X to collect biometric data on Premium users

The changes will take effect on Sept. 29. (AFP/File)
The changes will take effect on Sept. 29. (AFP/File)
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

X to collect biometric data on Premium users

X to collect biometric data on Premium users
  • Measure will add extra layer of security, company says
  • Platform also set to begin gathering users’ employment, education history
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said it will collect biometric data from its users in an update to its privacy policy.

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security and identification purposes,” the company said.

X did not specify what biometric information would be collected but the term typically refers to a person’s physical features, such as their face or fingerprints.

The new policy applies only to X Premium users, who also have the option to submit their government ID and a selfie to add an extra layer of verification.

“Biometric data may be extracted from both the government ID and the selfie image for matching purposes,” the company said.

“This will additionally help us tie, for those that choose, an account to a real person by processing their government-issued ID. This will also help X fight impersonation attempts and make the platform more secure.”

As well as biometric information, X said it might collect users’ employment and education history.

The BBC reported that there had been speculation about the company offering recruitment services, adding that X Corp. in May acquired the tech jobs platform Laskie.

The update policy states that: “We may collect and use your personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising.”

The changes will take effect on Sept. 29.

The news comes just days after X owner Elon Musk announced that the company was preparing to introduce a voice and video call feature that would be available across different devices.

Experts said the move was part of Musk’s plan to transform X into a multi-use app.

Topics: X Data

CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China

CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China

CineWaves Films becomes first Arab cultural company with office in China
  • The leading film distribution company has opened its office in China
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s leading film distribution company CineWaves Films announced on Thursday the launch of its China office, making it the first Arab cultural entity with a physical presence in the world’s largest film market.

This came during the Arab-Chinese Animation Forum, and the move aims to achieve strategic international expansion and open up opportunities for Saudi films worldwide.

The official announcement was made by Zha Yindong, vice-mayor of Suzhou and Faisal Baltyuor, the founder of CineWaves Films, in the presence of Chinese government representatives and cultural sectors.

“Cinewaves Films Chinese Office is a significant milestone in international cultural cooperation after the restoration of the Saudi film industry,” said Feng Qian, CEO of Ori Group.

“This will help to advance Sino-Arab development in the cultural and audio-visual industry. The office will carry out business in China in the fields of financing, co-production, distribution, (and) talent cultivation.

“The office will also provide services to other cultural enterprises and organizations in the Arab region to expand the network in China.”

Faisal Baltyuor, founder and CEO of CineWaves Films, said: “Launching our office in China, the largest film market in the world, is part of our ongoing commitment to broaden the international reach of Saudi films and foster cultural exchange with global markets.

“The establishment of our presence in China is a significant step for the Saudi and Arab film industry, opening up new opportunities and audiences.”

He added: “Through our partnership with Ori Group, we will not only participate in the production of Chinese animation films but also encourage them to consider the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for shooting and to facilitate the distribution of these films across the Arab world.

“What is happening now marks a significant milestone for Saudi cinema and requires concerted efforts and unwavering focus from all stakeholders.”

CineWaves Films has a wide international presence. It co-produced the Sudanese film “Goodbye Julia,” directed by Mohamed Kordofani, the first Sudanese film to compete in the Uncertain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival and which won the Freedom Award.

In addition to its production ventures, CineWaves Films has partnered with Film Clinic for the distribution of Arab films in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration has facilitated the distribution of several critically acclaimed films, including “The Man Who Sold His Skin” for the Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, “You will Die at Twenty” by Sudanese director Amjad Abu Alala, and two Egyptian titles: “Yomeddine” by A.B. Shawky and “19 B” by Ahmad Abdalla, among others.

Topics: CineWaves Films

Boomerang switches to Cartoonito in MENA rebranding

Boomerang switches to Cartoonito in MENA rebranding
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

Boomerang switches to Cartoonito in MENA rebranding

Boomerang switches to Cartoonito in MENA rebranding
  • Channel to launch on Sept. 4 featuring classics, new shows
  • Rebranding is part of commitment to preschool content, Warner Bros. says
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Warner Bros. Discovery is rebranding its Boomerang channel to Cartoonito in the Middle East and North Africa region, as part of a transformation of the channel.

The children’s network will also add new programs to its library, including shows such as “Batwheels,” “Bugs Bunny Builders,” and “Interstellar Ella,” in an effort to widen its selection of family offerings.

“I am very proud that in the year we celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros., we are showing our commitment to our youngest audience by launching our preschool offering Cartoonito across EMEA,” said Vanessa Brookman, senior vice president of Kids & Family EMEA for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The channel will continue to “offer a safe space where kids and their families can laugh and learn alongside beloved characters,” blending education and entertainment, she said.

WBD said that Cartoonito’s “modern approach to preschool programming is supported by an educational framework called humancentric learning.”

All Cartoonito shows follow a curriculum designed by early childhood education specialist Laura Brown to form the four pillars of creativity, caring, curiosity and courage, it said

As a full regional channel offering, Cartoonito will offer original series and franchises, providing an “educational tool that promotes creativity, collaboration and inclusivity.”

Earlier this year, WBD rebranded Boomerang to Cartoonito in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Entertainment and lifestyle magazine Variety said that the move is “part of a big regional and global commitment by WBD to preschool content” following a “positive feedback to the Cartoonito-branded block on Boomerang and Cartoon Network launched in 2022.”

Cartoonito will officially launch on Sept. 4, with the network accessible as a pay TV channel on affiliate platforms across the MENA region.

Topics: boomerang cartoonito Warner Bros. Discovery

Indian tycoon Ambani beats Disney to BCCI cricket media rights for $721 million

Indian tycoon Ambani beats Disney to BCCI cricket media rights for $721 million
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

Indian tycoon Ambani beats Disney to BCCI cricket media rights for $721 million

Indian tycoon Ambani beats Disney to BCCI cricket media rights for $721 million
  • Ambani-controlled Viacom18 already snatched media rights to the Indian Premier League Twenty-20 tournament last year
  • StarzPlay and Etisalat to stream ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in MENA
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s broadcasting unit grabbed rights to televise and live stream the national cricket team’s bilateral matches for $721.41 million, in its latest win over Walt Disney that had previously held the rights.

Reliance Industries-owned joint venture Viacom18 won the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) media rights for international and domestic games from September 2023 to March 2028, the cricket administrator said on Thursday.

The company already owns digital streaming rights to the popular Indian Premier League Twenty-20 (IPL T20) tournament.

Ambani snatched away the rights from the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service in a $2.9 billion bid last year, and then streamed games for free.

This prompted Disney subscribers to flee - out of 61 million users in October 2022, about 21 million had left by July this year.

“A single entity securing both TV and digital rights is mutually advantageous as it enhances negotiating leverage in contrast to two separate players, which fuels competitive rivalry, dampening overall revenue,” said Elara Capital analyst Karan Taurani.

Disney did not bid aggressively for the BCCI rights as it sees a decline in viewership for such matches and is instead looking to focus on profitability in India, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It has, however, decided to show the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament and the ICC Cricket World Cup, set to begin in October, for free on smartphones in hopes to boost advertisement revenue and offset the impact of subscriber exodus.

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Last year, Disney renewed its media rights to show International Cricket Council’s tournaments in India from 2024 to 2027 after winning a bid for $3 billion.

It later licensed the TV broadcast rights to India’s Zee Entertainment and only regained the digital streaming rights, a source told Reuters.

StarzPlay, in collaboration with Etisalat, has the media rights to live stream the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Cricket is the world’s second most popular sport, with an estimated 2.5bn fans globally.

The game is becoming increasingly popular in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia having witness a real boom only recently with the establishment of Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2020.

With Reuters

Topics: Mukesh Ambani Walt Disney Co. Cricket media rights

Kuwait News Agency launches AI-powered news service

Kuwait News Agency launches AI-powered news service
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Kuwait News Agency launches AI-powered news service

Kuwait News Agency launches AI-powered news service
  • Kuna Smart Oasis aims to improve information accuracy, director-general says
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Kuwait News Agency has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-driven media service.

Kuna Smart Oasis will use AI technology to automate many of the tasks involved in news production, such as gathering and processing information, writing headlines and creating multimedia content, the company said.

Kuna’s Director-General Fatma Al-Salem said the new service was designed to be more efficient and cost-effective than traditional newsrooms and would improve interdepartmental cooperation by making it easier to share files and information.

The innovation comes after Kuna earlier this year became the first Arab news agency to introduce a virtual news presenter, known as Fedha.

The company said that while the project had only limited capabilities it was intended to improve performance and efficiency and encourage innovation and investment in the artificial intelligence field.

In May, Kuna launched a metaverse-based platform in a bid to improve its credibility and ensure the impartial delivery of information.

Kuwait ranked 158th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

Topics: Kuwait news agency (KUNA) artificial intelligence (AI) Kuwait

Shams, Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. ink MoU to boost media cooperation

Shams, Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. ink MoU to boost media cooperation
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

Shams, Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. ink MoU to boost media cooperation

Shams, Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. ink MoU to boost media cooperation
  • Partnership will enhance media content business development and exchange of knowledge and expertise
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Sharjah Media City, known as Shams, and South Korea’s Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the global media industry.

Under the terms of the MoU, Shams and MBC Korea will enhance media content business development and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The partnership will also serve to accomplish common goals and advance media content in both countries, in accordance with regulations and legislation.

Rashid Abdullah Al-Obed, managing director of Shams, said the partnership with MBC Korea is a testament to Shams’ commitment to building a network of cooperation and partnership with various international media companies.

He added that by establishing a sustainable model of professional global cooperation, he hopes to continue raising Shams’ international profile and improve the quality of media output.

Choi Hyoung-mun, director of business centre and head of all MBC projects, said that the signing of the MoU with Shams is a manifestation of the strong ties between the UAE and South Korea, adding that the partnership is an important step towards advancing innovation and fostering creativity in the media industry.

Topics: Sharjah Media City Munhwa Broadcasting Corp.

