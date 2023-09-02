You are here

  • Home
  • Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
1 / 6
Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (R) and Pope Francis attend a meeting with Mongolian authorities, members of the civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Mongol hall of the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar on September 2, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/AFP)
Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
2 / 6
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at Sukhbaatar Square, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
3 / 6
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh speaks to Pope Francis during a courtesy visit at the State Palace in Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar on September 2, 2023. (Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS)
Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
4 / 6
People gather ahead of Pope Francis's welcome ceremony with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar on September 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
5 / 6
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at Sukhbaatar Square, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
6 / 6
Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (R) and Pope Francis attend a meeting with Mongolian authorities, members of the civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Mongol hall of the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar on September 2, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zd2vv

Updated 02 September 2023
AP

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
  • Warns about the threat represented by today’s consumerist spirit and said religions can help guard against it
  • Also cites the need to combat corruption; Mongolia has declared 2023 to be an “anti-corruption year”
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia: Pope Francis on Saturday praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom dating to the times of its founder, Genghis Khan, as he opened the first-ever papal visit to the Asian nation with a plea for peace and an end to the “insidious threat of corruption.”
Francis met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inside a traditional Mongolian ger, or round yurt, set up inside the state palace, and wrote a message in the guest book that he was visiting Mongolia, “a country young and ancient, modern and rich of tradition,” as a pilgrim of peace.
“May the great clear sky, which embraces the Mongolian land, illuminate new paths of fraternity,” he wrote.
Francis is visiting Mongolia to minister to its young Catholic community of 1,450 and make a diplomatic foray into a region where the Holy See has long had troubled relations, with Russia to the north and China to the south.
While Christianity has been present in the region for hundreds of years, the Catholic Church has only had a sanctioned presence in Mongolia since 1992, after the country abandoned its Soviet-allied communist government and enshrined religious freedom in its constitution.

In his remarks, Francis praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious liberty, noting that such tolerance existed even during the period of the Mongol Empire’s vast expansion over much of the world. At its height, the empire stretched as far west as Hungary and remains the largest contiguous land empire in world history.
“The fact that the empire could embrace such distant and varied lands over the centuries bears witness to the remarkable ability of your ancestors to acknowledge the outstanding qualities of the peoples present in its immense territory and to put those qualities at the service of a common development,” Francis said. “This model should be valued and re-proposed in our own day.”
Francis, however, noted the need to combat corruption, an apparent reference to a scandal over Mongolia’s trade with China over the alleged theft of 385,000 tons of coal. In December, hundreds of people braved freezing cold temperatures in the capital to protest the scandal.
Francis warned about the threat represented by today’s consumerist spirit and said religions can help guard against an “individualistic mindset that cares little for others and for sound, established traditions.”




People gather ahead of Pope Francis's welcome ceremony with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar on September 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

“At the same time, they also represent a safeguard against the insidious threat of corruption, which effectively represents a serious menace to the development of any human community; corruption is the fruit of a utilitarian and unscrupulous mentality that has impoverished whole countries,” he said. “It is a sign of a vision that fails to look up to the sky and flees the vast horizons of fraternity, becoming instead self-enclosed and concerned with its own interests alone.”
The Mongolian government has declared 2023 to be an “anti-corruption year” and says it is carrying out a five-part plan based on Transparency International, the global anti-graft watchdog that ranked Mongolia 116th last year in its corruption perceptions index.
Later Saturday, Francis was to meet with the priests and missionaries who tend to the country’s tiny Catholic community at the capital’s St. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
 

Topics: Pope Francis in Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh Mongolia

Related

Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church
World
Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church
Migrant deaths are ‘open wound’ for humanity: Pope Francis
World
Migrant deaths are ‘open wound’ for humanity: Pope Francis

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: Following the success of India’s moon landing, the country’s space agency launched a rocket on Saturday to study the sun in its first solar mission.
The rocket left a trail of smoke and fire as scientists clapped, a live broadcast on the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) website showed.
The broadcast was watched by nearly 500,000 viewers, while thousands gathered at a viewing gallery near the launch site to see the lift-off of the probe, which will aim to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras.
Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the Aditya-L1 launch follows India beating Russia late last month to become the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. While Russia had a more powerful rocket, India’s Chandrayaan-3 out-endured the Luna-25 to execute a textbook landing.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km (930,000 miles) over four months to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.
Those positions are called Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.
The mission has the capacity to make a “big bang in terms of science,” said Somak Raychaudhury, who was involved in the development of some components of the observatory, adding that energy particles emitted by the sun can hit satellites that control communications on earth.
“There have been episodes when major communications have gone down because a satellite has been hit by a big corona emission. Satellites in low earth orbit are the main focus of global private players, which makes the Aditya L1 mission a very important project,” he said.
Scientists hope to learn more about the effect of solar radiation on the thousands of satellites in orbit, a number growing with the success of ventures like the Starlink communications network of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
“The low earth orbit has been heavily polluted due to private participation, so understanding how to safeguard satellites there will have special importance in today’s space environment,” said Rama Rao Nidamanuri, head of the department of earth and space sciences at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology.
Longer term, data from the mission could help better understand the sun’s impact on earth’s climate patterns and the origins of solar wind, the stream of particles that flow from the sun through the solar system, ISRO scientists have said.
Pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has privatised space launches and is looking to open the sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market within the next decade.
As space turns into a global business, the country is also banking on the success of ISRO to showcase its prowess in the sector.

Topics: India

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 
  • Aditya-L1 will carry scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers, blasting off at 11:50am for its four-month journey 
  • If successful, the latest mission by Indian Space Research Organisation will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit 
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India's space agency takes aim at another milestone Saturday with the launch of a probe to study the Sun, a week after its successful unmanned landing on the Moon. 

Aditya-L1 will carry scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers, blasting off at 11:50 am (0620 GMT) for its four-month journey. 

The United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have sent numerous probes to the centre of the solar system, beginning with NASA's Pioneer programme in the 1960s. 

But if successful, the latest mission from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit. 

"It's a challenging mission for India," astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury told broadcaster NDTV on Friday. 

Raychaudhury said the mission probe would study coronal mass ejections, a periodic phenomenon that sees huge discharges of plasma and magnetic energy from the Sun's atmosphere. 

These bursts are so powerful they can reach the Earth and potentially disrupt the operations of satellites. 

Aditya will help predict the phenomenon "and alert everybody so that satellites can shut down their power", he said. 

"It will also help us understand how these things happen, and in the future, we might not need a warning system out there." 

Aditya -- the name of the Hindu Sun deity -- will travel 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) to reach its destination. 

It is travelling on the ISRO-designed, 320-tonne PSLV XL rocket that has been a mainstay of the Indian space programme, powering earlier launches to the Moon and Mars. 

The mission also aims to shed light on the dynamics of several other solar phenomena by imaging and measuring particles in the Sun's upper atmosphere. 

India has been steadily matching the achievements of established spacefaring powers at a fraction of their cost. 

The South Asian nation has a comparatively low-budget space programme, but one that has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the Moon in 2008. 

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts' wages. 

Last month's successful landing on the lunar surface -- a feat previously achieved only by Russia, the United States and China -- cost less than $75 million. 

The touchdown was widely celebrated by the public, with prayer rituals to wish for the mission's success and schoolchildren following its final descent from live broadcasts in classrooms. 

India became the first Asian nation to put a craft into orbit around Mars in 2014 and is slated to launch a three-day crewed mission into the Earth's orbit by next year. 

It also plans a joint mission with Japan to send another probe to the Moon by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years. 

Topics: India Aditya-L1

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure
  • Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema vows not to repeat ‘past mistakes’ in next vote
  • Central African regional bloc ECCAS calls for return to constitutional order
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

LIBREVILLE: The leader of a coup that this week overthrew Gabon’s President Ali Bongo said on Friday that he wanted to avoid rushing into elections that “repeat past mistakes,” as pressure mounted on the junta to hand back power to a civilian government.

Military officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Wednesday, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had secured a third term in an election.
The officers placed Bongo under house arrest and installed Nguema as head of state, ending the Bongo family’s 56-year hold on power.
The coup — West and Central Africa’s eighth in three years — drew cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville, but condemnation from abroad and at home.
Nguema said in a televised address on Friday evening that the junta would proceed “quickly but surely” but that it would avoid elections that “repeat the same mistakes” by keeping the same people in power.
“Going as quickly as possible does not mean organizing ad hoc elections, where we will end up with the same errors,” he said.
Central African regional bloc ECCAS has urged partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to support a rapid return to constitutional order, it said in a statement after an extraordinary meeting on Thursday. It said it would reconvene on Monday.

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. Gabon's opposition leader accused the family of the recently ousted president of engineering his removal from power in order to retain their control in the oil-rich Central African nation. (AP Photo/File)

Gabon’s main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which says it is the rightful winner of Saturday’s election, urged the international community on Friday to encourage the junta to hand power back to civilians.
“We were happy that Ali Bongo was overthrown but ... we hope that the international community will stand up in favor of the Republic and the democratic order in Gabon by asking the military to give back the power to the civilians,” Alexandra Pangha, spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo Ossa, told the BBC.
She said that the junta’s plan to inaugurate Nguema as head of state on Monday was “absurd.”

Crackdown on Bongo entourage
Bongo was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth.
For years the Bongo family occupied a luxurious palace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. They own expensive cars and properties in France and the United States, often paid for in cash, according to a 2020 investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists.
Meanwhile, almost a third of the country’s 2.3 million people live in poverty.
Military leaders ordered the arrest of one of Bongo’s sons, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, and several members of Bongo’s cabinet early on Wednesday on accusations ranging from alleged embezzlement to narcotics trafficking.
State broadcaster Gabon 24 said on Thursday that duffel bags stuffed with cash wrapped in plastic had been confiscated from the homes of various officials. Its footage included a raid on the house of former cabinet director Ian Ghislain Ngoulou.
Standing next to Bongo Valentin, he told the channel that the money was part of Bongo’s election fund. It was unclear when the images were shot.
Lawyers for Bongo’s wife said on Friday that Bongo Valentin was incarcerated in an undisclosed location, and the family were concerned about his safety.

A campaign billboard of ousted Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba is seen along a street in Libreville on September 1, 2023. (AFP)

The streets of Libreville were calm on Friday under a heavy security force presence. Talk focused on the junta’s response.
“You need politicians to manage a transition, and above all a state,” said retired Libreville resident Timothe Moutsinga.
“We expect a lot from this government and this transition, a transfer of power to civilians.”
The takeover in Gabon follows coups in Guinea, Chad and Niger, plus two each in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020. The takeovers have erased democratic gains in a region where insecurity and widespread poverty have weakened elected governments, worrying international powers with strategic interests at stake.
The White House said on Friday that it was pursuing “viable diplomatic solutions” to the situations in both Gabon and Niger, where a coup ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.
Alternance 2023 has said it wants a full vote count from Saturday’s election, which it said would show Ondo Ossa had won. Gabon’s election commission said after the election that Bongo had been re-elected with 64 percent of the vote, while Ondo Ossa secured almost 31 percent. Ballot counting was done without independent observers amid an Internet blackout.
Pangha said the opposition hoped to get an invitation from the junta to discuss the Central African country’s transition plan but said it had not received anything yet.
The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Thursday called for fair and transparent elections. It said it will impose sanctions on the coup leaders if they do not restore constitutional order.
France, Gabon’s former colonial ruler, and other Western powers have condemned the takeover.

Topics: Gabon coup Brice Oligui Nguema Ali Bongo Ondimba Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)

Related

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
World
Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians
African Union suspends Gabon’s membership after military coup
World
African Union suspends Gabon’s membership after military coup

German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against new nuclear plant

German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against new nuclear plant
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against new nuclear plant

German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against new nuclear plant
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

FRANKFURT, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is against a new nuclear power debate in the country, in an interview released late on Friday with German radio station Deutschlandfunk.
“The issue of nuclear power is a dead horse in Germany,” said Scholz, leader of Germany’s social democrats (SPD).
Scholz’s coalition partner, the free democrats (FDP), recently demanded Germany should keep a nuclear option.
For new nuclear power plants to be built, significant time and investment would be required, Scholz said, estimating at least 15 billion euros ($16.16 billion) would have to be spent per power plant over the next 15 years.
On the widely debated topic of an industrial electricity price cap in Germany, the chancellor expressed doubt how this could be funded, naming options including taxpayer money and debt.

Related

US would welcome any Iranian steps to slow nuclear program: Blinken
Middle-East
US would welcome any Iranian steps to slow nuclear program: Blinken
Nuclear energy offers ‘a golden opportunity’ to build a clean world
Business & Economy
Nuclear energy offers ‘a golden opportunity’ to build a clean world

Russia deploys ICBM that Putin says will make enemies ‘think twice’

Russia deploys ICBM that Putin says will make enemies ‘think twice’
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

Russia deploys ICBM that Putin says will make enemies ‘think twice’

Russia deploys ICBM that Putin says will make enemies ‘think twice’
  • The Sarmat is one of several advanced weapons whose development Putin announced in 2018
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

MOSCOW: The head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency said Friday that the country has deployed an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that President Vladimir Putin once said will make Russia’s enemies “think twice.”
Agency head Yuri Borisov said Sarmat missiles have been placed on combat duty, according to Russian news agencies. Further details were not reported.
The Sarmat is one of several advanced weapons whose development Putin announced in 2018. The silo-based missile, capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, is intended to replace the R-36 ICBMs that are known by the NATO reporting name of Satan.
The Sarmat reportedly has a short initial launch phase, allowing little time for surveillance systems to track it.
In 2022, about two months after sending troops into Ukraine, Putin said the Sarmat would “reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice,.”

 

Topics: ICBM Russia USA NATO Ukraine

Related

Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
World
Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
Burkina Faso leader discusses military cooperation with Russian delegation
World
Burkina Faso leader discusses military cooperation with Russian delegation

Latest updates

WATCH: Miss Universe Bahrain contestants vie for the crown 
WATCH: Miss Universe Bahrain contestants vie for the crown 
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94
After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun
Lebanon approves ‘Barbie’ film for release after bid to ban it
Lebanon approves ‘Barbie’ film for release after bid to ban it
Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.