel-Ferrer believes that “Conflicts are best resolved not through the annihilation of one party, but by the mutual transformation of all players towards a common vision and shared responsibilities and accountability." (Ramon Magsaysay Foundation photo via AFP)

The talks led to the signing of a 2014 Muslim autonomy deal that eased decades of deadly fighting in southern Mindanao region, homeland of minority Muslims, and provided for the laying down of weapons and the return to normal life of tens of thousands of rebels, who were to be given livelihood assistance.
After the successful peace talks, Coronel-Ferrer pressed on with her peace work beyond the Philippines and became a member in 2018 of a United Nations standby team of mediation advisers. For three years, she got involved in UN peace missions in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Iraq, the Maldives and in Southeast Asia, the award foundation said.
“Conflicts,” Coronel-Ferrer said in a statement, “are best resolved not through the annihilation of one party, but by the mutual transformation of all players towards a common vision and shared responsibilities and accountability."
Indian doctor Ravi Kannan R., a surgical oncologist, left a key post in the Adyar Cancer Institute, a major cancer treatment facility in the southern Indian city of Chennai, to work and live in an impoverished northeastern rural region, where access to medical care was difficult.

Indian doctor Ravi Kannan R. left a key post in the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai to work and live in an impoverished northeastern rural region, where access to medical care was difficult. (Ramon Magsaysay Foundation photo via AFP)

In 2007, he led the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, a small hospital with a staff of just 23 that would later considerably expand and employ more than 450 personnel under his leadership. It now provides free or subsidized cancer treatments to about 5,000 new patients a year. Its hospital teams travel long distances to train family members of rural patients in pain management and palliative care and provide free medicines, the awards foundation said.
"No one should be denied access to treatment due to want of money,” Kannan said.
He won the award for “his devotion to his profession’s highest ideals of public service, his combination of skill, commitment and compassion in pushing the boundaries of people-centered, pro-poor health care and cancer care and for having built, without expectation of reward, a beacon of hope for millions,” the foundation said.
Eugenio Lemos, who studied agriculture and promotes organic farming in East Timor, was recognized for his work in helping achieve sufficient food for people and instill the value of safeguarding the environment and social equality. “He is an activist, a songwriter and a singer who uses his songs as a medium to communicate the social issues he cares about,” the foundation said.

Eugenio Lemos from Timor-Leste was recognized for his work in helping achieve sufficient food for people and instill the value of safeguarding the environment and social equality. (Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation via AP) 

In 2001, Lemos launched a group to organize training camps for young people on organic gardening and ensuring water supply through “rainwater harvesting” and building ponds and terraces that store water and regenerate springs.
More than 1,000 water collection ponds have been built and 300 springs revived since then, benefitting over 400,000 residents or almost a third of East Timor’s population, according to the foundation.
Korvi Rakshand of Bangladesh earned a law degree from the University of London and seemed destined for a lucrative career in law or business. Instead, he launched a project with his friends in 2007 to teach English to poor children to give them a better chance of getting jobs.

Korvi Rakshand of Bangladesh set aside law career to organize an educational foundation that is helping poor students, including children of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who are encamped in Bangladesh. (Facebook photo)

The decision came after he came upon a group of children scavenging for scraps in a dump, spending some time playing with them and sharing food out of empathy. When he was leaving, a little girl approached and asked him to take her to his home because she had none. “This shocked him and left him feeling so helpless and guilty,” the foundation said.
From just one classroom with 17 students, his educational foundation now has 206 classrooms and is helping 30,000 students. It has also ventured into other causes, including promoting democracy and good governance. It has set up a so-called “Safe Haven Project,” which supports the physical and mental well-being of children of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who are encamped in Bangladesh, the foundation said.

Topics: The Ramon Magsaysay Award Asian Nobel Prize

