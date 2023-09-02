Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s return delayed due to weather conditions

DUBAI: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced Saturday morning that Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's scheduled return from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions.
According to NASA and SpaceX, the next available undocking opportunity has been delayed to a later date no earlier than 3 September.
AlNeyadi, the first Arab astronaut deployed on a long-term space mission and the first to complete a spacewalk, will make the journey home after spending six months aboard the ISS.
The Emirati astronaut, together with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, lifted off on March 2 in NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
On arrival, AlNeyadi will undergo several days of medical testing, evaluation, and mission debriefs in the US before returning home to the UAE.
The violence has so far killed 54 people, including six children, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
Kurdish authorities manage areas under their control through local civilian and military councils, to avoid upsetting local Arab tribes
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP
BEIRUT: Sporadic clashes took place on Saturday in a Kurdish-held area of eastern Syria, a monitor said, after a curfew was imposed following the arrest of an Arab armed group’s leader.
Fighting erupted in the Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province on Monday after the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) detained Ahmad Al-Khabil, the head of the Deir Ezzor Military Council.
The violence has so far killed 54 people, including six children, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.
“Calm has been relatively restored, as the intensity of fighting has decreased due to the 48-hour curfew” that took effect on Saturday, the Observatory’s Rami Abdel Rahman said, adding that clashes were continuing “intermittently in three villages.”
The largely Arab-majority province to the east of the Euphrates is controlled by the SDF, while forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iran-affiliated fighters are stationed on the west bank.
Kurdish authorities manage areas under their control through local civilian and military councils, to avoid upsetting local Arab tribes.
In a statement on Saturday, the SDF criticized “propaganda whose sole aim is to sow discord and break the unity of the SDF and the local Arab population.”
“Contrary to what is being said, there is no dispute between the SDF and the tribes in the region. We are in constant contact with them,” it said.
SDF spokesman Farhad Shami said the clashes were mostly “against elements of the regime and some beneficiaries” of Khabil.
The SDF says Khabil was arrested for communicating with Assad’s government, alleged drug trafficking and mismanagement leading to an uptick in activities by cells of Daesh militant group, among other things.
Tensions rose when pro-regime fighters, backed by Iran, took advantage of the clashes to move into two Kurdish-controlled villages, the Observatory said.
The US-backed SDF, which controls vast territories in northeastern Syria, spearheaded the offensive that defeated Daesh in Syria in 2019.
Rival Eritrean groups clash in Israel, leaving dozens hurt in worst confrontation in recent memory
Clashes began outside a south Tel Aviv venue that was set to host a pro-regime event organized by the Eritrean embassy in Israel
Hundreds of anti-government Eritreans came to the site to prevent it from taking place
Updated 40 min 58 sec ago
AFP
TEL AVIV, Israel: Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents clashed with each other and with Israeli police Saturday, leaving dozens injured in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in Tel Aviv in recent memory.
Among those hurt were 30 police officers and three protesters hit by police fire.
Eritreans from both sides faced off with construction lumber, pieces of metal, rocks and at least one axe, tearing through a neighborhood of south Tel Aviv where many asylum seekers live. Protesters smashed shop windows and police cars, and blood spatter was seen on sidewalks. One government supporter was lying in a puddle of blood in a children’s playground.
Israeli police in riot gear shot tear gas, stun grenades and live rounds while officers on horseback tried to control the protesters, who broke through barricades and hurled chunks rocks at the police. Police said officers resorted to live fire when they felt their lives were in danger.
The clashes came as Eritrean government supporters marked the 30th anniversary of the current ruler’s rise to power. The event was held near the Eritrean embassy in south Tel Aviv. Eritrea has one of the world’s worst human rights records. Asylum seekers in Israel and elsewhere say they fear death if they were to return.
Police said Eritrean government supporters and opponents had received permission for separate events Saturday, and had promised to stay away from each other.
At some point, the promises were broken, said Chaim Bublil, a Tel Aviv police commander.
“A decision was made by the government opponents to break through the barriers, to clash with the police, to throw stones, to hit police officers,” Bublil told reporters at the scene.
He said the police had arrested 39 people and confiscated tasers, knives and clubs.
The Magen David Adom rescue service said at least 114 people were hurt, including eight who were in serious condition. The others had moderate or mild injuries. Of those hurt, 30 were police officers, said Bublil.
A spokesperson for Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital said it was treating 11 patients for gunshot wounds. Police said three protesters were wounded by police fire.
By late Saturday afternoon, the clashes had stopped. Police were still rounding up protesters, putting them on buses.
Many of the anti-government protesters wore sky blue shirts designed after Eritrea’s 1952 flag, a symbol of opposition to the government of the east African country, while government supporters wore purple shirts with a map of Eritrea.
Eritreans make up the majority of the more than 30,000 African asylum seekers in Israel. They say they fled danger and persecution from a country known as the “North Korea of Africa” with forced lifetime military conscription in slavery-like conditions. Eritrea’s government has denounced anti-government protesters as ” asylum scum ” who have marched against similar events in Europe and North America.
President Isaias Afwerki, 77, has led Eritrea since 1993, taking power after the country won independence from Ethiopia after a long guerrilla war. There have been no elections and there’s no free media. Exit visas are required for Eritreans to leave the country. Many young people are forced into military service with no end date, human rights groups and United Nations experts say.
In Israel, they face an uncertain future as the state has attempted to deport them. But despite the struggle to stay, in often squalid conditions, many say they enjoy some freedoms they never would have at home — like the right to protest.
Eritrean asylum seekers are often “hunted and harassed” by the Eritrean government and its supporters inside Israel, said Sigal Rozen, from the Tel Aviv-based human rights organization Hotline for Refugees and Migrants.
Events like the one held in Tel Aviv on Saturday are controversial because they raise money for the heavily sanctioned government and are used to pressure Eritreans far from home, said Elizabeth Chyrum, director of the London-based Human Rights Concern — Eritrea.
16 people, mostly Iranians, killed in road accident in Iraq
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP
BAGHDAD: A road accident killed 16 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad overnight, the state news agency INA reported Saturday.
The "horrible accident" between Dujail and Samarra also injured 13 people, INA said, citing the toll from Khaled Burhan, director of health services in Salaheddine province.
He did not detail the circumstances of the crash but said most of the dead were Shiite Muslim pilgrims from Iran.
Almost exactly a year ago, on September 11, 11 Iranian Shiite pilgrims and their local driver died when their minibus collided with a truck in Babil province, south of Baghdad, a health official said at the time.
Millions of Shiite pilgrims, many of them from Iran, head each year to the holy shrine city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings.
Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the killing of Imam Hussein -- a founding figure in Shiite Islam and grandson of the Prophet Mohammed -- by the forces of the caliph Yazid in 680 AD.
More than 2.6 million pilgrims have flown into Iraq or crossed its land borders since Arbaeen began this year, according to figures issued on Friday by Iraq's interior ministry.
Road accidents are a recurring accompaniment to Arbaeen, which concludes September 6-7 this year.
Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left oil-rich Iraq's infrastructure, including roads and bridges, in disrepair. Officials also say speed, mobile phone use and driving while impaired contribute to crashes.
Last year in Iraq, road accidents claimed the lives of more than 4,900 people, an average of 13 per day, according to health ministry data.
Kurdish-led authorities announce curfew in restive east Syria
The Iran-backed fighters had clashed with local Kurdish-led forces, with their leader publishing a video urging Arab tribes to turn against Kurdish authorities
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP
BEIRUT: Syria’s Kurdish-led authorities on Friday imposed a curfew in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, days after the arrest of the chief of an allied Arab armed group prompted deadly clashes.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday arrested the chief of the Deir Ezzor Military Council, a local Arab armed group affiliated with the Kurdish force, triggering clashes which have since left dozens dead.
“The Deir Ezzor Military Council and the Internal Security Forces announce a curfew... from 0500 AM (0200 GMT) on September 2, for 48 hours,” the SDF said in a statement.
The statement said armed groups affiliated with the Damascus government security services, as well as Daesh group cells, were attempting to “cause civil strife in the region and lure civilians into their dirty plans.”
Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, told AFP that Iran-backed Arab fighters had taken advantage of the clashes to cross over from the government-held part of the province into two Kurdish-controlled villages.
The Iran-backed fighters had clashed with local Kurdish-led forces, with their leader publishing a video urging Arab tribes to turn against Kurdish authorities.
The United States called earlier on Friday on “all parties to de-escalate and peacefully resolve the situation.”
“The violence in northeast Syria must cease,” said the US military’s Operation Inherent Resolve, which supports the fight against remnants of Daesh.
In a statement late Thursday, the Operation urged a renewed focus on efforts to bring “peace and stability in northeast Syria, free from the threat of Daesh,” another name for Daesh.
“We remain focused on working with the Syrian Democratic Forces to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh, in support of regional security and stability. Distractions from this critical work create instability and increase the risk of Daesh resurgence.”
The US-backed SDF spearheaded the offensive that defeated the Daesh group’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019. It controls a semi-autonomous Kurdish zone in Syria’s northeast, including large parts of the Deir Ezzor province.
The reasons for the arrest of the head of the Deir Ezzor Military Council, Ahmad Al-Khabil, also known as Abu Khawla, have not been disclosed.
But the Observatory and a local activist told AFP that he was known to run highly lucrative smuggling activities.
The Britain-based Observatory told AFP 54 people have been killed since the clashes broke out Sunday, mostly supporters of Khabil and SDF members, but also six civilians.
The Kurds administer the area through local civilian and military councils in an effort to stave off Arab discontent.
Some of the tribes had supported Daesh during its bloody reign, according to the Observatory, which relies on a vast network of sources inside Syria.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people since it broke out in 2011 and quickly escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and terrorists insurgents.
Sudan conflict poses threat of long-term societal harm as recruitment of child soldiers surges
Monitors say children as young as 14 are being recruited to fight by both sides of ongoing conflict
Experts say armed groups are luring children to serve as soldiers with money and false promises
Updated 02 September 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
NAIROBI, Kenya: Child soldiers are being recruited by both sides in Sudan’s ongoing civil war, a cruel practice that threatens to destroy the fabric of the country.
Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, is now a war zone where child soldiers are actors in a nightmarish script. Recent clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and El-Shajara Armored Corps have exposed the horrors Sudanese children must endure, with witnesses reporting instances of child soldiers fighting on both sides.
The scale of recruitment of child soldiers in Sudan is alarming. Stories from across various regions reveal a systematic pattern of exploitation transcending both tribal lines and political affiliations.
The two main warring factions in the country, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, are both implicated. Witness testimonies depict a disturbing narrative of coercion, fear, and manipulation, in which children are often forced into combat against their will or lured with promises of material or monetary gain.
“The root causes of child soldier recruitment in Sudan are multifaceted,” Ahmed Gouja, a journalist from the town of Nyala in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region, told Arab News.
Severe and widespread poverty has driven many children into the arms of the militias.
“Young people, often lacking access to basic necessities like food and a promising future, find themselves drawn to armed groups as a means of survival,” Gouja said.
Gouja personally knows many young men in Nyala who have joined the RSF. Two of his cousins have already joined the paramilitary group’s ranks; both are under 18, and neither has even completed their primary education.
The Darfur Bar Association is sounding the alarm about increasing child soldier recruitment in the war-ravaged African country. They explained that the RSF lures recruits using a combination of “money” and “false promises.” The paramilitaries have recruited children as young as 14 using these tactics.
“Such actions are considered war crimes, irrespective of whether conflicts are international or non-international,” the organization said in a recent statement.
FASTFACTS
Witness reports expose the alarming use of child soldiers in Sudan’s conflict.
Both sides in the internal conflict are recruiting children as combatants.
Children are lured into the hands of these militias through promises of money.
Despite that reality, conditions in Sudan are ripe for recruiting underage soldiers.
There have also been reports of children’s bodies in mass graves and of sexual violence perpetrated against young girls.
The conflict has not spared civilian areas. Schools remain closed, children’s institutions have come under attack, and even vital healthcare facilities are subjected to looting and destruction. These dire circumstances make it harder for humanitarian agencies to provide much-needed aid to Sudan’s embattled civilian population.
The situation in El-Shajara is demonstrative of the mortal wound this conflict has afflicted upon Sudan. The name once belonged to a peaceful area along the White Nile in southwest Khartoum.
Since the onset of this conflict, however, El-Shajara is now associated with violence and despair. As warplanes soar overhead and explosions shatter the air, the echoes of a once-thriving neighborhood are drowned out by the cacophony of battle.
El-Shajara’s surreal transformation in the space of mere months serves as a grim testament to how conflict can rewrite the very geography of a nation.
The cynical and widespread use of child soldiers in this conflict will also have a negative and lasting impact on the African nation’s societal norms and values long after the guns eventually fall silent.
Experts explained to Arab News how manipulating children and exploiting their innocence to transform them into instruments of destruction is not merely a cynical war tactic, but a strategic assault on the very fabric of society.
“Child soldiers are used to break down societal trust relations, as the whole idea of children becoming actors of killing, pillage, and destruction affects public psychology in a particular way that is much deeper and impactful,” Alpaslan Ozerdem, dean of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, told Arab News.
“Conflict parties tend to see child soldiers as dispensable and force them to act in some of the cruelest aspects of their violence, as they tend to carry out orders without question,” Ozerdem said.
He added that children can also infiltrate communities without raising much suspicion, which can also influence some of the violent strategies employed in such environments.
For Gouja, the journalist from Nyala, “the recruitment isn’t driven primarily by tribalism as one might expect, but rather by the education system’s influence and the ideological mindset present in the country.”
He also stressed that “tackling poverty is crucial; and offering better prospects for a future outside armed groups can weaken their appeal.”
Nevertheless, other observers maintain that tribal pride plays a vital role in the Sudan conflict, with children coerced into joining armed groups to prove their machismo.
Over time, these children develop deep loyalties for their commanders and undergo profound psychological manipulation. The socialization processes that unfold after induction become the adhesive binding these fragmented lives into a cohesive group.
Yet, access to any form of psycho-social assistance is often a distant prospect for these child soldiers. Even when integrated into formal reintegration processes, access to such help remains limited. Even when integrated into formal reintegration processes, access to such help remains limited.
More troublingly, these children are unlikely to opt for psychological support when offered, given the false perception that such help is an affront to the very masculinity they are being forced to adopt and prove.
“Central to the discourse of child soldier reintegration is the delicate balance between recognizing their agency and avoiding the pitfalls of infantilization or demonization,” Ozerdem said.
In his view, the pendulum swings between perceiving these children as vulnerable and powerless and deserving of protection to fearing their potential for violence and harm, thus viewing them as a threat.
“This dichotomy shapes reintegration policies, often casting them either as passive victims or imminent threats,” Ozerdem added.
Most importantly, these dire circumstances are often exploited to create a narrative that paints these conflict zones as places where the very essence of humanity is lost.
“This narrative further perpetuates a divisive dichotomy, pitting the image of ‘uncivilized locals’ against the perception of benevolent ’guardian angels’ from the West,” Ozerdem said.
“This framing not only oversimplifies the complex dynamics of these conflicts but also amplifies a sense of urgency within the international community to justify their military interventions.”
More generally, the use of child soldiers in armed conflicts is a distressing phenomenon that continues to haunt regions plagued by disorder and unrest.
The cruel practice has gained alarming traction in Africa, in particular. From the Central African Republic to Nigeria, the presence of child soldiers is a tragic constant in the continent’s many conflicts.